Legal Notices

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE RATES AND CHARGES RELATING TO THE SEWER WORKS OF THE TOWN FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA
Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted a new sewer rate ordinance on December 1, 2020. The ordinance is a result of an order issued by the Administrative Law Judge as related to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management requirement to remediate combined sewer overflow.
The ordinance references fines and penalties for violations. The effective date of the ordinance is January 1, 2021.
The new rates are as follows:
Metered Rates
Monthly Sewer Volume Rate
All Gallons (per 1000 gallons) $13.39
Monthly Base Charge
5/ 8 inch water meter $22.94
3/ 4 inch water meter 22.94
1 inch water meter 51.49
1-1/4 inch water meter 78.86
1-1/2 inch water meter 111.65
2 inch water meter 188.29
3 inch water meter 425.27
4 inch water meter 735.34
6 inch water meter 1,665.41
Unmetered Users Charge $105.61
Tap Fee for Sewer
All Connections
Actual Cost of tap but not less than $300.00
Returned Check Charge
Per Returned Check $35.00
Late Charge Penalty
All Bills 30 days or more delinquent 10% of the Past Due Amount
The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.
Staci Peters
Clerk-Treasurer
Dated: December 1, 2020
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30am on the 29th day of December, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Fund Name:
Scott Memorial Hospital Reserve-Other Services $25,000
LIT Special Purpose-Personnel Services $100,000
LIT Special Purpose-Other Services $67,000
EMS-Personnel Services $1,125,408
EMS-Supplies $95,500
EMS-Other Services $300,550
EMS-Capital Outlay $150,000
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: December 16th, 2020
Tammy Stout Johnson
Scott County Auditor
The following will be sold for charges:
123 W Main St., Austin
On 01/08/2021 @ 9:00 AM
2008 SATURN
1G8ZS57NX8F131360
$2,325.00
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
Cause No. 72C01-2011-EU- 037
IN RE: The Estate Of Mearl Gene Berna, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Kerri Earl and Lisa Marcelle were, on 11/30/20, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mearl Gene Berna, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020 intestate. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: 22/30/20.
Missy Applegate
CLERK, Scott Circuit Court
Robert L. Houston, #7800-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Facsimile: (812) 752-6989
E-Mail: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Estate of Mearl Gene Berna
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
2020 Term
Cause No. 72C01-2011-GU-44
In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of Emily Evans, Minor
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
The State of Indiana to any person(s) who may be concerned:
Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioner, Tammy Hall, you are hereby notified that a Petition for Guardianship of Emily Evans has been filed in this Court. This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to any person (s) who may be concerned who must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, the Court may rule against you in the above-referenced matter.
The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioner, Tammy Hall, is: Raleigh Campbell, Jr., 37 South First Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170; 812-752-5869.
Dated this 24th day of November, 2020.
Hearing date is set for January 5, 2021
RALEIGH CAMPBELL, JR. 22300-72
Attorney for Petitioner
37 South First Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
812-752-5869
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Cause No. 72D01-2011-MI-54
In The Matter Of The Change Of Name Of Lucky Dolton Rose
NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
To: All Interested Persons
Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner, Lucky Dolton Rose, has filed his Verified Petition for Change of Name of Lucky Dolton Rose on November 12, 2020, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name of Lucky Dolton Rose be changed to Lucky Dalton Rose. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. on January 13, 2021. You or any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state your objections, if any, to the Petition.
If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.
Dated: November 19, 2020.
Marsha Owens Howser
Judge, Scott Superior Court
Christa West #27312-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: 812/752-5920
FAX: 812/752-6989
e-mail: cwest@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Petitioner
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Cause No. 72D01-2009-JT-081
In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:
JMM – DOB 3/16/2008
and
DARREN MCINTOSH
(BIOLOGICAL FATHER)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
To: Darren McIntosh
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue,# 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 1/5/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Daniel J Lane, 34673-49
Attorney
Indiana Department
of Child Services
1050 Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Cause No. 72D01-1707-JC-125
IN THE MATTER OF:
SHE – DOB 5/10/2007
A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES
And
Kelly D Elliott
(Biological Mother)
and
ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING
To: Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 2/11/2021 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.
UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate,
Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-752-2503
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Cause No.: 72D01-2005-JC-66
IN THE MATTER OF:
RLM – DOB 3/23/2006
A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES
AND
Kristy M Madden
(Mother)
Richard Madden, Sr.
(Alleged Father)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING
To: Richard Madden Sr.
Whereabout Unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/25/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.
UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.
DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).
Missy Applegate
Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney,
Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-752-2503
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Cause No. 72D01-2006-JT-63
In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:
CNW – DOB 6/9/2018
and
Christi Wilson
(Biological Mother)
and
Any Unknown Alleged Fathers
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
To: Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 3/11/2021 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate,
Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-752-2503
In The Circuit Court
County Of Scott
State Of Indiana
Cause No. 72D01-2012-EU-039
In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Estate Of Thomas Gene Kirtley, Deceased.
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Timothy E. Kirtley, on December 1, 2020, was appointed personal representative of the intestate Estate of Thomas Gene Kirtley, deceased, and is serving as personal representative of the decedent’s estate and was authorized to proceed under unsupervised administration. Decedent died intestate on the 8th day of September, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: December 8, 2020
Missy Applegate
Clerk of Scott Circuit Court
Timothy E. Kirtley
Personal Representative
BARTANEN LAW OFFICE, LLC
Lawyers
212 North Water Street
Salem, Indiana 47167
Tx: (812) 883-1200
Fax: (812) 883-1700
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
Cause No: 72C01-2011-EU-36
IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Jeffry A. Padgett, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Gerald A. Padgett was, on November 19, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Jeffry A. Padgett, deceased, who died on August 25, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: November 24, 2020.
Missy Applegatee
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Tinisha L. Bowles-Densford, #32520-72
Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC
49 E. Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Phone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: tdensford@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Estate of Jeffry A. Padgett
In the Ciricuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana
Cause No.: 36D01-2012-EU-0101
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Kelly S. Lutton was, on December 1, 2020 appointed personal representative of the estate of Larry L. Davis, deceased, who died testate on November 11, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: December 1, 2020.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana
Denise K. Connell
Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
812-524-9000
connell.denise@outlook.com
In the Ciricuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana
Cause No.: 36D01-2011-EU-099
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Ronald E. Stuckwisch personal representative was, on November 30, 2020 appointed personal representative of the estate of Richard D. Stuckwisch, deceased, who died intestate on November 6, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: November 30, 2020.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana
Denise K. Connell
Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
812-524-9000
connell.denise@outlook.com
