Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on December 23, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

RR7207399 Beer Wine & Liquor — Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

Scottsburg Bowling Lanes Inc

409 N Gardner St

Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Scottsburg Bowling Lanes

Lea Ann Doughty

1415 Beagle Club Rd

Underwood,

Secretary

Richard Douglas Yocum

3191 E New Frankford Vine Rd

Scottsburg

President

12/9 hspaxlp

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Applicant: Westin Woods, LLC.

Case Number: PC-9-20

Description of Action Requested: Rezone request from B-2 General Business to R-3 High Density Housing

Proposed Use: Applicant proposes to rezone to R-3 High Density Housing for future residential development.

Property Address, Parcel Number and Acreage: 72-04-24-700-025.000-008 is located at Mansfield Drive contains approximately 2 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

12/9 hspaxlp

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6:30 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-6-20

Applicant: Irene Royse

Owners: Irene Royse

Zoning District: R-1 Single Family Residential

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a Variance for front setback of approximately forty feet (40’) for the purpose of constructing a carport. The proposed carport will be constructed ten feet (10’) and six inches (6”) off of the front property line.

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variance for the purpose of constructing a carport.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-18-440-017.000-008 is located at 772 Lucas Street in Scottsburg, Indiana and contains approximately 0.26 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 722-1157.

Ashlee Campbell,

Executive Secretary,

Board of Zoning Appeals

12/9 hspaxlp

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE RATES AND CHARGES RELATING TO THE SEWER WORKS OF THE TOWN FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted a new sewer rate ordinance on December 1, 2020. The ordinance is a result of an order issued by the Administrative Law Judge as related to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management requirement to remediate combined sewer overflow.

The ordinance references fines and penalties for violations. The effective date of the ordinance is January 1, 2021.

The new rates are as follows:

Metered Rates

Monthly Sewer Volume Rate

All Gallons (per 1000 gallons) $13.39

Monthly Base Charge

5/ 8 inch water meter $22.94

3/ 4 inch water meter 22.94

1 inch water meter 51.49

1-1/4 inch water meter 78.86

1-1/2 inch water meter 111.65

2 inch water meter 188.29

3 inch water meter 425.27

4 inch water meter 735.34

6 inch water meter 1,665.41

Unmetered Users Charge $105.61

Tap Fee for Sewer

All Connections

Actual Cost of tap but not less than $300.00

Returned Check Charge

Per Returned Check $35.00

Late Charge Penalty

All Bills 30 days or more delinquent 10% of the Past Due Amount

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

Staci Peters

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: December 1, 2020

12/9, 12/16 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2011-EU- 037

IN RE: The Estate Of Mearl Gene Berna, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Kerri Earl and Lisa Marcelle were, on 11/30/20, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mearl Gene Berna, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020 intestate. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 22/30/20.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Mearl Gene Berna

12/9, 12/16 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

2020 Term

Cause No. 72C01-2011-GU-44

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of Emily Evans, Minor

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to any person(s) who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioner, Tammy Hall, you are hereby notified that a Petition for Guardianship of Emily Evans has been filed in this Court. This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to any person (s) who may be concerned who must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, the Court may rule against you in the above-referenced matter.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioner, Tammy Hall, is: Raleigh Campbell, Jr., 37 South First Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170; 812-752-5869.

Dated this 24th day of November, 2020.

Hearing date is set for January 5, 2021

RALEIGH CAMPBELL, JR. 22300-72

Attorney for Petitioner

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

812-752-5869

12/9, 12/16 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2011-EU-035

IN RE: The Estate Of Jeffrey Marvin Mosley, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jamie Mosley was, on Nov. 17, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Jeffrey Marvin Mosley, deceased, who died on October 27, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Nov 17 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Jeffrey Marvin Mosley

12/2, 12/9 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2011-MI-54

In The Matter Of The Change Of Name Of Lucky Dolton Rose

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

To: All Interested Persons

Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner, Lucky Dolton Rose, has filed his Verified Petition for Change of Name of Lucky Dolton Rose on November 12, 2020, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name of Lucky Dolton Rose be changed to Lucky Dalton Rose. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. on January 13, 2021. You or any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state your objections, if any, to the Petition.

If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: November 19, 2020.

Marsha Owens Howser

Judge, Scott Superior Court

Christa West #27312-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

FAX: 812/752-6989

e-mail: cwest@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

12/2, 12/9, 12/16 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Bartholomew

In the Bartholomew Circuit Court

Cause No: 03C01-2002-JC-0874

IN the Matter of:

ZL – DOB 1/2/2016

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Tonika M. Lipscomb (Biological Mother)

Jonathon Terry (Alleged Father) And

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Jonathon Terry and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Bartholomew Circuit Court, 234 Washington Street, Columbus, IN 47201 – 812-379-1605 for a(n) hearing on 9th day of February, 2021 at 11:15AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Jay Phelps

Clerk

Christopher Clerc, 30565-03

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

4445 Ray Boll Blvd.

Columbus, IN 47203

11/25, 12/2, 12/9 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1911-JC-000101

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

NT – DOB 11/02/2019

and

Holly Thompson (Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO:Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 02/09/2021 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

11/25, 12/2. 12/9 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2009-JT-081

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

JMM – DOB 3/16/2008

and

DARREN MCINTOSH

(BIOLOGICAL FATHER)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Darren McIntosh

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue,# 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 1/5/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Daniel J Lane, 34673-49

Attorney

Indiana Department

of Child Services

1050 Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

12/2, 12/9, 12/16

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1707-JC-125

IN THE MATTER OF:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

And

Kelly D Elliott

(Biological Mother)

and

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 2/11/2021 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

12/9, 12/16, 12/23 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2005-JC-66

IN THE MATTER OF:

RLM – DOB 3/23/2006

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Kristy M Madden

(Mother)

Richard Madden, Sr.

(Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Richard Madden Sr.

Whereabout Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/25/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

12/9, 12/16, 12/23 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2006-JT-63

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

CNW – DOB 6/9/2018

and

Christi Wilson

(Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 3/11/2021 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

12/9, 12/16, 12/23 hspaxlp