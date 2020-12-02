Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 12/11/2020

Auditor of Jennings County, 2,691.77; The Office Shop, 137.41.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No.: 36C01-2011-EU-000093

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Jacqueline Silvers was, on the 12th day of November, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Brenda Silvers, deceased, who died on the 23rd day of August, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 12th day of November, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2011-EU-0034

IN RE: The Estate Of Jerry Wayne Lainhart, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Eve Lainhart was, on November 10, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Wayne Lainhart, deceased, who died on October 16, 2019, intestate. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: November 10, 2020.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Jerry Wayne Lainhart

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2011-EU-033

IN RE: The Estate Of Beth Ann Senatore, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Matthew J. Craig and Amanda Faris were, on November 13, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Beth Ann Senatore, deceased, who died on October 15, 2020 intestate. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: November 13, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Beth Ann Senatore

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2011-EU-094

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Jimmy Back was on the 16th day of November, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Rebecca Abernathy, deceased, who died testate on June 20, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 16th day of November, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Susan D. Bevers

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2011-EU-0095

In the Circuit Court Of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to IC. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Russell Dale Gregg was on the 16th day of November, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Russell E. Byrkett, deceased, who died testate on the 23rd day of September, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent‘s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this day 16th day of November, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN & CONNELL

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

(812) 524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In The Scott Circuit Court

In the Matter of the Estate of Patrick Dennis Barnes, deceased

Cause No.: 72C01-2009-EU-031

PETITION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION IN AN UNSUPERVISED ESTATE

Comes now, Ashley Victoriano, upon being duly sworn, and petitions the Court for Issuance of Letters, and for Unsupervised Administration of said decedent’s estate, and states as follows:

The decedent, Patrick Dennis Barnes, age 56, born July 31, 1964, died intestate on August 30, 2020, and at the time of such death was domiciled in Scott County, Indiana. Decedent is believed to have died intestate and was unmarried at the time of his death and with one adult child (peititioner herein) who is the only known heir. The name, relationship to such decedent and place of residence of each known heir of such decedent’s estate are:

Ashley Victoriano, daughter, 373 Parkland Ave., Seymour, IN 47274 The probable value of decedent’s property is unknown and may consist of real estate and/or personal property and/or proceeds of his mother’s estate. The heir of the decedent has agreed to an unsupervised estate and to the appointment of herself, Ashley Victoriano as Administrator. The name and address of the personal representative to serve as administrator and/or executor of the estate is Ashley Victoriano, 373 Parkland Ave., Seymour, IN 47274, and she is entitled to be so appointed as administrator of this unsupervised estate. The name and address of the counsel who will represent the personal representative of the estate is:

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

P.O. Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

WHEREFORE the petitioner prays the court for an order appointing the petitioner as personal representative of such decedent’s estate, and directing issuance of letters of unsupervised administration upon proper qualification in the manner provided by law.

I affirm under the penalties of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.

Ashley Victoriano

Subscribed and sworn to before me a notary public this 9th day of September, 2018. My commission expires: 6-26-23. My county of residence is Scott.

Joseph Leon Payne,

Notary Public

Respectfully Submitted,

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

P.O. Box 345

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Jackson Circuit Court

State Of Indiana

In the Matter of the Estate of Roy Eugene Pollard (Deceased)

Cause No. 36C01-201l-EU-0096

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Justin Richie was, on November 17, 2020 appointed as Administrator of the Estate of Roy Eugene Pollard, deceased, who died on November 15, 2020.

The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: November 17, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 west Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriffs Sale File Number

72-21-0002-SS

Sale Date & Time of Sale

January 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Cause Number

72D01-2007-MF-0014

Judgment to be Satisfied

$52,079.53

Plaintiff

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1

Defendant

Doris Lee Coomer, deceased; et al

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 02:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott Co Emergency Communications Bldg, 85 E Wardell, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana:

Lots Number Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in the Fairview Addition Block No. 2 to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly known as:

333 English Avenue

Austin, IN 47102-1621

State Parcel Number:

72-03-36-320-007.001-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings Township

Common Street Address

333 English Avenue

Austin, IN 47102-1621

Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 72-03-36-320-007.001-003

Attorney

Brian C. Berger

Attorney Number 19753-45

Law Firm : Codilis Law, LLC

Contact Number

(219) 736-5579

Contact Email

sales@codilis.com

Atty File Number

1035670

The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE:

Bev Baker A/K/A Beverly Baker, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 210 South New York Street , Austin, IN 47102

Roger Coomer, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 1118 Whipporwill Drive , Seymour, IN 47274

Ron Coomer A/K/A Ronald Coomer, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 727 West Van Campen Road , Austin, IN 47102

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 333 English Avenue , Austin, IN 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number:

72-21-0001-SS

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, January 05, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location:

Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $83,409.63

Cause Number: 72D01-2002-MF-000008

Plaintiff: SCOTTSBURG BUILDING AND LOAN ASSOCIATION

Defendant: JUSTIN M. EVERSOLE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Lot No. 4 in Century Subdivision described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of said Lot No. 4 (the true point of beginning) and running thence south 89 degrees 52 minutes west 240.00 feet, thence due south 100.00 feet, thence north 89 degrees 52 minutes east 240.00 feet, thence due north 100.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing .55 of an acre. Also, an easement and right of way over and across the following described real estate situated in Scott County, Indiana: Beginning at the southeast corner of Lot #4, Century Subdivision, thence south 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds west 20.00 feet to the center of Union Street; thence with the centerline of Union Street south 89 degrees 16 minutes 47 seconds west 240.01 feet; thence north 00 degrees 00 minutes 38 seconds west, 22.46 feet to the north line of Union Street, thence with the north line of Union Street north 89 degrees 52 minutes 00 seconds east, 240.00 feet to the place of beginning.

Commonly Known as: 812 SOUTH ELM STREET, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-05-30-110-006.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Kerry Thompson,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 840-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-5920

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Vienna Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

P.O. BOX 595

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46206

JUSTIN EVERSOLE

812 S. ELM STREET

SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2002-ES-020

In the Matter ot the estate of Susan J. Macak, deceased

NOTICE OF PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP

To: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SUSAN J. MACAK, DECEASED.

Notice is hereby given that in the above entitled estate proceeding:

On April 3, 2019, the decedent Susan J. Macak, died intestate a resident of Jackson County, Indiana. Jackson County Bank has filed with the Jackson Circuit Court a Petition to Determine Heirship. The Jackson Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana has entered an order fixing the hearing on such petition be held on January 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Jackson Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana. Any objections to the determination of heirship and/or the shares of the estate set forth in the petition must be filed in writing stating why such petition should not be approved and must be filed with the Court on or before January 13, 2021, which date is fourteen (14) days before the hearing date. Jackson Circuit Court of Jackson county, Indiana will, pursuant to such hearing, enter a decree determining their heirs of such decedent and their respective interests in such estate or any part thereof.

DATED this 10th day of November, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Jackson Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2011-EU-035

IN RE: The Estate Of Jeffrey Marvin Mosley, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jamie Mosley was, on Nov. 17, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Jeffrey Marvin Mosley, deceased, who died on October 27, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Nov 17 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Jeffrey Marvin Mosley

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2011-MI-54

In The Matter Of The Change Of Name Of Lucky Dolton Rose

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

To: All Interested Persons

Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner, Lucky Dolton Rose, has filed his Verified Petition for Change of Name of Lucky Dolton Rose on November 12, 2020, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name of Lucky Dolton Rose be changed to Lucky Dalton Rose. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. on January 13, 2021. You or any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state your objections, if any, to the Petition.

If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: November 19, 2020.

Marsha Owens Howser

Judge, Scott Superior Court

Christa West #27312-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

FAX: 812/752-6989

e-mail: cwest@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Bartholomew

In the Bartholomew Circuit Court

Cause No: 03C01-2002-JC-0874

IN the Matter of:

ZL – DOB 1/2/2016

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Tonika M. Lipscomb (Biological Mother)

Jonathon Terry (Alleged Father) And

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Jonathon Terry and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Bartholomew Circuit Court, 234 Washington Street, Columbus, IN 47201 – 812-379-1605 for a(n) hearing on 9th day of February, 2021 at 11:15AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Jay Phelps

Clerk

Christopher Clerc, 30565-03

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

4445 Ray Boll Blvd.

Columbus, IN 47203

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1911-JC-000101

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

NT – DOB 11/02/2019

and

Holly Thompson (Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO:Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 02/09/2021 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2009-JT-081

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

JMM – DOB 3/16/2008

and

DARREN MCINTOSH

(BIOLOGICAL FATHER)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Darren McIntosh

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue,# 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 1/5/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Daniel J Lane, 34673-49

Attorney

Indiana Department

of Child Services

1050 Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

