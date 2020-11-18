LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED INCREASE IN SEWER/WATER RATES AND CHARGES FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana, are hereby notified that the Rate Ordinance, increasing the rates and charges for services to be rendered by the sewer/water works, was introduced at a meeting of the Council held on November 16, 2020.

A public hearing of the Council will be held at 6:00 PM, local time, on December 1, 2020 at Town Hall, 111 East Howard St., Crothersville, Indiana on the matter of the rates and charges. The Council will convene and may consider the adoption of said ordinance at the meeting to be held on December 1, 2020.

The Rate Ordinance provides for an increase in rates as set forth in Exhibit A.

At such public hearing and prior to final adoption of the Rate Ordinance, all interested parties may appear and be heard. The complete text of proposed Rate Ordinance and the Rate Report prepared by the financial advisor are on file and available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk Treasurer, town Hall, 111 E. Howard St., Crothersville, Indiana during regular business hours, and will be available at the public hearing.

Following the adoption of the Rate Ordinance, users located outside the municipality’s corporate boundaries may be entitled to petition the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission under Indiana Code §8-1.5-3-8.3 to review and adjust the rates and charges imposed on the users if a petition under Indiana Code §8-1.5-3-8.2 with respect to the same rate ordinance has not been filed.

Dated November 9, 2020.

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

Staci Peters

Clerk Treasurer

ORDINANCE NO. 2020 – 7

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE AMENDING THE RATES AND CHARGES RELATING TO THE SEWER WORKS OF THE TOWN

WHEREAS, the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) has established, constructed and financed a municipal sewer works in accordance with the provisions of Indiana Code 8-1.5-3, as amended (the “Act”), for the purpose of providing for the collection and treatment of sanitary wastes in and around the Town; and

WHEREAS, Therber Brock & Associates, LLC, Carmel, Indiana, has prepared a report concerning the rates and charges of the sewer works (“Report”); and

WHEREAS, based upon the Report, the Town Council of the Town (“Town Council”) finds that the current rates and charges for the use of and services rendered by the sewer works are greater than required to enable the Town to properly maintain and operate its sewer works in a sound physical and financial condition to render adequate and efficient service; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council finds that the current rates and charges for the use of and service rendered by the sewer works should be decreased in order to provide sufficient revenue to meet such requirements; and

WHEREAS, the current schedule of rates and charges for the sewer works is set forth in an ordinance adopted and implemented by the Town Council (the “Prior Ordinance”); and

WHEREAS, the Crothersville Town Council has caused notice of a public hearing on the rates and charges set forth herein to be duly advertised, posted and mailed, and has held a public hearing thereon, all pursuant to the Act;

Now Therefore, Be It Ordained by the Town Council OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, as follows:

Section 1. The rates and charges as set forth in the Prior Ordinance (“Prior Rates and Charges”) are hereby amended and restated in their entirety as set forth in Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference (collectively, “Amended Rates and Charges”), and the Amended Rates and Charges are hereby adopted.

Section 2. This ordinance shall be in full force as soon as practicable after its passage by the Town Council.

Section 3. The rates and charges set forth in Exhibit A shall take as soon as practicable upon passage of this Ordinance.

Section 4. All ordinances and parts of ordinances, including the Prior Ordinance, that conflict with the provisions contained herein are hereby repealed.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

PASSED and ADOPTED by the Town Council of the Town of Crothersville, this _ day of December, 2020.

Danieta Foster, Council President

Chad Wilson

Jamy Greathouse

Katie Masters

Jason Hillenburg

ATTEST:

Staci Peters, Clerk Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

Exhibit A

Metered Rates

Monthly Sewer

Volume Rate All Gallons

(per 1000 gallons) $13.39

Monthly Base Charge

5/ 8 inch water meter $22.94

3/ 4 inch water meter 22.94

1 inch water meter 51.49

1-1/4 inch water meter 78.86

1-1/2 inch water meter 111.65

2 inch water meter 188.29

3 inch water meter 425.27

4 inch water meter 735.34

6 inch water meter 1,665.41

Unmetered Users Charge $105.61

Tap Fee for Sewer

All Connections Actual Cost

of tap but not less than $300.00

Returned Check Charge

Per Returned Check $35.00

Late Charge Penalty

10% of the Past Due Amount

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 12/2/2020

Houston Thompson & Lewis PC, 1,406.00; Jason Mount, 100.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 100.00; Offices Gutierrez, 80.00; Quill Corp., 144.90; Sherry Porter, 4,850.00; The Office Shop, 723.75; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 618.34; Verizon, 30.01

NOTICE OF CONSTRUCTION

Under IC 14-28-1(Flood Control Act) the Indiana Dept. of Transportation (INDOT) applied for IDNR permit to overlay a bridge deck that carries SR 39 over Cammie Thomas Ditch 6.24 miles west of I-65 in Washington County; DNR # FW-30766. The project will include the mill and overlay of the existing bridge, with bridge deck patching in various areas, and Class 2 riprap will be placed at the piers.

Applicant: INDOT-Jennifer Curry, 100 N Senate Ave, N642, Indianapolis, IN 46204 (ph: 317-234-8220); Agent: Amy Smith, Metric Environmental, LLC, 6971 Hillsdale Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250 (ph: 317-912-1486. Questions should be directed to Jennifer Curry.

Per IC 14-11-4, 312 IAC 2-3, a petition for a pre-AOPA public hearing or to be notified of the DNR action may be requested in writing to Technical Services; Division of Water, DNR; 402 W. Washington St, Room W264, Indianapolis, IN 46204 (ph: 317-232-4160). The petition must conform to administrative rule 312 IAC 2-3-4 as follows:

(a) under IC 14-11-4-8(a)(2).

(b) The petition shall include the signatures of at least twenty-five (25) individuals who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and who reside in the county where the licensed activity would take place or who own real property within one (1) mile of the site of the proposed or existing licensed activity.

(c)The complete mailing addresses of the petitioners shall be typed or printed legibly on the petition.

(d)Each individual who signs the petition affirms that they qualify under subsection (b).

(e)The petition shall identify the application for which a public hearing is sought either by the application # or applicant name and project location.

An appeal of the DNR action can be sought under IC 4-21.5 and 312 IAC 2-3 to the Natural Resources Commission, Division of Hearings, 100 N Senate Ave, Room N501A Indianapolis, IN 46204.

IN THE SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No: 72C01-2009-JP-028

IN RE THE PATERNITY OF: ASPEN HODGE

JOSHUA MCCURRY

PETITIONER

v.

ASHLEY HODGE

RESPONDENT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Ashley Hodge

Whereabouts Unknown

Pursuant to a Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by Joshua McCurry in the above-styled action,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Joshua McCurry has filed a Petition to Confirm Paternity in the Circuit Court of Scott County; that the name and address of the attorney representing Joshua McCurry in such suit is Kenneth C. Pierce, II, Blanton & Pierce, LLC, 416 Meigs Avenue, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130, Telephone: (812) 283-8577; that you are a necessary party to said suit and that you must respond to said suit on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date that the last notice of the action is published. In the event you do not respond, the Petition and relief prayed for therein may be awarded in your absence.

Dated at Jeffersonville, Indiana, this 26th day of October, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

PUBLIC AUCTION FOR: MOBILE HOME ONLY

Notice of Public Auction to owners of the within Described Estate And All Interested Parties:

SSK Communities, LLC. (Beech Wood Pointe) will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on Nov 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1301 West York Road Lot 119 Austin, IN 47102 the property commonly known as: Mobile Home ONLY, 1986 Springbrook VIN number 35420345V, located @ 1301 West York Road Lot 47 Austin, In. 47102.

This mobile home will be offered for sale @ public auction in conformity with IC 26-1-2238.

Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

PUBLIC AUCTION FOR: MOBILE HOME ONLY

Notice of Public Auction to owners of the within Described Estate And All Interested Parties:

SSK Communities, LLC. (Beech Wood Pointe) will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on Nov 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1301 West York Road Lot 119 Austin, IN 47102 the property commonly known as: Mobile Home ONLY, 1993 Skyline VIN number 2K310167F, located @ 1301 West York Road Lot 68 Austin, In. 47102.

This mobile home will be offered for sale @ public auction in conformity with IC 26-1-2238.

Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit/Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2008-MF-000016

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR BCAT 2018-20TT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES, AND CREDITORS OF WILLIE COOMER

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a foreclosure of the real estate mortgage, legally described as:

The following described real estate in Scott County, in the State of Indiana:

A part of the Northwest fourth of the Southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 3 North, Range 6 East, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Southwest quarter of Section 10 at an iron pin in the 400 West County Road, thence South 89 degrees 20 minutes 11 seconds East 1326.287 feet to an iron post, along Thomastown Road, thence South 1 degree 30 minutes East 350.25 feet to an iron post along Thomastown Road, thence North 89 degrees 20 minutes 11 seconds West 1326.287 feet to an iron pin on the section line in the 400 West County Road, thence North 1 degree 30 minutes West 350.25 feet to the true place of beginning, containing 10.6566 acres, more or less, but subject to the County Read right-of-way and any easements of record.

This property is commonly known as 3694 W Thomas Town Rd, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following Defendants whose addresses are known:

Unknown Occupant, if any, of

3694 W Thomas Town Rd

Scottsburg, IN 47170

And to the following defendant whose addresses are unknown:

Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Personal Representatives, and creditors of Willie Coomer

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by your attorney, on or before the 25th day of December, 2020, (the same being within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Joel Bornkamp

Matthew C. Gladwell (30493-49)

Joel F. Bornkamp (27410-49)

Gregory A. Stout (29517-15)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorney’s for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: 1-513-322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

ATTEST: Clerk of the Scott County Circuit/Superior Court

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

72D01-2002-JT-24

72D01-2002-JT-25

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

TJD – DOB 2/26/2017

JPD – DOB 2/26/2017

and

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Mary Davis

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/26/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US, Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424, https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior, Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 812 752 8424, Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department

of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2010-JT- 084

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

BLC – DOB 1/31/2014

and

Jessica Renee Cox (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Jessica Renee Cox

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/14/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child. Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; and Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child. You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2010-JC-0124

In The Matter Of:

AS – DOB 12/24/2019

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Jasmire Scott (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION &

NOTICE OF CHILD IN NE D OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Jasmire Scott

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34- 9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/12/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Daniel J Lane, 34673-49

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2001-JT- 5

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

RCM – DPB 5/3/2016

And

Oma Jean White

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To Oma Jean White

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/26/2021 at 11:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child. Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; and Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child. You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

Legal Ad for School Board Attorney

The Scott County School District 2 Board of Education is seeking an attorney to serve in the capacity of School Board Attorney effective January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021.

The attorney should be well versed in educational law, with reference to federal and state statutory and case law governing public education. The attorney should be able to provide a broad range of legal services required by the Board and the Superintendent of the school district.

The local School Board Attorney will have additional resources and support from Lewis & Kappes in Indianapolis.

If you are interested in this position, please submit a letter with your resume and billing rate by December 1st to:

Dr Marc Slaton, Superintendent

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg IN 47170

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriffs Sale File Number

72-21-0002-SS

Sale Date & Time of Sale

January 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Cause Number

72D01-2007-MF-0014

Judgment to be Satisfied

$52,079.53

Plaintiff

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1

Defendant

Doris Lee Coomer, deceased; et al

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 02:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott Co Emergency Communications Bldg, 85 E Wardell, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana:

Lots Number Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in the Fairview Addition Block No. 2 to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly known as:

333 English Avenue

Austin, IN 47102-1621

State Parcel Number:

72-03-36-320-007.001-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings Township

Common Street Address

333 English Avenue

Austin, IN 47102-1621

Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 72-03-36-320-007.001-003

Attorney

Brian C. Berger

Attorney Number 19753-45

Law Firm : Codilis Law, LLC

Contact Number

(219) 736-5579

Contact Email

sales@codilis.com

Atty File Number

1035670

The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE:

Bev Baker A/K/A Beverly Baker, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 210 South New York Street , Austin, IN 47102

Roger Coomer, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 1118 Whipporwill Drive , Seymour, IN 47274

Ron Coomer A/K/A Ronald Coomer, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 727 West Van Campen Road , Austin, IN 47102

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased, 333 English Avenue , Austin, IN 47102

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number:

72-21-0001-SS

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, January 05, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location:

Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $83,409.63

Cause Number: 72D01-2002-MF-000008

Plaintiff: SCOTTSBURG BUILDING AND LOAN ASSOCIATION

Defendant: JUSTIN M. EVERSOLE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Lot No. 4 in Century Subdivision described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of said Lot No. 4 (the true point of beginning) and running thence south 89 degrees 52 minutes west 240.00 feet, thence due south 100.00 feet, thence north 89 degrees 52 minutes east 240.00 feet, thence due north 100.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing .55 of an acre. Also, an easement and right of way over and across the following described real estate situated in Scott County, Indiana: Beginning at the southeast corner of Lot #4, Century Subdivision, thence south 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds west 20.00 feet to the center of Union Street; thence with the centerline of Union Street south 89 degrees 16 minutes 47 seconds west 240.01 feet; thence north 00 degrees 00 minutes 38 seconds west, 22.46 feet to the north line of Union Street, thence with the north line of Union Street north 89 degrees 52 minutes 00 seconds east, 240.00 feet to the place of beginning.

Commonly Known as: 812 SOUTH ELM STREET, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-05-30-110-006.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Kerry Thompson,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 840-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-5920

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Vienna Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

P.O. BOX 595

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46206

JUSTIN EVERSOLE

812 S. ELM STREET

SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2002-ES-020

In the Matter ot the estate of Susan J. Macak, deceased

NOTICE OF PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP

To: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SUSAN J. MACAK, DECEASED.

Notice is hereby given that in the above entitled estate proceeding: