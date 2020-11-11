LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on November 25, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

RR7298387 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL

K&L SERVICE MANAGEMENT INC. 519 BEATRICE AVENUE Scottsburg IN

D/B/A ROADHOUSE USA

Kayhan K Kermanshahi

5528 Mallard Dr

Scottsburg, President

11/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

887 N. GARDNER STREET

SCOTTSBURG

On 11/27/2020 @ 09:00 AM

2007 CHEVROLET

1G1AL15F377253600

$2,070.00

123 W MAIN ST

AUSTIN

On 11/27/2020 @ 10:00 AM

1994 CHEVROLET

1GCDC14Z5RZ271314

$1,765.00

11/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of October 2020.

Circuit Court

Azteca, $126.82; Bedford Office Supply, $1046.71; Blondies, $193.94; Christie A Guthrie, $2,760.00; Offices Gutierrez, $798.00; Pewter Hall, $100.00; Pitney Bowes Global Fin, $6,000.00; Phillips & Co, $1,350.00; Tiemeyer’s Farm Market, $137.50

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply, $975.56; Don A Olive, PSYD, HSPP, $450.00

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supply, $505.91; Brett Hayes, $800.00; Maria Hendrix, $60.00; Phillips & Co, $400.00; IN Council of Juvenile & Family Ct Judges, $195.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

11/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 4th Quarter 2020 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: October 2020, November 2020, and December 2020 and utility bills payable:

December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service Rate R

($0.005715) per kWh

Single Phase Commercial Service Rate C

($0.005714) per kWh

Three Phase Commercial Service Rate C

($0.005714) per kWh

General Service Rate GS

($0.005636) per kWh

Industrial Service Rate IS

($0.005593) per kWh

Optional Large Industrial Service Rate OLIS Billed on IMPA’s ECA Factors

11/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2005-JC-65

In The Matter Of:

RW – DOB 11/11/2015

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kendra Michele Jenkins (Mother)

Mark Winchester (Legal Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Mark Winchester

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Continued Initial Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

10/28. 11/4, 11/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Summons – Service By Publication

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2009-MF-0018

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

Plaintiff

-vs

CAROLYN J. OGBURN, THE NEW WASHINGTON STATE BANK, INDIANA HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Defendant(s)

NOTICE OF SUIT

To the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is the foreclosure of a mortgage upon the property legally described as follows:

A part of the southwest fourth of the southeast quarter of section 9, township 2 north, range 7 east, Vienna Township, Scott County, Indiana, and a part of lands described in Deed Record 78, page 412, described as follows:

Beginning at a spike at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of section 9, thence north 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds west 1116.22 feet along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to a nail the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence south 89 degrees 16 minutes 23 seconds east 1347.09 feet to an iron T-post, thence north 0 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds west 194.07 feet along a fence and Lamaster (64-197) to a fence corner, thence north 88 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds west 1346.86 feet along a fence and Mickey (68-122) and another Tract to a nail in the 150 East Road, thence south 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds east 202.61 feet along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 6.1296 acres. Subject to the County Road right-of-way and any easements of record. (Scanlan: Tract 7)

More commonly known as: 4751 S Double or Nothing Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following defendant whose whereabouts is unknown:

In addition, to the above-named defendant being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

An answer or other appropriate response in writing to the Complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney with the Clerk of the Court for Scott County at:

Clerk of Scott County Court

1 E McClain Ave, #120

Scottsburg, IN 47170

on or before the 11th day of December, 2020, (the same being thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so, a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

Phillip A. Norman, P.C.

Phillip A. Norman 13734-64

Attorney for Plaintiff

2110 Calumet Ave

Valparaiso, IN 46383

(219) 462-5104

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

10/28, 11/4, 11/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No: 72C01-2009-JP-028

IN RE THE PATERNITY OF: ASPEN HODGE

JOSHUA MCCURRY

PETITIONER

v.

ASHLEY HODGE

RESPONDENT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Ashley Hodge

Whereabouts Unknown

Pursuant to a Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by Joshua McCurry in the above-styled action,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Joshua McCurry has filed a Petition to Confirm Paternity in the Circuit Court of Scott County; that the name and address of the attorney representing Joshua McCurry in such suit is Kenneth C. Pierce, II, Blanton & Pierce, LLC, 416 Meigs Avenue, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130, Telephone: (812) 283-8577; that you are a necessary party to said suit and that you must respond to said suit on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date that the last notice of the action is published. In the event you do not respond, the Petition and relief prayed for therein may be awarded in your absence.

Dated at Jeffersonville, Indiana, this 26th day of October, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

11/4, 11/11, 11/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

PUBLIC AUCTION FOR: MOBILE HOME ONLY

Notice of Public Auction to owners of the within Described Estate And All Interested Parties:

SSK Communities, LLC. (Beech Wood Pointe) will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on Nov 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1301 West York Road Lot 119 Austin, IN 47102 the property commonly known as: Mobile Home ONLY, 1986 Springbrook VIN number 35420345V, located @ 1301 West York Road Lot 47 Austin, In. 47102.

This mobile home will be offered for sale @ public auction in conformity with IC 26-1-2238.

Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

11/11, 11/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

PUBLIC AUCTION FOR: MOBILE HOME ONLY

Notice of Public Auction to owners of the within Described Estate And All Interested Parties:

SSK Communities, LLC. (Beech Wood Pointe) will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on Nov 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1301 West York Road Lot 119 Austin, IN 47102 the property commonly known as: Mobile Home ONLY, 1993 Skyline VIN number 2K310167F, located @ 1301 West York Road Lot 68 Austin, In. 47102.

This mobile home will be offered for sale @ public auction in conformity with IC 26-1-2238.

Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

11/11, 11/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit/Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2008-MF-000016

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR BCAT 2018-20TT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES, AND CREDITORS OF WILLIE COOMER

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a foreclosure of the real estate mortgage, legally described as:

The following described real estate in Scott County, in the State of Indiana:

A part of the Northwest fourth of the Southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 3 North, Range 6 East, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Southwest quarter of Section 10 at an iron pin in the 400 West County Road, thence South 89 degrees 20 minutes 11 seconds East 1326.287 feet to an iron post, along Thomastown Road, thence South 1 degree 30 minutes East 350.25 feet to an iron post along Thomastown Road, thence North 89 degrees 20 minutes 11 seconds West 1326.287 feet to an iron pin on the section line in the 400 West County Road, thence North 1 degree 30 minutes West 350.25 feet to the true place of beginning, containing 10.6566 acres, more or less, but subject to the County Read right-of-way and any easements of record.

This property is commonly known as 3694 W Thomas Town Rd, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following Defendants whose addresses are known:

Unknown Occupant, if any, of

3694 W Thomas Town Rd

Scottsburg, IN 47170

And to the following defendant whose addresses are unknown:

Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Personal Representatives, and creditors of Willie Coomer

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by your attorney, on or before the 25th day of December, 2020, (the same being within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

/s/ Joel Bornkamp

Matthew C. Gladwell (30493-49)

Joel F. Bornkamp (27410-49)

Gregory A. Stout (29517-15)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorney’s for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: 1-513-322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

ATTEST: Clerk of the Scott County Circuit/Superior Court

11/11, 11/18, 11/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

72D01-2002-JT-24

72D01-2002-JT-25

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

TJD – DOB 2/26/2017

JPD – DOB 2/26/2017

and

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Mary Davis

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/26/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US, Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424, https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior, Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 812 752 8424, Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department

of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

11/4, 11/11, 11/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2010-JT- 084

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

BLC – DOB 1/31/2014

and

Jessica Renee Cox (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Jessica Renee Cox

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/14/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child. Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; and Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child. You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

11/11, 11/18, 11/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2010-JC-0124

In The Matter Of:

AS – DOB 12/24/2019

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Jasmire Scott (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION &

NOTICE OF CHILD IN NE D OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Jasmire Scott

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34- 9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/12/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Daniel J Lane, 34673-49

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

11/11, 11/18, 11/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2001-JT- 5

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

RCM – DPB 5/3/2016

And

Oma Jean White

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To Oma Jean White

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/26/2021 at 11:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child. Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; and Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child. You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

11/11, 11/18/ 11/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Ad for School Board Attorney

The Scott County School District 2 Board of Education is seeking an attorney to serve in the capacity of School Board Attorney effective January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021.

The attorney should be well versed in educational law, with reference to federal and state statutory and case law governing public education. The attorney should be able to provide a broad range of legal services required by the Board and the Superintendent of the school district.

The local School Board Attorney will have additional resources and support from Lewis & Kappes in Indianapolis.

If you are interested in this position, please submit a letter with your resume and billing rate by December 1st to:

Dr Marc Slaton, Superintendent

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg IN 47170

11/4, 11/11, 11/18/ 11/25 hspaxlp