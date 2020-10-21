LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 11/4/2020

Deck The Walls, 137.41; Jason Mount, 50.00; Joas & Stotts, 55.50; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 199.10; Quill Corp., 249.53; Thomson West Payment Ctr. 4,569.48; Verizon, 34.87.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF POLLING PLACES

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners hereby give notice pursuant to I.C. 3-11-8-3.2 that the places for voting in Jackson County, Indiana for Primary Election scheduled for November 4, 2014, shall be as follows:

Brownstown 1

Brownstown 2

Brownstown 4

Main Courthouse

111 S. Main St.

Brownstown, Indiana

Brownstown East

Courthouse Annex

220 East Walnut Street

Brownstown, Indiana

Brownstown West

Ratcliff Grove Christian Church

1989 N State Road 135

Freetown, Indiana

Carr Precinct

Medora Christian Church

76 George Street

Medora, Indiana

Driftwood Precinct

Vallonia School Gym

2459 West Commerce Street

Vallonia, Indiana

Grassy Fork Precinct

Tampico Fire Station

5358 S CR 450 E

Tampico, Indiana

Hamilton Precinct

Hamilton Township Fire Station

6843 N 400 E

Cortland, Indiana

Jackson 1 East

Redding Seymour City

Calvary Baptist Church

1202 Ewing Street

Seymour, Indiana

Jackson 2 East

Jackson 2 West

Jackson 6

The Point-Family Center

311 Myers Street

Seymour, Indiana

Jackson 3 North

Jackson 5 East

Redeemer Lutheran Church

504 N Walnut Street

Seymour, Indiana

Jackson 3 South

Jackson 4 South

Zion Lutheran Church

1501 Gaiser Drive

Seymour, Indiana

Jackson 4 North

Jackson 5 North

Superior Court 1 (Old Building)

1420 Corporate Way

Seymour, Indiana

Jackson 7

Seymour Christian church

915 Kasting Rd.

Seymour, Indiana

Owen Precinct

Kurtz Fire Station

5742 N. Cleveland St

Kurtz, Indiana

Pershing Precinct

Freetown Community Center

6685 North Union Street

Freetown, Indiana

Redding East

Reddington Christian Church

Fellowship Hall

10516 N. US Highway 31

Seymour, Indiana

Redding West

Peters Switch Nazarene Church

Fellowship Hall

9528 N County Road 760 East

Seymour, Indiana

Salt Creek Precinct

Houston School

9850 N 750 W

Norman, Indiana

Vernon-Crothersville

Vernon South

Vernon North

First Baptist Church

401 E Howard Street

Crothersville, Indiana

Washington Precinct

Dudleytown Conservation Club

5936 E State Road 250

Brownstown, Indiana

Approved this 15th day of September 2020

JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Bob Gillaspy

Drew Markel

Matt Reedy

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

The voters of Scott County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a general election will be held in the county on November 3, 2020 with the polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. prevailing local time.

In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to my by the State of Indiana or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county, candidates for the following offices will be on the general election ballot:

President and Vice-President

Donald J. Trump and Michael R.Pence–Republican

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris–Democrat

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen–Libertarian

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Eric Holcomb and Suzanne Crouch–Republican

Woodrow (Woody)Myers and Linda C. Lawson–Democrat

Donald G. Rainwater II and William E. Henry–Libertarian

Attorney General

Todd Rokita–Republican

Jonathan Weinzapfel–Democrat

United States Representative District 9

Trey Hollingsworth–Republican

Andy Ruff–Democrat

Tonya L. Mills–Libertarian

United State Representative District 6

Greg Pence–Republican

Jeannine Lee Lake–Democrat

Tom Ferkinhoff–Libertarian

State Representative District 66

Zach Payne–Republican

Terry Goodin–Democrat

Circuit Court Clerk

Wendy McClain–Republican

Denny Wilson–Democrat

County Recorder

Sheryl Jent–Democrat

County Treasurer

Missy Applegate–Democrat

County Coroner

Lonnie E. Noble Sr.–Republican

Dalton Baker–Democrat

County Surveyor

Mark Gardner–Republican

County Commissioner District 1

Randy Julian–Republican

Robert C. (Bob) Tobias–Democrat

County Commissioner District 2

Mike Jones–Republican

LeRoy Williams–Democrat

County Council Member At Large

Eric Gillespie–Republican

Lyndi Hughbanks–Republican

Diane Eads Mullins–Republican

Iva Gasaway–Democrat

Robert D. Peacock–Democrat

Mike Zollman–Democrat

Scott County School Board Member District 1-Jennings Township

Ron Atkins–non-partisan

Joie Bukowski–non-partisan

David F Deaton–non-partisan

Darlene Hall–non-partisan

Scott County School Board Member District 2-Finley Township

Sarah White Broad–non-partisan

Kenneth Dale McMichael–non-partisan

Jean M. Robbins–non-partisan

Scott County School Board Member District 2–Johnson Township

William J. Best–non-partisan

Scott County School Board Member Distict 2–Vienna Township

Holly Peacock Armstrong–non-partisan

Lee Anne Hahn–non-partisan

Rick Zollman–non-partisan

Judical Retention Questions

Retention of Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana

Shall Justice Christopher M. Goff be retained in Office?

Yes

No

Court of Appeals Judical Retention First District

Shall Judge Lloyd Mark Bailey be retained in office?

Yes

No

Court of Appeals Judical Retention Fifth District

Shall Judge Elaine B. Brown be retained in office?

Yes

No

Court of Appeals Judical Retention Fourth District

Shall Judge Melissa S. Mays be retained in office?

Yes

No

Court of Appeals Judical Retention Fifth District

Shall Judge Margret G. Robb be retained in office?

Yes

No

Dated this 16th day of October, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Circuit Court Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

U.S. Hwy 31, Manaugh Park, and Community Park Storm Sewer Repair Project

The accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

U.S. 31 Storm Sewer Repair

•Remove damaged existing storm sewer 36” ACP pipe.

•Install approximately 24 LF 36” RCP and reconnect to pipe network.

•Backfill trench, finish grading, pavement restoration, and seed and straw as needed.

Manaugh Park

•Repair damaged/failed walking path.

•Install end treatment for 48” CMP Storm Sewer

Community Park

•Replace Failed end treatment of Storm Sewer Culvert with concrete headwalls.

•Install stabilization material in ditch line.

•Regrade downstream ditch to provide better drainage.

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 Attention: Clerk Treasurer until 3:00 PM. (local time) on November 3, 2020. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Austin U.S.31, Manaugh Park, and Community Park Storm Sewer Repair” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 3:00 PM. (local time) on November 3, 2020, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with Heritage Engineering to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for supplying the equipment, startup of the equipment and installing the equipment.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Mayor Roger Hawkins

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

Cause No. 72D01-2010-MI-0041

James Edwards Reynolds

Plaintiff

vs

Bulmaro James Torres and Ollie Torres

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the persons named as Defendants and any other person who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Plaintiffs, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit/Superior Court by the person names as Plaintiff. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Plaintiff, James Edward Reynolds, has filed a Complaint for Quiet Title by Adverse Possession against you.

The Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the defendant, Bulmaro James Torres, whose whereabouts is unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Plaintiff arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Plaintiff’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Plaintiffs is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated this day of Oct. 1, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney I.D. No 14224-53

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0031

Kenneth Jett

Plaintiff

vs.

Kevin Couch, Nationwide Advantage Mortgage, Indiana Department Of Revenue, And Unknown Claimants To Real Estate

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO:

Kevin Couch

and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located on 5549 N. Water Tower Rd., Austin, IN 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 5th day of October 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0030

Austin Redevelopment Commission

Plaintiff

vs.

Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, Citifinancial Services, Inc., Associates Financial Services Company, Inc., and Unknown Claimants To Real Estate

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located at 458 W. Maple St., Austin, Indiana 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiffs have sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 5th day of October 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-JT-60

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

IJH – DOB 3/21/2011

AND

Jessica Hulsopple (Biological Mother)

Travis Hulsopple (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Jessica Hulsopple

Travis Hulsopple

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 10:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1803-JC-0040

In The Matter Of:

KRC – DOB 9/3/2017

A Child Allege To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Renee Collins (Biological Mother)

Michael Combs (Alleged Father)

Morgan Smith (Alleged Father) and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO:Michael Combs and Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing and Dispositional Hearing on 12/1/2020 at 9:45 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.:72D01-2009-JT-000078

72D01-2009-JT-000079

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship: NB – DOB 4/2/2015

ZB – DOB 12/19/2016

and

Allysn L Brandenburg (Biological Mother)

Deric N Brandenburg (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Allysn L Brandenburg Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/15/2020 at 11:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MATERIALS

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for bituminous materials, for the Contract year of 2021. All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.

All bituminous materials shall be in conformance with the Indiana Department of Transportation, 1995 Standard Specifications as follows:

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Section : 902.04

The following quantities are estimates and to be used for bidding purposes only. The actual quantities used will be determined by the County.

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Gallons: 150,000

The bid price per gallon for the bituminous materials listed above shall be taken by the following four (4) methods of delivery.

F.O.B. PLANT PICK-UP – County will pick up the material at the vendor’s plant. COUNTY STORAGE – Vendor will deliver material and pump into storage tank provided by county. VENDOR STORAGE – Vendor will provide a storage tank at any point in Jackson County upon Superintendent’s request. JOBSITE DELIVERY – Vendor will hold the truck transport at jobsite until emptied or released by Superintendent.

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities

in the bidding process.

Signed this ________day of ________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MIXTURE

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for 5,000 tons or less of the following types of Bituminous Mixture, for Contract year of 2021

Quoted price shall be per ton, F.O.B. plant, loaded into any County Highway truck.

Price should be bid as follows:

Hot Mix:

9 Stone……………. @ $________per ton

11 Stone………….. @ $________per ton

9 Binder………. @ $________per ton

Cold Mix, all type…………..@ $____per ton

MWS Mix, all type………….@ $____per ton

Hot Asphalt Tack.@ $__________per ton

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Unless otherwise specified herein, applicable portions of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications (1995) shall apply of this contract as if they were printed herein. Attention is called to the following particular Sections. Section 109, 401, 403, 406 and 620.

Each Bidder shall submit with their bid verification that the asphalt plant used to produce the Bituminous Mixture for this contract has been inspected and accepted by an approved source of supply by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The verification form submitted with the bid shall be a current INDOT Form TD-444, Bituminous Mixing Plant Inspection Report, completed and signed by a representative of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Each Bidder must indicate on his bid for the exact location of their asphalt plant and stockpiles. They shall also list the exact dates of plant mix availability for both hot mix and stockpile mix.

Weigh scales and weigh tickets shall be in accordance with the applicable Provisions of Section 109 and Section 401 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. The weigh tickets shall contain the information as outlined in Section 109.01 (b). A weigh ticket shall accompany each load of Bituminous Mixture.

An approved Escalator Clause may be submitted with this bid.

Materials:

Hot Mix shall be Hot Asphalt Concrete produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Sections 403 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AC-20.

Cold Mix shall be produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 406 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specification, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-150.

MWS Mix shall be Mixture WS produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 620 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-300.

The Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waive irregularities in bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.

All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.

Signed this __ day of___________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CEMENT READY- MIX

2,000 Yards Or less of Ready Mix Cement. Quotes must be submitted on Ready Mix Cement on a per yard basis by using Stone and Sand that meet with the State of Indiana.

Specifications and supplier shall also supply any equipment needed to any point in Jackson County, subject to the supervision of the County Road Supervisor.

Quotes must be submitted using the following formula:

Class A Mix Per Yard

Class B Mix Per Yard

Class C Mix Per Yard

9 Bag Grout Mix Per Yard

Interplast-N Per Yard

Additive: Air entrainment 1% or 2% excelerator

3500 PSI

3000 PSI

The above combination of concrete shall meet the specifications of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Quotes to be in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 P.M.

Quotes shall be for the year 2021.

Signed this __ day of___________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CULVERT MATERIALS

Quotations accepted for the year 2021.

8,000 Feet Or less corrugated galvanized steel and/or aluminum and/or plastic (sizes: 12″ through 60″ diameter) culvert pipe to be available in twenty (20) to forty (40) foot length sections.

•Include pipe arch or other shapes of equivalent end areas

•Include 16, 14, 12, & 10 gauge for steel and aluminum.

•Include polymer precoated galvinized steel, if available.

•Include corrugated N-12 Poly pipe (Diameter 4″ through 60″ smooth interior)

•Include HP Storm Pipe (Diameter 12″ through 60″)

•Larger diameter structures will be quoted as needed throughout the year.

All materials to be delivered to the County Highway Garage unless otherwise stated.

Delivery is required within 45 days of date of order.

Above price to be firm and net.

Quotations accepted for the year 2020 include certified chemical analysis from supplier of steel or aluminum or plastic. All materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Signed this __________day of ________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana acting by and through its board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor in the Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 P.M. on November 16, 2020 for the following gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, and other supplies for all County owned vehicles, for the year 2021. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.

50,000 Gallons more or less, of lead free gasoline-regular grade 87 octane. Gasoline service is to be available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, preferably in three locations in Jackson County. Bids will be considered with a discount off pump quoted in bid, applicable taxes included in price per gallon.

65,000 Gallons more or less, of a 50 cetane on road premium diesel fuel oil with winter blend, in season and a 51-55 cetane off road diesel oil to be delivered to any tank the County may use in Jackson County.

Bulk Gallons more or less, of DEF endal (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to be delivered bulk, 275 gallons.

The bid shall include rack prices as of November 11, 2019.

Bidder shall have the right to increase or decrease the contract unit price, in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase or decrease in cost of materials and supplies occurring subsequent to the date on which such a bid is awarded. Said increase or decrease in the bidder’s cost of materials and supplies shall be substantiated by proper documentation from the bidder’s source of supply. All services and supplies are to be purchased at the bidder’s place of business. Fixed price may be accepted.

The Right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Each bid is to be on completed Bid Form 95 that includes a non-collusion affidavit and be accompanied with a Bond Bid, Cashier’s check or Certified check in the amount of 10% of the total bid. Bidding is to be accepted in accordance with laws of the State of Indiana governing bidding on county material, services and supplies.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

OILS, ANTI-FREEZE & FLUIDS

Quotes accepted for the year 2021.

Lubricating Oils, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Anti-freeze (anti-freeze to be 55 gallon drums) quotes will be received for the following:

15W-40 EOL Bulk/275 gal

Mercon 12 / 1 cs. qts.

HYD R & O 20W ISO 68 55 gal. Drums

UniTracHyd 55 55 gal. drums

MP GL-5 80W-90 30 gal. drums

Grease NLGI #2 Cs. 30/1 tubes

Antifreeze Low Silicant Concen. 55 gal. Drums

Window Washer Fluid 55 gal. drums

Quotes to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 P.M.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

STONE AND OTHER AGGREGATE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Jackson, Indiana, will receive sealed Bids until the hour of 4:00 p.m. on November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020, all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S Main St., Brownstown, IN.

Contract bids will be for the year 2020.

Crushed stone as described by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Stone furnished must meet the specifications of INDOT as to quality and size. Bidders price must include any and all cost of loading into County Highway trucks or private trucks employed by the County Highway Department.

Stone will be bid by and accepted by specific geographic area townships: Brownstown, Driftwood, Grassyfork, Washington, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, Pershing, Hamilton, Vernon, Redding and Jackson so as trucks can better utilize time and mileage.

Stone shall consist of the following sizes numbers: #2, #4, #5, #8, #9, #11, #12, #53, #73, Rip Rap 6″ & 12″, Special Fill, Sand and Course Lime

Stone in all sizes shall also be bid at price F.O.B. quarry.

Stone must meet INDOT Class A Specifications

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts.

Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS

TIRES AND TUBES

These specifications are for the tires and tubes for all present vehicles and equipment owned or purchased by the Jackson County Highway Department.

Price sheets quoted on regular and lug tires. Supplier shall also quote on radial, bias and belted bias tires.

Quotes to be submitted for heavy equipment and radial ply tires for all trucks and trailers. Radial ply shall be steel textile construction. Truck tire tread design shall be: Front – open groove with minimal slipping; Rear – traction conventional (standard tread depth).

Supplier to have a service truck available for repair service on the road.

Quotation will be for the year 2021.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

*Tire sizes attached that the County is presently using:

265/70R18 10ply Pickup

235/75R17 4 ply Pickup

265/75R16 4 ply Pickup

245/75R18 10ply Pickup

235/85R16 10 ply Ton truck

245/75R16 4 ply Brush Chipper

245/75R17 4 ply Pickup

7.50 X 15 8 ply Roller

315/80R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

10.00R20 14 ply Dump Truck

11R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

9.50X16.5 10 ply Trailor

7X14.5 12 ply Trailor

17.5X25 8 ply Loader

17.5X24 8 ply Backhoe

11L16 8 ply Backhoe

18.4X30 6 ply Tractor

15-22.5 8 ply Chipbox

7.50-15 8 ply Roller

11R x 22.5 14 ply Tack truck

185R14 4 ply Crafco Sealer

225/75R15 6 ply Brush Sprayer

205/75R15 6 ply Trailor

215/75R17.5 8 ply Trailor

10.00-20 16ply Wheeled Excavator

460/85/38 6 ply Tractor

380/85/28 6 ply Tractor

20.5R25 Loader

33×15.5-16.5 Skid Loader

295/75R22.5 14 ply Shop Truck

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

