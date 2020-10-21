LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE
VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Court Claim to be approved 11/4/2020
Deck The Walls, 137.41; Jason Mount, 50.00; Joas & Stotts, 55.50; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 199.10; Quill Corp., 249.53; Thomson West Payment Ctr. 4,569.48; Verizon, 34.87.
NOTICE OF POLLING PLACES
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners hereby give notice pursuant to I.C. 3-11-8-3.2 that the places for voting in Jackson County, Indiana for Primary Election scheduled for November 4, 2014, shall be as follows:
Brownstown 1
Brownstown 2
Brownstown 4
Main Courthouse
111 S. Main St.
Brownstown, Indiana
Brownstown East
Courthouse Annex
220 East Walnut Street
Brownstown, Indiana
Brownstown West
Ratcliff Grove Christian Church
1989 N State Road 135
Freetown, Indiana
Carr Precinct
Medora Christian Church
76 George Street
Medora, Indiana
Driftwood Precinct
Vallonia School Gym
2459 West Commerce Street
Vallonia, Indiana
Grassy Fork Precinct
Tampico Fire Station
5358 S CR 450 E
Tampico, Indiana
Hamilton Precinct
Hamilton Township Fire Station
6843 N 400 E
Cortland, Indiana
Jackson 1 East
Redding Seymour City
Calvary Baptist Church
1202 Ewing Street
Seymour, Indiana
Jackson 2 East
Jackson 2 West
Jackson 6
The Point-Family Center
311 Myers Street
Seymour, Indiana
Jackson 3 North
Jackson 5 East
Redeemer Lutheran Church
504 N Walnut Street
Seymour, Indiana
Jackson 3 South
Jackson 4 South
Zion Lutheran Church
1501 Gaiser Drive
Seymour, Indiana
Jackson 4 North
Jackson 5 North
Superior Court 1 (Old Building)
1420 Corporate Way
Seymour, Indiana
Jackson 7
Seymour Christian church
915 Kasting Rd.
Seymour, Indiana
Owen Precinct
Kurtz Fire Station
5742 N. Cleveland St
Kurtz, Indiana
Pershing Precinct
Freetown Community Center
6685 North Union Street
Freetown, Indiana
Redding East
Reddington Christian Church
Fellowship Hall
10516 N. US Highway 31
Seymour, Indiana
Redding West
Peters Switch Nazarene Church
Fellowship Hall
9528 N County Road 760 East
Seymour, Indiana
Salt Creek Precinct
Houston School
9850 N 750 W
Norman, Indiana
Vernon-Crothersville
Vernon South
Vernon North
First Baptist Church
401 E Howard Street
Crothersville, Indiana
Washington Precinct
Dudleytown Conservation Club
5936 E State Road 250
Brownstown, Indiana
Approved this 15th day of September 2020
JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Bob Gillaspy
Drew Markel
Matt Reedy
LEGAL NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
The voters of Scott County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a general election will be held in the county on November 3, 2020 with the polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. prevailing local time.
In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to my by the State of Indiana or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county, candidates for the following offices will be on the general election ballot:
President and Vice-President
Donald J. Trump and Michael R.Pence–Republican
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris–Democrat
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen–Libertarian
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Eric Holcomb and Suzanne Crouch–Republican
Woodrow (Woody)Myers and Linda C. Lawson–Democrat
Donald G. Rainwater II and William E. Henry–Libertarian
Attorney General
Todd Rokita–Republican
Jonathan Weinzapfel–Democrat
United States Representative District 9
Trey Hollingsworth–Republican
Andy Ruff–Democrat
Tonya L. Mills–Libertarian
United State Representative District 6
Greg Pence–Republican
Jeannine Lee Lake–Democrat
Tom Ferkinhoff–Libertarian
State Representative District 66
Zach Payne–Republican
Terry Goodin–Democrat
Circuit Court Clerk
Wendy McClain–Republican
Denny Wilson–Democrat
County Recorder
Sheryl Jent–Democrat
County Treasurer
Missy Applegate–Democrat
County Coroner
Lonnie E. Noble Sr.–Republican
Dalton Baker–Democrat
County Surveyor
Mark Gardner–Republican
County Commissioner District 1
Randy Julian–Republican
Robert C. (Bob) Tobias–Democrat
County Commissioner District 2
Mike Jones–Republican
LeRoy Williams–Democrat
County Council Member At Large
Eric Gillespie–Republican
Lyndi Hughbanks–Republican
Diane Eads Mullins–Republican
Iva Gasaway–Democrat
Robert D. Peacock–Democrat
Mike Zollman–Democrat
Scott County School Board Member District 1-Jennings Township
Ron Atkins–non-partisan
Joie Bukowski–non-partisan
David F Deaton–non-partisan
Darlene Hall–non-partisan
Scott County School Board Member District 2-Finley Township
Sarah White Broad–non-partisan
Kenneth Dale McMichael–non-partisan
Jean M. Robbins–non-partisan
Scott County School Board Member District 2–Johnson Township
William J. Best–non-partisan
Scott County School Board Member Distict 2–Vienna Township
Holly Peacock Armstrong–non-partisan
Lee Anne Hahn–non-partisan
Rick Zollman–non-partisan
Judical Retention Questions
Retention of Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana
Shall Justice Christopher M. Goff be retained in Office?
Yes
No
Court of Appeals Judical Retention First District
Shall Judge Lloyd Mark Bailey be retained in office?
Yes
No
Court of Appeals Judical Retention Fifth District
Shall Judge Elaine B. Brown be retained in office?
Yes
No
Court of Appeals Judical Retention Fourth District
Shall Judge Melissa S. Mays be retained in office?
Yes
No
Court of Appeals Judical Retention Fifth District
Shall Judge Margret G. Robb be retained in office?
Yes
No
Dated this 16th day of October, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Circuit Court Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:
U.S. Hwy 31, Manaugh Park, and Community Park Storm Sewer Repair Project
The accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:
U.S. 31 Storm Sewer Repair
•Remove damaged existing storm sewer 36” ACP pipe.
•Install approximately 24 LF 36” RCP and reconnect to pipe network.
•Backfill trench, finish grading, pavement restoration, and seed and straw as needed.
Manaugh Park
•Repair damaged/failed walking path.
•Install end treatment for 48” CMP Storm Sewer
Community Park
•Replace Failed end treatment of Storm Sewer Culvert with concrete headwalls.
•Install stabilization material in ditch line.
•Regrade downstream ditch to provide better drainage.
Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 Attention: Clerk Treasurer until 3:00 PM. (local time) on November 3, 2020. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Austin U.S.31, Manaugh Park, and Community Park Storm Sewer Repair” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.
After the hour of 3:00 PM. (local time) on November 3, 2020, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.
The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:
- City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana.
- Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.
Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with Heritage Engineering to submit a Bid for this Project.
The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for supplying the equipment, startup of the equipment and installing the equipment.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.
A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.
Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.
All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.
Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.
Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.
Mayor Roger Hawkins
City of Austin
82 West Main Street
Austin, Indiana 47102
In the Scott Superior Court
State of Indiana
Cause No. 72D01-2010-MI-0041
James Edwards Reynolds
Plaintiff
vs
Bulmaro James Torres and Ollie Torres
Defendants
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
The State of Indiana to the persons named as Defendants and any other person who may be concerned:
Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Plaintiffs, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit/Superior Court by the person names as Plaintiff. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Plaintiff, James Edward Reynolds, has filed a Complaint for Quiet Title by Adverse Possession against you.
The Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the defendant, Bulmaro James Torres, whose whereabouts is unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint.
If you have a Claim for Relief against the Plaintiff arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Plaintiff’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.
The name and address of the attorney representing the Plaintiffs is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170
Dated this day of Oct. 1, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Superior Court
John F. Dietrich
Attorney at Law
63 West Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-2344
Attorney I.D. No 14224-53
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0031
Kenneth Jett
Plaintiff
vs.
Kevin Couch, Nationwide Advantage Mortgage, Indiana Department Of Revenue, And Unknown Claimants To Real Estate
Defendant
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO:
Kevin Couch
and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located on 5549 N. Water Tower Rd., Austin, IN 47102.
You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.
Dated this 5th day of October 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk Scott Superior Court
/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon #29501-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0030
Austin Redevelopment Commission
Plaintiff
vs.
Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, Citifinancial Services, Inc., Associates Financial Services Company, Inc., and Unknown Claimants To Real Estate
Defendants
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located at 458 W. Maple St., Austin, Indiana 47102.
You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiffs have sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.
Dated this 5th day of October 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk Scott Superior Court
/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Cause No. 72D01-2005-JT-60
In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:
IJH – DOB 3/21/2011
AND
Jessica Hulsopple (Biological Mother)
Travis Hulsopple (Biological Father)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Jessica Hulsopple
Travis Hulsopple
Whereabout unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 10:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-752-2503
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Cause No: 72D01-1803-JC-0040
In The Matter Of:
KRC – DOB 9/3/2017
A Child Allege To Be A Child In Need Of Services
and
Renee Collins (Biological Mother)
Michael Combs (Alleged Father)
Morgan Smith (Alleged Father) and
Any Unknown Alleged Fathers
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING
TO:Michael Combs and Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing and Dispositional Hearing on 12/1/2020 at 9:45 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.
UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.
DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:
Platform: ZOOM.US
Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424
https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior
Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799
Meeting ID: 812 752 8424
Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)
Missy Applegate
Clerk
Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72
Attorney,
Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-752-2503
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Cause No.:72D01-2009-JT-000078
72D01-2009-JT-000079
In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship: NB – DOB 4/2/2015
ZB – DOB 12/19/2016
and
Allysn L Brandenburg (Biological Mother)
Deric N Brandenburg (Biological Father)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Allysn L Brandenburg Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/15/2020 at 11:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:
Platform: ZOOM.US
Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424
https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior
Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799
Meeting ID: 812 752 8424
Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate
Clerk
Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72
Attorney,
Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-752-2503
BITUMINOUS MATERIALS
The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for bituminous materials, for the Contract year of 2021. All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.
All bituminous materials shall be in conformance with the Indiana Department of Transportation, 1995 Standard Specifications as follows:
Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Section : 902.04
The following quantities are estimates and to be used for bidding purposes only. The actual quantities used will be determined by the County.
Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Gallons: 150,000
The bid price per gallon for the bituminous materials listed above shall be taken by the following four (4) methods of delivery.
- F.O.B. PLANT PICK-UP – County will pick up the material at the vendor’s plant.
- COUNTY STORAGE – Vendor will deliver material and pump into storage tank provided by county.
- VENDOR STORAGE – Vendor will provide a storage tank at any point in Jackson County upon Superintendent’s request.
- JOBSITE DELIVERY – Vendor will hold the truck transport at jobsite until emptied or released by Superintendent.
All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.
The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities
in the bidding process.
Signed this ________day of ________, 2020.
BITUMINOUS MIXTURE
The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for 5,000 tons or less of the following types of Bituminous Mixture, for Contract year of 2021
Quoted price shall be per ton, F.O.B. plant, loaded into any County Highway truck.
Price should be bid as follows:
Hot Mix:
9 Stone……………. @ $________per ton
11 Stone………….. @ $________per ton
9 Binder………. @ $________per ton
Cold Mix, all type…………..@ $____per ton
MWS Mix, all type………….@ $____per ton
Hot Asphalt Tack.@ $__________per ton
All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.
Unless otherwise specified herein, applicable portions of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications (1995) shall apply of this contract as if they were printed herein. Attention is called to the following particular Sections. Section 109, 401, 403, 406 and 620.
Each Bidder shall submit with their bid verification that the asphalt plant used to produce the Bituminous Mixture for this contract has been inspected and accepted by an approved source of supply by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The verification form submitted with the bid shall be a current INDOT Form TD-444, Bituminous Mixing Plant Inspection Report, completed and signed by a representative of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Each Bidder must indicate on his bid for the exact location of their asphalt plant and stockpiles. They shall also list the exact dates of plant mix availability for both hot mix and stockpile mix.
Weigh scales and weigh tickets shall be in accordance with the applicable Provisions of Section 109 and Section 401 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. The weigh tickets shall contain the information as outlined in Section 109.01 (b). A weigh ticket shall accompany each load of Bituminous Mixture.
An approved Escalator Clause may be submitted with this bid.
Materials:
Hot Mix shall be Hot Asphalt Concrete produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Sections 403 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AC-20.
Cold Mix shall be produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 406 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specification, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-150.
MWS Mix shall be Mixture WS produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 620 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-300.
The Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waive irregularities in bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.
All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.
Signed this __ day of___________, 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATION
CEMENT READY- MIX
2,000 Yards Or less of Ready Mix Cement. Quotes must be submitted on Ready Mix Cement on a per yard basis by using Stone and Sand that meet with the State of Indiana.
Specifications and supplier shall also supply any equipment needed to any point in Jackson County, subject to the supervision of the County Road Supervisor.
Quotes must be submitted using the following formula:
Class A Mix Per Yard
Class B Mix Per Yard
Class C Mix Per Yard
9 Bag Grout Mix Per Yard
Interplast-N Per Yard
Additive: Air entrainment 1% or 2% excelerator
3500 PSI
3000 PSI
The above combination of concrete shall meet the specifications of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Quotes to be in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 P.M.
Quotes shall be for the year 2021.
Signed this __ day of___________, 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATION
CULVERT MATERIALS
Quotations accepted for the year 2021.
8,000 Feet Or less corrugated galvanized steel and/or aluminum and/or plastic (sizes: 12″ through 60″ diameter) culvert pipe to be available in twenty (20) to forty (40) foot length sections.
•Include pipe arch or other shapes of equivalent end areas
•Include 16, 14, 12, & 10 gauge for steel and aluminum.
•Include polymer precoated galvinized steel, if available.
•Include corrugated N-12 Poly pipe (Diameter 4″ through 60″ smooth interior)
•Include HP Storm Pipe (Diameter 12″ through 60″)
•Larger diameter structures will be quoted as needed throughout the year.
All materials to be delivered to the County Highway Garage unless otherwise stated.
Delivery is required within 45 days of date of order.
Above price to be firm and net.
Quotations accepted for the year 2020 include certified chemical analysis from supplier of steel or aluminum or plastic. All materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications.
Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.
Signed this __________day of ________, 2020.
GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL
Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana acting by and through its board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor in the Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 P.M. on November 16, 2020 for the following gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, and other supplies for all County owned vehicles, for the year 2021. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.
50,000 Gallons more or less, of lead free gasoline-regular grade 87 octane. Gasoline service is to be available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, preferably in three locations in Jackson County. Bids will be considered with a discount off pump quoted in bid, applicable taxes included in price per gallon.
65,000 Gallons more or less, of a 50 cetane on road premium diesel fuel oil with winter blend, in season and a 51-55 cetane off road diesel oil to be delivered to any tank the County may use in Jackson County.
Bulk Gallons more or less, of DEF endal (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to be delivered bulk, 275 gallons.
The bid shall include rack prices as of November 11, 2019.
Bidder shall have the right to increase or decrease the contract unit price, in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase or decrease in cost of materials and supplies occurring subsequent to the date on which such a bid is awarded. Said increase or decrease in the bidder’s cost of materials and supplies shall be substantiated by proper documentation from the bidder’s source of supply. All services and supplies are to be purchased at the bidder’s place of business. Fixed price may be accepted.
The Right to reject any or all bids is reserved.
Each bid is to be on completed Bid Form 95 that includes a non-collusion affidavit and be accompanied with a Bond Bid, Cashier’s check or Certified check in the amount of 10% of the total bid. Bidding is to be accepted in accordance with laws of the State of Indiana governing bidding on county material, services and supplies.
Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATION
OILS, ANTI-FREEZE & FLUIDS
Quotes accepted for the year 2021.
Lubricating Oils, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Anti-freeze (anti-freeze to be 55 gallon drums) quotes will be received for the following:
15W-40 EOL Bulk/275 gal
Mercon 12 / 1 cs. qts.
HYD R & O 20W ISO 68 55 gal. Drums
UniTracHyd 55 55 gal. drums
MP GL-5 80W-90 30 gal. drums
Grease NLGI #2 Cs. 30/1 tubes
Antifreeze Low Silicant Concen. 55 gal. Drums
Window Washer Fluid 55 gal. drums
Quotes to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 P.M.
Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.
STONE AND OTHER AGGREGATE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Jackson, Indiana, will receive sealed Bids until the hour of 4:00 p.m. on November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020, all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S Main St., Brownstown, IN.
Contract bids will be for the year 2020.
Crushed stone as described by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Stone furnished must meet the specifications of INDOT as to quality and size. Bidders price must include any and all cost of loading into County Highway trucks or private trucks employed by the County Highway Department.
Stone will be bid by and accepted by specific geographic area townships: Brownstown, Driftwood, Grassyfork, Washington, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, Pershing, Hamilton, Vernon, Redding and Jackson so as trucks can better utilize time and mileage.
Stone shall consist of the following sizes numbers: #2, #4, #5, #8, #9, #11, #12, #53, #73, Rip Rap 6″ & 12″, Special Fill, Sand and Course Lime
Stone in all sizes shall also be bid at price F.O.B. quarry.
Stone must meet INDOT Class A Specifications
All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts.
Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.
Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS
TIRES AND TUBES
These specifications are for the tires and tubes for all present vehicles and equipment owned or purchased by the Jackson County Highway Department.
Price sheets quoted on regular and lug tires. Supplier shall also quote on radial, bias and belted bias tires.
Quotes to be submitted for heavy equipment and radial ply tires for all trucks and trailers. Radial ply shall be steel textile construction. Truck tire tread design shall be: Front – open groove with minimal slipping; Rear – traction conventional (standard tread depth).
Supplier to have a service truck available for repair service on the road.
Quotation will be for the year 2021.
Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.
*Tire sizes attached that the County is presently using:
265/70R18 10ply Pickup
235/75R17 4 ply Pickup
265/75R16 4 ply Pickup
245/75R18 10ply Pickup
235/85R16 10 ply Ton truck
245/75R16 4 ply Brush Chipper
245/75R17 4 ply Pickup
7.50 X 15 8 ply Roller
315/80R22.5 14 ply Dump truck
10.00R20 14 ply Dump Truck
11R22.5 14 ply Dump truck
9.50X16.5 10 ply Trailor
7X14.5 12 ply Trailor
17.5X25 8 ply Loader
17.5X24 8 ply Backhoe
11L16 8 ply Backhoe
18.4X30 6 ply Tractor
15-22.5 8 ply Chipbox
7.50-15 8 ply Roller
11R x 22.5 14 ply Tack truck
185R14 4 ply Crafco Sealer
225/75R15 6 ply Brush Sprayer
205/75R15 6 ply Trailor
215/75R17.5 8 ply Trailor
10.00-20 16ply Wheeled Excavator
460/85/38 6 ply Tractor
380/85/28 6 ply Tractor
20.5R25 Loader
33×15.5-16.5 Skid Loader
295/75R22.5 14 ply Shop Truck
Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.
10/14, 10/21 hspaxlp