LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of Aug 2020.

Circuit Court: Offices Gutierrez, $756.00; Christie A Guthrie, $244.00; Quill LLC: $250.93.

Superior Court I: Bedford Office Supply, $454.56.

Superior Court II: Bedford Office Supply, $104.88; Brett Hayes: $3,000.00, Clerks of the Court, $180.00.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of Sept 2020.

Circuit Court: Bedford Office Supply, $1271.96; Christie A Guthrie, $96.00; Offices Gutierrez, $586.50; Quill LLC, $445.53; Don A Olive, PSYD, HSPP, $2400.00; Pitney Bowes Global Fin, $156.00; Phillips & Co., $315.00.

Superior Court I: Don A. Olive, PSYD, HSPP, $1050.00; Visa, $220.90.

Superior Court II: Bedford Office Supply, $15.68; Brett Hayes, $1000.00; Postmaster, $2494.80.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6:00pm at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Applicant: KDG Moonglo Properties, LLC.

Case Number: PC-7-20

Description of Action Requested: Mixed zoning of B-2 General Business and R-3 High Density Housing to PUD Planned Unit Development

Proposed Use: Applicant proposes to rezone from B-2 General Business and R-3 High Density Housing to PUD Planned Unit Development for the purpose of subdividing the property to accommodate a single family housing development.

Location of Property: 72-04-12-420-002.000-008, 72-04-12-430-001.000-008, 72-04-12-430-065.000-008, 72-04-12-430-066.000-008, 72-04-12-430-067.000-008 and 72-04-12-430-068.000-008 located off of Graham Boulevard and Moonglo Road and contain approximately 14.05 acres

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6:00pm at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested” below:

Case Number: PC-8-20

Applicant: KDG Moonglo Properties, LLC.

Owners: KDG Moonglo Properties, LLC.

Zoning District: Mixed zoning B-2 General Business and R-3 High Density Housing (pending rezone to PUD Planned Unit Development)

Type of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested: Major

Detailed Statement of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested: Applicant requests primary approval of proposed major subdivision.

Reasons necessitating the Subdivision Plat Approval: The applicant intends to create a planned unit development consisting of 42 lots for the purpose of constructing single family housing.

Description of Property Affected: 72-04-12-420-002.000-008, 72-04-12-430-001.000-008, 72-04-12-430-065.000-008, 72-04-12-430-066.000-008, 72-04-12-430-067.000-008 and 72-04-12-430-068.000-008 located off of Solar Street, Graham Boulevard and Moonglo Road and contain approximately 14.05 acres

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 722-1157.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

10/07 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Austin Mini Storage

812-413-3331

Jim Kallembach

270 US Hwy 31 South

Austin, IN 47102

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, the contents of the following storage units will be sold at auction on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 5 :00 p.m.:

Unit #13, Jimmy White; Unit #16, Daniel Probst; Unit #58, Travis Cross; Unit #60, Michael Elkins; Unit #61, Ryan Tincher; Unit #70 Kimberly Smith; Unit #74, Kimberly Smith; Unit # 78, Kimberly Smith; Unit #88, Tonya Disney; Unit #89, Floyd Bussey; Unit #90, Riley Bayes; Unit #93, George Tustin; Unit #94, George Tustin; Unit #103, Stacy Deweese; Unit #105, Steve Gay.

Public Sale Terms, rules and regulations will be made available prior to the sale.

9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2009-MI-37

In The Matter Of The Change Of Name Of Copper Hickman

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

To: All Interested Persons

Notice is hereby given that the Petitioners, Robert Hickman and Megan Hickman, have filed their Verified Petition for Change of Name of Copper Hickman on September 10, 2020, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name Copper Hickman be changed to Copper Abel Hickman. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, Scottsburg, Indiana, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on November 23, 2020. You or any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state your objections, if any, to the Petition.

If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: September 11, 2020.

Marsha Owens Howser

JUDGE, Scott Superior Court

Tinisha L. Bowles-Densford, #32520-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

FAX: 812/752-6989

Email: tdensford@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioners

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2005-JC-66

IN THE MATTER OF:

RLM – DOB 3/23/2006

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Kristy M Madden (Mother)

Richard Madden, Sr. (Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Richard Madden, Sr

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 10/20/2020 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2007-JC-90

IN THE MATTER OF:

JMF – DOB 9/20/2019

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Brittany N Fugate (Mother)

Josh Nichols (Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Josh Nichols

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/8/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson County Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-000075

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Betty J. Terkhorn, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Nancy Fox and Molly Rieckers were, on September 24, 2020, appointed co-personal representatives of Betty J. Terkhorn, deceased, who died on August 4, 2019, and authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in the office of the clerk of the Jackson County Circuit Court within three (3) months from the date of publication, nine (9) months from the date of death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Jackson County, Indiana:

Date: September 24,2020

Melissa J. Hays

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County

Attorney for the Estate:

Nicholaus D. Eddy

Sharpnack Bigley Stroh & Washburn LLP

321 Washington St.

Columbus, IN 47201

812.372-1553

10/7, 10/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-073

In the Circuit Court 0f Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Emily K. Cremeans was on the 24th day of September, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of

Kathleen J. Kerkhof, deceased, who died testate on the August 22,2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent‘s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 24th day of September, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

(812) 524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

10/7, 10/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the Town of Crothersville, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

Crothersville CSO Stormwater

Improvement Project

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements.

This project consists of a Lump Sum bid for the construction of a sewer collection system replacement project that will replace a series of manholes and 27 inch pipe with new manholes and 42 inch pipe, an overflow structure and 77,000 cubic foot buried detention system to intercept flows that exceed the existing plant’s capacity, and a wet weather pump station with treatment components, along with other miscellaneous and related items.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the Town of Crothersville, Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 111 E Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 until 4:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday November 2, 2020. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Crothersville CSO Stormwater Improvement Project” and the name and address of the Bidder.

All interested citizens are invited to attend and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the Town will provide such provisions as long as the request is made by October 29, 2020.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am (Local Time) on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana 47229. All prime contractors, subcontractors, small, minority or women owned enterprises and other interested parties are invited to attend.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file at:

The Offices of FPBH, Inc., 72 Henry Street, North Vernon, IN 47265

or

The Office of the Clerk Treasurer of Crothersville

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, Indiana 47229

Access to an ftp site with the Contract Documents in PDF format is available from the Engineer (FPBH, Inc., 72 HENRY STREET, P. O. Box 47, North Vernon, Indiana, 47265, 812-346-2045, bbender@fpbhonline.com) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Printed copies of the Contract Documents are available for a non-refundable fee of $200.00 per set. Additional sets may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $100.00 per set. Partial sets will not be available. Only those plan holders registered through the Engineer will be allowed to submit a bid for the project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for the construction of the facilities.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the Owner (i.e. The Town of Crothersville), in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate bid, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Approved performance and payment bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of the Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bonds will be in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the Construction Contract plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder. The lowest, responsive, responsible bidder must not be debarred, suspended, or otherwise be excluded from or ineligible for participation in federally assisted programs under Executive Order 12549.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. Bids shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96 (Revised 2013) included with the Specifications.

Under Section III of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement. A copy of the proposed financial statement to be submitted with the bid is included in the bid documents section to these specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Wage rates on the project shall not be less than the federal wage scale published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bidders on this work shall be required to comply with the provisions of the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The Bidders shall also comply with the requirements of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 entitled Construction Contractors – Affirmative Action Requirements. A copy of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 may be found in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Bidders attention is also called to the “Minority/Women Business Participation” requirements contained in the Project Specifications. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has adopted a State goal of 10% participation for minority and women owned businesses for construction related or purchase related contracts for the work.

The Contractor must meet guidelines and practices established by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and appropriate federal regulations including: 1) Executive Order 11246, 2) Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968, as amended, 3) Certification of Non- Segregated Facilities, 4) OMB Circular A-102, 5) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 6) Section 504, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 7) Age Discrimination Act of 1975, 8) Executive Order 12138, 9) Conflict of Interest Clause, 10) Retention and Custodial Requirements for Records Clause, 11) Contractors and Subcontractors Certifications, and others that may be appropriate or necessary.

Contract procurement is subject to the federal regulations contained in the OMB Circular A-102, Sections B and O and the State of Indiana requirements contained in IC-36-1-9 and IC-36-1-12.

Any contract(s) awarded under this Advertisement for Bids are expected to be funded in part by a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement for Bids or any resulting contract.

Town of Crothersville

Town Hall

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, IN 47229

10/7, 10/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale Filed Number: 72-20-0012-SS

Date & Times of Sale: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $105,061.77

Cause No.: 72D01-1911-MF-0032

Plaintiff: Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc.

Defendant: Mitchell Clayton Keown and Treasurer of Scott County

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Lot 295 of Clark’s Grant commencing on the south line of said Grant at the intersection of Kinderhook Road and Slate Ford Road and running northwesterly with Slate Ford Road 881.06 feet to a railroad spike in said road THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of this description, thence with said road north 17 degrees 31 minutes west 265.94 feet, thence north 23 degrees 59 minutes west 168 feet to a railroad spike in the centerline of said road, thence south 53 degrees 44 minutes west 1319.68 feet along an existing fence to a half inch rebar set in an existing fence taken at the west line of Lot 295, thence south 35 degrees 29 minutes east along said west line 416 feet to a half inch rebar, thence north 53 degrees 44 minutes east 1204.12 feet to the TRUE POINT 0F BEGINNING, containing 12.11 acres, more or less, subject to all legal highways and easements. Also a 2010 Clayton Mobile Home, VIN# N02020474TNABAC.

Commonly known as 5240 S. Slate Ford Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-08-95-300—020.000-005

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners.

*An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be canceled, Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone (812) 722-0865

Lexington Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Angela L. Thompson

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Angela L. Thompson, PLLC

2200 East Parrish Avenue

Building C, Suite LL 107

Owensboro, KY 42303

(270) 633-1971

Please Serve: Mitchell Clayton Keown

5240 S. Slate Ford Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/30, 10/7, 10/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2009-JT-000073

72D01-2009-JT-000074

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SRM – DOB 4/16/2018

TCR – DOB 4/4/2017

and

Kaylie A. Mullins (Biological Mother)

Logan C. Roger (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Kaylie A. Mullins

Logan C. Roger

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:Platform: ZOOM.USMeeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424https://zoom.us/my/scott.superiorCall-In Number: (312) 626-6799Meeting ID: 812 752 8424Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/30, 10/7, 10/14 hspaxlp