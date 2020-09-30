LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 14th day of October, 2020, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Emergency Management

Spec. Approp. Fund

Other Services & Charges 79,523

Total Emergency Management

Spec. Approp. Fund 79,523

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services & Charges 32,375

Total Rainy Day Fund 32,375

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: September 30, 2020

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

9/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of Vernon Township Fire Protection District, located in the State of Indiana, that the Jackson County Council will meet at the 2nd Floor Courtroom, 111 S Main St, Brownstown, IN at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, and will consider the following Additional Appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

AMOUNT

REQUESTED

Fund Name:

Special Fire General

10000 Personal Services

20000 Supplies

30000 Services and Charges

40000 Capital Outlay $105,000

Total for Special Fire

General Fund $105,000.00

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have the right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department of Local Government Finance will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Michele Teipen,

Vernon Township Fire Protection District Treasurer 9/16/2020

9/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, October 19 at 6:00 P.M. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Applicant: Wendy Nickles

Case Number: PC-6-20

Description of Action Requested: Agriculture to B-1 Local Business

Proposed Use: Applicant proposes to rezone from Agriculture to B-1 Local Business for the purpose of developing the subject property as a financial institution.

Location of Property: 72-04-24-300-017.000-008 is located at Boatman Road in Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 and contains approximately 2.25 acres

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg

Advisory Plan Commission

9/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6:30 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-4-2020

Applicant: Larry Hall

Owners: Larry Hall and Diane Thompson

Zoning District: B-2 General Business

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a variance from the 2004 Scott County Zoning Ordinance Article 5.C.1.a which states, “For a parcel served by a private easement where a front setback cannot be measured from a centerline of a road a minimum 30 foot front setback will be used.”

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variance of 25’ for the purpose of constructing an accessory structure. Applicant wishes to place the structure approximately 5’ off of the east (front) property line.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-19-400-026.000-008 is located at 716 S Gardner Street and contains approximately 3.64 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 722-1157.

Ashlee Campbell,

Interim Executive Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

9/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Austin Mini Storage

812-413-3331

Jim Kallembach

270 US Hwy 31 South

Austin, IN 47102

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, the contents of the following storage units will be sold at auction on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 5 :00 p.m.:

Unit #13, Jimmy White; Unit #16, Daniel Probst; Unit #58, Travis Cross; Unit #60, Michael Elkins; Unit #61, Ryan Tincher; Unit #70 Kimberly Smith; Unit #74, Kimberly Smith; Unit # 78, Kimberly Smith; Unit #88, Tonya Disney; Unit #89, Floyd Bussey; Unit #90, Riley Bayes; Unit #93, George Tustin; Unit #94, George Tustin; Unit #103, Stacy Deweese; Unit #105, Steve Gay.

Public Sale Terms, rules and regulations will be made available prior to the sale.

9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2009-MI-37

In The Matter Of The Change Of Name Of Copper Hickman

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

To: All Interested Persons

Notice is hereby given that the Petitioners, Robert Hickman and Megan Hickman, have filed their Verified Petition for Change of Name of Copper Hickman on September 10, 2020, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name Copper Hickman be changed to Copper Abel Hickman. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, Scottsburg, Indiana, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on November 23, 2020. You or any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state your objections, if any, to the Petition.

If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: September 11, 2020.

Marsha Owens Howser

JUDGE, Scott Superior Court

Tinisha L. Bowles-Densford, #32520-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

FAX: 812/752-6989

Email: tdensford@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioners

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2005-JC-66

IN THE MATTER OF:

RLM – DOB 3/23/2006

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Kristy M Madden (Mother)

Richard Madden, Sr. (Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Richard Madden, Sr

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 10/20/2020 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2007-JC-90

IN THE MATTER OF:

JMF – DOB 9/20/2019

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Brittany N Fugate (Mother)

Josh Nichols (Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Josh Nichols

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/8/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale Filed Number: 72-20-0012-SS

Date & Times of Sale: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $105,061.77

Cause No.: 72D01-1911-MF-0032

Plaintiff: Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc.

Defendant: Mitchell Clayton Keown and Treasurer of Scott County

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Lot 295 of Clark’s Grant commencing on the south line of said Grant at the intersection of Kinderhook Road and Slate Ford Road and running northwesterly with Slate Ford Road 881.06 feet to a railroad spike in said road THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of this description, thence with said road north 17 degrees 31 minutes west 265.94 feet, thence north 23 degrees 59 minutes west 168 feet to a railroad spike in the centerline of said road, thence south 53 degrees 44 minutes west 1319.68 feet along an existing fence to a half inch rebar set in an existing fence taken at the west line of Lot 295, thence south 35 degrees 29 minutes east along said west line 416 feet to a half inch rebar, thence north 53 degrees 44 minutes east 1204.12 feet to the TRUE POINT 0F BEGINNING, containing 12.11 acres, more or less, subject to all legal highways and easements. Also a 2010 Clayton Mobile Home, VIN# N02020474TNABAC.

Commonly known as 5240 S. Slate Ford Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-08-95-300—020.000-005

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners.

*An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be canceled, Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone (812) 722-0865

Lexington Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Angela L. Thompson

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Angela L. Thompson, PLLC

2200 East Parrish Avenue

Building C, Suite LL 107

Owensboro, KY 42303

(270) 633-1971

Please Serve: Mitchell Clayton Keown

5240 S. Slate Ford Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/30, 10/7, 10/14 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2009-JT-000073

72D01-2009-JT-000074

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SRM – DOB 4/16/2018

TCR – DOB 4/4/2017

and

Kaylie A. Mullins (Biological Mother)

Logan C. Roger (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Kaylie A. Mullins

Logan C. Roger

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:Platform: ZOOM.USMeeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424https://zoom.us/my/scott.superiorCall-In Number: (312) 626-6799Meeting ID: 812 752 8424Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/30, 10/7, 10/14 hspaxlp