Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing Upon Petition for Variance under the master plan zoning ordinance of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals of Jackson County, IN on the 13th day of October, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST, at the Jackson County Planning & Zoning Office located at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN will conduct a public hearing upon petition for a Variance under the Master Plan Zoning Ordinance of Jackson County, Indiana.

Interested persons may appear in person or by counsel to present their views upon the proposed variance. Written suggestions or objections to this variance may be filed with the Secretary of the County Plan Commission at, or before the hearing and will be considered by the County Plan Commission.

The hearing may be continued from time to time as the Commission may deem necessary. A copy of the petition of the variance is on file in the office of the BZA at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN for public examination. 812-358-6109.

The Nature of the Requested Variance is:

Varying from the minimum front setback (150.00’) to construct a Slaughterhouse, Locker, Cold Storage (Commercial) to 80.00’ front setback (CL)

Made by Chad Reynolds in Vernon Township and more fully described as Sec. 2, T 4 N., R 6 E.

By order the Board of Zoning Appeals of Jackson County, IN

Attest:

Conner J. Barnette

Board Secretary & Building Commissioner

Sherry Bridges

Chairman

9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing Upon Petition for Special Exception under the master plan zoning ordinance of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals of Jackson County, IN on the 13th day of October, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST, at the Jackson County Planning & Zoning Office located at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN will conduct a public hearing upon petition for a Variance under the Master Plan Zoning Ordinance of Jackson County, Indiana.

Interested persons may appear in person or by counsel to present their views upon the proposed variance. Written suggestions or objections to this variance may be filed with the Secretary of the County Plan Commission at, or before the hearing and will be considered by the County Plan Commission.

The hearing may be continued from time to time as the Commission may deem necessary. A copy of the petition of the variance is on file in the office of the BZA at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN for public examination. 812-358-6109.

The Nature of the Requested Variance is:

Applying for a Special Exception to construct & operate a Slaughterhouse, Locker, Cold Storage facility in an Agricultural Zoning District.

Made by Chad Reynolds in Vernon Township and more fully described as Sec. 2, T 4 N., R 6 E.

By order the Board of Zoning Appeals of Jackson County, IN

Attest:

Conner J. Barnette

Board Secretary & Building Commissioner

Sherry Bridges

Chairman

9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC TEST

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County election board will conduct a public test of the electronic voting systems to be used in the upcoming General Election on November 3, 2020.

This test will be conducted at the Scott County Courthouse on Tuesday, September 29th at 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128.

Missy Applegate

Secretary

Scott County Election Board

9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 10/7/2020

Erin Groenenboom, 247.50; Houston Thompson & Lewis PC, 1,183.00; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 230.00; Offices Gutierrez, 80.00; Quill Corp., 9.92; The Office Shop, 177.09; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 65.74.

9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2009-EU-030

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Shirley Glo Bryson, deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Angela Bryson Roberts was, on the 8th day of September, 2020 appointed personal representative of the estate of Shirley Glo Bryson, who died July 11, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 9/8/2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

T. Michael Carter, #14475-98

Attorney at Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47270

812-752-1000

9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 2

Case No: 36D02-2008-MI-059

In the Matter of the Name Change of

David Ryan Paul McFall,

A Minor Child

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Derek Allen Austin and Meagin Austin parents of minor child David Ryan Paul McFall, whose mailing address 228 S. O’Brien Street, Seymour, IN 47274 in Jackson County, Indiana hereby gives notice that they have filed a petition in the Jackson Superior Court 2 requesting that their child’s name be changed from David Ryan Paul McFall to David Ryan Paul Austin.

Derek Allen Austin

Petitioner

Dated: August 28, 2020

Melissa Hays

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2003-JT-39

72D01-2003-JT-40

72D01-2003-JT-41

72D01-2003-JT-42

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

DB – DOB 6/20/2013

CH – DOB 11/3/2015

MAM – DOB 7/27/2017

MB – DOB 10/16/2018

and

Bailey Bateman (Biological Mother)

Matthew Martin, Sr. (Biological Father)

Timothy Blankenbaker (Biological Father)

George Helton (Biological Father)

Matthew Martin, Sr. (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Bailey Bateman

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Continued Initial Hearing on 10/13/2020 at 11:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 10/29/2020 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1707-JC-125

IN THE MATTER OF:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother) And Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 a.m., 10/22/2020 Courthouse

2nd Floor Courtroom Local Time

Jackson County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/05/2020 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/05/2020. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/22/2020 at the Courthouse – 2nd Floor Courtroom and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale. At the discretion of local officials, the tax sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10 at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the tax sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Friday, October 22, 2021 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, February 19, 2021.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/22/2020 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 09/07/2020

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Jackson County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Jackson County Treasurer.

362000004 36-55-05-200-008.000-001 $347.72 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 5-5-5 6.317A. Near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000005 36-55-05-200-012.000-001 $250.52 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 5-5-5 3.566A Near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000006 36-55-06-100-002.000-001 $313.88 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 6-5-5 6.764A near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000007 36-55-21-400-012.000-001 $876.07 Stuckwisch, Rosie Life Estate & Frank Stuckwisch Jr & Robert D Stuckwisch & Katrina Stuckwisch t/c S1/2 SW SE 21-5-5 2A. Katrina Stuckwisch TC 1969 S Co Rd 350 E Brownstown 47220

362000008 36-64-19-100-032.002-001 $303.83 Francis, Brady A PT SW NE 19-6-4 1A. Near 4580 N St Rd 135 47235 Brownstown 47220

362000009 36-64-19-300-012.000-001 $811.72 Mejean, Timothy Steven PT SW 19-6-4 .9A. 4947 W Co Rd 440 N Freetown 47235

362000010 36-64-19-300-013.000-001 $1,182.59 Mejean, Timothy Steven PT NW SW 19-6-4 3.049A. 4987 W Co Rd 440 N Freetown 47235

362000011 36-64-29-300-033.003-001 $2,380.14 Harrison, Chaz PT SE SW 29-6-4 .592A 3246 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000012 36-64-29-300-033.008-001 $1,349.86 Skaggs, Eric W Contract To Cary Jones PT SE SW 29-6-4 3.109A. 3228 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000013 36-64-29-300-034.000-001 $710.93 Hash, James M & Jennifer Toppe-Hash NE SW 29-6-4 3A. 3254 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000014 36-64-29-300-035.003-001 $686.56 Hash, James M & Jennifer Toppe-Hash NE SW 29-6-4 5.22A. Near 3386 N CO Rd 650 W 47235 Freetown 47235

362000017 36-54-10-401-003.000-002 $25,798.22 1220 West Spring Street, LLC PT NE 32.72AC 1220 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

362000019 36-54-11-301-034.000-002 $525.50 Gastineau, Amanda PT E1/2 SW 11-5-4 .165A. Near 921 W Walnut St 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000020 36-54-11-304-058.000-002 $361.27 Willis, Janis BTOWN IMP S 25 810 W Cross St Brownstown 47220

362000021 36-54-11-304-059.000-002 $1,791.73 Reynolds, David B BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 23 .005AC BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 23 & 24 BROWNSTOWN IMP CO 22 814 W Cross St Brownstown 47220

362000025 36-54-14-103-061.000-002 $1,330.88 Stinson, Leonard & Mary N PT 2/3 BLK P 607 S Main St Brownstown 47220

362000028 36-42-13-400-014.000-003 $892.83 Wilkerson, April & George Contract To Jerry Mark Kessner NE COR SE SE 13-4-2 1.20A 6832 S Co Rd 1100 W Medora 47260

362000029 36-42-23-200-006.000-003 $268.70 Dixon, Max A PT NW 23-4-2 14.50A Near 6880 S CO Rd 1250 W 47260 Medora 47260

362000030 36-43-08-100-003.001-003 $4,112.37 Boyce, Jason Robert PT SE NE 8-4-3 1A. 5475 S Co Rd 825 W Medora 47260

362000036 36-53-22-100-002.007-003 $1,644.95 Pinto, Yazmin PT E1/2 NE 22-5-3 1.86A. AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 7180 W Co Rd 150 S Medora 47260

362000037 36-53-22-100-002.008-003 $447.92 Pinto, Yazmin PT NE 22-5-3 1.35A. AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 Near 7180 W 150 S 47260 Medora 47260

362000042 36-53-34-103-034.000-004 $2,294.00 Walls, ML – Life Estate & Faythe Gill MCMILLAN 33–1 273 W Central St Medora 47260

362000043 36-53-34-103-038.001-004 $928.08 Childers, Bradley & Monica PT NE 34.03-5-3 .33A 208 W Main St Medora 47260

362000044 36-53-34-103-045.000-004 $5,361.80 Cooley, Amy S PT SW NE 34-5-3 .33A 4 N George St Medora 47260

362000045 36-53-34-104-018.000-004 $1,576.25 Cartricharge Inc ZOLLMAN 57′ WEST SIDE 21-3, 57′ OFF WEST SIDE 22-3 38 E First St Medora 47260

362000046 36-53-34-104-020.000-004 $508.50 Cartricharge Inc 34.04-5-3 ZOLLMAN 19 Between 175 N Perry St and 145 N Perry St 47260 Medora 47260

362000048 36-53-34-401-007.000-004 $656.61 Meade, Phillip R & Jerry K PT 74–I, 75–I 139 S David St Medora 47260

362000051 36-53-34-401-053.000-004 $541.25 Meade, Joshua R & Monica J Childress jt/rs 7 1/2 E SIDE 61–G 35 1/2 W SIDE 63–G 48 E Scott St Medora 47260

362000052 36-53-34-401-064.000-004 $1,238.30 Smith, Dennis J PT 127–M, 128–M, 129–M 196 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000053 36-53-34-401-065.000-004 $4,089.05 Mullis, Perry 34.05-5-3 123-M 166 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000054 36-53-34-401-066.001-004 $682.55 Mullis, Perry 34.05-5-3 0.02AC 148 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000055 36-53-34-401-067.000-004 $779.90 Mullis, Perry EXC 15′-4IN W SIDE 121–M EXCEPT 0.08AC Near 166 S Perry St 47260 Medora 47260

362000057 36-53-34-401-072.001-004 $611.00 Childers, Bradley & Monica PT LOT 126-M SO OF MEDORA CREEK 44 W Wahington St Medora 47260

362000058 36-53-34-401-082.000-004 $2,093.90 Green Tree Solutions Inc Contract To Phillip & Jerry Meade 189–R, 190–R 67 E Washington St Medora 47260

362000059 36-53-34-402-010.000-004 $615.50 Farmer, Melissa A & Rea D Morley jt/rs LOT 105-V 199 S Jackson St Medora 47260

362000060 36-53-34-402-028.000-004 $333.80 Meade, Phillip R & Jerry K JOHN R JACKSON PT. 15, PT 16, PT 17 250 W Riley St Medora 47260

362000061 36-53-34-402-064.000-004 $914.76 Wheeler, Jessica W PT 1/3 170–0 PT SE 34-5-3 .40A & PT LOT 170 BLK O 182 W Sparksville Rd Medora 47260

362000062 36-54-20-300-007.000-005 $831.29 Holland, Larry J PT SE 20-5-4 0.851AC 1668 S Co Rd 375 W Vallonia 47281

362000063 36-54-29-103-009.000-005 $2,555.07 DSV SPV1, LLC MILLERS 1ST ADD LOT 26 3340 W Commerce St Vallonia 47281

362000064 36-54-29-103-013.000-005 $286.65 Benge, Janet E & Karen Benge 75 X 150 MILLER LOT 32 2286 S Mill St Vallonia 47281

362000066 36-54-29-103-016.000-005 $969.55 McKinney, Donald W MILLER LOT 35 BLK 2 3382 W Commerce St Vallonia 47281

362000068 36-54-29-104-003.000-005 $836.65 Pfeiffer, James H Sr & Leah PT NE 29-5-4 1.04A. 2369 S Main St Vallonia 47281

362000069 36-45-10-300-030.000-006 $670.46 Gray, Donald & Joyce PT SW 10-4-5 1.83A 5615 S Co Rd 325 E Brownstown 47220

362000071 36-45-10-301-013.000-006 $605.21 Daniels, Richard L & James Daniels PT SW 10.01-4-5 .71A 5603 S State Rd 39 Brownstown 47220

362000077 36-75-32-200-007.000-007 $527.03 Claycamp, Daniel PT NW 32-7-5 36.08A. Near 2373 E CO Rd 875 N 47274 Seymour 47274

362000078 36-66-14-209-061.000-008 $3,064.10 Maddox, Bradley R & Jill M ROLLING HILLS SEC 2 LOT 17 40′ S SIDE LOT 18 412 Colvin Ct Seymour 47274

362000079 36-66-15-100-007.001-008 $299.45 Allman, Jerry W & Jerry L Allman jt/rs PT NE 15-6-6 4.894A. 5926 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000082 36-66-22-204-021.000-008 $2,517.30 Turner, Trent & Sonya SANDY KNOB SUB SEC 1, LOT 1 AND E 1/2 LOT 2 10425 E Birch St Seymour 47274

362000083 36-66-22-401-009.000-008 $1,334.09 Lopez, Rafael PEBBLE BROOKE SUBDIV 1ST, LOT 9 1080 Brittney Blvd Seymour 47274

362000084 36-66-22-401-058.000-008 $2,556.25 Santiago, Jeannetzi & Luis A Martinez Guzman PEBBLE BROOKE SUB IV, LOT 133 1104 Mockingbird Ln Seymour 47274

362000086 36-66-27-404-036.000-008 $3,044.01 Challies, Jonathan S & Michelle A Wingham jt GREENDALE PKWY LOT 12 -A 10811 E Greendale Dr Seymour 47274

362000087 36-66-28-300-016.000-008 $272.86 Back, Raymond & Mariann NEW FARMINGTON LOTS 1,2,3,4,5,6 Near 2936 N Co Rd 900 E 47274 Seymour 47274

362000089 36-66-35-200-019.000-008 $1,201.55 Beineke, Scott E PT NW 35-6-6 2A Near 2597 N US Hwy 31 47274 Seymour 47274

362000090 36-66-35-300-028.000-008 $925.88 Stigdon, Kerry PT SE SW 35-6-6 1.29A 2450 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000091 36-66-35-300-029.000-008 $260.79 Stigdon, Kerry PT SE 35-6-6 .682A Near 2412 N US Hwy 31 47274 Seymour 47274

362000092 36-65-13-403-086.000-009 $1,376.41 Byers, Edwin E WESTGATE MANOR 12–1 1548 Morningside Dr Seymour 47274

362000093 36-65-24-203-068.000-009 $1,323.88 Calvo, Luis Armando Lopez THE CROSSING, LOT 76, SEC III 253 White’S Station Rd Seymour 47274

362000094 36-66-17-102-022.000-009 $2,669.49 Childress, Eric PT LOT EASTBROOK LOT 43-C EASTBROOK PT LOT 44-C 620 Berkshire Dr Seymour 47274

362000095 36-66-17-103-005.000-009 $1,912.91 Booher, Mark T COLVINS 47–E COLVINS PT 13–A COLVINS 20′ E SIDE 12–A 819 N Obrien St Seymour 47274

362000097 36-66-17-202-027.000-009 $1,828.58 Martinez, Teri N1/2 W1/2 LOT 7 BLK 25 916 Ewing St Seymour 47274

362000098 36-66-17-202-043.000-009 $431.80 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH S1/2 LOT 17-26 Near 736 Pershing St 47274 Seymour 47274

362000099 36-66-17-202-044.000-009 $2,367.47 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH ADD LOT 18-26 736 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000100 36-66-17-203-010.000-009 $2,866.50 Mace, Timothy D & Elizabeth SALTMARSH LOT 20 BLK 26 730 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000105 36-66-17-317-009.000-009 $9,060.55 Stacey, Grover L & Sondra E PT 1–L, PT 2–L STAIRWAY 1–L, 2–L 122 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

362000109 36-66-17-322-083.090-009 $2,722.28 Mace, Elizabeth D SHIELDS 25′ N1/2 LOT 3-51 221 S Vine St Seymour 47274

362000110 36-66-17-403-141.000-009 $3,345.45 Bensheimer, Donna PT SW SE 17-6-6 .13A 415 S Obrien St Seymour 47274

362000111 36-66-17-403-149.000-009 $417.50 Lagunes, Eric Alonso Arista GLENLAWN LOT 123 713 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000112 36-66-17-403-150.000-009 $3,464.60 Laguenes, Eric Alonso Arista GLENLAWN ADD LOT 122 715 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000115 36-66-18-101-009.000-009 $2,142.07 Almodova, Joaquin & Karina A Alvarez jt/rs PT 18-6-6 .25A 928 N Pine St Seymour 47274

362000116 36-66-18-102-045.000-009 $2,048.33 Carken Properties LLC Contract To James Kincer SWIFTS 10–3 SWIFTS 8′ W SIDE 9–3 614 W 8th St Seymour 47274

362000118 36-66-18-104-002.000-009 $3,662.23 AHA Properties, LLC WOODS ADD W1/2 LOT 6 BLK 29 WOODS ADD W1/2 LOT 7 B 738 Indianapolis Ave Seymour 47274

362000119 36-66-18-104-007.000-009 $5,861.97 Mace, Elizabeth CARTER’S REPLAT LOT 2 723 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000123 36-66-18-403-006.000-009 $3,482.32 Andrews, William Gregory & Michelle Dawn 6/10 J H PETERS ADD LOT 12–D 307 N Lynn St Seymour 47274

362000129 36-66-19-104-025.000-009 $4,341.01 AHA Properties LLC HOLTMAN PT NE 19-6-6 .272A 802 S Lynn St Seymour 47274

362000130 36-66-19-202-006.006-009 $4,859.50 Sparks, Susan E COMMONS WEST, UNIT 6 (.061A / 2,657 SF) 110 Commons Dr Seymour 47274

362000131 36-66-19-300-011.000-009 $12,683.08 CCC Real Esate Holding Co LLC PT S PT SW 19-6-6 6.945A 643 S Airport Rd Seymour 47274

362000135 36-66-20-201-003.000-009 $2,120.72 Boling, Robert E & Donna L PFINGST 1ST 29–3 322 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000136 36-66-20-201-050.000-009 $1,826.84 Wingfeld, Anthony W & Mary K PFINGST 20′ W SIDE 5–1 PFINGST 60′ 4–1 124 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000139 36-66-20-202-048.000-009 $1,595.07 Thoele, Joseph R THOMAS LOT 2-L 523 S Chestnut St Seymour 47274

362000142 36-53-04-300-012.000-010 $240.72 Bowman, Joseph & Summer W1/2 SE SW 4-5-3 6.76A. Near 1029 N Co Rd 875 W 47260 Medora 47260

362000143 36-53-04-300-013.005-010 $2,673.26 Cummings, Cole C PT NE SW 4-5-3 1A. 8705 W Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

362000147 36-63-16-201-033.000-010 $2,274.63 Engelking, Nathan A 122′ KURTZ LOT 122 G 122′ KURTZ LOT 116 G 5740 N Broadway St Norman 47264

362000148 36-63-21-200-003.000-010 $456.05 Dunn, Phillip G & Marjorie J (Co-Trustees) Joint Rev Trust Agreement Phillip G & Marjorie J Dunn PT NW 21-6-3 53A Dunn Joint Revocable Trust Agreement Near 4767 N Co Rd 775 W 47220 Norman 47264

362000149 36-63-25-300-005.001-010 $3,875.84 Stauffer, Andrew J & Lindsey M TRACT 1 DAVID & NELVA THOMPSON EXEMPT SUB 19.24AC 3480 N Co Rd 650 W Brownstown 47220

362000150 36-63-25-400-008.000-010 $174.10 Vaniman, Jane & Beulah M Sparks & Eva A Devine & Mary K Huerta & Marilyn R Newby & Carolyn S Short & Rhea Dawn Fowler & Renee D Kasting PT SW SE 25-6-3 5A Near 5504 W Co Rd 300 N 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000153 36-63-29-401-023.000-010 $787.06 Engelking, Nathan A 29.01-6-3 CLEARSPRING LOT 57 3318 N Main St Norman 47264

362000156 36-63-29-401-033.000-010 $851.27 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING PT N1/2 6 CLEARSPRING IMP 7 3367 N Sugar St Norman 47264

362000157 36-63-29-401-035.000-010 $527.52 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING S1/2 6 Near 3367 N Sugar St 47264 Norman 47264

362000158 36-63-30-300-005.000-010 $1,685.78 Turner, Kenneth E & Belva J S PT N1/2 SW 30-6-3 20.35A. 3351 N Co Rd 1100 W Norman 47264

362000159 36-63-30-300-005.003-010 $1,095.52 Turner, Kenneth E & Belva J S PT N1/2 SW 30-6-3 21A. 10802 W Co Rd 325 N Norman 47264

362000160 36-63-01-100-012.000-011 $1,244.90 Deweese, Dennis Shane NW NE TRACT 1 1-6-3 2.30A 7975 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000161 36-63-01-200-020.000-011 $1,455.68 Engelking, Teresa Jane PT S PT W1/2 NW 1-6-3 2.954A 7825 N Co Rd 600 W Freetown 47235

362000165 36-63-02-400-021.000-011 $2,821.55 Weekly, John C & Laura L PT SE 2-6-3 12.75AC 6149 W Co Rd 700 N Freetown 47235

362000168 36-63-11-200-019.001-011 $1,677.07 Engelking, Nathan PT SW 11-6-3 4.449A. 6725 W Co Rd 700 N Freetown 47235

362000170 36-64-06-300-015.000-011 $2,608.16 Brumfield, Todd & Katherine N END NW SW 6-6-4 2A 7401 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000173 36-64-07-201-018.000-011 $2,548.11 Lucas, Doyle E. , Jr. SMITH FREEPORT 3-D 6854 N Maple St Freetown 47235

362000174 36-64-07-303-018.000-011 $1,508.47 Hatton, Jack D LUCAS FREEPORT 45 4775 W 2nd St Freetown 47235

362000175 36-64-07-303-050.000-011 $3,558.72 Combs, Morton & Fay E MAHALAVILLE 7-B CONTRACT: ELIZABETH D MACE 4952 W State Rd 58 Freetown 47235

362000176 36-73-13-300-010.000-011 $536.06 Staley, Charles & Brenda PT NE SW 13-7-3 2.31 AC 11428 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000177 36-73-13-900-007.001-011 $496.82 Hall, Michael L & Robin R (Trustees) Michael L Hall & Robin R Hall Rev Living Trust PT NW 13-7-3 29.923AC 5449 W Co Rd 1190 N Freetown 47235

362000178 36-73-14-300-003.003-011 $1,935.93 Oliver, Michael & Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 2.87A. Tract 5C 11096 N Co Rd 650 W Freetown 47235

362000179 36-73-14-300-003.004-011 $3,394.77 Oliver, Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 1.69A. 6650 W Co Rd 1100 N Freetown 47235

362000180 36-73-14-300-003.009-011 $228.32 Oliver, Michael & Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 8.03A. Near 11096 N CO Rd 650 W 47235 Freetown 47235

362000181 36-73-14-300-005.002-011 $944.58 McKinney, Donald W NE SW 14-7-3 8.12A. 11313 N Co Rd 650 W Freetown 47235

362000182 36-73-26-400-023.001-011 $2,461.22 Bodi, Kellie Beth TRACT 1 HARLESS EXEMPT SUBDIV 3AC 9293 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000184 36-73-36-400-013.000-011 $3,449.14 Greathouse, Terry Lloyd PT SW 36-7-3 79.03A 8024 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000187 36-66-01-400-018.000-012 $1,036.54 Ross, Leon D. & Charlotte J. S1/2 NE SE 1-6-6 7A. 7292 N Co Rd 1300 E Seymour 47274

362000190 36-66-05-301-042.001-012 $3,888.92 Hunt, Todd M & Gina E LOT 69 GOSSER CLEARVIEW REPLAT OF LOTS 69, 70 & 71 Sec 3 2151 Dogwood Trl Seymour 47274

362000191 36-66-05-302-007.000-012 $2,598.80 Brewer, Kimberly J 5.02-6-6 LOT 15 HIGHLAND PARK 2221 Mark Twain Ave Seymour 47274

362000194 36-76-23-300-030.000-012 $3,941.36 Cassetty, Jerry D & Phyllis PT NW 23-7-6 4.16A INCLUDES LOTS 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, REDDING 10266 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000197 36-76-35-100-004.000-012 $918.24 Zanghi, Nicole M PT NE 35-7-6 1.670A 11669 E Co Rd 900 N Seymour 47274

362000198 36-66-07-404-073.002-013 $12,110.31 M & M Investment Group, LLC WOODSTOCK LOTS 6-7-8-9-10-11-5-PT LOT 3 & PT LOT 4 BLK A 1007 N Shields Ave Seymour 47274

362000200 36-66-08-304-037.001-013 $218.88 Sowder, Nicholas J PT SW SW 8-6-6 .143A. Near 504 E 13th St 47274 Seymour 47274

362000202 36-63-03-100-001.090-014 $1,053.99 Barger, Dean E 1/2 NE 3-6-3 .20A 7690 N Co Rd 675 W Freetown 47235

362000203 36-63-09-200-005.000-014 $648.55 Cheek, Elmer W & Shelia J PT NW 9-6-3 6.21AC 8848 W Co Rd 725 N Norman 47264

362000205 36-73-28-100-021.000-014 $700.47 Thomas, Bradley & Tracy PT SE NE 28-7-3 2A 7998 W Co Rd 940 N Norman 47264

362000208 36-46-04-101-012.000-015 $259.36 Terry, Michael RETREAT LOT 16& 17 &18 & 28, 04.01-4-6 9936 E Co Rd 415 S Crothersville 47229

362000211 36-46-10-200-018.000-015 $390.44 Rigby, Ken Thomas PT NW 10-4-6 2A 5305 S Co Rd 1000 E Crothersville 47229

362000212 36-46-12-100-004.003-015 $2,073.07 Hoevener, William M & Trina D W1/2 NE 12-4-6 2.21A. 12619 E Co Rd 525 S Crothersville 47229

362000213 36-46-12-200-008.001-015 $817.86 Defibaugh, Monte & Wendy N1/2 SW NW IMP 12-4-6 2A. 5353 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000214 36-46-13-200-002.001-015 $1,676.21 Clay, Jessica D TRACT 1 CRAVENS EXEMPT SUBDIV 2.38AC 12477 E Co Rd 600 S Crothersville 47229

362000215 36-46-31-400-005.000-015 $322.59 Mace, Jonathan T PT SE 31-4-6 10.96A Near 9574 S Co Rd 800 E 47102 Crothersville 47229

362000219 36-56-12-200-003.001-015 $2,182.53 Knight, Joseph L PT NW 12-5-6 2.06A 606 N Co Rd 1240 E Seymour 47274

362000221 36-56-35-400-023.002-015 $3,103.85 Castillo, Enrique Morales & Juana Patricia A Vidales Lopez TRACT 1 GILLASPY BOUNDARY SPLIT SURVEY 17AC (S1/2 SE SE 35-5-6 ) 3780 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000222 36-56-36-300-017.000-015 $1,103.28 O’Sullivan, James L & Timothy C O’Sullivan PT N1/2 SW IMP 36-5-6 1.9A. O’Sullivan 3699 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000223 36-46-10-301-015.000-016 $941.72 Rusch, Louis B & Leah D WESTWOOD SUBDIV 2ND LOT 20 302 W Walnut St Crothersville 47229

362000224 36-46-10-301-045.000-016 $2,143.92 Wilson, John D 46′ PAR LINES N SIDE LOT 22 309 N Kovener St Crothersville 47229

362000226 36-46-10-304-056.000-016 $1,079.61 Adams, Wendall L BENHAM & DENSFORD LOTS 12 & 7 403 W Howard St Crothersville 47229

362000227 36-46-10-304-058.000-016 $976.06 Stacey, Grover BENHAM & DENSFORD LOT 6 Near 400 Mill St 47229 Crothersville 47229

362000229 36-46-10-402-073.000-016 $8,010.13 Jones, Wesley Edward & Shynna Jent jt/frs PETERS W1/2 LOT 5 & 6 301 N Vine St Crothersville 47229

362000230 36-46-10-403-025.000-016 $877.35 Stacey, Grover LOT 84 208 E Dixon St Crothersville 47229

362000231 36-46-10-403-035.000-016 $2,272.79 Stacey, Grover ORIGINAL LOT 29 200 N Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

362000233 36-46-11-303-048.000-016 $8,752.45 Miller, Shandy Richard & Jacqueline Allen Jt / Rs PT SW 11-4-6 2.48A. 101 S East St Crothersville 47229

362000234 36-46-15-101-005.000-016 $909.55 Wiesman, Robert DANIELS LOTS 27 & 28 201 S Central Ave Crothersville 47229

362000235 36-46-15-101-040.000-016 $10,517.64 Stacey, Grover & Sondra PT NE 15-4-6 2.50A 423 Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

362000236 36-46-15-201-021.000-016 $1,963.50 Davis, William C PARK PLACE LOTS 34, 35 & 36 304 Park Ave Crothersville 47229

362000237 36-46-15-201-033.000-016 $505.64 Galliher, Mackenzie D PARK PLACE LOT 25 SURVIVORSHIP AFFIDAVIT 01/07/13 INS # 201300130 504 Park Ave Crothersville 47229

362000238 36-46-15-201-034.000-016 $2,784.68 Coombs, David M PARK PLACE LOT 24 506 S Park St Crothersville 47229

362000239 36-55-22-100-010.000-017 $401.34 Hackman, Joseph Howard – Life Estate & Donna S Hackman- Life Estate & Clayton J Hackman & Clinton C Hackman & Clifton J Hackman t/c PT NW NE 22-5-5 9A Near 1058 S Co Rd 460 E Seymour 47274

362000240 36-55-22-200-011.001-017 $1,045.58 Hackman, Joseph H & Donna S PT N1/2 NW & PT SW NW 22-5-5 4.38AC Near 1181 S Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

362000241 36-55-22-200-012.000-017 $1,386.09 Hackman, Joseph H & Donna Sue PT NW 22-5-5 1.58A 1181 S Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

Total Properties: 141

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 7th day of September, 2020.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Auditor,

Jackson County Indiana.

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2009-MI-37

In The Matter Of The Change Of Name Of Copper Hickman

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

To: All Interested Persons

Notice is hereby given that the Petitioners, Robert Hickman and Megan Hickman, have filed their Verified Petition for Change of Name of Copper Hickman on September 10, 2020, in the Scott Superior Court. This Petition requests that the name Copper Hickman be changed to Copper Abel Hickman. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, Scottsburg, Indiana, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on November 23, 2020. You or any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or you or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state your objections, if any, to the Petition.

If you fail to respond or file written objections, the Court may grant the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: September 11, 2020.

Marsha Owens Howser

JUDGE, Scott Superior Court

Tinisha L. Bowles-Densford, #32520-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

FAX: 812/752-6989

Email: tdensford@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioners

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2005-JC-66

IN THE MATTER OF:

RLM – DOB 3/23/2006

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Kristy M Madden (Mother)

Richard Madden, Sr. (Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Richard Madden, Sr

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 10/20/2020 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2007-JC-90

IN THE MATTER OF:

JMF – DOB 9/20/2019

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Brittany N Fugate (Mother)

Josh Nichols (Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Josh Nichols

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/8/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale Filed Number: 72-20-0012-SS

Date & Times of Sale: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $105,061.77

Cause No.: 72D01-1911-MF-0032

Plaintiff: Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc.

Defendant: Mitchell Clayton Keown and Treasurer of Scott County

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Lot 295 of Clark’s Grant commencing on the south line of said Grant at the intersection of Kinderhook Road and Slate Ford Road and running northwesterly with Slate Ford Road 881.06 feet to a railroad spike in said road THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of this description, thence with said road north 17 degrees 31 minutes west 265.94 feet, thence north 23 degrees 59 minutes west 168 feet to a railroad spike in the centerline of said road, thence south 53 degrees 44 minutes west 1319.68 feet along an existing fence to a half inch rebar set in an existing fence taken at the west line of Lot 295, thence south 35 degrees 29 minutes east along said west line 416 feet to a half inch rebar, thence north 53 degrees 44 minutes east 1204.12 feet to the TRUE POINT 0F BEGINNING, containing 12.11 acres, more or less, subject to all legal highways and easements. Also a 2010 Clayton Mobile Home, VIN# N02020474TNABAC.

Commonly known as 5240 S. Slate Ford Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-08-95-300—020.000-005

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners.

*An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be canceled, Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone (812) 722-0865

Lexington Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Angela L. Thompson

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Angela L. Thompson, PLLC

2200 East Parrish Avenue

Building C, Suite LL 107

Owensboro, KY 42303

(270) 633-1971

Please Serve: Mitchell Clayton Keown

5240 S. Slate Ford Road

Scottsburg, IN 47170

9/23, 9/30, 10/7 hspaxlp