LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30am on the 29th day of September, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Scott Memorial Hospital Reserve

Other Services $207,000

Cumulative Bridge

Other Services $144,760

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: September 16th, 2020

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

9/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 299-foot (including all appurtenances) self-supporting Communications T ower . Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is E Harrod Road (approx. 1,000 feet east of N. Whitsitt Road), Austin, Scott County, IN 47102 (38 46 26.93 N / 85 43 01.91 W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1172092. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS ‐ Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Michelle Houston (RE: EBI #6120006148), 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, (504) 458-4444, mhouston@ebiconsulting.com.

9/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Scott County School District 2, pursuant to I.C. 20-26-5-4.3, hereby gives notice of a public meeting to be held on September 22, 2020, immediately following the Scott County School District 2 Budget Hearing. The Budget Hearing is set to begin at 6:30. The meeting will be held in the Scott County School District 2 Board Room located at 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana, for the purpose of public comment on a proposed additional days for the Superintendent’s contract for 2019-20 school year. The proposed addition to the Superintendent’s contract is for an additional 14.5 (fourteen and a half days) beyond the originally approved 230 day contract due to COVID-19 related requirements. The additional salary amount is equal to $7,272.70. The contract includes life insurance commensurate with administrators in Scott County School District 2. The contract is for additional days worked prior to July 1, 2020. Notice of this meeting can also be found on the school corporation’s website. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and hear objections to and support for the proposed addition to the contract for additional days worked in 2019-2020 due to COVID-19 related requirements.

9/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO HEIRS AND DEVISEES

The Town of Crothersville, Indiana hereby notifies interested parties in the real estate owned by David M. Coombs, deceased. The real estate is located at 506 South Park St., Crothersville, and is described as follows: Lot 24, Park Place, an addition to the Town of Crothersville, Indiana.

The town’s Unsafe Building Committee has determined the structure to be unsafe and a hazard. The structure is on uninhabitable. It is in need of either reconstruction or demolition in order to comply with the town’s ordinances.

Any person who is an interested party, heir, or devisee should contact Town Hall, (812) 793 2311 to discuss resolution of this matter. Also, if anyone is aware of the heirs of David M. Coombs, please contact town hall.

Staci Peters,

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

9/9, 9/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott Circuit Court

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 72C01-2008-EU-027

IN RE: The Estate Of

Edith M. Mcclellan

Deceased

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on the date of this notice, Roger McClellan Sr. was appointed personal representatives of the estate of Edith M. McClellan, deceased, who died on June 13, 2020, and were authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scott County, Indiana, on August 28, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Prepared by:

A. David Hutson, #28616-22

Hutson Legal

6200 E. Hwy 62, Suite 660

Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

Telephone: (812) 206-5905

Fax: (866) 932-5315

Email: david@hutsonlegal.com

9/9, 9/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2009-EU-030

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Shirley Glo Bryson, deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Angela Bryson Roberts was, on the 8th day of September, 2020 appointed personal representative of the estate of Shirley Glo Bryson, who died July 11, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 9/8/2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

T. Michael Carter, #14475-98

Attorney at Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47270

812-752-1000

9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE 2020-08

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 97 OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN, INDIANA CODE OF ORDINANCES REGULATING DEBRIS, GRASS, WEEDS, AND RANK VEGETATION

WHEREAS, the City of Austin Common Council (“Council”) has the authority pursuant to I.C. 36-7-10.1 to require owners of real property located within the City of Austin to cut and remove grass, weeds and other rank vegetation, as defined herein, from their property;

WHEREAS, pursuant to I.C. 36-7-10.1, if property owners, after receiving proper notice, violate the City’s ordinance by not cutting and removing grass, weeds, and other rank vegetation growing on their property, the City may enter onto the property and abate said violation;

WHEREAS, the City may collect from the property owner the costs it incurs to abate the violation, including administrative costs, removal costs, and the cost of sending notice;

WHEREAS, the Council desires to repeal Section 97.01 et. seq. of the City Code relating to grass, weeds and rank vegetation and to adopt, in its place, the following:

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN, INDIANA:

Section 1: Chapter 97 of the City Code should be replaced with the following language:

Sec. 97.01: Enforcement Authority. The City police department, any code enforcement officer, any building commissioner, and any building inspector may enforce and administer this Chapter.

Sec. 97.02: Definitions.

“Debris” shall include the remains of something broken-down or destroyed.

“Rank Vegetation” shall include those weeds and growing vegetation which is excessively vigorous in growth, shockingly conspicuous, malodorous and/or flagrant. This definition shall also apply to any and all vegetation that inhibits a safe field of view along any public roadway.

“Weeds” shall include any plant that is not valued where it is growing, and is of rank growth, tends to overgrow or choke out more desirable plants and/or is listed as a weed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture publication entitled Common Weeds of the United States, or in any similar government publication.

Weeds and Rank Vegetation shall not include agricultural crops such as hay and pasture unless they pose a threat to public safety.

Sec. 97.03: Violation. It shall be a violation of this Chapter for any property owner or person to allow grass, weeds, and/or rank vegetation to grow more than a height of eight inches. No person should allow any debris to exist on their property.

Sec. 97.04: Requirement to Remove. All owners of property located within the City shall cut and remove grass, weeds, and other rank vegetation growing thereon that exceeds a height of eight inches and shall keep their property clear of debris.

Sec. 97.05: Violation Warning and Notice. In the event of a violation of this Chapter, a written warning (“Warning”) shall be issued to the property owner and/or occupants by personal delivery, by leaving the notice conspicuously on a front exterior door, service by U.S. first class mail, or any other manner service is recognized in the Indiana Rules of Trial Procedure. The Warning shall contain the following information:

Describe, with reasonable particularity, the conditions that constitute a violation of this Chapter; Direct the property owner and/or occupants to abate the violation within five days; and Advise the property owner and/or occupants that if the violation is not abated within the prescribed time, a violation notice (“Notice”) will be issued.

If a violation of this Chapter is not abated within five days, a Notice shall be issued to the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, at the last address of each, as indicated in the records of the Scott County Auditor on the date of the Notice. The Notice shall be mailed via first class mail and contain the following information: Inform the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, of a violation of this Chapter; Describe, with reasonable particularity, the conditions that constitute the violation; Direct the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, to abate the violation within ten days of receipt of the Notice; Inform the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, that if the violation is not abated within ten days, that the City may elect to abate the violation and bill the property owner for the costs incurred by the City, including administrative costs, title search fees, and attorney’s fees; and Advise the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, that the violation may be appealed by submitting, within ten days from the date of receipt of the Notice, a written notice of appeal.

The issuance of a Warning, prior to the issuance of a Notice, is the preferred policy of the City for first time offenders of this Chapter, but this decision is discretionary and not a prerequisite to the issuance of a Notice or abatement action by the City.

Sec. 97.06: Appeal of Notice. Any Notice issued pursuant to this Chapter may be appealed to the Board of Public Works and Safety (“Board”) if written notice of appeal is served by the landowner on the City within the time period contained in the Notice. A written notice of appeal shall be served on the Clerk-Treasurer of the City. The timely appeal of a Notice shall toll the abatement period pending the issuance of a decision thereon by the Board.

Sec. 97.07: Abatement. If the property owner fails to timely abate each violation set forth in a Notice, the property owner shall be deemed to have granted permission to the City to enter the property owner’s property for the limited purpose of inspecting, cutting and/or removing such debris, weeds or rank vegetation located thereon and identified in the Notice. If the City determines that abatement is necessary, the City shall post a continuous abatement notice conspicuously at the property at the time of abatement. Said continuous abatement notice shall serve as notice to the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, that each subsequent violation during the same calendar year for which the initial

Notice was provided may be abated by the City or its contractors without further notice.

The City shall prepare a certified statement as to the actual administrative and other costs incurred by the City in taking any abatement action, and mail a copy of the invoice on the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property via first class mail. The property owner shall, within ten calendar days from the date on which the property owner is mailed such invoice, pay in full the amount stated thereon to the City.

Sec. 97.08: Appeal of Costs. Any invoice issued pursuant to this Chapter may be appealed to the Board if written notice of appeal is served on the Clerk-Treasurer within ten calendar days from the date on which the invoice is mailed to the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property. The timely appeal of an invoice shall toll the payment period pending the issuance of a decision thereon by the Board.

Sec. 97.09: Time of Appeals. The Board shall hear any timely requested appeal of a Violation or invoice within thirty calendar days following receipt of the same and shall thereafter promptly issue a written decision granting or denying, in whole or in part, the appeal. Three days after the date on which the Board’s decision is mailed to the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property shall thereafter become the first calendar day of the abatement period or payment period, as applicable.

Sec. 97.10: Failure to pay. If an invoice issued pursuant to this Chapter remains unpaid after the due date, the City shall certify to the County Auditor the amount of the invoice, plus any and all other costs incurred. The Auditor shall place the total amount so certified on the tax duplicate for the property at issue, and the total amount, including any accrued interest, shall be collected as delinquent taxes are collected and shall be disbursed to the general fund of the City.

Sec. 97.11: Penalty. Any person violating any of the provisions or failing to comply with any of the requirements of this Chapter shall be guilty of an offense. Any person convicted of an offense shall be punished by a judgment of not more than $2,500.00. A separate offense shall be deemed committed on each day that a violation occurs or continues. This Chapter supplements and does not limit any other remedy or action available in law or in equity regarding the subject matter hereof.

Sec. 97.12: Exceptions. This Chapter is not intended to apply to properties being utilized in an agricultural manner, or properties or portions of property that are clearly intended to remain in a natural state, such as, but not limited to, woods, forests, creeks, hedgerows, wetlands, wildflower preservation areas, nature preservation areas, and/or natural wildlife habitats. The enforcement authority for this Chapter shall have discretion to determine whether the property in question qualifies under the exception stated herein.

Section 2. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect in upon its passage by the City Council, its publication in accordance with law and upon the passage of any applicable waiting period, all as provided by the laws of the State of Indiana. All ordinances or parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby ordered amended or repealed. If any provision is later to be found invalid it shall not operate to invalidate any other provision. All acts taken pursuant to the adoption of this Ordinance are hereby ratified.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Common Council of the City of Austin, Indiana on September 8, 2020 by a vote of 5 to 0.

Common Council City of Austin, Indiana

Jimmy Turner, President

Attest:

Chris Fugate, Clerk-Treasurer

Presented by me to the Mayor of the City of Austin for his approval or veto pursuant to Indiana Code § 36-4-6-15 and 16, on September 8, 2020 at 6:35 p.m.

Chris Fugate, Clerk-Treasurer

This Ordinance having been passed by the legislative body and presented to me is approved by me and duly adopted, pursuant to Indiana Code § 36-4-6-16(a)(1), on September 8, 2020 at 6:35 p.m.

Roger Hawkins, Mayor

Attest:

Chris Fugate, Clerk-Treasurer

PREPARED BY:

Joshua Stigdon, #29501-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

9/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 2

Case No: 36D02-2008-MI-059

In the Matter of the Name Change of

David Ryan Paul McFall,

A Minor Child

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Derek Allen Austin and Meagin Austin parents of minor child David Ryan Paul McFall, whose mailing address 228 S. O’Brien Street, Seymour, IN 47274 in Jackson County, Indiana hereby gives notice that they have filed a petition in the Jackson Superior Court 2 requesting that their child’s name be changed from David Ryan Paul McFall to David Ryan Paul Austin.

Derek Allen Austin

Petitioner

Dated: August 28, 2020

Melissa Hays

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2003-JT-39

72D01-2003-JT-40

72D01-2003-JT-41

72D01-2003-JT-42

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

DB – DOB 6/20/2013

CH – DOB 11/3/2015

MAM – DOB 7/27/2017

MB – DOB 10/16/2018

and

Bailey Bateman (Biological Mother)

Matthew Martin, Sr. (Biological Father)

Timothy Blankenbaker (Biological Father)

George Helton (Biological Father)

Matthew Martin, Sr. (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Bailey Bateman

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Continued Initial Hearing on 10/13/2020 at 11:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 10/29/2020 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1707-JC-125

IN THE MATTER OF:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother) And Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 a.m., 10/22/2020 Courthouse

2nd Floor Courtroom Local Time

Jackson County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/05/2020 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/05/2020. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/22/2020 at the Courthouse – 2nd Floor Courtroom and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale. At the discretion of local officials, the tax sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10 at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the tax sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Friday, October 22, 2021 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, February 19, 2021.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/22/2020 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 09/07/2020

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Jackson County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Jackson County Treasurer.

362000004 36-55-05-200-008.000-001 $347.72 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 5-5-5 6.317A. Near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000005 36-55-05-200-012.000-001 $250.52 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 5-5-5 3.566A Near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000006 36-55-06-100-002.000-001 $313.88 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 6-5-5 6.764A near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000007 36-55-21-400-012.000-001 $876.07 Stuckwisch, Rosie Life Estate & Frank Stuckwisch Jr & Robert D Stuckwisch & Katrina Stuckwisch t/c S1/2 SW SE 21-5-5 2A. Katrina Stuckwisch TC 1969 S Co Rd 350 E Brownstown 47220

362000008 36-64-19-100-032.002-001 $303.83 Francis, Brady A PT SW NE 19-6-4 1A. Near 4580 N St Rd 135 47235 Brownstown 47220

362000009 36-64-19-300-012.000-001 $811.72 Mejean, Timothy Steven PT SW 19-6-4 .9A. 4947 W Co Rd 440 N Freetown 47235

362000010 36-64-19-300-013.000-001 $1,182.59 Mejean, Timothy Steven PT NW SW 19-6-4 3.049A. 4987 W Co Rd 440 N Freetown 47235

362000011 36-64-29-300-033.003-001 $2,380.14 Harrison, Chaz PT SE SW 29-6-4 .592A 3246 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000012 36-64-29-300-033.008-001 $1,349.86 Skaggs, Eric W Contract To Cary Jones PT SE SW 29-6-4 3.109A. 3228 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000013 36-64-29-300-034.000-001 $710.93 Hash, James M & Jennifer Toppe-Hash NE SW 29-6-4 3A. 3254 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000014 36-64-29-300-035.003-001 $686.56 Hash, James M & Jennifer Toppe-Hash NE SW 29-6-4 5.22A. Near 3386 N CO Rd 650 W 47235 Freetown 47235

362000017 36-54-10-401-003.000-002 $25,798.22 1220 West Spring Street, LLC PT NE 32.72AC 1220 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

362000019 36-54-11-301-034.000-002 $525.50 Gastineau, Amanda PT E1/2 SW 11-5-4 .165A. Near 921 W Walnut St 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000020 36-54-11-304-058.000-002 $361.27 Willis, Janis BTOWN IMP S 25 810 W Cross St Brownstown 47220

362000021 36-54-11-304-059.000-002 $1,791.73 Reynolds, David B BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 23 .005AC BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 23 & 24 BROWNSTOWN IMP CO 22 814 W Cross St Brownstown 47220

362000025 36-54-14-103-061.000-002 $1,330.88 Stinson, Leonard & Mary N PT 2/3 BLK P 607 S Main St Brownstown 47220

362000028 36-42-13-400-014.000-003 $892.83 Wilkerson, April & George Contract To Jerry Mark Kessner NE COR SE SE 13-4-2 1.20A 6832 S Co Rd 1100 W Medora 47260

362000029 36-42-23-200-006.000-003 $268.70 Dixon, Max A PT NW 23-4-2 14.50A Near 6880 S CO Rd 1250 W 47260 Medora 47260

362000030 36-43-08-100-003.001-003 $4,112.37 Boyce, Jason Robert PT SE NE 8-4-3 1A. 5475 S Co Rd 825 W Medora 47260

362000036 36-53-22-100-002.007-003 $1,644.95 Pinto, Yazmin PT E1/2 NE 22-5-3 1.86A. AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 7180 W Co Rd 150 S Medora 47260

362000037 36-53-22-100-002.008-003 $447.92 Pinto, Yazmin PT NE 22-5-3 1.35A. AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 Near 7180 W 150 S 47260 Medora 47260

362000042 36-53-34-103-034.000-004 $2,294.00 Walls, ML – Life Estate & Faythe Gill MCMILLAN 33–1 273 W Central St Medora 47260

362000043 36-53-34-103-038.001-004 $928.08 Childers, Bradley & Monica PT NE 34.03-5-3 .33A 208 W Main St Medora 47260

362000044 36-53-34-103-045.000-004 $5,361.80 Cooley, Amy S PT SW NE 34-5-3 .33A 4 N George St Medora 47260

362000045 36-53-34-104-018.000-004 $1,576.25 Cartricharge Inc ZOLLMAN 57′ WEST SIDE 21-3, 57′ OFF WEST SIDE 22-3 38 E First St Medora 47260

362000046 36-53-34-104-020.000-004 $508.50 Cartricharge Inc 34.04-5-3 ZOLLMAN 19 Between 175 N Perry St and 145 N Perry St 47260 Medora 47260

362000048 36-53-34-401-007.000-004 $656.61 Meade, Phillip R & Jerry K PT 74–I, 75–I 139 S David St Medora 47260

362000051 36-53-34-401-053.000-004 $541.25 Meade, Joshua R & Monica J Childress jt/rs 7 1/2 E SIDE 61–G 35 1/2 W SIDE 63–G 48 E Scott St Medora 47260

362000052 36-53-34-401-064.000-004 $1,238.30 Smith, Dennis J PT 127–M, 128–M, 129–M 196 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000053 36-53-34-401-065.000-004 $4,089.05 Mullis, Perry 34.05-5-3 123-M 166 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000054 36-53-34-401-066.001-004 $682.55 Mullis, Perry 34.05-5-3 0.02AC 148 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000055 36-53-34-401-067.000-004 $779.90 Mullis, Perry EXC 15′-4IN W SIDE 121–M EXCEPT 0.08AC Near 166 S Perry St 47260 Medora 47260

362000057 36-53-34-401-072.001-004 $611.00 Childers, Bradley & Monica PT LOT 126-M SO OF MEDORA CREEK 44 W Wahington St Medora 47260

362000058 36-53-34-401-082.000-004 $2,093.90 Green Tree Solutions Inc Contract To Phillip & Jerry Meade 189–R, 190–R 67 E Washington St Medora 47260

362000059 36-53-34-402-010.000-004 $615.50 Farmer, Melissa A & Rea D Morley jt/rs LOT 105-V 199 S Jackson St Medora 47260

362000060 36-53-34-402-028.000-004 $333.80 Meade, Phillip R & Jerry K JOHN R JACKSON PT. 15, PT 16, PT 17 250 W Riley St Medora 47260

362000061 36-53-34-402-064.000-004 $914.76 Wheeler, Jessica W PT 1/3 170–0 PT SE 34-5-3 .40A & PT LOT 170 BLK O 182 W Sparksville Rd Medora 47260

362000062 36-54-20-300-007.000-005 $831.29 Holland, Larry J PT SE 20-5-4 0.851AC 1668 S Co Rd 375 W Vallonia 47281

362000063 36-54-29-103-009.000-005 $2,555.07 DSV SPV1, LLC MILLERS 1ST ADD LOT 26 3340 W Commerce St Vallonia 47281

362000064 36-54-29-103-013.000-005 $286.65 Benge, Janet E & Karen Benge 75 X 150 MILLER LOT 32 2286 S Mill St Vallonia 47281

362000066 36-54-29-103-016.000-005 $969.55 McKinney, Donald W MILLER LOT 35 BLK 2 3382 W Commerce St Vallonia 47281

362000068 36-54-29-104-003.000-005 $836.65 Pfeiffer, James H Sr & Leah PT NE 29-5-4 1.04A. 2369 S Main St Vallonia 47281

362000069 36-45-10-300-030.000-006 $670.46 Gray, Donald & Joyce PT SW 10-4-5 1.83A 5615 S Co Rd 325 E Brownstown 47220

362000071 36-45-10-301-013.000-006 $605.21 Daniels, Richard L & James Daniels PT SW 10.01-4-5 .71A 5603 S State Rd 39 Brownstown 47220

362000077 36-75-32-200-007.000-007 $527.03 Claycamp, Daniel PT NW 32-7-5 36.08A. Near 2373 E CO Rd 875 N 47274 Seymour 47274

362000078 36-66-14-209-061.000-008 $3,064.10 Maddox, Bradley R & Jill M ROLLING HILLS SEC 2 LOT 17 40′ S SIDE LOT 18 412 Colvin Ct Seymour 47274

362000079 36-66-15-100-007.001-008 $299.45 Allman, Jerry W & Jerry L Allman jt/rs PT NE 15-6-6 4.894A. 5926 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000082 36-66-22-204-021.000-008 $2,517.30 Turner, Trent & Sonya SANDY KNOB SUB SEC 1, LOT 1 AND E 1/2 LOT 2 10425 E Birch St Seymour 47274

362000083 36-66-22-401-009.000-008 $1,334.09 Lopez, Rafael PEBBLE BROOKE SUBDIV 1ST, LOT 9 1080 Brittney Blvd Seymour 47274

362000084 36-66-22-401-058.000-008 $2,556.25 Santiago, Jeannetzi & Luis A Martinez Guzman PEBBLE BROOKE SUB IV, LOT 133 1104 Mockingbird Ln Seymour 47274

362000086 36-66-27-404-036.000-008 $3,044.01 Challies, Jonathan S & Michelle A Wingham jt GREENDALE PKWY LOT 12 -A 10811 E Greendale Dr Seymour 47274

362000087 36-66-28-300-016.000-008 $272.86 Back, Raymond & Mariann NEW FARMINGTON LOTS 1,2,3,4,5,6 Near 2936 N Co Rd 900 E 47274 Seymour 47274

362000089 36-66-35-200-019.000-008 $1,201.55 Beineke, Scott E PT NW 35-6-6 2A Near 2597 N US Hwy 31 47274 Seymour 47274

362000090 36-66-35-300-028.000-008 $925.88 Stigdon, Kerry PT SE SW 35-6-6 1.29A 2450 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000091 36-66-35-300-029.000-008 $260.79 Stigdon, Kerry PT SE 35-6-6 .682A Near 2412 N US Hwy 31 47274 Seymour 47274

362000092 36-65-13-403-086.000-009 $1,376.41 Byers, Edwin E WESTGATE MANOR 12–1 1548 Morningside Dr Seymour 47274

362000093 36-65-24-203-068.000-009 $1,323.88 Calvo, Luis Armando Lopez THE CROSSING, LOT 76, SEC III 253 White’S Station Rd Seymour 47274

362000094 36-66-17-102-022.000-009 $2,669.49 Childress, Eric PT LOT EASTBROOK LOT 43-C EASTBROOK PT LOT 44-C 620 Berkshire Dr Seymour 47274

362000095 36-66-17-103-005.000-009 $1,912.91 Booher, Mark T COLVINS 47–E COLVINS PT 13–A COLVINS 20′ E SIDE 12–A 819 N Obrien St Seymour 47274

362000097 36-66-17-202-027.000-009 $1,828.58 Martinez, Teri N1/2 W1/2 LOT 7 BLK 25 916 Ewing St Seymour 47274

362000098 36-66-17-202-043.000-009 $431.80 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH S1/2 LOT 17-26 Near 736 Pershing St 47274 Seymour 47274

362000099 36-66-17-202-044.000-009 $2,367.47 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH ADD LOT 18-26 736 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000100 36-66-17-203-010.000-009 $2,866.50 Mace, Timothy D & Elizabeth SALTMARSH LOT 20 BLK 26 730 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000105 36-66-17-317-009.000-009 $9,060.55 Stacey, Grover L & Sondra E PT 1–L, PT 2–L STAIRWAY 1–L, 2–L 122 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

362000109 36-66-17-322-083.090-009 $2,722.28 Mace, Elizabeth D SHIELDS 25′ N1/2 LOT 3-51 221 S Vine St Seymour 47274

362000110 36-66-17-403-141.000-009 $3,345.45 Bensheimer, Donna PT SW SE 17-6-6 .13A 415 S Obrien St Seymour 47274

362000111 36-66-17-403-149.000-009 $417.50 Lagunes, Eric Alonso Arista GLENLAWN LOT 123 713 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000112 36-66-17-403-150.000-009 $3,464.60 Laguenes, Eric Alonso Arista GLENLAWN ADD LOT 122 715 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000115 36-66-18-101-009.000-009 $2,142.07 Almodova, Joaquin & Karina A Alvarez jt/rs PT 18-6-6 .25A 928 N Pine St Seymour 47274

362000116 36-66-18-102-045.000-009 $2,048.33 Carken Properties LLC Contract To James Kincer SWIFTS 10–3 SWIFTS 8′ W SIDE 9–3 614 W 8th St Seymour 47274

362000118 36-66-18-104-002.000-009 $3,662.23 AHA Properties, LLC WOODS ADD W1/2 LOT 6 BLK 29 WOODS ADD W1/2 LOT 7 B 738 Indianapolis Ave Seymour 47274

362000119 36-66-18-104-007.000-009 $5,861.97 Mace, Elizabeth CARTER’S REPLAT LOT 2 723 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000123 36-66-18-403-006.000-009 $3,482.32 Andrews, William Gregory & Michelle Dawn 6/10 J H PETERS ADD LOT 12–D 307 N Lynn St Seymour 47274

362000129 36-66-19-104-025.000-009 $4,341.01 AHA Properties LLC HOLTMAN PT NE 19-6-6 .272A 802 S Lynn St Seymour 47274

362000130 36-66-19-202-006.006-009 $4,859.50 Sparks, Susan E COMMONS WEST, UNIT 6 (.061A / 2,657 SF) 110 Commons Dr Seymour 47274

362000131 36-66-19-300-011.000-009 $12,683.08 CCC Real Esate Holding Co LLC PT S PT SW 19-6-6 6.945A 643 S Airport Rd Seymour 47274

362000135 36-66-20-201-003.000-009 $2,120.72 Boling, Robert E & Donna L PFINGST 1ST 29–3 322 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000136 36-66-20-201-050.000-009 $1,826.84 Wingfeld, Anthony W & Mary K PFINGST 20′ W SIDE 5–1 PFINGST 60′ 4–1 124 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000139 36-66-20-202-048.000-009 $1,595.07 Thoele, Joseph R THOMAS LOT 2-L 523 S Chestnut St Seymour 47274

362000142 36-53-04-300-012.000-010 $240.72 Bowman, Joseph & Summer W1/2 SE SW 4-5-3 6.76A. Near 1029 N Co Rd 875 W 47260 Medora 47260

362000143 36-53-04-300-013.005-010 $2,673.26 Cummings, Cole C PT NE SW 4-5-3 1A. 8705 W Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

362000147 36-63-16-201-033.000-010 $2,274.63 Engelking, Nathan A 122′ KURTZ LOT 122 G 122′ KURTZ LOT 116 G 5740 N Broadway St Norman 47264

362000148 36-63-21-200-003.000-010 $456.05 Dunn, Phillip G & Marjorie J (Co-Trustees) Joint Rev Trust Agreement Phillip G & Marjorie J Dunn PT NW 21-6-3 53A Dunn Joint Revocable Trust Agreement Near 4767 N Co Rd 775 W 47220 Norman 47264

362000149 36-63-25-300-005.001-010 $3,875.84 Stauffer, Andrew J & Lindsey M TRACT 1 DAVID & NELVA THOMPSON EXEMPT SUB 19.24AC 3480 N Co Rd 650 W Brownstown 47220

362000150 36-63-25-400-008.000-010 $174.10 Vaniman, Jane & Beulah M Sparks & Eva A Devine & Mary K Huerta & Marilyn R Newby & Carolyn S Short & Rhea Dawn Fowler & Renee D Kasting PT SW SE 25-6-3 5A Near 5504 W Co Rd 300 N 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000153 36-63-29-401-023.000-010 $787.06 Engelking, Nathan A 29.01-6-3 CLEARSPRING LOT 57 3318 N Main St Norman 47264

362000156 36-63-29-401-033.000-010 $851.27 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING PT N1/2 6 CLEARSPRING IMP 7 3367 N Sugar St Norman 47264

362000157 36-63-29-401-035.000-010 $527.52 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING S1/2 6 Near 3367 N Sugar St 47264 Norman 47264

362000158 36-63-30-300-005.000-010 $1,685.78 Turner, Kenneth E & Belva J S PT N1/2 SW 30-6-3 20.35A. 3351 N Co Rd 1100 W Norman 47264

362000159 36-63-30-300-005.003-010 $1,095.52 Turner, Kenneth E & Belva J S PT N1/2 SW 30-6-3 21A. 10802 W Co Rd 325 N Norman 47264

362000160 36-63-01-100-012.000-011 $1,244.90 Deweese, Dennis Shane NW NE TRACT 1 1-6-3 2.30A 7975 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000161 36-63-01-200-020.000-011 $1,455.68 Engelking, Teresa Jane PT S PT W1/2 NW 1-6-3 2.954A 7825 N Co Rd 600 W Freetown 47235

362000165 36-63-02-400-021.000-011 $2,821.55 Weekly, John C & Laura L PT SE 2-6-3 12.75AC 6149 W Co Rd 700 N Freetown 47235

362000168 36-63-11-200-019.001-011 $1,677.07 Engelking, Nathan PT SW 11-6-3 4.449A. 6725 W Co Rd 700 N Freetown 47235

362000170 36-64-06-300-015.000-011 $2,608.16 Brumfield, Todd & Katherine N END NW SW 6-6-4 2A 7401 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000173 36-64-07-201-018.000-011 $2,548.11 Lucas, Doyle E. , Jr. SMITH FREEPORT 3-D 6854 N Maple St Freetown 47235

362000174 36-64-07-303-018.000-011 $1,508.47 Hatton, Jack D LUCAS FREEPORT 45 4775 W 2nd St Freetown 47235

362000175 36-64-07-303-050.000-011 $3,558.72 Combs, Morton & Fay E MAHALAVILLE 7-B CONTRACT: ELIZABETH D MACE 4952 W State Rd 58 Freetown 47235

362000176 36-73-13-300-010.000-011 $536.06 Staley, Charles & Brenda PT NE SW 13-7-3 2.31 AC 11428 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000177 36-73-13-900-007.001-011 $496.82 Hall, Michael L & Robin R (Trustees) Michael L Hall & Robin R Hall Rev Living Trust PT NW 13-7-3 29.923AC 5449 W Co Rd 1190 N Freetown 47235

362000178 36-73-14-300-003.003-011 $1,935.93 Oliver, Michael & Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 2.87A. Tract 5C 11096 N Co Rd 650 W Freetown 47235

362000179 36-73-14-300-003.004-011 $3,394.77 Oliver, Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 1.69A. 6650 W Co Rd 1100 N Freetown 47235

362000180 36-73-14-300-003.009-011 $228.32 Oliver, Michael & Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 8.03A. Near 11096 N CO Rd 650 W 47235 Freetown 47235

362000181 36-73-14-300-005.002-011 $944.58 McKinney, Donald W NE SW 14-7-3 8.12A. 11313 N Co Rd 650 W Freetown 47235

362000182 36-73-26-400-023.001-011 $2,461.22 Bodi, Kellie Beth TRACT 1 HARLESS EXEMPT SUBDIV 3AC 9293 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000184 36-73-36-400-013.000-011 $3,449.14 Greathouse, Terry Lloyd PT SW 36-7-3 79.03A 8024 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000187 36-66-01-400-018.000-012 $1,036.54 Ross, Leon D. & Charlotte J. S1/2 NE SE 1-6-6 7A. 7292 N Co Rd 1300 E Seymour 47274

362000190 36-66-05-301-042.001-012 $3,888.92 Hunt, Todd M & Gina E LOT 69 GOSSER CLEARVIEW REPLAT OF LOTS 69, 70 & 71 Sec 3 2151 Dogwood Trl Seymour 47274

362000191 36-66-05-302-007.000-012 $2,598.80 Brewer, Kimberly J 5.02-6-6 LOT 15 HIGHLAND PARK 2221 Mark Twain Ave Seymour 47274

362000194 36-76-23-300-030.000-012 $3,941.36 Cassetty, Jerry D & Phyllis PT NW 23-7-6 4.16A INCLUDES LOTS 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, REDDING 10266 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000197 36-76-35-100-004.000-012 $918.24 Zanghi, Nicole M PT NE 35-7-6 1.670A 11669 E Co Rd 900 N Seymour 47274

362000198 36-66-07-404-073.002-013 $12,110.31 M & M Investment Group, LLC WOODSTOCK LOTS 6-7-8-9-10-11-5-PT LOT 3 & PT LOT 4 BLK A 1007 N Shields Ave Seymour 47274

362000200 36-66-08-304-037.001-013 $218.88 Sowder, Nicholas J PT SW SW 8-6-6 .143A. Near 504 E 13th St 47274 Seymour 47274

362000202 36-63-03-100-001.090-014 $1,053.99 Barger, Dean E 1/2 NE 3-6-3 .20A 7690 N Co Rd 675 W Freetown 47235

362000203 36-63-09-200-005.000-014 $648.55 Cheek, Elmer W & Shelia J PT NW 9-6-3 6.21AC 8848 W Co Rd 725 N Norman 47264

362000205 36-73-28-100-021.000-014 $700.47 Thomas, Bradley & Tracy PT SE NE 28-7-3 2A 7998 W Co Rd 940 N Norman 47264

362000208 36-46-04-101-012.000-015 $259.36 Terry, Michael RETREAT LOT 16& 17 &18 & 28, 04.01-4-6 9936 E Co Rd 415 S Crothersville 47229

362000211 36-46-10-200-018.000-015 $390.44 Rigby, Ken Thomas PT NW 10-4-6 2A 5305 S Co Rd 1000 E Crothersville 47229

362000212 36-46-12-100-004.003-015 $2,073.07 Hoevener, William M & Trina D W1/2 NE 12-4-6 2.21A. 12619 E Co Rd 525 S Crothersville 47229

362000213 36-46-12-200-008.001-015 $817.86 Defibaugh, Monte & Wendy N1/2 SW NW IMP 12-4-6 2A. 5353 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000214 36-46-13-200-002.001-015 $1,676.21 Clay, Jessica D TRACT 1 CRAVENS EXEMPT SUBDIV 2.38AC 12477 E Co Rd 600 S Crothersville 47229

362000215 36-46-31-400-005.000-015 $322.59 Mace, Jonathan T PT SE 31-4-6 10.96A Near 9574 S Co Rd 800 E 47102 Crothersville 47229

362000219 36-56-12-200-003.001-015 $2,182.53 Knight, Joseph L PT NW 12-5-6 2.06A 606 N Co Rd 1240 E Seymour 47274

362000221 36-56-35-400-023.002-015 $3,103.85 Castillo, Enrique Morales & Juana Patricia A Vidales Lopez TRACT 1 GILLASPY BOUNDARY SPLIT SURVEY 17AC (S1/2 SE SE 35-5-6 ) 3780 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000222 36-56-36-300-017.000-015 $1,103.28 O’Sullivan, James L & Timothy C O’Sullivan PT N1/2 SW IMP 36-5-6 1.9A. O’Sullivan 3699 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000223 36-46-10-301-015.000-016 $941.72 Rusch, Louis B & Leah D WESTWOOD SUBDIV 2ND LOT 20 302 W Walnut St Crothersville 47229

362000224 36-46-10-301-045.000-016 $2,143.92 Wilson, John D 46′ PAR LINES N SIDE LOT 22 309 N Kovener St Crothersville 47229

362000226 36-46-10-304-056.000-016 $1,079.61 Adams, Wendall L BENHAM & DENSFORD LOTS 12 & 7 403 W Howard St Crothersville 47229

362000227 36-46-10-304-058.000-016 $976.06 Stacey, Grover BENHAM & DENSFORD LOT 6 Near 400 Mill St 47229 Crothersville 47229

362000229 36-46-10-402-073.000-016 $8,010.13 Jones, Wesley Edward & Shynna Jent jt/frs PETERS W1/2 LOT 5 & 6 301 N Vine St Crothersville 47229

362000230 36-46-10-403-025.000-016 $877.35 Stacey, Grover LOT 84 208 E Dixon St Crothersville 47229

362000231 36-46-10-403-035.000-016 $2,272.79 Stacey, Grover ORIGINAL LOT 29 200 N Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

362000233 36-46-11-303-048.000-016 $8,752.45 Miller, Shandy Richard & Jacqueline Allen Jt / Rs PT SW 11-4-6 2.48A. 101 S East St Crothersville 47229

362000234 36-46-15-101-005.000-016 $909.55 Wiesman, Robert DANIELS LOTS 27 & 28 201 S Central Ave Crothersville 47229

362000235 36-46-15-101-040.000-016 $10,517.64 Stacey, Grover & Sondra PT NE 15-4-6 2.50A 423 Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

362000236 36-46-15-201-021.000-016 $1,963.50 Davis, William C PARK PLACE LOTS 34, 35 & 36 304 Park Ave Crothersville 47229

362000237 36-46-15-201-033.000-016 $505.64 Galliher, Mackenzie D PARK PLACE LOT 25 SURVIVORSHIP AFFIDAVIT 01/07/13 INS # 201300130 504 Park Ave Crothersville 47229

362000238 36-46-15-201-034.000-016 $2,784.68 Coombs, David M PARK PLACE LOT 24 506 S Park St Crothersville 47229

362000239 36-55-22-100-010.000-017 $401.34 Hackman, Joseph Howard – Life Estate & Donna S Hackman- Life Estate & Clayton J Hackman & Clinton C Hackman & Clifton J Hackman t/c PT NW NE 22-5-5 9A Near 1058 S Co Rd 460 E Seymour 47274

362000240 36-55-22-200-011.001-017 $1,045.58 Hackman, Joseph H & Donna S PT N1/2 NW & PT SW NW 22-5-5 4.38AC Near 1181 S Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

362000241 36-55-22-200-012.000-017 $1,386.09 Hackman, Joseph H & Donna Sue PT NW 22-5-5 1.58A 1181 S Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

Total Properties: 141

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 7th day of September, 2020.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Auditor,

Jackson County Indiana.

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 hspaxlp