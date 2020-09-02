LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, September 21, at 6:00 P.M. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Applicant: Chase Murphy

Case Number: PC-4-20

Description of Action Requested: R-3 High Density Housing to PUD Planned Unit Development

Proposed Use: Applicant proposes to rezone from R-3 High Density Housing to PUD for the purpose of subdividing the property to accommodate a single family housing development.

Location of Property: 72-05-18-130-002.000-008 is located at 1386 N. Gardner Street in Scottsburg, IN and contains approximately two acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, September 21, at 6:00 P.M. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested” below:

Case Number: PC-5-20

Applicant: Chase Murphy

Owners: Chas Murphy Enterprises Inc.

Zoning District: R-3 (Pending rezone request to PUD)

Type of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested: Major

Detailed Statement of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested: Applicant requests primary approval of proposed major subdivision.

Reasons necessitating the Subdivision Plat Approval: Applicant proposes to subdivide the parcel for the purpose of adding single family housing, The applicant intended to divide the parcel into twelve lots.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-18-130-002.000-008 is located at 1386 N. Gardner Street in Scottsburg, IN and contains approximately two acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call 812-722-1157.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 16th day of September, 2020, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

LIT – Public Safety Fund

Other Services & Charges 849

Total LIP – Public Safety Fund 849

Local Road & Bridge Matching Grant (CCMG) Fund

Capital Outlays 1,360,000

Total Local Road & Bridge Matching Grant (CCMG) Fund 1,360,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: September 2, 2020

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Combined Notice

Notice to Public of No Significant Impact on the Environment and

Notice to Public of Request for Release of Funds

Town of Crothersville, Jackson County

111 E. Howard Street

Crothersville, Indiana 47229

TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS:

On or about September 18, 2020, the Town of Crothersville will request the release federal funds from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) for Community Development Block Grant Funds from the State of Indiana under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (P.L. 93-383) for the following project:

Crothersville CSO Compliance Plan Requirements Project

The project consists address the components of the Combined Sewer Overflow Compliance Plan which is a result of the Agreed Order between the Town and IDEM. The proposed project includes the following activities: construct a new wet weather overflow main running parallel to the existing main sewer trunk line (approximately 2,000 LF); a short run gravity (potentially open cut) stream crossing to a newly constructed underground piping detention system (volume of 70,500 cubic feet)); install an in-line hydrodynamic storm water separator; construct a duplex wet weather pumping station and force main (approximately 600 LF of 24” force main) including required electrical 3 phase primary service; install plant gravity piping for redirection of wet weather flows; modify the CSO overflow piping; install disinfection facility (chlorination & de-chlorination systems) to treat wet weather flows; modify existing plant surge basins with concrete wall cores and discharge piping from surge basin #4 will be added with a new treated outfall structure into Hominy Ditch; install new effluent meter and automatic composite sampler to monitor treated wet weather discharge; modify existing Master SCADA Unit in the existing plant process control building; and convert a portion of an equipment storage building to house the wet weather pumping station control panel and the variable frequency drives.

Finding of No Significant Impact

It has been determined that such request for release of funds will not constitute an action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment and accordingly the above named Town of Crothersville has decided not to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (P.L. 91-190). The reasons for such decision not to prepare such statement are as follows:

All preliminary environmental reviews by state and county agencies indicated that the proposed project would not endanger the environment under any capacity.

An Environmental Review Record regarding the proposed project has been made by the above named Town of Crothersville which documents the environmental review of the project and more fully sets forth the reasons why such statement is not required. This Environmental Review Record is on file at the above address and is available for public examination and copying upon request the Crothersville Town Hall between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Wednesday. No further environmental review of such project is proposed to be conducted prior to the request for release of funds.

Public Comments of Findings

All interested agencies, groups, and persons disagreeing with this decision are invited to submit written comments for consideration by the Town of Crothersville to the Crothersville Town Hall, ATTN: Danieta Foster, Town Council President, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229. Such written comments should be received by September 17, 2020. All such comments so received will be considered and the Town of Crothersville will not request the release of federal funds or take any administrative action on the proposed project prior to the date specified in the preceding sentences.

Release of Funds

The Town of Crothersville will undertake the project described above with Community Development Block Grant funds from the State of Indiana under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. The Town of Crothersville is certifying to the State that the Town of Crothersville and Danieta Foster, in her official capacity as Town Council President consents to accept the jurisdiction of the federal courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to environmental reviews, decision making, and action; and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The legal effect of the certification is that upon its approval the Town of Crothersville may use the Block Grant funds and the State will have satisfied its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.

Objections to State Release of Funds

The State will accept an objection to its approval only if it is on one of the following basis: (a) that the certification was not in fact executed by the certifying officer or other officer of applicant approved by the State; or (b) that the applicant’s environmental review record for the project indicated omission of a required review process. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedure (24 CFR Part 58) and may be addressed to the OCRA, Environmental Specialist, One North Capitol, Suite 600, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 – 2288.

Objections to the release of funds on basis other that those stated above will not be considered by the State. No objections received after October 3, 2020, will be considered by the State.

Danieta Foster

Town Council President

Town of Crothersville

9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Explanation of Project Located in a Floodplain/Wetland

This is to give notice that the Town of Crothersville has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the environment. The Town of Crothersville has determined that there is not a practicable alternative other than locating the proposed Community Development Block Grant project described below in a floodplain.

The project is impacting the Hominy Ditch at the following (3) locations and manner:

Location 1 – 42″ sewer overflow line being installed across/under Hominy and is expected to impact up to 30 linear feet due to trench width plus construction working room.

Location 2 – Sanitary Manhole Structure 506 is being constructed (replacing existing structure). Excavation for the structure installation will extend into the Hominy Ditch banks and is expected to impact 60 linear feet. The disturbed bank will be stabilized with Class 1 Riprap at a 2:1 or flatter slope.

Location 3 – WWTP Surge Basin 30″ PVC outlet pipe will outlet near Hominy Ditch Bank and is expected to impact 20 linear foot. Riprap will extend into Hominy Ditch limits.

The proposed project includes work items as noted above in three locations within the bank of Hominy Ditch. The proposed project could impact an estimated 1,100 square feet (or 0.025 acres) of total floodplain with an approximate width of 10 feet wide with total length of 110 linear feet in the area of the Hominy Ditch. All work will take place within Flood Zone X. No work will take place in or adjacent to wetlands.

The improvements must be located in the floodplain due to the nature of the project; the work being competed is replacing existing infrastructure in the same footprint in the case of Location 1 and Location 2 and in close proximity to the existing outlet in Location 3. To move the existing infrastructure to a new location is not feasible and illogical. Therefore, the proposed plan indicated above was selected as the most viable option for the Town of Crothersville and is the preferred method of the regulatory agencies. The only potential direct impact on the 100-year floodplain will be the placement of riprap to protect from erosion at the completion of the installation of the infrastructure within the site. No special considerations will need to be made in the design of the proposed work. Standard erosion control measures will be utilized during construction and rip rap will be utilized at the completion of work taking place at Location 2 and Location 3 as noted in the proposed plan.

Practical Alternatives reviewed for all three locations include:

Location 1 (42” Sewer Line)

Option 1: Relocate Sewer Line

A review of the option to relocate the sewer line outside the potential flood area was completed by FPBH, Inc. This main is the replacement of the existing main and will be replaced at the same location and elevation as the existing main (it is just a larger main). This is a gravity main and due to the elevation of the topography and the necessary hydraulic flow requirements to transport the wastewater to the treatment plant, relocation was not considered feasible and not a viable alternative.

Option 2: No Action Alternative.

The engineer reviewed the option of not replacing the gravity main in this area. If this alternative was implemented the sanitary sewer would continue to overflow at the manholes located along this route which would be a direct violation of the NPDES permit and the Approved CSO Long Term Control Plan. These violations could lead to not only environmental impacts, but also fines for the community.

For these reasons the No Action Alternative is not considered a viable alternative.

Location 2 – Sanitary Manhole Structure 506

Option 1: Relocate Sanitary Manhole Structure 506

A review of the option to relocate Manhole 506 outside the potential flood area was completed by FPBH, Inc. This manhole is the replacement of the existing manhole and will be replaced at the same location and elevation as the existing manhole (it is just a larger manhole, which is necessary due to the increased size of the main). This manhole is part of the placed gravity main system and due to the elevation of the topography and the necessary hydraulic flow requirements to transport the wastewater to the treatment plant, relocation was not considered feasible and not a viable alternative.

Option 2: No Action Alternative.

The engineer reviewed the option of not replacing the manhole. If this alternative was implemented the sanitary sewer gravity main could not be installed and the system would continue to overflow at the manholes located along this route which would be a direct violation of the NPDES permit and the Approved CSO Long Term Control Plan. These violations could lead to not only environmental impacts, but also fines for the community.

For these reasons the No Action Alternative is not considered a viable alternative.

Location 3 – WWTP Surge Basin 30″ PVC outlet pipe

Option 1: Relocate Outlet Pipe

A review of the option to relocate the outlet pipe outside the potential flood area was completed by FPBH, Inc. This outlet pipe is the replacement of an existing outlet pipe. While located in a different area than the existing, the pipe is necessary to discharge flow of the plant treated CSO from the facility. The replacement of the existing pipe is necessary due to the inadequate size of the existing pipe. By function it is necessary to provide this outfall in a location to directly discharge into Hominy Ditch. An alternative to modify the existing was examined, but it too would require modification within the boundary of Hominy Ditch.

The discharge is a vital part of the Wastewater Treatment Process and is necessary to meet the requirements of the NPDES Permit and relocation outside the potential floodway of Hominy Ditch is not considered feasible and not a viable alternative.

Option 2: No Action Alternative.

The engineer reviewed the option of not replacing the outfall structure. If this alternative was implemented the exiting outfall structure would be undersized which would not allow the plant to discharge at the necessary rate required to meet the needs of the Wet Weather treatment facility. This inability to discharge at the necessary rate would lead to the system continued overflows in direct violation of the NPDES permit and the Approved CSO Long Term Control Plan. These violations could lead to not only environmental impacts, but also fines for the community.

By publication of this notice the Town of Crothersville is inviting any final written comments prior to undertaking the proposed action. All comments should be addressed to Town of Crothersville, Danieta Foster, Town Council President, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 not later than September 10, 2020.

Danieta Foster

Town Council President

Town of Crothersville

9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Public Works and Safety, will receive sealed bids for the purchase and/or lease of a Pumper, intended for use by the Scottsburg Fire Department, at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer at City Hall, 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana, until NOON local time on September 11, 2020. On September 14th, 2020 at 5:30 PM, all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety at City Hall.

All proposals must be executed on forms prescribed by the State Board of Accounts, which includes the non-collusion affidavit as required by the State of Indiana.

Specifications for the Pumper are on file at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. Copies may be obtained by prospective bidders from either the City of Scottsburg Fire Department or Office of Clerk-Treasurer.

The Board of Public Works and Safety reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities in the bidding process.

Dated August 17, 2020.

City Of Scottsburg, Indiana

Board Of Public Works And Safety

By: Janetta C. Hardy,

Clerk-Treasurer

8/26, 9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-06-20

Applicant: Sinjin J. Braden

Owner(s): Sinjin J. Braden

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a variance from the Scott County Zoning Ordinance requirement for a 30-foot setback from side property line to allow the construction of a 30×30 (900 square feet) pole barn to serve as a garage and storage and work area.

Description of Property Affected: 72-06-07-300-019 .002-004 containing 2 acres and cka 5345 E. Blocher Road, Lexington, IN 47138

Reason(s) necessitating request: Applicant needs the variance because of the configuration of his property, which narrows toward the back. Additionally, the topography begins sloping past the present house. The location of the pole barn becomes an issue as to the side property line because, if moved, the structure will cover up a drainage line from the house. Moving it to the proposed site infringes on the side property line, leaving 10 feet as a setback. This location will also allow applicant to use his present driveway and provide an adequate turn radius to maneuver a vehicle into the garage and back it out without issues.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

8/26, 9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE 2020-

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 94, ARTICLE 2 OF THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA CODE OF ORDINANCES REGULATING DEBRIS, WEEDS, AND RANK VEGETATION

WHEREAS, the City of Scottsburg Common Council (“Council”) has the authority pursuant to I.C. 36-7-10.1 to require owners of real property located within the City of Scottsburg to cut and remove weeds and other rank vegetation, as defined herein, from their property;

WHEREAS, pursuant to I.C. 36-7-10.1, if property owners, after receiving proper notice, violate the City’s ordinance by not cutting and removing weeds and other rank vegetation growing on their property, the City may enter onto the property and abate said violation;

WHEREAS, the City may collect from the property owner the costs it incurs to abate the violation, including administrative costs, removal costs, and the cost of sending notice;

WHEREAS, the Council desires to repeal Section 94-34 et. seq. of the City Code relating to weeds and rank vegetation and to adopt, in its place, the following:

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA:

Section 1: Chapter 94, Article 2 of the City Code should be replaced with the following language:

Sec. 94-31: Enforcement Authority. The City police department, any code enforcement officer, any building commissioner, and any building inspector may enforce and administer this Chapter.

Sec. 94-32: Definitions.

“Debris” shall include the remains of something broken-down or destroyed.

“Rank Vegetation” shall include those weeds and growing vegetation which is excessively vigorous in growth, shockingly conspicuous, malodorous and/or flagrant. This definition shall also apply to any and all vegetation that inhibits a safe field of view along any public roadway.

“Weeds” shall include any plant that is not valued where it is growing, and is of

rank growth, tends to overgrow or choke out more desirable plants and/or is listed as a weed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture publication entitled Common Weeds of the United States, or in any similar government publication.

Weeds and Rank Vegetation shall not include agricultural crops such as hay and pasture unless they pose a threat to public safety.

Sec. 94-33: Violation. It shall be a violation of this Chapter for any property owner or person to allow grass, weeds, and/or rank vegetation to grow more than a height of eight inches. No person should allow any debris to exist on their property.

Sec. 94-34: Requirement to Remove. All owners of property located within the City shall cut and remove grass, weeds, and other rank vegetation growing thereon that exceeds a height of eight inches and shall keep their property clear of debris.

Sec. 94-35: Violation Warning and Notice. In the event of a violation of this Chapter, a written warning (“Warning”) shall be issued to the property owner and/or occupants by personal delivery, by leaving the notice conspicuously on a front exterior door, service by U.S. first class mail, or any other manner service is recognized in the Indiana Rules of Trial Procedure. The Warning shall contain the following information:

Describe, with reasonable particularity, the conditions that constitute a violation of this Chapter; Direct the property owner and/or occupants to abate the violation within five days; and Advise the property owner and/or occupants that if the violation is not abated within the prescribed time, a violation notice (“Notice”) will be issued.

If a violation of this Chapter is not abated within five days, a Notice shall be issued to the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, at the last address of each, as indicated in the records of the Scott County Auditor on the date of the Notice. The Notice shall be mailed via first class mail and contain the following information: Inform the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, of a violation of this Chapter; Describe, with reasonable particularity, the conditions that constitute the violation; Direct the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, to abate the violation within ten days of receipt of the Notice; Inform the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, that if the violation is not abated within ten days, that the City may elect to abate the violation and bill the property owner for the costs incurred by the City, including administrative costs, title search fees, and attorney’s fees; and Advise the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, that the violation may be appealed by submitting, within ten days from the date of receipt of the Notice, a written notice of appeal.

The issuance of a Warning, prior to the issuance of a Notice, is the preferred policy of the City for first time offenders of this Chapter, but this decision is discretionary and not a prerequisite to the issuance of a Notice or abatement action by the City.

Sec. 94-36: Appeal of Notice. Any Notice issued pursuant to this Chapter may be appealed to the Board of Public Works and Safety (“Board”) if written notice of appeal is served by the landowner on the City within the time period contained in the Notice. A written notice of appeal shall be served on the Clerk-Treasurer of the City. The timely appeal of a Notice shall toll the abatement period pending the issuance of a decision thereon by the Board.

Sec. 94-37: Abatement. If the property owner fails to timely abate each violation set forth in a Notice, the property owner shall be deemed to have granted permission to the City to enter the property owner’s property for the limited purpose of inspecting, cutting and/or removing such debris, weeds or rank vegetation located thereon and identified in the Notice. If the City determines that abatement is necessary, the City shall post a continuous abatement notice conspicuously at the property at the time of abatement. Said continuous abatement notice shall serve as notice to the property owner, and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property, that each subsequent violation during the same calendar year for which the initial

Notice was provided may be abated by the City or its contractors without further notice.

The City shall prepare a certified statement as to the actual administrative and other costs incurred by the City in taking any abatement action, and mail a copy of the invoice on the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property via first class mail. The property owner shall, within ten calendar days from the date on which the property owner is mailed such invoice, pay in full the amount stated thereon to the City.

Sec. 94-38: Appeal of Costs. Any invoice issued pursuant to this Chapter may be appealed to the Board if written notice of appeal is served on the Clerk-Treasurer within ten calendar days from the date on which the invoice is mailed to the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property. The timely appeal of an invoice shall toll the payment period pending the issuance of a decision thereon by the Board.

Sec. 94-39: Time of Appeals. The Board shall hear any timely requested appeal of a Violation or invoice within thirty calendar days following receipt of the same, and shall thereafter promptly issue a written decision granting or denying, in whole or in part, the appeal. Three days after the date on which the Board’s decision is mailed to the property owner and all persons with a substantial property interest in the property shall thereafter become the first calendar day of the abatement period or payment period, as applicable.

Sec. 94-40: Failure to pay. If an invoice issued pursuant to this Chapter remains unpaid after the due date, the City shall certify to the County Auditor the amount of the invoice, plus any and all other costs incurred. The Auditor shall place the total amount so certified on the tax duplicate for the property at issue, and the total amount, including any accrued interest, shall be collected as delinquent taxes are collected and shall be disbursed to the general fund of the City.

Sec. 94-41: Penalty. Any person violating any of the provisions or failing to comply with any of the requirements of this Chapter shall be guilty of an offense. Any person convicted of an offense shall be punished by a judgment of not more than $2,500.00. A separate offense shall be deemed committed on each day that a violation occurs or continues. This Chapter supplements and does not limit any other remedy or action available in law or in equity regarding the subject matter hereof.

Sec. 94-42: Exceptions. This Chapter is not intended to apply to properties being utilized in an agricultural manner, or properties or portions of property that are clearly intended to remain in a natural state, such as, but not limited to, woods, forests, creeks, hedgerows, wetlands, wildflower preservation areas, nature preservation areas, and/or natural wildlife habitats. The enforcement authority for this Chapter shall have discretion to determine whether the property in question qualifies under the exception stated herein.

Secs. 94-43 – 94-50: Reserved.

Section 2. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect in upon its passage by the City Council, its publication in accordance with law and upon the passage of any applicable waiting period, all as provided by the laws of the State of Indiana. All ordinances or parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby ordered amended or repealed. If any provision is later to be found invalid it shall not operate to invalidate any other provision. All acts taken pursuant to the adoption of this Ordinance are hereby ratified.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana on August 24, 2020 by a vote of 4 to 1.

Common Council City of Scottsburg, Indiana

Chuck Rose, President

Attest:

Janetta C. Hardy,

Clerk-Treasurer

9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2008-EU-026

IN RE: The Estate Of Helen Elam, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that James Donald Elam was, on August 24, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen Elam, deceased, who died on May 22, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 8-24-20.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Helen Elam

9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

72D01-2002-JT-24

72D01-2002-JT-25

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

TJD – DOB 2/26/2017

JPD – DOB 2/26/2017

and

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Mary Davis

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 10/15/2020 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

8/19, 8/26, 9/2 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2008-PL-025

TYLER WHITE and

SHELBY SPICER

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS TO REAL ESTATE

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located on North US Highway 31, Austin, Indiana 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiffs have sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 19th day of August 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

8/26, 9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2008-PL-025

TYLER WHITE and

SHELBY SPICER

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS TO REAL ESTATE

Defendant

COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE

Come now the Plaintiffs, Tyler White and Shelby Spicer, by their Attorney, Joshua Stigdon, and for cause of action against the Defendants, states:

Tyler White and Shelby Spicer (hereinafter collectively referred to as “Owners”) own in fee simple certain real estate located at 2879 N. US Hwy 31, Austin, Indiana 47102, in Scott County, Indiana, which is more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section One (1), Township Three (3) North, Range Six (6) East in Scott County, Indiana, described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section One (1) and running thence North with the Section line a distance of Four Hundred Sixty (460) feet to a spike in the center line of Indiana State Highway Number 31; thence North 55 degrees West a distance of Three Hundred Ninety-Seven (397) feet to a spike in said center line and the true point of beginning of this description; thence North 55 degrees West a distance of One Hundred Fifty-Three (153) feet to a spike in the center line of said Highway; thence South 35 degrees West a distance of Two Hundred Twenty-Seven and Thirty-Four Hundredths (227.34) feet to a steel post in grantors West line; thence South 14 degrees East with grantors West line a distance of Two Hundred Two and Seven Tenths (202.7) feet to a steel post; thence North 35 degrees East a distance of Three Hundred Sixty and Three Tenths (360.3) feet to the point of beginning, and said to contain 1 acre, more or less.

Parcel No.: 72-04-01-100-006.000-003

Commonly known as 2879 N. US Hwy 31, Austin, Indiana 47102. The above-described real estate was purchased by the Owners from Old National Bank and transferred via warranty deed to the Owners on August 23, 2019. A copy of the Plaintiffs’ Warranty Deed is marked Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and incorporated herein. As a part of said transaction, Owners hired surveyor Mark Gardner. Upon doing his site work, Mr. Gardner discover a small section of real estate that he believes was intended to be transferred along with the above-described parcel in 1980, but was mistakenly not transferred, and has not been since, resulting now in a 0.134 acre of real estate that is not currently accounted for in any adjoiner’s deed. Mr. Gardner set stakes identifying the 0.134-acre parcel in October of 2019 and prepared a plat map of said parcel. The parcel is described as (hereinafter collectively referred to as (the “Non-deeded Parcel”):

A part of the northeast fourth of the northeast quarter of section 01, township 3 north, range 6 east, 2nd principal meridian and also being an unplatted tract lying within the corporate limits of the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana and shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2019003668 in Cabinet 5, Slide 580-C, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the southeast corner of the northeast fourth of the northeast quarter of section 01, township 3 north, range 6 east, 2nd principal meridian, said corner being marked by a MAG nail; thence North 00 degrees 07 minutes 04 seconds West (the east line of the northeast fourth of the northeast quarter of said section is assumed North as shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2015002243 in Cabinet 5, Slide 540-D, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana and is the reference meridian) 466.65 feet to a MAG nail near the center of United State Highway Number 31; thence North 55 degrees 26 minutes 47 seconds West with said highway 395.81 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 34 degrees 33 minutes 17 seconds West 361.04 feet to a steel post; thence North 14 degrees 24 minutes 46 seconds West 203.08 feet to a steel post; thence North 34 degrees 33 minutes 17 seconds East 227.71 feet to the center of said highway; thence South 34 degrees 54 minutes 39 seconds West Through MAG nails at 50.00 feet and 200.00 feet) 264.06 feet to a steel pipe; thence South 17 degrees 44 minutes 21 seconds East 202.38 feet to steel rod; thence North 33 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds East (through a steel rod at 337.47 feet) 387.87 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 0.134 acre and being subject to all legal rights-of-way. Mr. Gardner caused said description and plat to be recorded with the Scott County Recorder’s Office. A copy of the plat is marked Exhibit “B”, attached hereto and incorporated herein. Owners assert that they hold fee simple title to the Non-deeded Parcel against any and all persons, including the Defendants. There is a cloud upon the title to the Non-deeded Parcel because the chain of title does not account for said parcel, and the purpose of this Complaint is to quiet title to the Non-deeded Parcel as against the world. Plaintiffs have named as Defendants all persons within his knowledge through whom any hostile claim might be asserted against the Plaintiffs or Plaintiffs’ future ownership claim in the Non-deeded Parcel. The Plaintiffs’ interest in the Non-deeded Parcel is superior to any claims of the Defendants and any or all other persons claiming an interest in and to said real estate. The Defendants may claim some title, lien, right, or interest in the Non-deeded Parcel adverse to the Plaintiffs. The claims of the Defendants are without any right whatsoever and said Defendants have no estate, right, title, lien, or interest in or to said Non-deeded Parcel or any part thereof.

WHEREFORE, the Plaintiffs, by counsel, requests Judgment as follows:

A. That Tyler White and Shelby Spicer owns fee simple title to the Non-deeded Parcel described herein as joint tenants with the right of survivorship and is entitled to the lawful, peaceful, and continuous possession of said real estate, and that the Defendants named herein and all persons claiming under them have no estate, right, title, lien, or interest in said real property or any part thereof;

B. That any adverse claims of the Defendants or any persons claiming under them, in and to said real property, be terminated by Judgment of this Court;

C. That Plaintiffs be granted costs of this suit;

D. That Plaintiffs be granted all other proper relief.

Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

8/26, 9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson,

In The Jackson Superior Court I

Cause No. 36D01-2008-PL-000038

Steven Wheeler, As Personal Representative Of The Estate Of Judy E. Wheeler, Deceased,

Plaintiff

vs.

Andrew Bond Hollin, Rachel Hollin, Reubin Burrell, Walker B. Rodman, Lucinda (Burrell) Rodman, Joseph Miller, Lydia Miller, Jonathan Robertson, Caroline Robertson, Mary Robertson, Minnie Eisel, John Eisel, Bessie Robertson, George Eisel, Isaiah T. Wilson, Bertha Kindred, Sophia Wilson, Clarence Lucas, Rosa Lucas, Joseph Kindred, William Kindred, Raymond Lee, Flora Lee, Arthur I. Wheeler, Rosie M. Wheeler, Arlie Delph, Pamela Delph, Daniel Fariss, G.M. Shutts, Josie Shutts, James R. Tidwell, Bridgette Tidwell, Ellen Miller, Alice Pferrer, Oscar Alexander, Elsie Alexander, The Jackson Brick & Holloware Company, Medora Brick Company, Inc., Ivan S. Connell, Christopher John Connell, John Spurgeon, Isaac Persinger, Mable Persinger, William Bland, Joseph M. Robertson, Ed F. McElfresh, Leon McElfresh, Virgil T. Reynolds, Eliza J. Reynolds, Alex Bruner, Susie Bruner, Allan L. Hubbard, Fern Marie Baughman, George Parke Vehslage, Nina Vehslage, Mary E. Robertson, John B. Spurgeon, Rosa Bland, CSX Railroad, And Their Heirs, Successors, Assigns, And Legal Representatives, and any and all other unknown persons claiming title to the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Andrew Bond Hollin, Rachel Hollin, Reubin Burrell, Walker B. Rodman, Lucinda (Burrell) Rodman, Joseph Miller, Lydia Miller, Jonathan Robertson, Caroline Robertson, Mary Robertson, Minnie Eisel, John Eisel, Bessie Robertson, George Eisel, Isaiah T. Wilson, Bertha Kindred, Sophia Wilson, Clarence Lucas, Rosa Lucas, Joseph Kindred, William Kindred, Raymond Lee, Flora Lee, Arthur I. Wheeler, Rosie M. Wheeler, Arlie Delph, Pamela Delph, Daniel Fariss, G.M. Shutts, Josie Shutts, James R. Tidwell, Bridgette Tidwell, Ellen Miller, Alice Pferrer, Oscar Alexander, Elsie Alexander, The Jackson Brick & Holloware Company, Medora Brick Company, Inc., Ivan S. Connell, Christopher John Connell, John Spurgeon, Isaac Persinger, Mable Persinger, William Bland, Joseph M. Robertson, Ed F. McElfresh, Leon McElfresh, Virgil T. Reynolds, Eliza J. Reynolds, Alex Bruner, Susie Bruner, Allan L. Hubbard, Fern Marie Baughman, George Parke Vehslage, Nina Vehslage, Mary E. Robertson, John B. Spurgeon, Rosa Bland and the CSX Railroad, along with Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on August 10, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate, described as follows:

A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 5 North, Range 4 East, Jackson County, Indiana and being 1.14 Acres, More or Less per a Survey by Travis Norman Group, LLC and prepared by Travis A. Norman, PLS #20500020, dated January 6th, 2020 and described as follows:

Commencing at a Steel Post Found at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 5 North, Range 4 East; thence North 00 degrees 48 minutes 03 seconds West, along the East line of the said Quarter Quarter Section, 957.41 feet to a Half Inch Rebar Found on the Southerly Right of Way line of a Railroad; thence South 63 degrees 54 minutes 51 seconds West, along said Right of Way line, 1044.37 feet to a Half Inch Rebar Found and the Point of Beginning of this description: thence South 02 degrees 17 minutes 33 seconds East, 251.56 feet to a Wood Corner Post Found; thence South 83 degrees 23 minutes 18 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 130.70 feet; thence South 85 degrees 35 minutes 18 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 80.50 feet; thence South 86 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 27.31 feet; thence North 80 degrees 55 minutes 28 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 25.80 feet to a Wood Corner Post Found at the Southeasterly corner of a Cemetery; thence North 03 degrees 23 minutes 46 seconds East, along the East line of a Cemetery, 126.03 feet to a Mag Nail set in the centerline of a County Road; thence North 58 degrees 26 minutes 00 seconds East, along said centerline, 90.08 feet; thence North 63 degrees 50 minutes 14 seconds East, along said centerline, 60.36 feet to a Mag Nail set; thence North 26 degrees 09 minutes 46 seconds West, 13.19 feet to a Half Inch Rebar Found on the Southerly Right of Way line of a Railroad; thence North 64 degrees 00 minutes 48 seconds East, along said Right of Way line, 133.72 feet to the Point of Beginning and containing 1.14 Acres, More or Less.

and on August 17, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Praecipe for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and Unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to this real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this action by entering their appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Ronald K. Lambring, #8659-36

Markel Lambring Law Firm LLC

136 South Main Street

P.O. Box 121

Brownstown, IN 47220

(812) 358-3200

rlambring@markellaw.com

8/26, 9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana,

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No. 36D01-2008-PL-040

Roger L. Marling and

Nanette R. Burke,

Plaintiffs

M&M Investment Group, Llc,

Jackson County Auditor,

Brock Russell, and

The Heirs, Successors, Assigns, Or Legal Representatives Of Any And All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title To The Real Estate,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: BROCK RUSSELL; and HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE.

Notice is hereby given that on August 19, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint To Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court this 19th day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Courts

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Matthew J. Lorenzo # 32674-49

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

Attorneys for Plaintiff

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

8/26, 9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No. 36D01-2008-PL-0039

Bryon L. Davis,

Plaintiff,

vs.

All Those Claiming Title In And To The Real Estate Commonly Known As “12 Feet Off The West Side Of Said Tract Sold For Road,” In Medora, Indiana,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALL THOSE CLAIMING TITLE IN AND TO THE REAL ESTATE COMMONLY KNOWN AS “12 FEET OFF THE WEST SIDE OF SAID TRACT SOLD FOR ROAD,” IN MEDORA, INDIANA.

Notice is hereby given that on August 19, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint To Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court this 19th day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Courts

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Matthew J. Lorenzo # 32674-49

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

Attorneys for Plaintiff

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

8/26, 9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1912-JC-000119

In The Matter Of:

MR – DOB 1/24/2013

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

And

Jamie Foster (Biological Mother)

Mason Riley (Biological Father)

To: Mason Riley Whereabouts unknown

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 9:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

HEARING PARTICULARS: After registering on the website, you will be placed in a waiting room until the hearing starts. Make sure to be in the waiting room within 5-10 minutes prior to the hearing start time. In order to connect to the video hearing, you will need audio and video access to the hearing. This requires an internet connection and webcam, and may be done via smartphone. If you are unable to connect by computer or smartphone access, you may connect via the “Call-In” telephone number provided above. Have the Meeting ID Number at your disposal.

DIFFICULTY CONNECTING: There may be more than one proceeding scheduled at the same time. Please be patient and wait in the “waiting room” until your case is called. If there is more than a thirty (30) minute wait, or if you experience any other technological difficulty, contact the Court at (812) 752—8424 to report the problem.

“MUTE” WHEN NOT ACTIVELY PARTICIPATING: Parties are asked to “mute” themselves when not speaking, and may unmute to speak or object, and may use the CHAT or REACTION feature in the ZOOM app to lodge objections or to interject.

EVIDENCE: All evidence or documentation should be e-filed at least 24 hours prior to hearing if possible, and served on all parties of record. Any evidence that cannot be e-filed prior to hearing shall be in.PDF format and may be e-mailed to all parties of record at the time of hearing, provided all parties have access to e-mail during the hearing.

WITNESSES: If a party has witnesses for the proceeding, the witnesses shall also participate by video conference or telephone. Sponsoring parties are responsible for having witnesses available and providing witnesses with the connection information. Witnesses may be placed in a ”waiting room” until they are called to testify. Subpoenas and Orders requiring a witness to appear by video or teleconference shall be issued by the Court upon praecipe by any party.

DISMISSAL/DEFAULT: A party’s failure to participate in a remote videoconference as outlined in this order may result in the court conducting the hearing without the participation of the party, and may result in default, dismissal, or other such adverse consequences for that party.

PUBLIC ACCESS: If this is a public hearing, it may be viewed by non-participants and interested persons via livestream at bit.ly/Scott72C01. NON-PUBLIC PROCEEDINGS WILL NOT BE LIVE- STREAMED.

REPRODUCTION, RECORDING, OR REBROADCASTING: Rule 2.17 of the Indiana Rules of Judicial Conduct provides that judges must prohibit the recording of Court proceedings. Accordingly, everyone who in any way participates in, sees, or hears the Court proceeding is hereby ORDERED to not record the proceedings in any way. Violation of this rule and Order shall be punishable by Contempt of Court.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services 1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

8/26, 9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Scott County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM, 10/06/2020 Courthouse – Commissioners’ Room Local Time

Scott County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 09/18/2020 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Scott County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 09/18/2020. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/06/2020 at the Courthouse – Comm Room and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale. At the discretion of local officials, the tax sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10 at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the tax sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Wednesday, October 06, 2021 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Wednesday, February 03, 2021.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/06/2020 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 08/21/2020

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Scott County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Scott County Treasurer.

722000004 72-10-02-900-006.003-001 $749.08 Christopher E. Carter Of Sw1/4 Of SEQR 2-2-6 2a Watershed S Ray Rd., Underwood 47177

722000005 72-02-17-600-013.008-002 $1,122.86 Ricky L Lawless N1/2 SWQR 17-4-7 2.0a 6438 N Sanders Rd., Austin 47102

722000007 72-02-20-100-043.001-002 $3,836.93 Francena Fulkerson & Dean Barger Se1/4 NEQR 20-4-7 3.203a 5685 N Bogardus Rd., Austin 47102

722000008 72-02-21-100-065.000-002 $25,300.26 Travis Jones Se1/4 NEQR 21-4-7 1.00a 5727 N Terry Rd., Austin 47102

722000010 72-02-29-100-001.002-002 $4,744.79 Bryan and Kristina Royalty Pt Of NEQR 29-4-7 (2.015ac) 4881 N Bogardus Rd., Austin 47102

722000012 72-04-01-100-003.000-002 $15,795.36 Timothy W Sebastian NEQ NEQ 1-3-6 2.30a Watershed 1053 W Back Dr., Austin 47102

722000013 72-04-01-100-004.000-002 $5,876.44 Timothy W Sebastian Ne1/4 NEQR 1-3-6 .20 A Watershed 2864 N Us #31 Hwy., Austin 47102

722000014 72-04-01-100-034.000-002 $17,126.63 Nathan Soliday Se1/4 NEQR 1-3-6 .50a 1107 W Van Campen Rd., Austin 47102

722000017 72-05-05-300-016.006-002 $7,859.55 Timothy W Sebastian Of NWQR Of SWQR 5-3-7 2.039a 128 E Cutshall Rd., Austin 47102

722000020 72-05-09-200-004.001-002 $1,332.35 Ruford L Terry Se1/4 NWQR 9-3-7 10.13a Watershed E Marshfield Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000021 72-05-09-200-004.002-002 $672.42 Ruford L Terry Se1/4 NWQR 9-3-7 4.5a Watershed E Marshfield Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000024 72-03-25-320-043.000-003 $1,306.09 DT Holdings LLC Harrod 2 Lot 25 113 Bank St., Austin 47102

722000026 72-03-25-330-006.000-003 $1,506.50 Ruford L Terry Harrod 2 Lot 55 Rural St., Austin 47102

722000027 72-03-25-340-082.000-003 $4,573.08 Christopher Cassano and Peggy Meek Christie Lot 79 436 Wilbur Ave., Austin 47102

722000028 72-03-25-340-120.000-003 $2,146.00 Tony Schmidt Christie Lot 12 410 Broadway., Austin 47102

722000029 72-03-25-420-046.000-003 $2,671.12 DT Holdings LLC Gibson 2 Lot 74 Jt With R/O/S 1259 Clay St., Austin 47102

722000030 72-03-25-420-063.000-003 $1,777.60 DT Holdings LLC Gibson 2 Lot 65 1248 Clay St., Austin 47102

722000032 72-03-35-100-009.000-003 $245.45 Ronald G and Vickie Raichel Sw1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .22a English Ave., Austin 47102

722000033 72-03-35-100-010.000-003 $3,372.88 Ronald G and Vickie Raichel Sw1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .63a 810 English Ave., Austin 47102

722000034 72-03-35-340-057.000-003 $27,196.96 Angela K Evans York Road Lot 28 1224 W Gibson Dr., Austin 47102

722000036 72-03-35-430-005.000-003 $521.50 DT Holdings LLC Mcintosh Lot 9 234 New York St., Austin 47102

722000037 72-03-35-430-009.000-003 $2,035.80 DT Holdings LLC Mcintosh Lot 4 318 S New York St., Austin 47102

722000038 72-03-36-120-010.000-003 $2,532.14 DT Holdings LLC Rice 1 Lot 16 220 Rice Street., Austin 47170

722000039 72-03-36-120-012.000-003 $9,394.22 Little Lester and Dorothy Rice 1 Lot 32 246 Rice St., Austin 47102

722000040 72-03-36-120-028.000-003 $2,823.20 DT Holdings LLC Blunt Lot 75 225 Paulanna Ave., Austin 47102

722000041 72-03-36-120-067.000-003 $18,754.73 Blanche Treadway Blunt Lot 28 165 Blunt Ave., Austin 47102

722000043 72-03-36-120-101.000-003 $1,206.30 DT Holdings LLC Rice 1 Lot 3 646 Mann Ave., Austin 47102

722000044 72-03-36-120-143.000-003 $1,392.50 Christopher Cassano Morgan Lot 39 160 Paulanna Ave., Austin 47102

722000046 72-03-36-210-061.000-003 $2,771.93 Kenneth Wayne Davis Ne1/4 NWQR 36-4-6 .24a (Tract 68) 97 Broadway St., Austin 47102

722000048 72-03-36-340-012.000-003 $2,007.40 DT Holdings LLC Blk A Allendale Lot 7 230 Cross St., Austin 47102

722000051 72-03-36-340-083.000-003 $1,117.76 DT Holdings LLC Blk D Allendale Lot 16 333 S Second St., Austin 47102

722000052 72-03-36-340-084.000-003 $3,786.72 DT Holdings LLC Blk D Allendale Lot 15 345 S Second St., Austin 47102

722000053 72-03-36-340-093.000-003 $9,410.73 Goble Parker Blk C Allendale S Pt Lot 11 & Lot 12 346 S Second St., Austin 47102

722000054 72-04-02-120-025.000-003 $1,949.88 Hoosier Solution Solo 401k Trust FBO Michele L Holsapp Nw1/4 NEQR 2-3-6 .25a Watershed 1035 W York Rd., Austin 47102

722000060 72-02-25-500-005.006-004 $630.44 Brandon Sebastian N1/2 25-4-7 1.58a 4849 N Windrift Rd 4849 N Windrift Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000062 72-02-34-100-096.000-004 $3,229.94 Grover L and Sondra Stacey Ne1/4 NEQR & Se1/4 NEQR 34-4-7 12.38a Watershed 2773 E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000063 72-02-34-400-049.000-004 $427.15 Timothy Lee Hoard Nw1/4 SEQR 34-4-7 .284 Watershed E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000064 72-02-34-400-050.000-004 $4,930.18 Timothy Lee Hoard S1/2 34-4-7 .373a Watershed 2576 E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000065 72-02-34-400-052.000-004 $3,771.38 Claude and Evalee Dehart S1/2 34-4-7 0.675a Ponder Comley Tracts Watershed Easement E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000067 72-06-08-100-012.000-004 $1,518.56 John and Janet Salyers NEQR 8-3-8 2.34a Watershed 6616 E Polk Rd., Lexington 47138

722000070 72-06-08-210-030.000-004 $718.20 Karlyn C Hoard Blocher Lot 55 Watershed N Blocher Railroad St., Lexington 47138

722000071 72-06-08-210-036.000-004 $7,695.84 James Achelpohl Blocher Lot 7 Watershed 1846 N Blocher Railroad St., Lexington 47138

722000073 72-06-08-210-053.000-004 $312.26 James Achelpohl Of NWQR 8-3-8 .02a 1846 N Blocher Railroad St., Lexington 47138

722000074 72-06-08-300-058.000-004 $369.69 Beth Lee Sanders and Roy Lee Sanders Nw1/4 SWQR 8-3-8 1a Watershed 6042 E Blocher Rd., Lexington 47138

722000075 72-06-08-300-065.000-004 $741.89 B & O Railroad Se1/4 NWQR 8-3-8 8.70a Watershed Blocher Rd., Lexington 47138

722000081 72-06-17-200-029.000-005 $835.70 Janet D Kiefer & Barry R Kiefer Ne1/4 NWQR 17-3-8 .326a Watershed 852 N State #3 Rd., Lexington 47138

722000082 72-06-17-900-025.000-005 $647.95 B & O Railroad Ne1/4 NWQR & Se1/4 NWQR & Sw1/4 & Se1/4 17-3-8 12.59a Watershed State #3 Rd., Lexington 47138

722000083 72-06-18-400-033.000-005 $512.69 Virgil H Kreeger Etal SEQR 18-3-8 18.69a Watershed Watershed Lake Valley View Dr., Lexington 47138

722000084 72-06-19-100-003.000-005 $493.27 Rita Dismore N1/2 NEQR & S1/2 NEQR 19-3-8 16.435a Watershed S Napper Rd., Lexington 47138

722000085 72-06-21-600-004.000-005 $382.14 B & O Railroad Of SWQR 21-3-8 6.19a Watershed Reid Rd., Lexington 47138

722000086 72-06-27-400-027.006-005 $775.48 Russell Earl Harbold Of SEQR 27-3-8 6.853a Watershed S Pine Hill Rd., Lexington 47138

722000089 72-06-30-300-015.000-005 $28,639.95 Zap Distributing LLC Rolling Acres (Lot 8) Watershed 5314 E Ervin Rd., Lexington 47138

722000090 72-06-33-410-008.000-005 $2,090.88 Mary Eaves., Lexington Lot 3 Watershed 2628 S Cherry St., Lexington 47138

722000091 72-06-34-330-060.000-005 $313.92 MTGLQ Investors LP Of SWQR 34-3-8 .04a (Part Hill St Rwy) S Cherry St., Lexington 47138

722000093 72-06-35-400-017.008-005 $928.38 Dorothy J Carson Of SEQR 35-3-8 3.836a E State Rd #356, Lexington 47138

722000094 72-07-03-600-019.000-005 $523.74 B & O Railroad Of NWQR & Of SWQR 3-2-8 9.65a Watershed E Mace Rd., Lexington 47138

722000097 72-07-08-100-001.003-005 $570.49 Elmer R Hall Of NEQR 8-2-8 .30a Watershed S Charlestown Rd., Lexington 47138

722000098 72-07-16-100-002.000-005 $305.80 B & O Railroad Ne1/4 Fract Of Lex # 1 16-2-8 4.34a Watershed Tank Pond Rd., Lexington 47138

722000099 72-07-16-100-004.005-005 $329.88 Hank and Vickie Williams Fract Of Section 16-2-8 2.961a Watershed Tank Pond Rd., Nabb 47147

722000100 72-08-77-400-007.005-005 $1,485.08 Wilfredo Galvez Bonilla Et Al Of Clarks Grant 277 6.28a Watershed 5752 S State Rd #3., Lexington 47138

722000104 72-08-92-900-010.011-005 $4,480.05 Ranzel L Iii and Mikal Merideth Of C G 292 50.676a Watershed 5141 S Bonsett Dr., Lexington 47170

722000106 72-08-96-300-021.000-005 $965.38 James Dale Mills Clarks Grant 296 3.00a Tract 3 Watershed 4524 S Clark Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000107 72-08-96-400-027.000-005 $2,762.53 James D Mills Clarks Grant 296 (9.98 Per Survey) Watershed 4717 S Clark Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000108 72-04-23-410-024.004-007 $2,395.62 Ahren and Desirae Porta Hosea Pt Lot 18 Watershed 2035 W Bobwhite Dr., Scottsburg 47170

722000112 72-09-05-210-009.000-007 $3,791.56 Kathy Ann Rubio-Willbanks Vienna Lot 73 and Lot 74 Watershed 320 E State Rd #356., Scottsburg 47170

722000113 72-09-06-200-027.000-007 $1,614.35 Joshua Graff Nw1/4 NWQR 6-2-7 1.12a Watershed 876 W Leota Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000114 72-09-07-100-084.000-007 $1,700.78 Anna R Furey S1/2 NEQR 7-2-7 2.11a Watershed 410 W Berna Dr., Scottsburg 47170

722000116 72-09-18-100-025.000-007 $1,148.90 Robert T and Judy E Whobrey SEQR 18-2-7 .76a Watershed 389 W Collins Rd Underwood 47177

722000117 72-09-18-400-026.001-007 $811.75 Robert and Judy Whobrey Of Sw 1/4 SEQR 18-2-7 1.51a Watershed W Collins Rd Underwood 47177

722000120 72-05-19-120-079.000-008 $1,938.95 Timothy L Hoard Lakeview Lot 33 Watershed 1008 Owen St., Scottsburg 47170

722000121 72-05-19-120-086.000-008 $26,222.82 Stevie A. Akers and Jessica M Akers Lakeview Lot 8 Watershed 870 W Owen St., Scottsburg 47170

722000122 72-05-19-130-099.000-008 $12,565.27 Charles M Zollman Jr Forest Park S Pt Lot 38 (60”) & Pt Lot 36 & Pt Lot 37 Watershed 175 N Park Dr., Scottsburg 47170

722000125 72-05-19-440-022.000-008 $613.08 Dennis A and Donna L Paden Smith Lot 19 Watershed 600 Ray St., Scottsburg 47170

722000127 72-05-20-210-006.000-008 $337.45 Marc F and Teresa M Aloisio Ne1/4 NWQR4 20-3-7 .64a Watershed N Third St., Scottsburg 47170

722000128 72-05-20-220-008.003-008 $987.87 Alfred E and Irene M Johnson Craig Pt Lot 15 (Street) Watershed N Main St., Scottsburg 47170

722000129 72-05-20-220-011.000-008 $1,681.02 DT Holdings LLC Craig Pt Lot 15 Watershed 452 N Main St., Scottsburg 47170

722000130 72-05-20-220-076.000-008 $3,896.13 Daniel L Gose Lynhurst Lot 60 & N Pt Lot 61 Watershed 492 N Washington St., Scottsburg 47170

722000132 72-05-20-340-067.000-008 $8,811.18 Virginia Rinen Ceralde Rutherford W Pt Lot 407 Watershed 180 E Madison St., Scottsburg 47170

722000133 72-05-29-320-001.002-008 $5,870.26 Imperial Marble, Inc Of Nw1/4 SWQR 29-3-7 .870a 325 W Lake Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000134 72-05-30-110-001.001-008 $341.74 Blue Dog Llc Century Subdivision, Part Lot #1 (0.04ac) S Gardner St., Scottsburg 47170

Total Properties: 80

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 21st day of August, 2020.

Tammy Stout Johnson,

Auditor, Scott County Indiana

8/26, 9/2, 9/9 hspaxlp