Legal Notices

2019 SCSD2 AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Austin intends to obtain grant-loan assistance from United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development (RD) for a proposed project that includes the purchase of Police Vehicles and Police Vehicle Equipment. The project will benefit all the residents of the city which is the Austin Police Department’s primary service area.

There will be a public meeting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon as the regular business of the meeting of the Austin Common Council allows in the Austin City Hall – City Council Chambers, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana. The meeting will provide information regarding the development of the proposed project and to give the citizenry an opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project and to comment on such items as economic and environmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project or other issues that may arise.

Anyone interested in providing quotes for the purchase of two police vehicles and required equipment should attend the meeting or contact Austin Police Chief Shawn Hurt, at 812-595-0385 or by email, Shawn.Hurt@CityofAustin.in.gov.

8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 2020 – 2

(2020)

“An Ordinance regarding the creation of designated no parking, handicap parking, and public safety parking spaces on Preston Street

WHEREAS, Preston Street, near Crothersville schools, requires the designation and creation of no parking, handicap parking, and public safety parking spaces; and

WHEREAS, The creation of these specific parking uses are necessary for the safety of pedestrian and vehicular travel on &Street; and

WHEREAS, The Town of Crothersville, Indiana hereby establishes certain regulations for parking on Preston Street, near the Crothersville schools.

NOW, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA:

Section 1: Chapter 71, Traffic Schedules, shall be amended to include: No parking on Preston Street between E. Howard St. and Oak Street; with the exception of five (5) handicapped parking spaces on the west side of Preston Street; and four (4) public safety parking spaces on the east side of Preston Street

Section 2: If any section, paragraph, clause, or phrase of this ordinance be declared unconstitutional or invalid, the remainder of said ordinance shall continue in full force and effect.

Section 3: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4: This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, and approval by the Town Council, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA this 4th day of August, 2020.

Danieta Foster, Council President

Chad Wilson

Jamy Greathouse

Katie Masters

Jason Hillenburg

ATTEST:

Staci Peters, Clerk Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY

FOR THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG TO DISPOSE OF REAL ESTATE

PURSUANT TO IND. CODE § 36-1-11-5

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Public Works and Safety for the City of Scottsburg (the “City”) passed a Resolution on July 27, 2020 to dispose of real estate and is proceeding under the provisions of Ind. Code § 36-1-11-5 to dispose of its following described real property (the “Property”) to wit:

Lot One Hundred Six (106) in Miner’s Addition to the town of Scottsburg, Scott

County, Indiana.

Tax Parcel #: 72-05-20-230-083.000-008

Street Address: 171 N. Washington St., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Notice is further provided that the Property may not be sold to a person who is ineligible under Ind. Code § 36-1-11-16 and that an offer to purchase the Property submitted by a trust (as defined in Ind. Code § 30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each beneficiary of the trust and settlor empowered to revoke or modify the trust. The City has determined that the “Offering Price” as defined in Ind. Code § 36-1-11-5(b), which includes any and all appraisal fees, title insurance, closing fees, recording fees and advertising costs is now set at Twelve Thousand and Forty Dollars ($12,040).

Offers to purchase the Property shall be made in writing, sealed and delivered to the City at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170. All submissions shall be marked “Offer to Purchase 171 N. Washington Street.” If, within ten (10) days after the date of publication of this notice, the City receives an eligible offer to purchase the Property at or in excess of the offering price, the City will conduct the negotiation and sale of the Property in accordance with Ind. Code § 36-1-11- 4(c) through Ind. Code § 36-1-11-4(g).

8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 9/2/2020

Amazon Capital Services, 405.00; Clerk of the Court-Annual Fee, 180.00; David Thomas, 1,316.80; Dietrich Law Office, 150.00; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 2,420.08; Quill Corp., 655.53; Sherry Porter, 2,150.00; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 65.74.

8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2007-DN-85

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Heather Sizemore

Petitioner,

and

Dwayne W. Ebanks

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Dwayne W. Ebanks

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Dwayne W. Ebanks, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on July 27, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: July 27, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Heather Sizemore

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2003-MF-013

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

BROOKE A. HILL

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant above-named, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of mortgage and termination of your interest, if any, in the real property located at:

601 North Beechwood Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170

and to the following Defendant whose whereabouts are unknown:

Brooke A. Hill, and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to the Plaintiff.

In addition to the above named Defendant being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days commencing the day after final publication of this notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

David M. Bengs, #16646-20

Email: dbengs@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Jennifer L. Snook, #30140-45

Email: jsnook@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

NOTICE: Marinosci Law Group, P.C., is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Superior Court

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS — SERVICE BY PUBLICATIONB

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Superior Court of Scott County

Scottsburg, Indiana

Cause No: 72D01-2007-MF-014

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-1

Plaintiff

vs

DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; BEV BAKER A/K/A BEVERLY BAKER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; ROGER COOMER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; RON COOMER A/K/A RONALD COOMER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; ESTATE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT

To the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is the foreclosure of a mortgage upon the property legally described as follows:

Lots Number Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in the Fairview Addition Block No. 2 to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana

Commonly known as

333 English Avenue

Austin, IN 47102-1621

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown.

Bev Baker A/K/A Beverly Baker, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Roger Coomer, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Estate of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

In addition to the above-named defendants being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

An answer or other appropriate response in writing to the Complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney with the Clerk of the Court for Scott County at:

Clerk of Scott County

One East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

on or before the 18 day of September, 2020, (the same being thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

Codilis Law, LLC

By Kristin L. Durianski 24866-64

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

This firm is deemed to be a debt collector.

Kristin L. Durianski 24866-64

Attorney for Plaintiff

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

(219) 736-5579

Atty File: 1035670

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2007-EU-000060

Notice is hereby given that Danny Abbott and Kevin Gabbard were, on the 29th day of July, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Penny Lou Abbott, deceased, who died on the 9th day of July, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 29th day of July, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2007-EU-000061

Notice is hereby given that Steven E. Prather was, on the 3rd day of August, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Kathleen Johnson, deceased, who died on the 20th day of July, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior 2 Court

Annual Term, 2020

Cause No.: 36D02-2007-MI-054

IN RE The Verified Name Change Petition Of

Loretta Lynn Tillett,

Petitioner.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that on July 30, 2020, Loretta Lynn Tillett filed her verified petition requesting that her name be changed to Loretta Lynn Parr.

Hearing on this petition shall be on the 5th day of October, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., in the Jackson County Superior 2 Court, Jackson County Judicial Center, 109 South Sugar Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

All persons have the right to appear at the hearing and to file an objection. If you fail to appear or file objection to the hearing date, the court will hear this matter in your absence.

The attorney for the Petitioner is Travis J. Thompson, Farrow & Thompson, P.C., 113 E. Second Street, P.O. Box 644, Seymour, Indiana 47274.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 6th day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes,

Clerk Of The

Jackson County Courts, Indiana

8/12, 8/19, 8/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jennings

In The Jennings Circuit Court

Cause No: 40C01-2007-ES-07

In the matter of the Supervised Estate of Amos Collins, deceased

NOTICE OF ESTATE HEARING

In the matter of the Supervised Estate of Amos Collins, deceased

Cause No: 40C01-2007-ES-07

To: Ashley Collins and Samantha Collins, addresses unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2020, James Funke was appointed personal representative of the estate of Amos Collins, deceased, who died on the 17th day of July, 2019. The personal representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

A hearing is set September 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Jennings Circuit Courtroom, second floor of the courthouse in Vernon, Indiana. The Estate is requesting that the decedent’s home be sold and the proceeds divided equally.

Ashley Collins and Samantha Collins are given notice that hey need to appear at said hearing to protect their rights under Indiana Law.

Dated at Vernon, Indiana on August 14, 2020

Amy Thompson, Clerk

Jennings Circuit Court

8/19, 8/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

72D01-2002-JT-24

72D01-2002-JT-25

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

TJD – DOB 2/26/2017

JPD – DOB 2/26/2017

and

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Mary Davis

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 10/15/2020 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

8/19, 8/26, 9/2 hspaxlp