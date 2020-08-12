LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on August 26, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

RR7236637 Beer Wine & Liquor — Restaurant (210) TRANSFER

Havlar LLC 48 S Main St Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Hardys Cafe

RR7236659 Beer & Wine Retailer — Restaurant NEW

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. 1265 Allen Street Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #542

Sandra Brophy Cochran

4501 Harpeth Hills Drive

Nashville, President

Richard Michael Wolfson

4012 Copeland Drive

Nashville, Secretary

8/12 hspaxlp

Pursuant to its Bylaws and the Statues of the State of Indiana (I.C. 8-1-13-11), Jackson County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (Cooperative) hereby places on notice certain individuals that unclaimed balances are being held in their names and if said balances are not duly claimed within sixty (60) days from the date of publication of this notice, the same shall be contributed to the Cooperative as outlined in its Bylaws.

A complete list can be found on the Cooperative website at www.jacksonremc.com. All inquiries and claims for said balances must include satisfactory identification and shall be presented by mail to the office of Jackson County Rural Electric Membership Corporation at 274 East Base Road, Brownstown, IN 47220. Inquiries can be made by calling 812-358-4458 during regular business hours 7:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday – Friday.

8/12 hspaxlp

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 3rd Quarter 2020 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: July 2020, August 2020, and September 2020 and utility bills payable: September 2020, October 2020 and November 2020

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service Rate R

($0.005797) per kWh

Single Phase Commercial Service Rate C

($0.005773) per kWh

Three Phase Commercial Service Rate C

($0.005773) per kWh

General Service Rate GS

($0.005735) per kWh

8/12 hspaxlp

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 8:30 a.m. on the 25th day of August, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Hospital Reserve Fund-Other Services $196,000

Local Income Tax-Special-Other Services $30,000

Emergency Planning-Other Services $3,654

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: August 12th , 2020

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

8/12 hspaxlp

Notice for Early Public Review of a Proposal to Support Activity in the (100-Year Floodplain or Wetland)

The Town of Crothersville, Indiana is proposing to expend federal funds in an area that is subject to flooding as identified by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The subject funds are Community Development Block Grant funds administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain or wetland.

The Town of Crothersville is proposing to undertake the following activities in the area.

The CSO Compliance Plan Requirements project activities included in the area of the floodplain include impacting the Hominy Ditch at (3) locations:

Location 1 – 42″ sewer overflow line being installed across/under Hominy and is expected to impact up to 30 linear feet due to trench width plus construction working room.

Location 2 – Sanitary Manhole Structure 506 is being constructed (replacing existing structure). Excavation for the structure installation will extend into the Hominy Ditch banks and is expected to impact 60 linear feet. The disturbed bank will be stabilized with Class 1 Riprap at a 2:1 or flatter slope.

Location 3 – WWTP Surge Basin 30″ PVC outlet pipe will outlet near Hominy Ditch Bank and is expected to impact 20 linear foot. Riprap will extend into Hominy Ditch limits.

The proposed project which includes all three locations within the bank of Hominy Ditch. The impact area width will be approximately 10 feet wide with an approximate total of 110 linear feet which will result in an estimated 1,100 square feet (or 0.025 acres) of total floodplain impact.

The purpose of this notice is to give an early opportunity for interested agencies, persons or groups to comment on the proposed action(s). The Town of Crothersville will consider any feasible alternatives or adjustments to the anticipated project which might minimize any potential adverse effects upon the floodplain as a result of the project.

The Town of Crothersville has additional information concerning this project available for public review. Information will be made available by requesting from Danieta Foster, Town Council President, via email dfoster3836@aol.com or by phone 812.390.8217 or by calling Town of Crothersville, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229, phone number: 812.793.2311. Town Hall is currently closed to the public due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Any comments relative to this proposed expenditure of federal funds in an area identified as a flood hazard area should be submitted in writing to Crothersville Town Hall, ATTN: Danieta Foster, Town Council President, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 on or before August 28, 2020.

Danieta Foster

Town Council President

Town of Crothersville

8/12 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of March 2020.

Circuit Court: Offices Gutierrez, $1,228.50; Blondie’s Pizzeria, $180.19; Quill LLC, $234.98; Bedford Office Supply, $162.82; Pitney Bowes Global Financial, $156.00; US Postal Service, $150.00; Phillips & Co, $400.00; Christie A Guthrie, $1,176.00.

Superior Court I: Bedford Office Supply, $269.88; Postmaster, $1,256.60; Phillips & Co, $300.00; Visa, $431.76.

Superior Court II: Smith Law Services, PC, $3,800.00; Bedford Office Supply, $141.61; Treasurer of Jackson Co, $60,000.00; Business Info Systems, Inc, $1,446.00.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

8/12 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of April 2020.

Circuit Court: Offices Gutierrez, $546.00; Thompson Reuters, $191.00; Bedford Office Supply, $147.54; IN Judges Assoc., $200.00; Legal Directories Publishing, $69.75; Jane Rogers, $255.00.

Superior Court I: Bedford Office Supply, $38.00; Melissa Hayes, $92.00.

Superior Court II: None.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

8/12 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of May 2020.

Circuit Court: Offices Gutierrez, $924.00; Quill, $106.94; Bedford Office Supply, $39.68; Business Info Systems, Inc, $5,146.63

Superior Court I: Bedford Office Supply, $76.05; Postmaster, $1247.40

Superior Court II: Smith Law Services PC, $2,600.00; Bedford Office Supply, $354.31

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

8/12 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of June 2020.

Circuit Court: Offices Gutierrez, $40.00; Quill, $236.66; Bedford Office Supply, $135.70; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $2,325.00; Pitney Bowes Global Financial, $156.00; Christie Guthrie, $4,108.00

Superior Court I: Bedford Office Supply, $332.29; Phillips & Co, $200.00

Superior Court II: Bedford Office Supply, $171.50

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

8/12 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of July 2020.

Circuit Court: Offices Gutierrez, $294.00; Bedford Office Supply, $11.79; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $2,250.00; Don Olive PSYD, HSPP, $1,500.00.

Superior Court I: Bedford Office Supply, $800.70; Phillips & Co, $100.00; Melissa Hayes, $116.00; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $2,025.00; Business Info Systems, Inc, $899.00.

Superior Court II: Bedford Office Supply, $297.24; Stuckwisch Appliances Inc, $599.00.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

8/12 hspaxlp

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

Austin City Hall Drive Through

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Installation of an asphalt drive through lane adjacent to Austin City Hall.

Provide and install a teller window.

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 Attention: Clerk Treasurer until 3:00 PM. (local time) on August 25, 2020. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “City of Austin Belt Filter Press Project” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 3:00 PM. (local time) on August 25, 2020, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.

All interested citizens are invited to attend, and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the City will provide such provisions if the request is made by September 24, 2019.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with Heritage Engineering to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for supplying the equipment, startup of the equipment and installing the equipment.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Mayor Roger Hawkins

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

8/5, 8/12 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1908-JC-79

IN THE MATTER OF:

DW – DOB 2/25/2007

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Tara Wooldridge (Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/29/2020 at 10:30 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

7/29, 8/5, 8/12 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2006-JC-000075

IN THE MATTER OF:

BM – DOB 5/29/2020

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Sarah McCleery (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Sarah McCleery

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/8/2020 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Daniel J. Lane, 34673-49

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

7/29, 8/5, 8/12 hspaxlp

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2007-DN-85

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Heather Sizemore

Petitioner,

and

Dwayne W. Ebanks

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Dwayne W. Ebanks

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Dwayne W. Ebanks, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on July 27, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: July 27, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Heather Sizemore

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2003-MF-013

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

BROOKE A. HILL

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant above-named, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of mortgage and termination of your interest, if any, in the real property located at:

601 North Beechwood Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170

and to the following Defendant whose whereabouts are unknown:

Brooke A. Hill, and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to the Plaintiff.

In addition to the above named Defendant being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days commencing the day after final publication of this notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

David M. Bengs, #16646-20

Email: dbengs@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Jennifer L. Snook, #30140-45

Email: jsnook@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

NOTICE: Marinosci Law Group, P.C., is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Superior Court

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

SUMMONS — SERVICE BY PUBLICATIONB

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Superior Court of Scott County

Scottsburg, Indiana

Cause No: 72D01-2007-MF-014

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-1

Plaintiff

vs

DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; BEV BAKER A/K/A BEVERLY BAKER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; ROGER COOMER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; RON COOMER A/K/A RONALD COOMER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; ESTATE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT

To the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is the foreclosure of a mortgage upon the property legally described as follows:

Lots Number Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in the Fairview Addition Block No. 2 to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana

Commonly known as

333 English Avenue

Austin, IN 47102-1621

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown.

Bev Baker A/K/A Beverly Baker, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Roger Coomer, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Estate of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

In addition to the above-named defendants being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

An answer or other appropriate response in writing to the Complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney with the Clerk of the Court for Scott County at:

Clerk of Scott County

One East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

on or before the 18 day of September, 2020, (the same being thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

Codilis Law, LLC

By Kristin L. Durianski 24866-64

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

This firm is deemed to be a debt collector.

Kristin L. Durianski 24866-64

Attorney for Plaintiff

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

(219) 736-5579

Atty File: 1035670

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2007-EU-000060

Notice is hereby given that Danny Abbott and Kevin Gabbard were, on the 29th day of July, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Penny Lou Abbott, deceased, who died on the 9th day of July, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 29th day of July, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2007-EU-000061

Notice is hereby given that Steven E. Prather was, on the 3rd day of August, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Kathleen Johnson, deceased, who died on the 20th day of July, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior 2 Court

Annual Term, 2020

Cause No.: 36D02-2007-MI-054

IN RE The Verified Name Change Petition Of

Loretta Lynn Tillett,

Petitioner.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that on July 30, 2020, Loretta Lynn Tillett filed her verified petition requesting that her name be changed to Loretta Lynn Parr.

Hearing on this petition shall be on the 5th day of October, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., in the Jackson County Superior 2 Court, Jackson County Judicial Center, 109 South Sugar Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

All persons have the right to appear at the hearing and to file an objection. If you fail to appear or file objection to the hearing date, the court will hear this matter in your absence.

The attorney for the Petitioner is Travis J. Thompson, Farrow & Thompson, P.C., 113 E. Second Street, P.O. Box 644, Seymour, Indiana 47274.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 6th day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes,

Clerk Of The

Jackson County Courts, Indiana

8/12, 8/19, 8/26 hspaxlp