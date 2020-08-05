LEGAL NOTICES

2019 Cville School AFR

2019 SCSD1 AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 8:00 a.m. on the 19th day of August, 2020, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Other Services & Charges 8,000

Total County General Fund 8,000

Public Health Preparedness Base Grant Fund

Supplies 10,015

Other Services & Charges 21,880

Total Public health Preparedness Base Grant Fund 31,895

Immunization Grant Fund

Supplies 5,006

Other Services & Charges 79,694

Capital Outlays 13,053

Total Immunization Grant Fund 97,753

Emergency Spec. Approp. Fund

Other Services & Charges 14,330

Total Emergency Spec. Approp. Fund 14,330

Drug Free Grant Fund

Personal Services 3,851

Total Drug Free Grant Fund 3,851

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: August 5, 2020

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the City of Scottsburg Board of Parks and Recreation will hold a public hearing to receive final comments, questions and suggestions concerning updates to the Five-year Park and Recreation Master Plan. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.

8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

Austin City Hall Drive Through

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Installation of an asphalt drive through lane adjacent to Austin City Hall.

Provide and install a teller window.

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 Attention: Clerk Treasurer until 3:00 PM. (local time) on August 25, 2020. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “City of Austin Belt Filter Press Project” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 3:00 PM. (local time) on August 25, 2020, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.

All interested citizens are invited to attend, and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the City will provide such provisions if the request is made by September 24, 2019.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with Heritage Engineering to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for supplying the equipment, startup of the equipment and installing the equipment.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Mayor Roger Hawkins

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

8/5, 8/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF DECISION TO ISSUE BONDS OF JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

The taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), are hereby notified that on August 6, 2019, the Council of the County (the “Council”), did adopt a resolution making a preliminary decision to issue lease rental revenue bonds of the Jackson County Building Corporation on behalf of the County, in an original aggregate principal amount not to exceed $7,000,000 (the “Bonds”), for the purposes of procuring funds to pay for the following project in the County: the proposed construction and equipping of a county work release center (the “Facility”) currently anticipated to be located at or near the 300 block of Dupont Drive in Seymour, Indiana, and upon completion is anticipated to include, but not be limited to, two men’s sleeping dorms accommodating approximately fifty beds each, one women’s sleeping dorm accommodating approximately fifty beds, ancillary spaces to each sleeping dorm including, but not limited to, dayroom space, vending areas, laundry, toilet/shower facilities and one or more janitor’s closet, common spaces including, but not limited to, a central control room, a commissary room, approximately four classrooms, approximately two medical rooms, a booking room, a property locker room, a secure vestibule; office spaces for approximately twenty staff members, a conference room, a copier room, a file room, a server room, a break room and associated restrooms for staff and visitors, janitors closet, a mechanical room, a garage, outdoor site improvements including, but not limited to, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, utilities, signage and landscaping and all projects related to any of the foregoing, all of which will be operated by the County.

The Bonds shall be payable from solely from (i) legally available revenues of the County (the “County Revenues”), and (ii) to the extent that the County Revenues are insufficient, the revenues derived from an ad valorem property tax levied by the County pursuant to the Indiana Code 36-1-10-17.

This notice is being published and posted in accordance with the provisions of Indiana Code §61.1205.

Dated this 29th day of July, 2020.

Council Of Jackson County, Indiana

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 1

Jackson County, Indiana

36D01 -2007-MF-0015

21st Mortgage Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

The estate of Walter Mosley, deceased, and the Unknown Spouse, Children, Heirs, Devisees, Beneficiaries, Personal Representatives, Executors, and Trustees of Walter Mosley, Deceased, and, Nick Marshall, Misty Marshall, and Billie Mosley,

NOTICE OF SUIT — SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: THE DEFENDANTS LISTED ABOVE and to anyone claiming an interest in the within-described Real Estate:

21st Mortgage Corporation, has filed in the above-captioned court in Jackson County, Indiana a Complaint to Foreclose Mortgage and to Reform Mortgage the above-named defendants whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff and could not be discovered With due diligence. Plaintiff’ s suit seeks to foreclose its mortgage on the below-described real estate and to reform the mortgage instrument to correct a scrivener’s error. The subject real estate is described as:

A Part Of The South Half Of The Southeast Quarter Of Section Twenty-Nine (29), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, Beginning At The Southeast Corner Of Said Southwest Quarter And Running North With The Quarter Line 172 Feet, Thence West 660 Feet, Thence North 316 Feet, Thence West 660 Feet, Thence South 488 Feet, Thence East 1320 Feet To The Place Of Beginning, Containing 10 Acres, More Or Less.

Except:

Part Of The South Half Of The Southeast Quarter Of The Southwest Quarter Of Section 29, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; Lying In Vernon Township, And Described As Follows:

Commencing At The Southeast Corner Of Said Southwest Quarter; Thence (Assumed Bearing) Along The East Line Of Said Quarter For 172 Feet; Thence West A Distance Of 660 Feet; Thence North A Distance Of 184 Feet To The Point Of Beginning; Thence Continuing North A Distance Of 132 Feet; Thence West A Distance Of 660 Feet; Thence South A Distance Of 132 Feet; Thence East A Distance Of 660 Feet To The Point Of Beginning, Containing 2.00 Acres More Or Less.

And which has parcel nos. 36-46-29-300-023.000-015 and 36-46-29-300-023.002-015

Commonly known as: 8997 S. 825 E., Austin, IN 47102 and possibly 8000 S. Block C0 Rd 825 E Austin, IN 47102

Which includes a 1994 Fleetwood Manufactured Home With VIN TNFLR27A09732SR and TNFLR27B0973ZSR, the title to which has been retired and the said Manufactured Home is part and parcel of, a fixture upon, and inseparable from the said real estate.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and are further notified that unless they appear and answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint Within thirty [30] days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson County

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Timothy J. O’Connor

O’CONNOR & AUERSCH

10475 Crosspoint Blvd. Suite 250

Indianapolis, IN 46256

317-784-8484

toconnor@oconnorandauersch.com

7/22, 7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No.: 72C01-2006-EU-0022

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Billy Scott Bowman, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that James Bowman and Herbert Scott Bowman were, on July 20, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Billy Scott Bowman, deceased, who died on June 20, 2020, intestate. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 20, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

Attorney for the Estate of

Billy Scott Bowman

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

In The Scott Circuit Court

County Of Scott

Case No: 72C01-2002-ES-003

IN RE: The Estate Of

Nancy E. Fulton, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Kerry Layne Stewart, II was on July 2, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy E. Fulton, deceased, who died on October 26, 2017. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 2, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of Nancy E. Fulton

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Supreme Court ID #840-72

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2007-EU-024

In The Matter Of Unsupervised

Administration Of The Estate Of Betty N. Fultz, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In The Circuit Court Of Scott County, Indiana

In The Matter Of The Estate Of Betty N. Fultz, Deceased

CAUSE NO. 72C01-2007-EU-024

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Gregory A. Hahn and Sandra D. Hahn were on the 21st day of July, 2020, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Betty N. Fultz, who died on June 27, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 22 day of July, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Jennifer D. Lewis

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No.: 72C01-2006-EU-0023

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Dorothy West, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Doris Lynn Hollan was on July 20, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy West, deceased, who died on May 29, 2020, intestate. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 20, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of

Dorothy West

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Supreme Court ID #840-72

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Sheriff, Scott County, Indiana, acting by and through the Board of Commissioners, will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 for items considered as scrap metal, such as a boiler unit, cooling towers, fittings, etc. Successful bidder will be responsible for the removal of the scrap material located at the Scott County Jail, 111 South First Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

At the approximate hour of 5:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 all sealed bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 128, Scottsburg, IN 47170. All bids will be considered firm and the Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Please contact the Auditor’s office at 812-752-8408 or the Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-8400 for information to schedule a time to view the items.

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1908-JC-79

IN THE MATTER OF:

DW – DOB 2/25/2007

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Tara Wooldridge (Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/29/2020 at 10:30 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

7/29, 8/5, 8/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2006-JC-000075

IN THE MATTER OF:

BM – DOB 5/29/2020

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Sarah McCleery (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Sarah McCleery

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/8/2020 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Daniel J. Lane, 34673-49

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

7/29, 8/5, 8/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2007-DN-85

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Heather Sizemore

Petitioner,

and

Dwayne W. Ebanks

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Dwayne W. Ebanks

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Dwayne W. Ebanks, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on July 27, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: July 27, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Heather Sizemore

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2003-MF-013

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

BROOKE A. HILL

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant above-named, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of mortgage and termination of your interest, if any, in the real property located at:

601 North Beechwood Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170

and to the following Defendant whose whereabouts are unknown:

Brooke A. Hill, and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to the Plaintiff.

In addition to the above named Defendant being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days commencing the day after final publication of this notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

David M. Bengs, #16646-20

Email: dbengs@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Jennifer L. Snook, #30140-45

Email: jsnook@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

NOTICE: Marinosci Law Group, P.C., is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Superior Court

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS — SERVICE BY PUBLICATIONB

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Superior Court of Scott County

Scottsburg, Indiana

Cause No: 72D01-2007-MF-014

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-1

Plaintiff

vs

DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; BEV BAKER A/K/A BEVERLY BAKER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; ROGER COOMER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; RON COOMER A/K/A RONALD COOMER, HEIR AND/OR DEVISEE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED; ESTATE OF DORIS LEE COOMER, DECEASED

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT

To the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is the foreclosure of a mortgage upon the property legally described as follows:

Lots Number Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in the Fairview Addition Block No. 2 to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana

Commonly known as

333 English Avenue

Austin, IN 47102-1621

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown.

Bev Baker A/K/A Beverly Baker, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Roger Coomer, Heir and/or Devisee of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

Estate of Doris Lee Coomer, deceased

In addition to the above-named defendants being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

An answer or other appropriate response in writing to the Complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney with the Clerk of the Court for Scott County at:

Clerk of Scott County

One East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

on or before the 18 day of September, 2020, (the same being thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

Codilis Law, LLC

By Kristin L. Durianski 24866-64

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

This firm is deemed to be a debt collector.

Kristin L. Durianski 24866-64

Attorney for Plaintiff

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

(219) 736-5579

Atty File: 1035670

8/5, 8/12, 8/19 hspaxlp