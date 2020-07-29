LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

193 N. GARDNER ST SCOTTSBURG

On 08/14/2020 @ 09:00 AM

2006 CHEVROLET

KL1TD56676B575498

$625.00

7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2007-MI-29

IN RE: The Name Change of Ranee Herron

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Ranee Herron, whose mailing address is 203 S. New York Street, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Ranee Herron has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Renee Lynn Herron.

Ranee Herron

Petitioner

Dated: July 7, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judicial Officer

7/15, 7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENT – STORMWATER RUNOFF ASSOCIATED WITH CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY

Danieta Foster (Crothersville Council President), 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 is submitting an NOI letter on behalf of the Town of Crothersville to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities for the following project: Crothersville CSO Stormwater Improvements Project. The said project will include the construction of new sewer lines, detention facility and wet weather pumping station. Furthermore, the project is located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Vernon Township, in Jackson County, Indiana. The proposed site will continue to drain as it does under existing conditions to Hominy Ditch.

Dated: July 23, 2020

file: 19-11527

7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice

The Jackson County Water Utility has an existing loan with the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program for distribution system expansion east and southeast of Seymour and northeast of Crothersville as well as water mains in the Town of Brownstown. The utility will add additional projects: replacement of the Freetown Tank as well as completion of the 2020 Drinking Water Preliminary Engineering Report. The cost of these projects will come from unspent SRF loan funds that are available for use. For questions, call Larry McIntosh, Utility Manager, at 812-358-3654.

7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Common Council of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. local time on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 on the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-09

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TRASH COLLECTION RATES AND PROCEDURES IN THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG

WHEREAS, the Council passed Ordinance No. 1993-15 on 27th day of September 1993 establishing trash collection rates and procedures in the City of Scottsburg, Indiana; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary to establish new collection procedures and rates to produce sufficient revenue to pay for expenses and maintenance related to the sanitation department;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA:

Section 1: Chapter 78, Article 2 of the City Code should be replaced with the following language:

Sec. 78-31: Definition of Trash: As used in this Ordinance “trash” means all putrescible and non-putrescible solid and semisolid items of waste except for:

Liquids Liquid or water carried wastes which are normally disposed of in sanitary sewer systems Hazardous wastes Building materials Appliances, furniture, household fixtures, and any other bulky items

Sec. 78-32: Trash Collection Services:

a. The City of Scottsburg Sanitation Department shall provide curbside trash collection service to residents and businesses within the City. Residential trash collection services shall be provided on a weekly basis, with times and locations to be determined by the City of Scottsburg Board of Public Works and Safety.

b. The schedule shall be subject to change necessitated by special circumstances, including but not limited to: holidays, special events, weather, or equipment breakdown.

Sec. 78-33: Authorized Containers and Rates:

Eligible containers include:

a. Special Disposable Bags: 33 gallons; Cannot weigh more than 25 pounds; and Must be purchased from the City or other authorized seller.

b. Special Stickers Placed on Your Own Bags: Cannot be larger than 33 gallons; Cannot weigh more than 25 pounds; and Must be purchased from the City or other authorized seller.

c. 33-Gallon Trash Can: Residents must provide their own trash can; City furnishes trash label to be placed on can; All trash must be placed in trash bags inside the can; and Must contact utility office to set up service.

d. Dumpsters: Resident/Business must furnish their own dumpster; and Must contact the utility office to set up this service.

e. Rates: The rates for the above services are set out below. Said rates are subject to change in accordance with Ind. Code 36-9-30-21 (i).

Cost per Special Disposable Bag $1.00

Cost per Special Sticker to be placed on your own bags $1.00

Cost per Month for 33 Gallon Trash Can $25.00

Cost for furniture, appliances, or other bulky items – per item $10.00

DUMPSTER COLLECTION RATES

Weekly Collection Frequency

Over-

Con- Every Extra filled

tainer Other Pick Dump-

Size Week 1 2 3 4 5 Ups ster

1 cu. yd $20.00 $40.00 $80.00 $120.00 $160.00 $200.00 $40.00 $20.00

2 cu. yd $25.00 $50.00 $100.00 $150.00 $200.00 $250.00 $50.00 $30.00

3 cu. yd. $30.00 $60.00 $120.00 $180.00 $240.00 $300.00 $60.00 $40.00

4 cu. yd. $35.00 $70.00 $140.00 $210.00 $280.00 $350.00 $70.00 $50.00

Sec. 78-34. Requirements for Collection of Trash: Items to be picked up by the city pursuant to this trash collection service shall be placed adjacent to the curb immediately adjacent to the individual’s residence or place of business, within five feet of the curb or traveled portion of the street prior to 7:00 a.m. on the date scheduled for collection, but not earlier than 10:00 p.m. on the date preceding the scheduled collection. Any dumpster must be located on solid ground and have convenient access by the city’s trash trucks.

Sec. 78-35. Reserved.

Sec. 78-36. Revenues; special fund: The revenues generated from the collection of fees and service charges from trash collection as provided in this article shall be deposited in a separate fund, expenditures from which shall be limited to costs associated with the collection and disposal of trash and the purchase of equipment necessary to provide such services to the residents and citizens of this city.

Sec. 78-37. Central Trash Disposal Areas:

The city may from time to time provide one or more community trash disposal areas, where residents and property owners within the city may dispose of their noncommercial trash in receptacles provided at such locations. Disposal of trash at such sites shall be in the receptacles provided. If all receptacles are full, no further disposal or deposit of trash by persons shall be permitted.

Disposal of trash at such locations shall be limited to those days and times as shall be posted at such sites, which may be changed by the city as deemed necessary. The city street commissioner is authorized to temporarily prohibit trash disposal at such sites if in his opinion such temporary prohibition is necessary to protect such sites or to ensure their proper use.

Trash receptacles in the city parks, on public sidewalks, or on city property are not community trash disposal areas. Persons shall not use such facilities for the disposal of trash accumulated at their residence or place of business.

Sec. 78-38. Unlawful Use of Dumpsters for Trash Disposal: It shall be unlawful for any person to use the dumpster of another person, business or facility for the disposal of trash not generated at the household, business or facility owning or possessing the dumpster.

Sec. 78-39. Penalties for Nonpayment and Violations:

a. A person violating provisions of this article may be served by an authorized enforcement person with a notice of violation. The person upon whom a notice of violation is served may admit liability to the violation and pay a civil penalty of $25.00 directly to the city for a first-time violation. Any subsequent violation shall incur a civil penalty of a minimum of $100.00. Every day a violation of this rule occurs, shall constitute a separate violation subject to penalty.

b. If in the opinion of the authorized enforcement person the violation is so substantial as to warrant a more severe penalty, the authorized enforcement person may issue a notice of violation and citation to appear in the county superior or circuit court for determination of the alleged violation of this article.

c. Except as otherwise provided in this section, any person found in violation of the provisions of this article shall be fined as provided in section 1-12 for each violation. The city may also seek an injunction to prevent further violation of this article.

d. In addition to the fines imposed by subsections (a), (b) and (c) of this section for the violation of any provision of this article, the violator shall also be liable to the city for all damages and expenses incurred by the city by reason of such violation, which are established in a civil action brought for such purpose.

e. If any fee established in this section to be paid by any user or owner of property is not paid within thirty (30) days after the fee is due, the amount of the fee, together with a penalty of ten percent (10%) and a reasonable attorney’s fee, may be recovered by the city in a civil action commenced in the name of the city.

Secs. 78-40 – 78-70. Reserved.

Section 2: For the purpose of collecting and billing, the charges adopted shall become effective on bills payable or purchases made on or after September 1, 2020.

Section 3: This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect in upon its passage by the City Council, its publication in accordance with law and upon the passage of any applicable waiting period, all as provided by the laws of the State of Indiana. All ordinances or parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby ordered amended or repealed. If any provision is later to be found invalid it shall not operate to invalidate any other provision. All acts taken pursuant to the adoption of this Ordinance are hereby ratified.

7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF EXECUTION AND APPROVAL OF LEASE BETWEEN THE JACKSON COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION AND JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), has executed a lease, dated as of July 21, 2020 (the “Lease”), between the Jackson County Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”), as lessor, and the County, as lessee. The County has entered into the Lease for the purpose of assisting the Building Corporation with financing all or a portion of the acquisition of land and the construction, renovation, expansion and/or improvement thereon of one or more buildings, structures and associated infrastructure comprising a county work release facility, to be located at or near the 300 block of Dupont Drive in the City of Seymour, Indiana, and any related improvements (collectively, the “Project”). After a public hearing on the proposed Lease held by the Council of the County (the “Council”) on July 21, 2020, at which all interested parties were provided the opportunity to be heard, the Council adopted a resolution which, among other things, authorized and directed the County officials to execute and deliver the Lease, in substantially the form presented at the meeting, and found that the rental payments to be paid by the County are fair and reasonable and that the use of the Project throughout the term of the Lease will serve the public purpose of the County and is in the best interests of its residents.

The Building Corporation adopted a resolution on July 21, 2020 approving and authorizing the execution of the Lease.

The rental payments due under the Lease will be payable at a rate not to exceed $500,000 per year in semiannual installments. The term of the Lease will begin on the date of issuance of bonds by the Building Corporation to finance costs of the Project and will end on a date not later than twenty (20) years thereafter. The Lease further provides for terms concerning the use, maintenance, repair, indemnification and insurance, destruction of the premises, defaults, remedies, option to purchase and other miscellaneous matters.

The Lease is open to public inspection at the office of the Office of the Auditor of the County, located in the County Building, 11 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Dated this 29th day of July, 2020.

Council of Jackson County, Indiana

7/29 hspa

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF DECISION TO ISSUE BONDS OF JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

The taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), are hereby notified that on August 6, 2019, the Council of the County (the “Council”), did adopt a resolution making a preliminary decision to issue lease rental revenue bonds of the Jackson County Building Corporation on behalf of the County, in an original aggregate principal amount not to exceed $7,000,000 (the “Bonds”), for the purposes of procuring funds to pay for the following project in the County: the proposed construction and equipping of a county work release center (the “Facility”) currently anticipated to be located at or near the 300 block of Dupont Drive in Seymour, Indiana, and upon completion is anticipated to include, but not be limited to, two men’s sleeping dorms accommodating approximately fifty beds each, one women’s sleeping dorm accommodating approximately fifty beds, ancillary spaces to each sleeping dorm including, but not limited to, dayroom space, vending areas, laundry, toilet/shower facilities and one or more janitor’s closet, common spaces including, but not limited to, a central control room, a commissary room, approximately four classrooms, approximately two medical rooms, a booking room, a property locker room, a secure vestibule; office spaces for approximately twenty staff members, a conference room, a copier room, a file room, a server room, a break room and associated restrooms for staff and visitors, janitors closet, a mechanical room, a garage, outdoor site improvements including, but not limited to, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, utilities, signage and landscaping and all projects related to any of the foregoing, all of which will be operated by the County.

The Bonds shall be payable from solely from (i) legally available revenues of the County (the “County Revenues”), and (ii) to the extent that the County Revenues are insufficient, the revenues derived from an ad valorem property tax levied by the County pursuant to the Indiana Code 36-1-10-17.

This notice is being published and posted in accordance with the provisions of Indiana Code §61.1205.

Dated this 29th day of July, 2020.

Council Of Jackson County, Indiana

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2001-JC-002

In The Matter Of:

TP – DOB 1/2/2004

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Bridget Hurst (Biological Mother)

Heather Plance (Stepmother)

Steven Plance (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Bridget Hurst Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/17/2020 at 9:15 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

7/15, 7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-05-20

Applicant: Byron Roberts

Owner: Byron Roberts

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Variance requested from Zoning Ordinance standards requiring a 30-foot setback from side property line so that applicant may have constructed a third bay onto existing two-bay garage on structure’s south side. New bay will allow a setback of 18 feet from side property line.

Description of Property Affected: Parcel #72-04-14-400-027.001-007 cka 51 North Boatman Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reasons necessitating Request: Applicant wishes to take advantage of an existing concrete pad 20 feet wide by 24 feet deep installed in error by original contractor, who then moved the detached garage enough so that it is not in the 30-foot setback of the south side property line. This location allows applicant to use current driveway to access new garage bay, will not interfere with any neighboring buildings; will not interfere with existing house septic system; and will give applicant additional secure storage and parking space.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Circuit Court

For Scott County

State Of Indiana

Cause No. 72C01-2007-EU-21

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

OF THE ESTATE OF:

Bonnie S. Wagner, deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In The Circuit Court Of Scott County, Indiana

In The Matter Of The Estate Of Bonnie S. Wagner, Deceased

Cause No. 72C01-2007-EU-21

Notice is given that Melanie Fitzpatrick, on July 8, 2020 was appointed personal representative of the Estate of Bonnie S. Wagner, deceased, who died on May 25, 2020. The personal representative is authorized to administer the Estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 14, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Sherry K. Porter, Atty No. 34739-72

Attorney for Petitioner

PORTER LAW, LLC

433 East McClain Ave.

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812)707-1840; FAX (812)752-5885

Email: sherryporterlaw@outlook.com

7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 1

Jackson County, Indiana

36D01 -2007-MF-0015

21st Mortgage Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

The estate of Walter Mosley, deceased, and the Unknown Spouse, Children, Heirs, Devisees, Beneficiaries, Personal Representatives, Executors, and Trustees of Walter Mosley, Deceased, and, Nick Marshall, Misty Marshall, and Billie Mosley,

NOTICE OF SUIT — SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: THE DEFENDANTS LISTED ABOVE and to anyone claiming an interest in the within-described Real Estate:

21st Mortgage Corporation, has filed in the above-captioned court in Jackson County, Indiana a Complaint to Foreclose Mortgage and to Reform Mortgage the above-named defendants whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff and could not be discovered With due diligence. Plaintiff’ s suit seeks to foreclose its mortgage on the below-described real estate and to reform the mortgage instrument to correct a scrivener’s error. The subject real estate is described as:

A Part Of The South Half Of The Southeast Quarter Of Section Twenty-Nine (29), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, Beginning At The Southeast Corner Of Said Southwest Quarter And Running North With The Quarter Line 172 Feet, Thence West 660 Feet, Thence North 316 Feet, Thence West 660 Feet, Thence South 488 Feet, Thence East 1320 Feet To The Place Of Beginning, Containing 10 Acres, More Or Less.

Except:

Part Of The South Half Of The Southeast Quarter Of The Southwest Quarter Of Section 29, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; Lying In Vernon Township, And Described As Follows:

Commencing At The Southeast Corner Of Said Southwest Quarter; Thence (Assumed Bearing) Along The East Line Of Said Quarter For 172 Feet; Thence West A Distance Of 660 Feet; Thence North A Distance Of 184 Feet To The Point Of Beginning; Thence Continuing North A Distance Of 132 Feet; Thence West A Distance Of 660 Feet; Thence South A Distance Of 132 Feet; Thence East A Distance Of 660 Feet To The Point Of Beginning, Containing 2.00 Acres More Or Less.

And which has parcel nos. 36-46-29-300-023.000-015 and 36-46-29-300-023.002-015

Commonly known as: 8997 S. 825 E., Austin, IN 47102 and possibly 8000 S. Block C0 Rd 825 E Austin, IN 47102

Which includes a 1994 Fleetwood Manufactured Home With VIN TNFLR27A09732SR and TNFLR27B0973ZSR, the title to which has been retired and the said Manufactured Home is part and parcel of, a fixture upon, and inseparable from the said real estate.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and are further notified that unless they appear and answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint Within thirty [30] days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson County

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Timothy J. O’Connor

O’CONNOR & AUERSCH

10475 Crosspoint Blvd. Suite 250

Indianapolis, IN 46256

317-784-8484

toconnor@oconnorandauersch.com

7/22, 7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No.: 72C01-2006-EU-0022

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Billy Scott Bowman, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that James Bowman and Herbert Scott Bowman were, on July 20, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Billy Scott Bowman, deceased, who died on June 20, 2020, intestate. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 20, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

Attorney for the Estate of

Billy Scott Bowman

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

In The Scott Circuit Court

County Of Scott

Case No: 72C01-2002-ES-003

IN RE: The Estate Of

Nancy E. Fulton, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Kerry Layne Stewart, II was on July 2, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy E. Fulton, deceased, who died on October 26, 2017. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 2, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of Nancy E. Fulton

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Supreme Court ID #840-72

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2007-EU-024

In The Matter Of Unsupervised

Administration Of The Estate Of Betty N. Fultz, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In The Circuit Court Of Scott County, Indiana

In The Matter Of The Estate Of Betty N. Fultz, Deceased

CAUSE NO. 72C01-2007-EU-024

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Gregory A. Hahn and Sandra D. Hahn were on the 21st day of July, 2020, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Betty N. Fultz, who died on June 27, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 22 day of July, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Jennifer D. Lewis

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No.: 72C01-2006-EU-0023

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Dorothy West, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Doris Lynn Hollan was on July 20, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy West, deceased, who died on May 29, 2020, intestate. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 20, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of

Dorothy West

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Supreme Court ID #840-72

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Sheriff, Scott County, Indiana, acting by and through the Board of Commissioners, will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 for items considered as scrap metal, such as a boiler unit, cooling towers, fittings, etc. Successful bidder will be responsible for the removal of the scrap material located at the Scott County Jail, 111 South First Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

At the approximate hour of 5:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 all sealed bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 128, Scottsburg, IN 47170. All bids will be considered firm and the Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Please contact the Auditor’s office at 812-752-8408 or the Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-8400 for information to schedule a time to view the items.

7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1908-JC-79

IN THE MATTER OF:

DW – DOB 2/25/2007

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Tara Wooldridge (Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/29/2020 at 10:30 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

7/29, 8/5, 8/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2006-JC-000075

IN THE MATTER OF:

BM – DOB 5/29/2020

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Sarah McCleery (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Sarah McCleery

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/8/2020 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Daniel J. Lane, 34673-49

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

7/29, 8/5, 8/12 hspaxlp