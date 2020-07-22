LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 8/5/2020

Dietrich Law Office, 150.00; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 69.99; Offices Gutierrez, 100.00; PENSRUS.COM, 258.44; Quill Corp., 127.85; Stephanie Parker, $1,600.00; The Office Shop, 253.00; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 65.74.

7/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

RESOLUTION NO. 2020-R9

A PRELIMINARY DECLARATORY RESOLUTION DESIGNATING AN ECONOMIC REVITALIZATION AREA AND APPROVING TAX ABATEMENT

WHEREAS, State law (I.C. 6-1.1-12.1-1 et seq.) has granted to the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “Council”) the right and opportunity to abate the payment of tax on real property improvements located in an area declared by the Council to be an Economic Revitalization Area (“ERA”); and

WHEREAS, KDG Properties, LLC (hereafter referred to as “KDG”) has applied to the Council to declare the real estate described in Exhibit A attached hereto, an ERA; and

WHEREAS, KDG has also filed a Statement of Benefits Real Property (SB-1 RP) describing and seeking tax abatement on proposed rehabilitated structures to be located within the area described in Exhibit A; and

WHEREAS, KDG plans to rehabilitate the apartment buildings and the apartment buildings will contain at least twenty percent (20%) of the units available for use by low and moderate income individuals; and

WHEREAS, the improvement of the apartment complex and Real Estate would be to the benefit and welfare of all citizens and taxpayers of the City; and

WHEREAS, KDG’s Statement of Benefits have been reviewed by the Council, and the Council now finds as follows:

The estimate of the value of the redevelopment or rehabilitation is reasonable for projects of that nature. Any other benefits about which information was requested are benefits that can be reasonably expected to result from the proposed described redevelopment or rehabilitation. The totality of benefits is sufficient to justify the deduction.

WHEREAS, the Council desires to grant the requested tax abatement to support approximately Four Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($450,000.00) in rehabilitation to the structures located within the area described in Exhibit “A” by March 15, 2021 to increase affordable and quality housing, to encourage development in an area undesirable for normal development, to expand the property tax base, and to revitalize the City of Scottsburg, Indiana.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana, as follows:

SECTION I

That the real estate described in Exhibit A should be and is hereby declared to be an Economic Revitalization Area as defined in I.C. 6-1.1-12.1-1 et seq.

SECTION II

That deductions from the assessed value of redevelopment or rehabilitation of real property in the ERA established by this Council shall be allowed over a ten (10) year deduction period, pursuant to an alternative abatement schedule pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-12.1-17 as follows and attached to the SB-1/RP.

YEAR % ABATED

1 100%

2 90%

3 80%

4 70%

5 60%

6 50%

7 40%

8 30%

9 10%

10 10%

SECTION III

That the Statement of Benefits submitted by KDG are hereby approved and KDG is entitled to deductions for ten (10) year periods as described above.

SECTION IV

That a public hearing shall be held at the time and place of the regular meeting of the council on July 27, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana. Notice of that public hearing shall be provided pursuant to I.C. 5-3-1, at which hearing the Common Council shall hear all remonstrances and objections and consider whether to confirm, modify or rescind this resolution.

SECTION V

That a certified copy of this Resolution, including Exhibit A attached hereto, shall be filed with the Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana.

SECTION VI

This Resolution shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, execution, and publication as required by law.

Adopted on July 13, 2020.

Terry Amick, Mayor

Presiding Officer

ATTEST:

Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer

7/22 hspzxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2006-EU-44

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to IC.29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Alvin Sawyer, Jr., was on the 15th day of June, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Alvin Sawyer, Sr., deceased, Who died on the 12th day of May, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 15th day of June, 2020.

Melissa H. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

William M. Braman

LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL LLP

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

Braman.William@outlook.com

7/15, 7/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-1910-EU071

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Rita Davis was on the 7th day of October, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Herbert E. Woodard, deceased, who died testate on September 4, 2019.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 7th day of October, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Susan D. Bevers

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

7/15, 7/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-20

Applicant: Bradley and Sue Ann Blaylock

Owners: Bradley and Sue Ann Blaylock

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Variance requested from Zoning Ordinance standards requiring a 30-foot setback from side property line so that applicants may have constructed a lean-to onto an existing pole barn to shelter a large RV. The lean-to will be within five (5) feet of the property line at its closest point.

Description of Property Affected: Parcel #72-04-32-200-010.002-001 cka 5668 West Oak Hill Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reasons necessitating Request: Location selected so that there is no interference with septic system and so that applicants will be able to use present driveway for access. Pole barn built by previous owners sets at an angle with back corner right at 30-foot distance.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

7/15, 7/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2007-MI-29

IN RE: The Name Change of Ranee Herron

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Ranee Herron, whose mailing address is 203 S. New York Street, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Ranee Herron has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Renee Lynn Herron.

Ranee Herron

Petitioner

Dated: July 7, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judicial Officer

7/15, 7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2001-JC-002

In The Matter Of:

TP – DOB 1/2/2004

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Bridget Hurst (Biological Mother)

Heather Plance (Stepmother)

Steven Plance (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Bridget Hurst Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/17/2020 at 9:15 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

7/15, 7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-05-20

Applicant: Byron Roberts

Owner: Byron Roberts

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Variance requested from Zoning Ordinance standards requiring a 30-foot setback from side property line so that applicant may have constructed a third bay onto existing two-bay garage on structure’s south side. New bay will allow a setback of 18 feet from side property line.

Description of Property Affected: Parcel #72-04-14-400-027.001-007 cka 51 North Boatman Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reasons necessitating Request: Applicant wishes to take advantage of an existing concrete pad 20 feet wide by 24 feet deep installed in error by original contractor, who then moved the detached garage enough so that it is not in the 30-foot setback of the south side property line. This location allows applicant to use current driveway to access new garage bay, will not interfere with any neighboring buildings; will not interfere with existing house septic system; and will give applicant additional secure storage and parking space.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Circuit Court

For Scott County

State Of Indiana

Cause No. 72C01-2007-EU-21

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

OF THE ESTATE OF:

Bonnie S. Wagner, deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In The Circuit Court Of Scott County, Indiana

In The Matter Of The Estate Of Bonnie S. Wagner, Deceased

Cause No. 72C01-2007-EU-21

Notice is given that Melanie Fitzpatrick, on July 8, 2020 was appointed personal representative of the Estate of Bonnie S. Wagner, deceased, who died on May 25, 2020. The personal representative is authorized to administer the Estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 14, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Sherry K. Porter, Atty No. 34739-72

Attorney for Petitioner

PORTER LAW, LLC

433 East McClain Ave.

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812)707-1840; FAX (812)752-5885

Email: sherryporterlaw@outlook.com

7/22, 7/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 1

Jackson County, Indiana

36D01 -2007-MF-0015

21st Mortgage Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

The estate of Walter Mosley, deceased, and the Unknown Spouse, Children, Heirs, Devisees, Beneficiaries, Personal Representatives, Executors, and Trustees of Walter Mosley, Deceased, and, Nick Marshall, Misty Marshall, and Billie Mosley,

NOTICE OF SUIT — SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: THE DEFENDANTS LISTED ABOVE and to anyone claiming an interest in the within-described Real Estate:

21st Mortgage Corporation, has filed in the above-captioned court in Jackson County, Indiana a Complaint to Foreclose Mortgage and to Reform Mortgage the above-named defendants whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff and could not be discovered With due diligence. Plaintiff’ s suit seeks to foreclose its mortgage on the below-described real estate and to reform the mortgage instrument to correct a scrivener’s error. The subject real estate is described as:

A Part Of The South Half Of The Southeast Quarter Of Section Twenty-Nine (29), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, Beginning At The Southeast Corner Of Said Southwest Quarter And Running North With The Quarter Line 172 Feet, Thence West 660 Feet, Thence North 316 Feet, Thence West 660 Feet, Thence South 488 Feet, Thence East 1320 Feet To The Place Of Beginning, Containing 10 Acres, More Or Less.

Except:

Part Of The South Half Of The Southeast Quarter Of The Southwest Quarter Of Section 29, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; Lying In Vernon Township, And Described As Follows:

Commencing At The Southeast Corner Of Said Southwest Quarter; Thence (Assumed Bearing) Along The East Line Of Said Quarter For 172 Feet; Thence West A Distance Of 660 Feet; Thence North A Distance Of 184 Feet To The Point Of Beginning; Thence Continuing North A Distance Of 132 Feet; Thence West A Distance Of 660 Feet; Thence South A Distance Of 132 Feet; Thence East A Distance Of 660 Feet To The Point Of Beginning, Containing 2.00 Acres More Or Less.

And which has parcel nos. 36-46-29-300-023.000-015 and 36-46-29-300-023.002-015

Commonly known as: 8997 S. 825 E., Austin, IN 47102 and possibly 8000 S. Block C0 Rd 825 E Austin, IN 47102

Which includes a 1994 Fleetwood Manufactured Home With VIN TNFLR27A09732SR and TNFLR27B0973ZSR, the title to which has been retired and the said Manufactured Home is part and parcel of, a fixture upon, and inseparable from the said real estate.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and are further notified that unless they appear and answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint Within thirty [30] days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson County

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Timothy J. O’Connor

O’CONNOR & AUERSCH

10475 Crosspoint Blvd. Suite 250

Indianapolis, IN 46256

317-784-8484

toconnor@oconnorandauersch.com

7/22, 7/29, 8/5 hspaxlp