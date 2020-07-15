LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

193 N. GARDNER ST

SCOTTSBURG

On 07/31/2020 @ 09:00 AM

2007 SUZUKI

KL5JD56Z67K530019

$570.00

2004 LINCOLN

1LNHM87A34Y631767

$570.00

2003 CHEVROLET

1G1JF12F637388284

$1,244.95

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-3-20

Applicant: Jerry Mills

Owners: JAM Contractors, LLC

Zoning District: R-1 Residential

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Article 3.B.4.a.2 of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance of approximately 17.5’ for road frontage on both proposed lots and a Variance from Article 3.B.4.a.1 for lot size for both proposed lots of approximately 3,425 square feet per lot.

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variance for the purpose of dividing property and the construction one single dwelling on each proposed lot.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-20-240-116.000-008-008 is located at 317 N Main Street and contains approximately .23 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 722-1157.

Ashlee Campbell

Executive Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

Before the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour

In the Matter of the Application James Lindsey

Case #: B.Z.A.-O-15-20

Date Filed: 7/9/20

Public Hearing Date: 7/28/20

For Development Standards Variance For Real Estate within the Jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN APPLICATION FOR DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS VARIANCE

The Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana will hold a public hearing on the 28th day of July, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana on an “Application for Development Standards Variance” for real estate within the jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals. A copy of the application is on file and available for review at the Department of Planning & Zoning of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

The hearing is open to the public, all adjoining property owners, and any other interested person. Interested persons may appear and offer comments on the application at the hearing. Any person who chooses to submit written comments or objections may do so at the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

The name of the applicant is James Lindsey and the owner is the same. The affected real estate is 303 W Cardinal Drive. The present zoning classification is R-1, Single Family Residential.

The applicant is requesting to vary from the required 25 ft. setback off the back to a 0 setback to build a carport..

The legal description of the real estate affected is as follows: Sunrise Pkwy 1st 16.

This notice is provided pursuant to Titles 5 & 36 of the Indiana Code and Chapter 157 of the Municipal Code of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

Jeremy Gray, Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Circuit Court

Case No: 36C01-2006-MI-048

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Malikai Miller, a minor child

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jesse Cordes, whose mailing address 4635 N US Hwy 31, Seymour, IN 47274 in Jackson County, Indiana and parent/guardian of Malikai Miller, a minor child, hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Jackson Circuit Court requesting that his name be changed from Malikai Miller to Malikai Cordes.

Jesse Cordes

Petitioner

Dated: June 24, 2020

Melissa Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2006-MI-24

IN RE: The Name Change of Karen D. Hamilton

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Karen D. Hamilton, whose mailing address is 495 N 2nd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Karen D. Hamilton has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Olivia Sage Kilroy.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on August 10th, 2020 at 10:45 a.m.

Karen D. Hamilton

Petitioner

Dated: June 25, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judicial Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No.: 72C01-2006-EU-0020

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of William Mulllins, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Patsy Dawson was on June 25, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of William Mullins, deceased, who died on August 2, 2019, testate. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: June 25, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of

William Mullins

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2006-EU-44

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to IC.29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Alvin Sawyer, Jr., was on the 15th day of June, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Alvin Sawyer, Sr., deceased, Who died on the 12th day of May, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 15th day of June, 2020.

Melissa H. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

William M. Braman

LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL LLP

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

Braman.William@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-1910-EU071

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Rita Davis was on the 7th day of October, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Herbert E. Woodard, deceased, who died testate on September 4, 2019.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 7th day of October, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Susan D. Bevers

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-20

Applicant: Bradley and Sue Ann Blaylock

Owners: Bradley and Sue Ann Blaylock

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Variance requested from Zoning Ordinance standards requiring a 30-foot setback from side property line so that applicants may have constructed a lean-to onto an existing pole barn to shelter a large RV. The lean-to will be within five (5) feet of the property line at its closest point.

Description of Property Affected: Parcel #72-04-32-200-010.002-001 cka 5668 West Oak Hill Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reasons necessitating Request: Location selected so that there is no interference with septic system and so that applicants will be able to use present driveway for access. Pole barn built by previous owners sets at an angle with back corner right at 30-foot distance.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2007-MI-29

IN RE: The Name Change of Ranee Herron

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Ranee Herron, whose mailing address is 203 S. New York Street, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Ranee Herron has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Renee Lynn Herron.

Ranee Herron

Petitioner

Dated: July 7, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judicial Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2001-JC-002

In The Matter Of:

TP – DOB 1/2/2004

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Bridget Hurst (Biological Mother)

Heather Plance (Stepmother)

Steven Plance (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Bridget Hurst Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 9/17/2020 at 9:15 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

