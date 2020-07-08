LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on July 22, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

DL7232110 Beer Wine & Liquor— Drug Store NEW

Hook—SupeRx, LLC 815 West McClain Avenue Scottsburg IN

DBA CVS Pharmacy No 6780

Thomas Moffatt

29 Homestead Circle

Kingston, President

Linda Cimbron

45 Bridge Street

Warren, Secretary

Melanie Luker

9 Coldbrook Drive

Cranston, Secretary

Kimberly Desousa

28 Larchwood Dr

Cumberland, Secretary

7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 6:30PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-2-2020

Applicant: Larry Hall

Owners: Larry Hall and Diane Thompson

Zoning District: B-2 General Business

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a variance from the 2004 Scott County Zoning Ordinance Article 5.C.1.a which states, “For a parcel served by a private easement where a front setback cannot be measured from a centerline of a road a minimum 30 foot front setback will be used.”

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variance of 5’ for the purpose of constructing an accessory structure.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-19-400-026.000-008 is located at 716 S Gardner Street and contains approximately 3.64 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 722-1157.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Applicant: Israel Snider

Case Number: PC-2-20

Description of Action Requested: Agriculture to R-3 High Density Housing

Proposed Use: Applicant proposes to rezone from Agriculture to R-3 High Density Housing for the purpose constructing a multi-family housing development.

Location of Property: 72-04-24-130-004.000-007 is located at 1402 W SR 56 in Scottsburg, Indiana and contains approximately 2.35 acres

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION TO DISPOSE OF REAL ESTATE PURSUANT TO IND. CODE § 36-1-11-5

Notice is hereby given that the City of Austin Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”) passed a Resolution on June 29, 2020 to dispose of real estate to an abutting landowner, and is proceeding under the provisions of Ind. Code § 36-1-11-5 to dispose of its following described real property to wit:

TRACT #1

Sixty-five (65) feet by parallel lines of the west end of Lot No. Three (3) in the Allendale Addition Number Two (2) to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana

EXCEPTING THEREFROM: Thirty-five (35) feet by parallel lines off of the West end of Lot Number 3 in the Allendale Addition Number Two (2) to the town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Tax Parcel #: 72-03-36-340-019.000-003

Street Address: 384 W. Short St., Austin, IN 47102

TRACT # 2

Lot number thirty-four (34) in Blunt’s Addition to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Tax Parcel #: 72-03-36-120-070.000-003

Street Address: 181 Blunt Ave., Austin, IN 47102

Notice is further provided that the Tracts may not be sold to a person who is ineligible under Ind. Code § 36-1-11-16 and that an offer to purchase the property submitted by a trust (as defined in Ind. Code § 30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each beneficiary of the trust and settlor empowered to revoke or modify the trust. The Commission has determined that the “Offering Price” as defined in Ind. Code § 36-1-11-5(b), which includes any and all appraisal fees, title insurance, closing fees, recording fees and advertising costs is now set as follows:

Tract #1: Three Thousand One Hundred and Ninety Dollars ($3,190).

Tract #2: Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty Dollars ($5,940).

Offers to purchase the Tracts shall be made in writing and delivered to the Commission at 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102. All submissions shall be marked “Offer to Purchase” and then include the address of the tract that the bid is for. If, within ten (10) days after the date of publication of this notice, the Commission receives an eligible offer to purchase the Tracts at or in excess of the offering price, the Commission will conduct the negotiation and sale of the Tracts in accordance with Ind. Code § 36-1-11- 4(c) through Ind. Code § 36-1-11-4(g). If the Tracts are sold to an abutting landowner, the purchaser will be required to combine the purchased parcel with their current parcel as a part of the closing process.

7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION TO DISPOSE OF REAL ESTATE PURSUANT TO IND. CODE § 36-7-14-22

Notice is hereby given that the City of Austin Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”) passed a Resolution on June 29, 2020 to dispose of real estate under the provisions of Ind. Code § 36-7-14-22. The Redevelopment Commission of the City of Austin, Indiana, proposes to sell the following list of real estate located in the City of Austin and County of Scott, State of Indiana, at the following prices and on the specified terms and conditions:

Address: 233 S. Fifth St.

Parcel #: 72-03-36-330-059.000-003

Offering Price: $3,350.00

Address: 458 W. Maple St.

Parcel #: 72-03-36-320-055.000-003

Offering Price: $6,750.00

Address: 180 Rural St.

Parcel #: 72-03-25-340-013.000-003

Offering price: $7,000.00

Other Terms and Conditions: In addition to the foregoing conditions, the offer is subject to the following terms and conditions:

Bidders must affirm that they have become familiar with and are aware of the present conditions of the real estate being offered for sale.

Written offers must be submitted using the form prescribed by the Redevelopment Commission, the form of which may be picked up from the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. Offers that are not complete with respect to the information required shall be rejected.

Submission of Proposals: Written sealed offers to purchase will be received at the Clerk-Treasure’s Office in City Hall located at 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102 until NOON local time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud at a regular meeting of the Redevelopment Commission to be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Austin City Hall.

Completed offers must include at least the following information:

Proposed purchase price.

Any proposal submitted by a trust (as defined in IC 30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each beneficiary of the trust and settlor empowered to revoke or modify the trust.

Offerors shall agree to hold open their offers for a period of at least sixty (60) days after the date specified for the opening of offers (or the date the offer was received by the Redevelopment Commission if submitted after such opening date).

Maps and plats showing the size and location of the offered property are available at https://scottin.wthgis.com/.

The Redevelopment Commission reserves the right to reject any and all offers and to enter into a sale agreement with the highest and best offeror. The Redevelopment Commission reserves the right to waive any informalities in any offer.

The Redevelopment Commission has determined that the highest and best use of the offered real estate will be residential and that such use will further the goals of the redevelopment plan and best serve the interests of the community, from the standpoint of both human and economic value. Each offer must include the offeror’s proposed use of the property, and the offeror will be required to enter into a Development Agreement with the Commission committing to that use and establishing a timetable for completion of any improvements.

In determining the best offer, the Redevelopment Commission shall take into consideration the following factors:

The offeror’s purchase price, including closing costs.

The size and character of the improvements proposed to be made by the bidder on the real property bid on.

The bidder’s plans and ability to improve the real property with reasonable promptness.

Whether the real property when improved will be sold or rented.

The bidder’s proposed sale or rental prices.

The offeror’s compliance with the requirement that trust beneficiaries and settlers be identified (as described above).

Any factors that will assure the Redevelopment Commission that the sale, if made, will further the implementation of the redevelopment plan and best serve the interest of the community from the standpoint of both human and economic welfare.

The Redevelopment Commission may request any offeror to submit additional information to clarify the offer after the date on which the offers are opened. The Redevelopment Commission reserves the right to make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of offeror to perform its obligations under this request.

7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED LEASE BETWEEN JACKSON COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION AND JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

(THIS NOTICE SUPERSEDES AND REPLACES THE NOTICE PUBLISHED ON JUNE 17, 2020)

You are hereby notified that on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Board of Commissioners of Jackson County, Indiana will hold a public hearing on a proposed lease to be entered into between the Jackson County Building Corporation (the “Corporation”), as lessor, and Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), as lessee (the “Lease”) with respect to the financing of the acquisition of land and the construction, renovation, expansion and/or improvement thereon of one or more buildings, structures and associated infrastructure comprising a county work release facility, to be located at or near the 300 block of Dupont Drive in the City of Seymour, Indiana (the “City”), the installation and equipping of such facilities, and the construction, renovation, repair and equipping of other improvements and projects related thereto (collectively, the “Project”).

Such public hearing will be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the Meeting Room in the Jackson County Courthouse, 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

The leased premises (the “Premises”) under the proposed lease consists of the Project, and the real estate on which such Project will be located. The proposed lease is for a term of up to twenty (20) years commencing on the date of issuance of bonds of the Corporation to finance the Project (the “Bonds”). The annual lease rental will not exceed Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000) payable in semiannual installments on June 30 and December 31 of each year during the term of the Lease. Each rental installment shall be based on the value of the portion of the Premises which will be complete and ready for use and occupancy by the County at the time such semi-annual installment is made. As additional rental, the County shall maintain insurance on the Premises as required in the Lease and shall pay all taxes and assessments against such property, as well as the cost of alterations and repairs. After a sale of the Bonds, the yearly rental, payable in semiannual installments on each June 30 and December 31 shall be reduced to the multiple of $1,000 next higher than the principal and interest due on the Bonds in each twelve month period commencing on June 30, plus $5,000, payable in such semiannual installments. The County shall pay such lease rentals solely from (i) legally available revenues of the County (the “County Revenues”), and (ii) to the extent that the County Revenues are insufficient, the revenues derived from an ad valorem property tax levied by the County pursuant to the Indiana Code 36-1-10-17 (the “Property Tax Revenues”). The County may pay such lease rentals from other revenues legally available to the County.

The lease gives an option to the County to purchase the Premises. The Project will be used for a County work release facility.

The drawings, plans, specifications and related information, including the estimates for the cost of providing the Project, as well as a copy of the proposed lease, are available for inspection by the public during normal business hours, at the office of the Auditor of the County, Jackson County Courthouse, 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

At such hearing, all persons interested shall have a right to be heard upon the necessity for the execution of the Lease, and upon whether the lease rental provided for therein to be paid by the County to the Corporation is a fair and reasonable rental for the Premises. Such hearing may be adjourned to a later date or dates. Following such hearing, the Board of Commissioners may authorize the execution of the Lease as originally agreed upon, rescind the proposed Lease, or make modifications therein as may be agreed upon with the Corporation, but in no event may the rental exceed the amounts set forth in this notice. The Board of Commissioners may approve the execution of the Lease if it finds that the service to be provided throughout the term of the Lease will serve the public purpose of the County and is in the best interests of its residents.

Dated this 8th day of July, 2020.

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF JACKSON

7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2006-MI-22

IN RE: The Name Change of Shonita Kay Fink

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Shonita Kay Fink, whose mailing address is 364 N. 2nd St., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 in Scott County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Shonita Kay Fink has filed a petition in the Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Shonita Kay Flamion.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on August 17th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Shonita Kay Fink

Petitioner

Dated: June 16, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judicial Officer

6/24, 7/1, 7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2006-MI-23

IN RE: The Name Change of Stephanie L. Zollman

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Stephanie L. Zollman, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 242 and if different my residence is 1911 S County Line Road, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 in Scott County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Stephanie L. Zollman has filed a petition in the Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Stephanie Zollman Kelley.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on August 10th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Stephanie L. Zollman

Petitioner

Dated: June 18, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judicial Officer

6/24, 7/1, 7/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Circuit Court

Case No: 36C01-2006-MI-048

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Malikai Miller, a minor child

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jesse Cordes, whose mailing address 4635 N US Hwy 31, Seymour, IN 47274 in Jackson County, Indiana and parent/guardian of Malikai Miller, a minor child, hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Jackson Circuit Court requesting that his name be changed from Malikai Miller to Malikai Cordes.

Jesse Cordes

Petitioner

Dated: June 24, 2020

Melissa Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

7/1, 7/8, 7/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2006-MI-24

IN RE: The Name Change of Karen D. Hamilton

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Karen D. Hamilton, whose mailing address is 495 N 2nd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Karen D. Hamilton has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Olivia Sage Kilroy.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on August 10th, 2020 at 10:45 a.m.

Karen D. Hamilton

Petitioner

Dated: June 25, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judicial Officer

7/1, 7/8, 7/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No.: 72C01-2006-EU-0020

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of William Mulllins, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Patsy Dawson was on June 25, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of William Mullins, deceased, who died on August 2, 2019, testate. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: June 25, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of

William Mullins

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

7/8, 7/15 hspaxlp