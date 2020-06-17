LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO RECOMMEND ADOPTION OF A TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE

The City of Austin Advisory Plan Commission (“PC”) will consider the adoption of a text amendment to the City’s Zoning Ordinance that creates new requirements for temporary storage structures at a public hearing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 5:30 PM at 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102, Council Chambers. The text amendment will apply to all areas within the corporate boundaries. The proposed amendment is available for inspection and review 8 AM to 4 PM M-F (excluding holidays) at the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office in City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102. Written objections to the amendment that are filed with the Clerk-Treasurer before the hearing will be considered and oral comments concerning the proposal will be heard at the hearing. The hearing may be continued from time to time as may be found necessary.

Dated on June 11, 2020.

City of Austin, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved 7/1/2020

Houston Thompson & Lewis PC, 450.00; Indiana State Bar Association, 138.00; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 188.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 96.08; McKesson Medical-Surgical, 84.03; Quill Corp., 214.87; Rebecca Lockard, 1,460.00; Stephanie Parker, 1,000.00; The Office Shop, 38.80; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 65.74.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED LEASE BETWEEN JACKSON COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION AND JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

You are hereby notified that on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the Board of Commissioners of Jackson County, Indiana will hold a public hearing on a proposed lease to be entered into between the Jackson County Building Corporation (the “Corporation”), as lessor, and Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), as lessee (the “Lease”) with respect to the financing of the acquisition of land and the construction, renovation, expansion and/or improvement thereon of one or more buildings, structures and associated infrastructure comprising a county work release facility, to be located at or near the 300 block of Dupont Drive in the City of Seymour, Indiana (the “City”), the installation and equipping of such facilities, and the construction, renovation, repair and equipping of other improvements and projects related thereto (collectively, the “Project”).

Such public hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Annex Building in the Jackson County Courthouse, 220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

The leased premises (the “Premises”) under the proposed lease consists of the Project, and the real estate on which such Project will be located. The proposed lease is for a term of up to twenty (20) years commencing on the date of issuance of bonds of the Corporation to finance the Project (the “Bonds”). The annual lease rental will not exceed Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000) payable in semiannual installments on June 30 and December 31 of each year during the term of the Lease. Each rental installment shall be based on the value of the portion of the Premises which will be complete and ready for use and occupancy by the County at the time such semi-annual installment is made. As additional rental, the County shall maintain insurance on the Premises as required in the Lease and shall pay all taxes and assessments against such property, as well as the cost of alterations and repairs. After a sale of the Bonds, the yearly rental, payable in semiannual installments on each June 30 and December 31 shall be reduced to the multiple of $1,000 next higher than the principal and interest due on the Bonds in each twelve month period commencing on June 30, plus $5,000, payable in such semiannual installments. The County shall pay such lease rentals solely from (i) legally available revenues of the County (the “County Revenues”), and (ii) to the extent that the County Revenues are insufficient, the revenues derived from an ad valorem property tax levied by the County pursuant to the Indiana Code 36-1-10-17 (the “Property Tax Revenues”). The County may pay such lease rentals from other revenues legally available to the County.

The lease gives an option to the County to purchase the Premises. The Project will be used for a County work release facility.

The drawings, plans, specifications and related information, including the estimates for the cost of providing the Project, as well as a copy of the proposed lease, are available for inspection by the public during normal business hours, at the office of the Auditor of the County, Jackson County Courthouse, 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

At such hearing, all persons interested shall have a right to be heard upon the necessity for the execution of the Lease, and upon whether the lease rental provided for therein to be paid by the County to the Corporation is a fair and reasonable rental for the Premises. Such hearing may be adjourned to a later date or dates. Following such hearing, the Board of Commissioners may authorize the execution of the Lease as originally agreed upon, rescind the proposed Lease, or make modifications therein as may be agreed upon with the Corporation, but in no event may the rental exceed the amounts set forth in this notice. The Board of Commissioners may approve the execution of the Lease if it finds that the service to be provided throughout the term of the Lease will serve the public purpose of the County and is in the best interests of its residents.

Dated this 17th day of June, 2020.

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF JACKSON

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2005-EU-0040

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Stanley E. Schroer was on the 14th day of May 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mildred E. Schroer, deceased, who died intestate on October 31, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 14th day of May 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case Number: 72C01-2005-EU-0017

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Peggy W. Cooper, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Eric S. Cooper was, on May 29, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Peggy W. Cooper, deceased, who died on April 27, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: May 29, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Peggy W. Cooper

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2005-EU-0043

Notice is hereby given that Shane Prince was, on the 28th day of May, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Randall Prince, deceased, who died on the 30th day of April, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 28th day of May, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-2005-AD-0019

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

AIDEN I. DUNN,

Minor Child.

TRENTON K. HENSLEY

Petitioner.

NOTICE TO UNNAMED FATHER

The unnamed father of the child born to Bobbie Jean Dunn on April 16, 2014, or the person who claims to be the father of the child born to Bobbie Jean Dunn on April 16, 2014 is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed on the 26 day of May, 2020 in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 120 Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

If the unnamed putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, the unnamed putative father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court within thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. This notice may be served by publication.

If the unnamed putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above named court shall hear and determine the petition for adoption. The unnamed putative father’s consent irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative father loses the right to contest both the adoption or the validity of the unnamed putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. The unnamed putative father loses the right to establish paternity of the child under IC 31-14.

Nothing Bobbie Jean Dunn, Trenton K. Hensley, or anyone else says to the unnamed putative father of the child relieves the unnamed putative father of his obligation under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4-4 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

The name and address of the attorney for the Petitioners is Devon M. Sharpe of Jenner & Pattison, 508 East Main Street, Madison, Indiana 47250, Telephone: (812) 265-5132.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 26th day of May, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court 1

Cause No. 72D01-2005-PL-016

Steven Taskey, Michelle Taskey, Personal Finance Company, Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation, and Occupant, and all other persons claiming, any right, title or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to Plaintiff, Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

A “Complaint to Quiet Title” on the real estate described herein, has been filed and is pending against you. Parcel#: 72-02-34-100-007.004-004, Legal Description: A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 4 North, Range 7 East described as follows: Beginning at a spike in the Northwest corner of said Quarter-Quarter and running thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East with the County Road 1059.49 feet to the true point of beginning; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East with said road 258.53 feet; thence South 00 degrees 06 minutes East with an existing fence line 672.72 feet to a steel post; thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes West 253.44 feet to a steel post; thence North 00 degrees 32 minutes West 672.70 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.95 acres, subject to all legal highways., More commonly known as: 2738 E. Burn Rd., Austin, IN 47102.

You must answer the “Complaint to Quiet Title” in writing within Thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication of this suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the “Complaint to Quiet Title”.

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott County Courts

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2006-PL-018

JAMES E. KALLEMBACH and

ROSEMARY G. KALLEMBACH

Plaintiffs

vs.

TINA BEGLEY and UNKNOWN

CLAIMANTS TO REAL ESTATE

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Tina Begley and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located at 1097 North Third Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiffs have sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 9th day of June 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

