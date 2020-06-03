LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 17th day of June, 2020, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Jackson County Drug Free Grant Fund

Personal Services 42,803

Total County General Fund 42,803

County General Fund

Other Services & Charges 237,072

Total County General Fund 237,072

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: June 3, 2020

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the school corporation known as Scott County School District 2 (the “School Corporation”) that the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of the School Corporation will meet via a Virtual Meeting (Per Executive Order 20-09-Governor Eric Holcomb) available live on Scott County School District 2 Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/scsd2 at the hour of 12 00 p.m. (Local lime) on June 8, 2020, to consider the following additional appropriation of the bonds (the “Bonds”) which the Board has determined to issue. The Board considers such additional appropriation necessary to meet the need existing at this time:

An appropriation in the amount not to exceed $2,00,000 from the proceeds of the Bonds, and all investment earnings thereon, on account of the renovation of and improvements to school facilities, including site improvements and the purchase of real estate, equipment, buses and technology (the “Project”) in the School Corporation, including the incidental expenses necessary to be incurred in connection with the Project and the issuance of Bonds on account thereof. The funds to meet such additional appropriation are to be provided by the issuance and sale of Bonds by the School Corporation.

The foregoing appropriation is in addition to all appropriations provided for in the existing budget and tax levy, and a need for such appropriation exists by reason of the inadequacy of the present buildings to provide necessary school facilities in the School Corporation.

Taxpayers of the School Corporation appearing at said meeting shall have the right to be heard in respect to the additional appropriation.

In light of the changing circumstances as they relate to COVID-19 and the Indiana Governor’s Executive Orders regarding social distancing, please check the School Corporation’s website prior to the scheduled hearing to receive up to date information about meeting logistics.

Dated this 3rd day of June, 2020.

Andrea L. Soloe

Secretary, Board of School Trustees Scott County School District 2

LEGAL NOTICE

IN RE; The Matter of Unclaimed Property in the Possession of The Scott County Sheriff

NOTICE is hereby provided that the Sheriff of Scott County, Indiana has applied to the Scott Circuit Court in Cause No. 72C01-2004-MI-074 for an order permitting the disposal of certain property obtained as evidence between the years 1999 and 2011. The property includes firearms of various kinds, and other items.

Any person claiming to be the lawful owner of such property may make a claim of ownership, within 30 days of the date of this notice, by delivering notice of a claim of ownership to the Scott County Sheriff or by filing a claim in the Scott Circuit Court Cause No 72C01-2004-MI-074.

Scott County Sheriff

111 S. 1st Street

Scottsburg, INJ 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

887 N. GARDNER STREET, SCOTTSBURG

On 06/19/2020 @ 09:00 AM

1976 HOLIDAY RAMBLER

S76116552431476

$2,980.00

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-PL-000013

21st MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATHAN A. BASS, and CAMI BASS,

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT – SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: NATHAN A. BASS

BE IT KNOWN that 21st Mortgage Corporation, has filed in the above-captioned court in Scott, Indiana a Complaint for damages and replevin of a manufactured home described as a 2017 Adventure Homes Mojave Model 6763G with VIN No INADH01A07842MJ13 against NATHAN A. BASS and CAMI BASS, whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff and could not be discovered with due diligence.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and are further notified that unless they appear and answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint within thirty [30] days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Timothy J. O’Connor

O’CONNOR & AUERSCH

10475 Crosspoint Blvd. Suite 250

Indianapolis, IN 46256

317-784-8484

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR JACKSON COUNTY

CASE NO. 36D01-2005-PL-16

STEVEN W. AULBACH

Plaintiff,

vs

JEFFERY R. FLETCHER and

REBECCA J. FLETCHER,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Defendants Jeffery R. Fletcher and Rebecca J. Fletcher and those claiming in or through them, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Jackson County Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to foreclose a real estate contract for certain real property located in Jackson County, Indiana, and more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point of the North line of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, at a point in the middle of the public road and 453 feet west of the Northeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of said section 25, thence from this point of beginning running westward along the center of said road 139 feet; thence at right angles southward 200 feet, thence at right angles eastward 139 feet, thence at right angles northward 200 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.87 acre, more or less.

If the named Defendant, or those claiming from, under, or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.

If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above-named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award Plaintiff the relief sought.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22

Young, Lind, Endres & Kraft

126 West Spring Street

New Albany, IN 47150

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION

Pursuant to Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of the Scott County School District 2 has preliminarily determined to issue in th aggregate amount not to exceed $2,000,000 to fund the proposed renovation of and improvements to school facilities, including site improvements and the purchase of real estate, equipment, buses and technology.

Dated: June 3, 2020

Andrea L. Soloe

Secretary, Board of School Trustees

Scott County School District 2

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2005-EU-0036

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Bobbie J. Brenner was on the 7th day of May 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Smith, deceased, who died testate on February 10, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 7th day of May 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2005-EU-0018

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Sadie L. Bowling, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Donald Bowling and Joyce Zuckschwerdt were, on May 29, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Sadie L. Bowling, deceased, who died on April 3, 2020. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: May 29, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Donald Bowling and Joyce Zuckschwerdt, Co-Personal Representatives of the

Estate of Sadie L. Bowling

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2003-EU-008

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Mary L. Wohler, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Gary Coots was, on March 20, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary L. Wohler, deceased, who died on August 3, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: March 20, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Mary L. Wohler

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-2005-AD-0019

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

AIDEN I. DUNN,

Minor Child.

TRENTON K. HENSLEY

Petitioner.

NOTICE TO UNNAMED FATHER

The unnamed father of the child born to Bobbie Jean Dunn on April 16, 2014, or the person who claims to be the father of the child born to Bobbie Jean Dunn on April 16, 2014 is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed on the 26 day of May, 2020 in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 120 Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

If the unnamed putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, the unnamed putative father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court within thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. This notice may be served by publication.

If the unnamed putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above named court shall hear and determine the petition for adoption. The unnamed putative father’s consent irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative father loses the right to contest both the adoption or the validity of the unnamed putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. The unnamed putative father loses the right to establish paternity of the child under IC 31-14.

Nothing Bobbie Jean Dunn, Trenton K. Hensley, or anyone else says to the unnamed putative father of the child relieves the unnamed putative father of his obligation under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4-4 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

The name and address of the attorney for the Petitioners is Devon M. Sharpe of Jenner & Pattison, 508 East Main Street, Madison, Indiana 47250, Telephone: (812) 265-5132.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 26th day of May, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court 1

Cause No. 72D01-2005-PL-016

Steven Taskey, Michelle Taskey, Personal Finance Company, Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation, and Occupant, and all other persons claiming, any right, title or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to Plaintiff, Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

A “Complaint to Quiet Title” on the real estate described herein, has been filed and is pending against you. Parcel#: 72-02-34-100-007.004-004, Legal Description: A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 4 North, Range 7 East described as follows: Beginning at a spike in the Northwest corner of said Quarter-Quarter and running thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East with the County Road 1059.49 feet to the true point of beginning; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East with said road 258.53 feet; thence South 00 degrees 06 minutes East with an existing fence line 672.72 feet to a steel post; thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes West 253.44 feet to a steel post; thence North 00 degrees 32 minutes West 672.70 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.95 acres, subject to all legal highways., More commonly known as: 2738 E. Burn Rd., Austin, IN 47102.

You must answer the “Complaint to Quiet Title” in writing within Thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication of this suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the “Complaint to Quiet Title”.

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott County Courts

