LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

887 N. GARDNER STREET SCOTTSBURG

On 06/12/2020 @ 09:00 AM

2005 FORD

1FAFP53265A266596

$2,070.00

1995 CHEVROLET

1GCCS194XS8222455

$2,100.00

1989 FORD

1FTCR10A9KUB29299

$2,070.00

2000 FORD

1FAFP55U9YG166105

$2,100.00

1999 CHEVROLET

2G1FP22KXX2115299

$2,070.00

2011 CHEVROLET

1G1PG5S97B7234352

$2,375.00

2003 FORD

1FMYU03133KC15050

$2,100.00

2002 JEEP

1J4GL58K82W150215

$2,070.00

2019 MITSUBISHI

ML32A3HJ6KH005487

$2,225.00

2008 GMC

1GTEC14C38Z212499

$2,325.00

2014 FORD

1FADP3F27EL180757

$2,175.00

2015 MAZDA

3MZBM1U70FM190265

$2,275.00

2002 MERCURY

4M2ZU86WX2ZJ34528

$2,020.00

1997 HONDA

JHLRD1850VC044526

$1,920.00

1990 Play-Mor Trailers

1JW100F1XL1M23309

$2,245.00

5/27 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30am on the 9th day of June, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

CARES Provider Relief Fund-Other Services $45,000

Pre Trial Diversion-Personal Services $75,000

Infraction Deferral-Personal Services $75,000

LIT Public Safety-Personal Services $75,000

Emergency Planning-Other Services $3,836

Highway IPEP Grant-Other Services $7,603

Community Crossing Grant-Other Services $1,227,689

Cumulative Bridge Fund-Other Services $43,696

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: May 27th , 2020

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

5/27 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN RE; The Matter of Unclaimed Property in the Possession of The Scott County Sheriff

NOTICE is hereby provided that the Sheriff of Scott County, Indiana has applied to the Scott Circuit Court in Cause No. 72C01-2004-MI-074 for an order permitting the disposal of certain property obtained as evidence between the years 1999 and 2011. The property includes firearms of various kinds, and other items.

Any person claiming to be the lawful owner of such property may make a claim of ownership, within 30 days of the date of this notice, by delivering notice of a claim of ownership to the Scott County Sheriff or by filing a claim in the Scott Circuit Court Cause No 72C01-2004-MI-074.

Scott County Sheriff

111 S. 1st Street

Scottsburg, INJ 47170

5/27, 6/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2005-EU-0038

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Mona Lisa Sullivan was on the 11th day of May 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul Young, deceased, who died testate on April 16, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 11th day of May 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

5/20, 5/27 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

IN RE The Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng

Cause No. 72D01-2004-MI-018

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Comes now the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, and notifies those whom it may concern that Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey petitions the above court on the 28th day of April, 2020, for the change of her name of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to the name of Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng, and further states that any person may appear at any hearing and may file an objection.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Courts

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-PL-000013

21st MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATHAN A. BASS, and CAMI BASS,

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT – SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: NATHAN A. BASS

BE IT KNOWN that 21st Mortgage Corporation, has filed in the above-captioned court in Scott, Indiana a Complaint for damages and replevin of a manufactured home described as a 2017 Adventure Homes Mojave Model 6763G with VIN No INADH01A07842MJ13 against NATHAN A. BASS and CAMI BASS, whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff and could not be discovered with due diligence.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and are further notified that unless they appear and answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint within thirty [30] days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Timothy J. O’Connor

O’CONNOR & AUERSCH

10475 Crosspoint Blvd. Suite 250

Indianapolis, IN 46256

317-784-8484

5/20, 5/27, 6/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR JACKSON COUNTY

CASE NO. 36D01-2005-PL-16

STEVEN W. AULBACH

Plaintiff,

vs

JEFFERY R. FLETCHER and

REBECCA J. FLETCHER,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Defendants Jeffery R. Fletcher and Rebecca J. Fletcher and those claiming in or through them, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Jackson County Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to foreclose a real estate contract for certain real property located in Jackson County, Indiana, and more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point of the North line of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, at a point in the middle of the public road and 453 feet west of the Northeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of said section 25, thence from this point of beginning running westward along the center of said road 139 feet; thence at right angles southward 200 feet, thence at right angles eastward 139 feet, thence at right angles northward 200 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.87 acre, more or less.

If the named Defendant, or those claiming from, under, or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.

If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above-named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award Plaintiff the relief sought.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22

Young, Lind, Endres & Kraft

126 West Spring Street

New Albany, IN 47150

5/20, 5/27, 6/3 hspaxlp