Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

887 N. GARDNER STREET SCOTTSBURG

On 06/05/2020 @ 09:00 AM

2012 WABASH NATIONAL

1JJV532D5CL618059

$2,900.00

5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 6/3/2020

Celesta Satterwhite, 500.50; David Thomas, 321.60; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Quill Corp., 152.03; The Office Shop, 85.79; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 65.74.

5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

On or about June 7, 2020, the Town of Crothersville intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Wastewater / Drinking Water Program. This program is funded by Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project consists of wastewater treatment plant modifications and a trunk line overflow main and detention structure, a combined sewer overflow compliance project. The project is to include the following activities: construct a new wet weather overflow main running parallel to the existing main sewer trunk line (approximately 2,000 LF); a short run gravity (open cut) stream crossing to a newly constructed underground piping detention system (volume of 70,500 cubic feet)); install an in-line hydrodynamic storm water separator; construct a duplex wet weather pumping station and force main (approximately 600 LF of 24” force main) including required electrical 3 phase primary service; install plant gravity piping for redirection of wet weather flows; modify the CSO overflow piping; install disinfection facilities to treat wet weather flows; modify existing plant surge basins with concrete wall cores and discharge piping from surge basin #4 will be added with a new treated outfall structure into Hominy Ditch; install new effluent meter and automatic composite sampler to monitor treated wet weather discharge; modify existing Master SCADA Unit in the existing plant process control building; and convert a portion of an equipment storage building to house the wet weather pumping station control plane and the variable frequency drives. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $700,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit to low- and moderate-income persons is approximately $393,750. The Applicant also proposed to expend an estimated $5,100,618 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: Indiana Finance Authority – Wastewater State Revolving Fund Loan Program or USDA – Rural Development.

The Town of Crothersville will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon as the opening of the meeting of the Crothersville Town Council allows in the Crothersville Council Chambers, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana, to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. The meeting may also be accessed through the Town of Crothersville Facebook page and will be livestreamed on the Town of Crothersville Facebook page at the above noted date and time. If you want to comment you may respond on Facebook Livestream and all comments will be noted. You must provide your name with your comment. You may also virtually attend through a teleconference format by dialing 978-990-5064, the teleconference access code is 8038928#. If you have comments, you will be required to state your name prior to making the comment for the public record. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and require assistance should contact the Staci Peters, Clerk-Treasurer, Town of Crothersville, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229, (812) 793-2311, no later than May 27, 2020. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons. Si necesita información en español, por favor de llamar al (812) 793-2311.

Information related to the proposed project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of June 1, 2020, at the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. If you have written comments please submit to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201 or via email to tcarter1@aracities.org no later than 5:00 p.m. May 28, 2020, in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by the Town of Crothersville and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed Combined Sewer Overflow Compliance Project for wastewater system improvements, please contact Trena Carter, at (812) 376-9949 M-F 8:30 – 4:30; write to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201; or email Ms. Carter at tcarter1@aracities.org.

5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

The voters of Scott County are notified in accordance with Indiana Code 3-8-2-19 that a primary election will be held within the county on June 2, 2020, with polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

I certify that based on their declarations of candidacy filed in the office of the county election board, and the public questions certified to me by the State of Indiana or this county’s election board, the following individuals and public questions will be placed on the primary ballot:

DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARY CANDIDATES

Dennis Wilson

Scott County Circuit Court Clerk

Don Campbell

Scott County Commissioner

District 1

Robbie Combs

Scott County Commissioner

District 1

Robert C. (Bob) Tobias

Scottcounty Commissioner

District 1

Mark Hays

Scott County Commissioner

District 2

Leroy Williams

Scott County Commissioner

District 2

Dalton Baker

Scott County Coroner

Iva Gasaway

Scott County Council At Large

Robert D. Peacock

Scott County Council At Large

Anthony (Tony) Peacock

Scott County Council At Large

Mike Zollman

Scott County Council At Large

Sheryl Jent

Scott County Recorder

Marilyn Kundysek

Scott County Recorder

Missy Applegate

Scott County Treasurer

Woodrow (Woody) Myers

Governor

Terry Goodin

State Representative District 66

Joseph R. Biden

US President

Michael R. Bloomberg

US President

Pete Buttgieg

US President

Tulsi Gabbard

US President

Bernie Sanders

US President

Tom Steyer

US President

Elizabeth Warren

US President

Andrew Yang

US President

D. Liam Dorris

United States Representative

Ninth District

Brandon Hood

United States Representative

Ninth District

James C. O’Gabhann Iii

United States Representative

Ninth District

Mark J. Powell

United States Representative

Ninth District

Andy Ruff

United States Representative

Ninth District

George T. Holland

United States Representative

Sixth District

Jeannine Lee Lake

United States Representative

Sixth District

Barry Welsh

United States Representative

Sixth District

REPUBLICAN PARTY PRIMARY CANDIDATES

Wendy McClain

Scott County Circuit Court Clerk

Chris Albertston

Scott County Republican State

Convention Delegate District 9

P. David Dowd

Scott County Republican State

Convention Delegate District 9

Christian Evans

Scott County Republican State

Convention Delegate District 9

Eric Gillespie

Scott County Republican State

Convention Delegate District 9

David E. Bruck

Scott County Commissioner

District 1

Randy Julian

Scott County Commissioner

District 1

Lynn Robinson

Scott County Commissioner

District 1

Mike Jones

Scott County Commissioner

District 2

Lonnie Noble

Scott County Coroner

Eric Gillespie

Scott County Council At Large

Clayton Gross

Scott County Council At Large

Lyndi Hughbanks

Scott County Council At Large

Diane Eads MullinsScott County Council At Large

Mark Gardner

Scott County Surveyor

Eric Holcomb

Governor

Jim Cozart

Finley 1 Republican Precinct Committeeman

Lori Croasdell

Finley 1 Republican Precinct Committeeman

Justin Cheatham

Jennings 4 Republican Precinct Committeeman

Lynn Robinson

Jennings 4 Republican Precinct Committeeman

Jeffrey Basham

Lexington 1 Republican Precinct Committeeman

David R. Hardin

Lexington 1 Republican Precinct Committeeman

Kyle J. West

Vienna 6 Republican Precinct Committeeman

Scott Zellers

Vienna 6 Republican Precinct Committeeman

Zach Payne

State Representative District 66

Brian Tibbs

State Reprsentative District 66

Donald J. Trump

US President

Bill Weld

US President

Trey Hollingworth

United States Representative

Ninth District

Mike Campbell

United States Representative

Sixth District

Greg Pence

United States Representative

Sixth District

Dated this 14th Day of May, 2020

Missy Applegate,

Circuit Court Clerk

5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2005-EU-0038

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Mona Lisa Sullivan was on the 11th day of May 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul Young, deceased, who died testate on April 16, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 11th day of May 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

5/20, 5/27 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

IN RE The Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng

Cause No. 72D01-2004-MI-018

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Comes now the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, and notifies those whom it may concern that Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey petitions the above court on the 28th day of April, 2020, for the change of her name of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to the name of Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng, and further states that any person may appear at any hearing and may file an objection.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Courts

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2004-GU-000015

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of

Abbigail Audrey Grimm

and

Vincent Samuel Grimm, Minors.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Father of Abbigail Audrey Grimm and Vincent Samuel Grimm, Eric Grimm, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors has been filed in the Scott Circuit Court alleging that a Guardian should be appointed over the person and estate of the above-mentioned minors due to their incapacity.

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge of said court at the courthouse in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., for an initial hearing and such further proceedings as may be ordered by the Court in this matter.

YOU MUST RESPOND TO THIS SUMMONS NOT LATER THAN TEN (10) DAYS AFTER THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. If you fail to respond or fail to appear, an Order for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors shall be entered in this matter.

Dated: April 28, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk. Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON and THOMPSON, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

72D01-2002-JT-24

72D01-2002-JT-25

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

TJD – DOB 2/26/2017

JPD – DOB 2/26/2017 AND

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

Jimmy Melton (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Mary Davis

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/25/2020 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1811-JC-145

IN THE MATTER OF:

KC – DOB 12/13/2013

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

SHANNON CARVER

(BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)

Jacob Allen Dwight Richie

(Biological Father) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Jacob Allen Dwight Richie and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

5/6, 5/13, /5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1811-JC-144

IN THE MATTER OF:

DC – DOB 11/2/2011

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Shannon Carver (Biological Mother)

Blake Estel Wilson (Biological Father) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Blake Estel Wilson and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No.: 36C01-2004-EU-000035

Notice is hereby given that Kimberly S. Curry was, on the 1st day of May, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Kyle Scott Curry, deceased, who died on the 8th day of April, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 1st day of May, 2020.

MELISSA J. HAYES

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2004-EU-015

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of

Rose Marie Spicer, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tiffany H. Blaylock was, on April 24, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Rose Marie Spicer, deceased, who died on January 25, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 4/27/20

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Rose Marie Spicer

5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2004-EU-000034

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that RICHARD A. TEMPLE was on the 30th day of April 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of ROBERT THOMAS GELSUMINO, deceased, who died testate on April 11, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 30th day of April 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-PL-000013

21st MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATHAN A. BASS, and CAMI BASS,

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT – SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: NATHAN A. BASS

BE IT KNOWN that 21st Mortgage Corporation, has filed in the above-captioned court in Scott, Indiana a Complaint for damages and replevin of a manufactured home described as a 2017 Adventure Homes Mojave Model 6763G with VIN No INADH01A07842MJ13 against NATHAN A. BASS and CAMI BASS, whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff and could not be discovered with due diligence.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and are further notified that unless they appear and answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint within thirty [30] days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Timothy J. O’Connor

O’CONNOR & AUERSCH

10475 Crosspoint Blvd. Suite 250

Indianapolis, IN 46256

317-784-8484

5/20, 5/27, 6/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR JACKSON COUNTY

CASE NO. 36D01-2005-PL-16

STEVEN W. AULBACH

Plaintiff,

vs

JEFFERY R. FLETCHER and

REBECCA J. FLETCHER,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Defendants Jeffery R. Fletcher and Rebecca J. Fletcher and those claiming in or through them, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Jackson County Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to foreclose a real estate contract for certain real property located in Jackson County, Indiana, and more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point of the North line of Section 25, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, at a point in the middle of the public road and 453 feet west of the Northeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of said section 25, thence from this point of beginning running westward along the center of said road 139 feet; thence at right angles southward 200 feet, thence at right angles eastward 139 feet, thence at right angles northward 200 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.87 acre, more or less.

If the named Defendant, or those claiming from, under, or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.

If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above-named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award Plaintiff the relief sought.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22

Young, Lind, Endres & Kraft

126 West Spring Street

New Albany, IN 47150

5/20, 5/27, 6/3 hspaxlp