LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION TO CONSTRUCT AND FINANCE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE SEWAGE WORKS OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA AND THE ADOPTION AND PURPORT OF THE ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SAME

On January 7, 2020, the Town Council of the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (the “Town”) adopted a Bond Ordinance (the “Bond Ordinance”) thereby determining and ordering the construction of certain improvements and renovations to the existing sewage works system of the Town, including but not limited to: (1) construct a new wet weather overflow main that runs parallel to the existing main sewer trunk line (known as the “HD” system), which serves as the main plant influent from Crothersville’s collection system; (2) construct a new underground piping detention system; (3) install a new in-line Hydrodynamic Storm Water Separator; (4) construct a new duplex wet weather pumping station and force main with required electrical system upgrades that in conjunction with the proposed detention system; (5) provide new plant gravity piping; (6) modify the existing CSO overflow piping; (7) install disinfection facilities, including chlorination & de-chlorination systems in the existing blower building to the east of the surge basins; (8) modify existing plant Surge Basins with concrete wall cores, and add discharge piping from surge basin #4; (9) install new effluent meter and automatic composite sampler; (10) modify the existing master SCADA Unit in the existing plant process control building and (11) convert a portion of the existing equipment storage building to house the new wet weather pumping station control panel and Variable Frequency Drives (VFD’s), including items as provided on the Preliminary Engineering Report, if applicable (provided by Indiana Finance Authority pursuant to the SRF Program)(collectively, the “Project”).

The Bond Ordinance orders and directs that the cost of the improvement project will not exceed $6,000,000, plus investment earnings on such amount, which will be funded by the Town from the proceeds of taxable sewage works revenue bonds issued in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 (the “Bonds”) as well as certain other funds. The Bonds will be payable solely from the net revenues of the sewage works (as defined in the Bond Ordinance) on parity with the 2011 Bonds (defined in the Bond Ordinance).

A copy of plans and specifications for the Project and the Bond Ordinance are available for examination and copying at the office of the ClerkTreasurer located at 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana, during normal business hours. Objections to this project and the Bonds may be filed in the time DATED: May 13, 2020

TOWN COUNCIL OF TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 6/3/2020

Cardmember Services, $868.00

POLL LOCATIONS

SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA

GENERAL ELECTION

Finley Township

Precinct No. 1

Finley Fire Station

4012 W State Road 56

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Jennings Township

Precinct No. 1, 2 & 5

Austin Boys High School Gymnasium

165 S Highway 31

Austin, IN 47102

Precinct No. 3 & 4

Austin High School Cafeteria

401 S Highway 31

Austin, IN 47102

Johnson Township

Precinct No. 1

Johnson Elementary School

4235 E State Road 256

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Lexington Township

Precinct No. 1 & 2 & 3

Lexington Elementary School

7980 E Walnut St

Lexington, IN 47138

Vienna Township

Precinct No. 1

Vienna-Finley Elementary School

445 E Ivan Rogers Dr

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Precinct No. 2, 5 & 6

Scottsburg High School McClain Gymnasium

500 S Gardner (Hwy 31 S)

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Precinct No. 3 & 4

Scottsburg Middle School – Cafeteria

425 S 3rd St

Scottsburg, IN 47170

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to Indiana Code 20-26-7-37, the Board of School Trustees of Scott county School District 2 gives notice that on May 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., they will meet in public session at Scott County School District 2 Administration Office Board Room at 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana, to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the proposed renovation of and improvements to school facilities, including site improvements and the purchase of real estate, equipment, buses and technology. You are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing.

In light of the changing circumstances as they relate to COVID-19 and the Executive Orders of the Governor of the State of Indiana regarding social distancing, please check the School corporation’s website or contact the School Corporation’s central office prior to the scheduled hearing to receive up-to-date information about meeting logistics, including whether the meeting will be held electronically, and which may include instructions for how to access such electronic meeting, if applicable.

Dated: May 13, 2020

Andrea L. Soloe

Secretary, Board of School Trustees

Scott County School District 2

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

36C01-2004-EU-000028

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Aretta White-Hashman was on the 20th day of April, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruby

Mathews, deceased, who died testate 0n March 25, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 20th day of April, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2003-DN-29

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Maranda F. Gates

Petitioner,

and

Tony A. Gates

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Tony A. Gates

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Tony A. Gates, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on March 2, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: May 6, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Maranda F. Gates

In The Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

IN RE The Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng

Cause No. 72D01-2004-MI-018

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Comes now the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, and notifies those whom it may concern that Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey petitions the above court on the 28th day of April, 2020, for the change of her name of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to the name of Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng, and further states that any person may appear at any hearing and may file an objection.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Courts

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2004-GU-000015

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of

Abbigail Audrey Grimm

and

Vincent Samuel Grimm, Minors.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Father of Abbigail Audrey Grimm and Vincent Samuel Grimm, Eric Grimm, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors has been filed in the Scott Circuit Court alleging that a Guardian should be appointed over the person and estate of the above-mentioned minors due to their incapacity.

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge of said court at the courthouse in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., for an initial hearing and such further proceedings as may be ordered by the Court in this matter.

YOU MUST RESPOND TO THIS SUMMONS NOT LATER THAN TEN (10) DAYS AFTER THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. If you fail to respond or fail to appear, an Order for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors shall be entered in this matter.

Dated: April 28, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk. Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON and THOMPSON, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2004-GU-000016

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of

Abbigail Audrey Grimm

and

Vincent Samuel Grimm, Minors.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Father of Abbigail Audrey Grimm and Vincent Samuel Grimm, Eric Grimm, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors has been filed in the Scott Circuit Court alleging that a Guardian should be appointed over the person and estate of the above-mentioned minors due to their incapacity.

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge of said court at the courthouse in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., for an initial hearing and such further proceedings as may be ordered by the Court in this matter.

YOU MUST RESPOND TO THIS SUMMONS NOT LATER THAN TEN (10) DAYS AFTER THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. If you fail to respond or fail to appear, an Order for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors shall be entered in this matter.

Dated: April 28, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk. Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON and THOMPSON, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

72D01-2002-JT-24

72D01-2002-JT-25

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

TJD – DOB 2/26/2017

JPD – DOB 2/26/2017 AND

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

Jimmy Melton (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Mary Davis

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/25/2020 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1811-JC-145

IN THE MATTER OF:

KC – DOB 12/13/2013

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

SHANNON CARVER

(BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)

Jacob Allen Dwight Richie

(Biological Father) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Jacob Allen Dwight Richie and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1811-JC-144

IN THE MATTER OF:

DC – DOB 11/2/2011

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Shannon Carver (Biological Mother)

Blake Estel Wilson (Biological Father) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Blake Estel Wilson and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No.: 36C01-2004-EU-000035

Notice is hereby given that Kimberly S. Curry was, on the 1st day of May, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Kyle Scott Curry, deceased, who died on the 8th day of April, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 1st day of May, 2020.

MELISSA J. HAYES

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2004-EU-015

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of

Rose Marie Spicer, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tiffany H. Blaylock was, on April 24, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Rose Marie Spicer, deceased, who died on January 25, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 4/27/20

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Rose Marie Spicer

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2004-EU-000034

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that RICHARD A. TEMPLE was on the 30th day of April 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of ROBERT THOMAS GELSUMINO, deceased, who died testate on April 11, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 30th day of April 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

