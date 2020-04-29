Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Court Claim to be approved 5/6/2020
CASA of Scott County Inc., $16,842.50.
4/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
PUBLIC TEST
Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Election Board will conduct a public test of the electronic voting systems to be used in the upcoming primary election on June 2, 2020.
This test will be conducted at the Scott County Courthouse on Thursday, May 7, at 11:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128.
Missy Applegate, Secretary
Scott County Election Board
4/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 a.m. on the 12th day of May, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Fund Name:
Local Road & Street-
Other Services $120,000
Scott Memorial Hospital
Reserve-Personnel Services $20,948
Rainy Day-Other Services $40,000
Scott Memorial Hospital
Reserve-Supplies $ 20,000
Scott Memorial Hospital
Reserve-Capital Outlay $15,000
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: April 24, 2020
Tammy Stout Johnson
Scott County Auditor
4/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, for the 2020 Community Crossing Resurfacing Program.
At the hour of 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.
Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2009).
The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.
The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.
The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:
Jackson County Highway Department
360 South County Road 25 East
Brownstown, Indiana 47220
A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.
The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.
Jackson County Auditor
Kathy Hohenstreiter
4/22, 4/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
Case NO.: 72C01-2004-EU-000012
IN RE: The Estate Of William Shirley, Jr., Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Wilma Sue Shirley was on April 9, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of William Shirley, Jr., deceased, who died on March 15, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: April 9, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
KERRY THOMPSON
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Facsimile: (812) 752-6989
Supreme Court ID #840-72
Attorney for the Estate of William Shirley, Jr .
4/22, 4/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
In The Circuit Court
For The County Of Scott
State Of Indiana
IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of:
Stanley E. Everett , Deceased.
Cause No. 72C01-2003-EU-0010
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana. Notice is hereby given that David A. Everett was on the 1st day of April, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stanley E. Everett, deceased, who died testate on the 21st day of March, 2020.
All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED at Scottsburg, Indiana this 2nd day of April, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Daniel L. Brown,
23523-49
Daniel L. Brown Law Office, P.C.
62 Public Square
P.O. Box 338
Salem, Indiana 47167
(812) 883-3200
Attorney for Personal Representative
4/22, 4/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
In the Scott Circuit Court
Cause No. 72C01-2003-GU-011
In the matter of the Guardianship of Ava Rayne Martinez
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
The State of Indiana to the person names as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:
Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person names as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitions Helena Annette Spicer and Kenny Edward Brown, are seeking guardianship over Ave Rayne Martinez.
This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Juan Andrew Martinez, father, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the Complaint.
If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitioners arising out of the transaction or occurrence that it the subject of the Petitioners’ claim, you must assert it in your written answer.
The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioner is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.
Dated this 23rd day of March, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk
Scott Circuit Court
John F. Dietrich
Attorney at Law
63 West Wardell St
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-2344
Attorney I.D. No: 14224-53
4/8, 4/15, 4/22 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
Case No: 72C01-2003-EU-009
In The Matter of The Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of John E. Leonard, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Krista J. Leonard was, on April 6, 2020, appointed Administrator of the Estate of John E. Leonard, deceased, who died on January 28, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: April 6, 2020 in Scottsburg, Indiana
Missy Applegate
Clerk,
Scott Circuit Court
T. Michael Carter
14475-98
Attorney At Law
37 South First Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-1000
4/15, 4/22 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that on April 8, 2020, there was tendered for filing with the Federal Communications Commission an application for assignment of license of broadcast station WJAA from MIDLAND MEDIA, INC. to SOCIAL BUTTERFLY MEDIA, LLC. WJAA operates on FM channel 242. The sole officer, directors and 10% or greater stockholder of assignor is Robert Becker. The officers, directors and 10% or greater stockholders of assignee are Rebecca and Brent Schepman. A copy of the application and related material is on file for public inspection at www.fcc.gov.
4/15, 4/22, 4/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-011
In the Matter of the Petition of Ashley Michelle Cox for Name Change
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Notice is hereby given that Ashley Michelle Cox has filed in the Scott Superior Court, a petition for change of name to Ashley Michelle Hardin.
This petition will be heard and decided no sooner than thirty days for the last date of publication.
Dated: April 3, 2020
Marsha Owens Howser
Judge
Scott Superior Court
Greg S. Morin
30045-49
Montgomery, Elsner & Pardieck
308 West Second Street
PO Box 657
Seymour, IN 47274
812-522-4109
5/22, 4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Cause No. 72D01-2004-MI-12
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Stacy L McGuyre, not individually, but as personal representative of the estate of Dorothy J. Carson; and the estate of Richard P. Nutting,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SUIT
The State of Indiana to the Estate of Richard P. Nutting:
You are notified that you have been sued in the Court named above.
The nature of the suit against you: Declaratory Judgment and Equitable Subrogation on the following described real property:
ALCORN FARM DIVISION TRACT 3, being a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence South 00º 21′ 43″ West, 792.50 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 19′ 04″ West, 1814.42 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 43º 17′ 40″ East, 446.97 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 82º 03′ 17″ West, 381.41 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 61º 11’ 15″ West, 341.06 feet to a Mag Nail found in State Road #356; thence with State Road #356, South 56º 13′ 32″ West, 67.37 feet to a Mag Nail found; thence leaving State Road #356, South 32º 57′ 49″ East, 600.44 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence South 89º 19’ 04″ .East, 9.39 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 3.836 acres, more or less, and subject to all legal rights-of-way and easements.
ALSO CONTAINING the following 50 foot wide ingress/egress and utility easement, the centerline of which is described as follows:
Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence South 00º 21’ 43″ West, 792.50 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 19′ 04″ West, 1814.42 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING of the easement; thence with the centerline of the 50 foot wide easement the following four courses, South 00º 39′ 29″ West, 266.70 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 20′ 31″ West, 352.08 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 24º 29′ 55″ West, 317.47 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence continuing North 24º 29′ 55″ West, 399.15 feet to a MagNail found in State Road #356 and the terminus of the 50 foot wide easement.
ALSO CONTAINING the following 40 foot wide ingress/egress and utility easement, the boundary of which is described as follows:
Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence North 87º 34’ 13” West, 21.02 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 20’ 31″ West, 1506.83 feet to a 5/8” Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING of the boundary of said 40 foot wide easement; thence North 11º 56′ 31″ West, 22.82 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 87º 49′ 34″ West, 392.92 feet to a Mag Nail found in State Road #356; thence with State Road #356, North 33º 13′ 27″ East, 46.69 feet to a point; thence leaving State Road #356, South 87º 49’ 34″ East, 400.00 feet to a point; thence South 11º 56′ 31″ East, 62.95 feet to a point; thence South 11º 56′ 31″ East, 141.10 feet; thence South 02º 40′ 31″ west, 342.26 feet; thence South 43º 17′ 40″ West, 74.80 feet; thence North 46º 42′ 20″ West, 40.00 feet; thence North 43º 17′ 40″ East, 60.00 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 02º 40′ 31″ East, 322.33 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; North 11º 56′ 31″ West, 144.91 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Grantors hereby reserve utility easement of 501 in width as measured from the centerline of the state road for roadway expansion on the front; and 20′ in width as measured from the lot line on the sides and in the back of the lot for utilities.
Commonly known as: 9585 East Amos Lane, Lexington, IN 47138.
You must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Declaratory Judgment, Equitable Subrogation, Unjust Enrichment, and for Other Relief.
This notice by publication is specifically directed to the above-named named defendant.
If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint for Declaratory Judgment, Equitable Subrogation, Unjust Enrichment, and for Other Relief in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before the 5th day of June, 2020, (the same being within thirty (30) days after the third publication of this Notice of Suit) and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.
KRIEG DEVAULT LLP
/s/ Scott J. Fandre
Scott J. Fandre (#27681-71)
Krieg DeVault LLP
4101 Edison Lakes Parkway, Suite 100
Mishawaka, Indiana 46545
Tel: (574) 277-1200
Attorneys for Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
4/22, 4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
Case No.: 72C01-2004-EU-000013
IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Mary Diaz, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that David Sebastian and Charles Sebastian were, on April 21, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mary Diaz, deceased, who died on March 24, 2020. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: April 21, 2020
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Kerry Thompson, #840-72
Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the estate of Mary Diaz
4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
IN The Scott Circuit Court
Case No: 72C01-2004-EU-0011
IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate
Of Nick Macahan, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Dean Mullins and Richard Burch were, on April 2, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Nick Macahan, deceased, who died on October 31, 2019. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: April 2, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Robert L. Houston, #7800-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC
49 E. Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Phone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Estate of Nick Macahan
4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
Cause No: 72C01-2004-EU-014
In Re: The Unsupervised Estate Of James R. Shepherd, Sr., Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Kimberly Baze was, on April 21, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of James R. Shepherd, Sr., deceased, who died on Mach 24, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: April 21, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Robert L. Houston, #7800-72
Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC
49 E. Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Phone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Estate of James R. Shepherd, Sr.
4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp