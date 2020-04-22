LEGAL NOTICES

2020 JC County Tax Rates

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 5/6/2020

American Judges Association, 175.00; Celesta Satterwhite, 327.25; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Quill Corp., 373.45; The Office Shop, 389.60; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 3,551.74

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, for the 2020 Community Crossing Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2009).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, Indiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Kathy Hohenstreiter

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case NO.: 72C01-2004-EU-000012

IN RE: The Estate Of William Shirley, Jr., Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Wilma Sue Shirley was on April 9, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of William Shirley, Jr., deceased, who died on March 15, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 9, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

KERRY THOMPSON

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

Supreme Court ID #840-72

Attorney for the Estate of William Shirley, Jr .

In The Circuit Court

For The County Of Scott

State Of Indiana

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of:

Stanley E. Everett , Deceased.

Cause No. 72C01-2003-EU-0010

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana. Notice is hereby given that David A. Everett was on the 1st day of April, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stanley E. Everett, deceased, who died testate on the 21st day of March, 2020.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Scottsburg, Indiana this 2nd day of April, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Daniel L. Brown,

23523-49

Daniel L. Brown Law Office, P.C.

62 Public Square

P.O. Box 338

Salem, Indiana 47167

(812) 883-3200

Attorney for Personal Representative

State of Indiana

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2003-GU-011

In the matter of the Guardianship of Ava Rayne Martinez

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the person names as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person names as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitions Helena Annette Spicer and Kenny Edward Brown, are seeking guardianship over Ave Rayne Martinez.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Juan Andrew Martinez, father, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitioners arising out of the transaction or occurrence that it the subject of the Petitioners’ claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioner is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Dated this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell St

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney I.D. No: 14224-53

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2003-EU-009

In The Matter of The Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of John E. Leonard, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Krista J. Leonard was, on April 6, 2020, appointed Administrator of the Estate of John E. Leonard, deceased, who died on January 28, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 6, 2020 in Scottsburg, Indiana

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

T. Michael Carter

14475-98

Attorney At Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that on April 8, 2020, there was tendered for filing with the Federal Communications Commission an application for assignment of license of broadcast station WJAA from MIDLAND MEDIA, INC. to SOCIAL BUTTERFLY MEDIA, LLC. WJAA operates on FM channel 242. The sole officer, directors and 10% or greater stockholder of assignor is Robert Becker. The officers, directors and 10% or greater stockholders of assignee are Rebecca and Brent Schepman. A copy of the application and related material is on file for public inspection at www.fcc.gov.

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-011

In the Matter of the Petition of Ashley Michelle Cox for Name Change

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that Ashley Michelle Cox has filed in the Scott Superior Court, a petition for change of name to Ashley Michelle Hardin.

This petition will be heard and decided no sooner than thirty days for the last date of publication.

Dated: April 3, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judge

Scott Superior Court

Greg S. Morin

30045-49

Montgomery, Elsner & Pardieck

308 West Second Street

PO Box 657

Seymour, IN 47274

812-522-4109

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2004-MI-12

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Stacy L McGuyre, not individually, but as personal representative of the estate of Dorothy J. Carson; and the estate of Richard P. Nutting,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Estate of Richard P. Nutting:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court named above.

The nature of the suit against you: Declaratory Judgment and Equitable Subrogation on the following described real property:

ALCORN FARM DIVISION TRACT 3, being a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence South 00º 21′ 43″ West, 792.50 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 19′ 04″ West, 1814.42 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 43º 17′ 40″ East, 446.97 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 82º 03′ 17″ West, 381.41 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 61º 11’ 15″ West, 341.06 feet to a Mag Nail found in State Road #356; thence with State Road #356, South 56º 13′ 32″ West, 67.37 feet to a Mag Nail found; thence leaving State Road #356, South 32º 57′ 49″ East, 600.44 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence South 89º 19’ 04″ .East, 9.39 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 3.836 acres, more or less, and subject to all legal rights-of-way and easements.

ALSO CONTAINING the following 50 foot wide ingress/egress and utility easement, the centerline of which is described as follows:

Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence South 00º 21’ 43″ West, 792.50 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 19′ 04″ West, 1814.42 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING of the easement; thence with the centerline of the 50 foot wide easement the following four courses, South 00º 39′ 29″ West, 266.70 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 20′ 31″ West, 352.08 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 24º 29′ 55″ West, 317.47 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence continuing North 24º 29′ 55″ West, 399.15 feet to a MagNail found in State Road #356 and the terminus of the 50 foot wide easement.

ALSO CONTAINING the following 40 foot wide ingress/egress and utility easement, the boundary of which is described as follows:

Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence North 87º 34’ 13” West, 21.02 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 20’ 31″ West, 1506.83 feet to a 5/8” Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING of the boundary of said 40 foot wide easement; thence North 11º 56′ 31″ West, 22.82 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 87º 49′ 34″ West, 392.92 feet to a Mag Nail found in State Road #356; thence with State Road #356, North 33º 13′ 27″ East, 46.69 feet to a point; thence leaving State Road #356, South 87º 49’ 34″ East, 400.00 feet to a point; thence South 11º 56′ 31″ East, 62.95 feet to a point; thence South 11º 56′ 31″ East, 141.10 feet; thence South 02º 40′ 31″ west, 342.26 feet; thence South 43º 17′ 40″ West, 74.80 feet; thence North 46º 42′ 20″ West, 40.00 feet; thence North 43º 17′ 40″ East, 60.00 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 02º 40′ 31″ East, 322.33 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; North 11º 56′ 31″ West, 144.91 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Grantors hereby reserve utility easement of 501 in width as measured from the centerline of the state road for roadway expansion on the front; and 20′ in width as measured from the lot line on the sides and in the back of the lot for utilities.

Commonly known as: 9585 East Amos Lane, Lexington, IN 47138.

You must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Declaratory Judgment, Equitable Subrogation, Unjust Enrichment, and for Other Relief.

This notice by publication is specifically directed to the above-named named defendant.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint for Declaratory Judgment, Equitable Subrogation, Unjust Enrichment, and for Other Relief in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before the 5th day of June, 2020, (the same being within thirty (30) days after the third publication of this Notice of Suit) and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

KRIEG DEVAULT LLP

/s/ Scott J. Fandre

Scott J. Fandre (#27681-71)

Krieg DeVault LLP

4101 Edison Lakes Parkway, Suite 100

Mishawaka, Indiana 46545

Tel: (574) 277-1200

Attorneys for Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

