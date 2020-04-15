Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Common Council (the “Council”) for the City of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “City”) will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM, on April 27th, 2020 in accordance with Indiana Code 5-23-1 et. seq. (the “Act”) and Indiana Code 5-3-1. Pursuant to the Governor’s executive order currently limiting in-person public meetings, the public hearing will be streamed online via at the following web address: www.cityofscottsburg.com.
The public hearing will be in regard to the recommendation to award an engineering contract for the design, permitting, and inspection of wastewater improvements and associated infrastructure (the “Project”), in accordance with the Act. Pursuant to the Act, the City requested proposals and qualifications for the design of the Project.
After review and analysis of proposals received, a recommendation has been made to the Council to award the engineering contract to Midwestern Engineers, Inc. (the “Engineer”) of Loogootee, IN.
Copies of the proposals and a written explanation of the basis upon which the recommendation is being made are with the City Council and Mayor and are available for public inspection on the City’s website: www.cityofscottsburg.com or by contacting the City at (812) 752-3169 or via mail at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170.
The above notice of public hearing is required by Indiana Code 5-23-5-9. The public is invited to comment on any of the matters herein noted from today through 12:00 PM, on April 27th, 2020 at the web address, phone number, or mailing address provided above in this advertisement. The City will make every reasonable effort, while complying with all government orders and recommendations of social distancing and limited gatherings, to allow all taxpayers, residents, or interested parties who appear be given an opportunity to express their views on the recommendation.
Dated this 15th Day of April, 2020.
4/15 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
In the Matter of the Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey, whose mailing address 692 E. Cutshall Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she intends to file a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng.
Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey
Petitioner
Dated: April 1, 2020
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-009
In the Matter of the Name Change of
Dakota Michael Watrous
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Dakota Michael Watrous, whose mailing address 635 S. 3rd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Dakota Michael Watrous to Dakota Michael Stidham.
Dakota Michael Watrous
Petitioner
Dated: March 16, 2020
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
In The Circuit Court
For Jackson County
State Of Indiana
Cause No.: 36D01-2003-PL-13
Jack Pine Properties, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs
Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC,
Unknown Occupant, All Other
Interested Parties, and The World,
Defendants.
Parcel # 36-66-17-403-184.000-009
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Defendants Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC, Unknown Occupant, All Other Interested Parties, and the World, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to quiet title to certain real property in Jackson County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Lot number nine (9) in Block “B” in Highlawn Addition to the City of Seymour, Jackson County, Indiana.
If the named Defendants, or those claiming from, under or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.
If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award the Plaintiff the relief sought.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk, Jackson Circuit
Justin E. Endres # 28205-22
Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22
YOUNG, LIND, ENDRES & KRAFT
126 West Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-2555
4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
In the Scott Circuit Court
Cause No. 72C01-2003-GU-011
In the matter of the Guardianship of Ava Rayne Martinez
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
The State of Indiana to the person names as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:
Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person names as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitions Helena Annette Spicer and Kenny Edward Brown, are seeking guardianship over Ave Rayne Martinez.
This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Juan Andrew Martinez, father, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the Complaint.
If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitioners arising out of the transaction or occurrence that it the subject of the Petitioners’ claim, you must assert it in your written answer.
The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioner is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.
Dated this 23rd day of March, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk
Scott Circuit Court
John F. Dietrich
Attorney at Law
63 West Wardell St
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-2344
Attorney I.D. No: 14224-53
4/8, 4/15, 4/22 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit Court
Case No: 72C01-2003-EU-009
In The Matter of The Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of John E. Leonard, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Krista J. Leonard was, on April 6, 2020, appointed Administrator of the Estate of John E. Leonard, deceased, who died on January 28, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: April 6, 2020 in Scottsburg, Indiana
Missy Applegate
Clerk,
Scott Circuit Court
T. Michael Carter
14475-98
Attorney At Law
37 South First Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-1000
4/15, 4/22 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that on April 8, 2020, there was tendered for filing with the Federal Communications Commission an application for assignment of license of broadcast station WJAA from MIDLAND MEDIA, INC. to SOCIAL BUTTERFLY MEDIA, LLC. WJAA operates on FM channel 242. The sole officer, directors and 10% or greater stockholder of assignor is Robert Becker. The officers, directors and 10% or greater stockholders of assignee are Rebecca and Brent Schepman. A copy of the application and related material is on file for public inspection at www.fcc.gov.
4/15, 4/22, 4/29 hspaxlp