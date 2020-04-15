Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council (the “Council”) for the City of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “City”) will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM, on April 27th, 2020 in accordance with Indiana Code 5-23-1 et. seq. (the “Act”) and Indiana Code 5-3-1. Pursuant to the Governor’s executive order currently limiting in-person public meetings, the public hearing will be streamed online via at the following web address: www.cityofscottsburg.com.

The public hearing will be in regard to the recommendation to award an engineering contract for the design, permitting, and inspection of wastewater improvements and associated infrastructure (the “Project”), in accordance with the Act. Pursuant to the Act, the City requested proposals and qualifications for the design of the Project.

After review and analysis of proposals received, a recommendation has been made to the Council to award the engineering contract to Midwestern Engineers, Inc. (the “Engineer”) of Loogootee, IN.

Copies of the proposals and a written explanation of the basis upon which the recommendation is being made are with the City Council and Mayor and are available for public inspection on the City’s website: www.cityofscottsburg.com or by contacting the City at (812) 752-3169 or via mail at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170.

The above notice of public hearing is required by Indiana Code 5-23-5-9. The public is invited to comment on any of the matters herein noted from today through 12:00 PM, on April 27th, 2020 at the web address, phone number, or mailing address provided above in this advertisement. The City will make every reasonable effort, while complying with all government orders and recommendations of social distancing and limited gatherings, to allow all taxpayers, residents, or interested parties who appear be given an opportunity to express their views on the recommendation.

Dated this 15th Day of April, 2020.

4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

In the Matter of the Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey, whose mailing address 692 E. Cutshall Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she intends to file a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng.

Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey

Petitioner

Dated: April 1, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-009

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Dakota Michael Watrous

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Dakota Michael Watrous, whose mailing address 635 S. 3rd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Dakota Michael Watrous to Dakota Michael Stidham.

Dakota Michael Watrous

Petitioner

Dated: March 16, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Circuit Court

For Jackson County

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 36D01-2003-PL-13

Jack Pine Properties, LLC,

Plaintiff

vs

Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC,

Unknown Occupant, All Other

Interested Parties, and The World,

Defendants.

Parcel # 36-66-17-403-184.000-009

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Defendants Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC, Unknown Occupant, All Other Interested Parties, and the World, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to quiet title to certain real property in Jackson County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot number nine (9) in Block “B” in Highlawn Addition to the City of Seymour, Jackson County, Indiana.

If the named Defendants, or those claiming from, under or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.

If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award the Plaintiff the relief sought.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit

Justin E. Endres # 28205-22

Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22

YOUNG, LIND, ENDRES & KRAFT

126 West Spring Street

New Albany, IN 47150

(812) 945-2555

4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2003-GU-011

In the matter of the Guardianship of Ava Rayne Martinez

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the person names as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person names as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitions Helena Annette Spicer and Kenny Edward Brown, are seeking guardianship over Ave Rayne Martinez.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Juan Andrew Martinez, father, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitioners arising out of the transaction or occurrence that it the subject of the Petitioners’ claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioner is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Dated this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell St

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney I.D. No: 14224-53

4/8, 4/15, 4/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2003-EU-009

In The Matter of The Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of John E. Leonard, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Krista J. Leonard was, on April 6, 2020, appointed Administrator of the Estate of John E. Leonard, deceased, who died on January 28, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 6, 2020 in Scottsburg, Indiana

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

T. Michael Carter

14475-98

Attorney At Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

4/15, 4/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that on April 8, 2020, there was tendered for filing with the Federal Communications Commission an application for assignment of license of broadcast station WJAA from MIDLAND MEDIA, INC. to SOCIAL BUTTERFLY MEDIA, LLC. WJAA operates on FM channel 242. The sole officer, directors and 10% or greater stockholder of assignor is Robert Becker. The officers, directors and 10% or greater stockholders of assignee are Rebecca and Brent Schepman. A copy of the application and related material is on file for public inspection at www.fcc.gov.

4/15, 4/22, 4/29 hspaxlp