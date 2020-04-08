Legal Notices

2020 Scott Tax Rates

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-1-20

Applicant: Angela Doebler

Owners: Frakes Kenneth and Maxine Right of Survivorship & Doebler, Angela C

Zoning District: R1 – Single Family Residential

Property Location: 628 S 1st Street Road Scottsburg, IN 47170

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Article 11.M which states in part “..Only one primary structure shall be allowed on any one lot at any time..” in conjunction with Article 3.B.2.a allowing for Single Family Detached Dwellings.

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variance for the purpose of adding a second primary structure, in the form of a 16’x76’ 2019 Westgate Model 6762L mobile home, to the lot in order to care for the medical needs of her mother.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 722-1157.

April Ramoni,

Executive Secretary,

Board of Zoning Appeals

4/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact

April 8, 2020

Town of Crothersville

Danieta Foster, Town Council President

111 E. Howard Street

Crothersville, IN 47229

812.793.2311

TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS:

The Town of Crothersville is giving notice that it has made a Finding of No Significant Impact for the following project:

Project Title or Name: Crothersville CSO Compliance Plan Improvements Project

Purpose or Nature of Project: The CSO Compliance Plan Improvements Project includes: construct a new wet weather overflow main running parallel to the existing main sewer trunk line (approximately 2,000 LF); a short run gravity (open cut) stream crossing to a newly constructed underground piping detention system (volume of 70,500 cubic feet)); install an in-line hydrodynamic storm water separator; construct a duplex wet weather pumping station and force main (approximately 600 LF of 24” force main) including required electrical 3 phase primary service; install plant gravity piping for redirection of wet weather flows; modify the CSO overflow piping; install disinfection facility (chlorination & de-chlorination systems) to treat wet weather flows; modify existing plant surge basins with concrete wall cores and discharge piping from surge basin #4 will be added with a new treated outfall structure into Hominy Ditch; install new effluent meter and automatic composite sampler to monitor treated wet weather discharge; modify existing Master SCADA Unit in the existing plant process control building; and convert a portion of an equipment storage building to house the wet weather pumping station control plane and the variable frequency drives. The new wet weather overflow main and outfall may require tree clearing (mostly small trees, saplings and bushes). The project limits will be restricted to be outside of the 100-foot boundary of the Crothersville Cemetery Association property.

Location of Project: The Crothersville Waste Water Treatment Plant including adjacent property and along the north side of what is known locally “Hominy Ditch” from the treatment plant through the intersections with Bethany Road, Park Ave. and Kovener Street ending in the Wehmiller’s field all within or adjacent to the Town of Crothersville, Jackson County, Indiana

Estimated Cost of Project: $5,800,618

Funding Source: Wastewater State Revolving Fund (WWSRF) Loan Program/Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Community Development Block Grant-Wastewater / Drinking Water program

An environmental assessment for this project has been made by the Town of Crothersville and is available for public examination and copying on weekdays during normal business hours by prior arrangement, at the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 or may be requested via email at Crothersville@frontier.com or tcarter1@aracities.org. Based on this assessment the Town of Crothersville has determined that the project will not significantly affect the quality of the human environment and, hence, an environmental impact statement will not be undertaken under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (P.L. 91-910).

All interested agencies, groups and persons disagreeing with this decision are invited to submit written comments for consideration to the Town of Crothersville, ATTN: , Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229. Such written comments should be received at the address specified on or before April 24, 2020. All such comments received will be considered, and the Town of Crothersville will not take any administrative action on the project prior to the expiration of the comment period.

Objections to Conditions Release

The State will accept an objection to its approval only if it is on one of the following basis: (a) that the certification was not in fact executed by the certifying officer or other officer of applicant approved by the State; or (b) that the applicant’s environmental review record for the project indicated omission of a required review process. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedure (24 CFR Part 58) and may be addressed to the State of Indiana, Indiana Finance Authority, Environmental Review Coordinator, 100 North Senate Ave., Ste. 1275, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or State of Indiana, Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Environmental Officer, One North Capitol, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2027

Objections to the release on basis other than those stated above will not be considered by the State. No objections received after May 10, 2020 will be considered by the State.

Danieta Foster

Town Council President

Town of Crothersville

4/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

2020-1 CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids will be received by the TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, acting by and through the TOWN BOARD (hereinafter referred to as “the Owner”), at 111 WEST HOWARD STREET, CROTHERSVILLE, IN 47229 until 10:00 AM local time, TUESDAY APRIL 28, 2020, for the construction of 2020-1 CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS for the TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE. Bids received by the time and date specified will then be publicly opened and read aloud.

THIS PROJECT CONSISTS OF A LUMP SUM BID FOR BITUMINOUS PATCHING, STRUCTURAL OVERLAY, AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS AND RELATED ITEMS, AT SEPARATE LOCATIONS.

After review and award of a contract, the Owner will provide a “Notice to Proceed” to the Contractor. Contractor will then have 10 working days after said “Notice to Proceed” to commence construction and 120 days total to achieve substantial completion and an additional 30 days to complete all work for this project, for a total of 150 days after issuance of “Notice to Proceed” to project closeout. Substantial completion date is therefore anticipated to be NOVEMBER 3, 2020 and final completion date is therefore anticipated to be DECEMBER 1, 2020, based on a Notice of Award of MAY 5, 2020 and Notice to Proceed and Contract approval by JULY 7, 2020. Contractor will be assessed $300.00 a day liquidated damages for any work remaining over and above either of the specified contract completion dates. Payment to be made on a standard monthly claim basis, with 10% retainage, and said retainage may be held up to three months after the successful completion of this contract. There is no retainage reduction for this project.

Copies of the Contract Documents are on file for review in the Office of the Owner (TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE – Clerk Treasurer, 111 WEST HOWARD, CROTHERSVILLE, IN 47229). Access to an ftp site with the Contract Documents in PDF format is available from the Engineer (FPBH, Inc., 72 HENRY STREET, P. O. Box 47, North Vernon, Indiana, 47265, 812-346-2045) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Printed copies of the Contract Documents are available for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Additional sets may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 per set. Partial sets will not be available. Only those plan holders registered through the Engineer will be allowed to submit a bid for the project.

There is no pre bid conference scheduled for this project.

Bids must be submitted on the forms in the Contract Documents and other conditions therein described must be met. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, clearly marked TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE – CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS on the face of the envelope and display the name and address of the bidder. Each bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Certified Check in a sum equal to 10% of the amount of the bid unless otherwise specified, and a completed Non-Collusion Affidavit. Bid prices must be firm for a period of ninety (90) days from the bid opening date. Should a successful bidder withdraw his bid, or fail to execute a satisfactory contract within ten (10) days after notice of acceptance of his bid, the owner may declare the Bid Security forfeited as liquidated damages, not as penalty. The successful bidder shall furnish a Performance and Labor and Materials Payment Bond in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum with an approved surety company. Said bond shall remain in full force and effect for a period of one (1) year after date of final acceptance of the work.

The TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, reserves the right to accept or reject any bid and to waive any or all formalities.

TOWN COUNCIL

Crothersville, Indiana

April 7, 2020

4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE 0F UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

36C01-2003-EU-000024

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Erin Long personal representative, was on the 23rd day of March, 2020, appointed personal representative of the Estate of Anthony S. Long, deceased, who died on February 26, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN & CONNELL

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

4/1, 4/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2003-EU-25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF DILLARD WISCHMEIER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Priscilla Wischmeier was on the 23rd day of March, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dillard

Wischmeier, deceased, who died intestate on March 10, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Melissa Hayes,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

4/1, 4/8 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

In the Matter of the Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey, whose mailing address 692 E. Cutshall Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she intends to file a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng.

Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey

Petitioner

Dated: April 1, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-009

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Dakota Michael Watrous

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Dakota Michael Watrous, whose mailing address 635 S. 3rd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Dakota Michael Watrous to Dakota Michael Stidham.

Dakota Michael Watrous

Petitioner

Dated: March 16, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Circuit Court

For Jackson County

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 36D01-2003-PL-13

Jack Pine Properties, LLC,

Plaintiff

vs

Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC,

Unknown Occupant, All Other

Interested Parties, and The World,

Defendants.

Parcel # 36-66-17-403-184.000-009

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Defendants Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC, Unknown Occupant, All Other Interested Parties, and the World, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to quiet title to certain real property in Jackson County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot number nine (9) in Block “B” in Highlawn Addition to the City of Seymour, Jackson County, Indiana.

If the named Defendants, or those claiming from, under or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.

If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award the Plaintiff the relief sought.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit

Justin E. Endres # 28205-22

Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22

YOUNG, LIND, ENDRES & KRAFT

126 West Spring Street

New Albany, IN 47150

(812) 945-2555

4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2003-GU-011

In the matter of the Guardianship of Ava Rayne Martinez

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the person names as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person names as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitions Helena Annette Spicer and Kenny Edward Brown, are seeking guardianship over Ave Rayne Martinez.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Juan Andrew Martinez, father, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitioners arising out of the transaction or occurrence that it the subject of the Petitioners’ claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioner is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Dated this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell St

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney I.D. No: 14224-53

4/8, 4/15, 4/22 hspaxlp