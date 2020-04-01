Legal Notices

2020 Scott Tax Rates

LEGAL NOTICE

The members of Zoah Christian Church, 700 N. Zoah Church Road, Scottsburg, Indiana will meet Sunday morning April the 5th at 10:30 AM to elect a Trustee. The name of Gene Amos had been approved by the Church’s Board and will be voted on by the members present for approval to serve as Zoah Trustee.

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Advisory Board of Zoning will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at 6:00 P.M at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-03-20

Applicants: Roland and Gayle Collins

Owners: Roland and Gayle Collins

Description of Action Requested: Applicants requesting that a Variance be granted from Zoning Ordinance standard of 950 square feet of living space so that a mobile home containing at least 700 square feet of living space can be used as a CU residence for his parents, both of whom have medical conditions. Variance CU-05-19 granted in October, 2019, and amended in January, 2020, to allow placement of mobile home on applicant’s property based on medical need of parents.

Description of Property Affected: 72-06-19-100-006.001-005 cka 12 North Napper Road, Lexington, IN 47138, and containing 2.27 acres accessible by legal easement.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN in Suite G40 until two days prior to the hearing date. (Office: 812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Martha A. Randall

SC BZA Administrative Assistant

LEGAL NOTICE

Rhonda’s RV Auto Inc.

1251 State Rroad 256 W

Austin IN 47102

The following will be sold for charges on April 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. at 1251 State Road 256 W.

2007 Chevrolet

1GNDV33177D116914

1800.00

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE 0F UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

36C01-2003-EU-000024

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Erin Long personal representative, was on the 23rd day of March, 2020, appointed personal representative of the Estate of Anthony S. Long, deceased, who died on February 26, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN & CONNELL

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2003-EU-25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF DILLARD WISCHMEIER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Priscilla Wischmeier was on the 23rd day of March, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dillard

Wischmeier, deceased, who died intestate on March 10, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Melissa Hayes,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

In the Matter of the Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey, whose mailing address 692 E. Cutshall Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she intends to file a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng.

Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey

Petitioner

Dated: April 1, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-009

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Dakota Michael Watrous

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Dakota Michael Watrous, whose mailing address 635 S. 3rd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Dakota Michael Watrous to Dakota Michael Stidham.

Dakota Michael Watrous

Petitioner

Dated: March 16, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Circuit Court

For Jackson County

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 36D01-2003-PL-13

Jack Pine Properties, LLC,

Plaintiff

vs

Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC,

Unknown Occupant, All Other

Interested Parties, and The World,

Defendants.

Parcel # 36-66-17-403-184.000-009

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Defendants Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC, Unknown Occupant, All Other Interested Parties, and the World, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to quiet title to certain real property in Jackson County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot number nine (9) in Block “B” in Highlawn Addition to the City of Seymour, Jackson County, Indiana.

If the named Defendants, or those claiming from, under or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.

If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award the Plaintiff the relief sought.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit

Justin E. Endres # 28205-22

Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22

YOUNG, LIND, ENDRES & KRAFT

126 West Spring Street

New Albany, IN 47150

(812) 945-2555

