Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
The members of Zoah Christian Church, 700 N. Zoah Church Road, Scottsburg, Indiana will meet Sunday morning April the 5th at 10:30 AM to elect a Trustee. The name of Gene Amos had been approved by the Church’s Board and will be voted on by the members present for approval to serve as Zoah Trustee.
3/18, 3/25, 4/1 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
Legal Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Advisory Board of Zoning will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at 6:00 P.M at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:
Case Number: V-03-20
Applicants: Roland and Gayle Collins
Owners: Roland and Gayle Collins
Description of Action Requested: Applicants requesting that a Variance be granted from Zoning Ordinance standard of 950 square feet of living space so that a mobile home containing at least 700 square feet of living space can be used as a CU residence for his parents, both of whom have medical conditions. Variance CU-05-19 granted in October, 2019, and amended in January, 2020, to allow placement of mobile home on applicant’s property based on medical need of parents.
Description of Property Affected: 72-06-19-100-006.001-005 cka 12 North Napper Road, Lexington, IN 47138, and containing 2.27 acres accessible by legal easement.
The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN in Suite G40 until two days prior to the hearing date. (Office: 812-752-8445, ext. 1)
Martha A. Randall
SC BZA Administrative Assistant
3/25, 4/1 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
Rhonda’s RV Auto Inc.
1251 State Rroad 256 W
Austin IN 47102
The following will be sold for charges on April 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. at 1251 State Road 256 W.
2007 Chevrolet
1GNDV33177D116914
1800.00
4/1 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE 0F UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
36C01-2003-EU-000024
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Erin Long personal representative, was on the 23rd day of March, 2020, appointed personal representative of the Estate of Anthony S. Long, deceased, who died on February 26, 2020.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 23rd day of March, 2020.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana
Denise K. Connell
LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN & CONNELL
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274(812) 524-9000
connell.denise@outlook.com
4/1, 4/8 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Jackson
In The Jackson Circuit Court
Cause No. 36C01-2003-EU-25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF DILLARD WISCHMEIER, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Priscilla Wischmeier was on the 23rd day of March, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dillard
Wischmeier, deceased, who died intestate on March 10, 2020.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 23rd day of March, 2020.
Melissa Hayes,
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Attorney for Estate:
Denise K. Connell
Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
Phone: (812) 524-9000
4/1, 4/8 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
In the Matter of the Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey, whose mailing address 692 E. Cutshall Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she intends to file a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng.
Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey
Petitioner
Dated: April 1, 2020
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-009
In the Matter of the Name Change of
Dakota Michael Watrous
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Dakota Michael Watrous, whose mailing address 635 S. 3rd St., Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Dakota Michael Watrous to Dakota Michael Stidham.
Dakota Michael Watrous
Petitioner
Dated: March 16, 2020
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
In The Circuit Court
For Jackson County
State Of Indiana
Cause No.: 36D01-2003-PL-13
Jack Pine Properties, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs
Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC,
Unknown Occupant, All Other
Interested Parties, and The World,
Defendants.
Parcel # 36-66-17-403-184.000-009
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Defendants Penny S. Scott, Med-1 Solutions, LLC, Unknown Occupant, All Other Interested Parties, and the World, are hereby notified that a Complaint was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jackson County, Indiana, seeking to quiet title to certain real property in Jackson County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Lot number nine (9) in Block “B” in Highlawn Addition to the City of Seymour, Jackson County, Indiana.
If the named Defendants, or those claiming from, under or through them wish to contest the allegations of the Complaint, they must file an Answer in the above-named Court within thirty (30) days after the last date of service of this Notice by publication.
If they do not file an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the third (3rd) publication of this Notice, the above named Court will enter judgment against such Defendants and award the Plaintiff the relief sought.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk, Jackson Circuit
Justin E. Endres # 28205-22
Katelyn M. Hines #32828-22
YOUNG, LIND, ENDRES & KRAFT
126 West Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-2555
4/1, 4/8, 4/15 hspaxlp