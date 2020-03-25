Legal Notices

2020 Scott Tax Rates

LEGAL NOTICE

The members of Zoah Christian Church, 700 N. Zoah Church Road, Scottsburg, Indiana will meet Sunday morning April the 5th at 10:30 AM to elect a Trustee. The name of Gene Amos had been approved by the Church’s Board and will be voted on by the members present for approval to serve as Zoah Trustee.

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC TEST

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Election Board will conduct a public test of the electronic voting systems to be used in the upcoming primary election on May 5, 2020.

This test will be conducted at the Scott County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 1st at 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128.

Missy Applegate, Secretary

Scott County Election Board

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 2nd Quarter 2020 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: April 2020, May 2020, and June 2020 and utility bills payable: June 2020, July 2020 and August 2020

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service Rate R

($0.006031) per kWh

Single Phase Commercial Service Rate C

($0.006003) per kWh

Three Phase Commercial Service Rate C

($0.006003) per kWh

General Service Rate GS

($0.005932) per kWh

Industrial Service Rate IS

($0.005829) per kWh

Optional Large Industrial Service Rate OLIS Billed on IMPA’s ECA Factors

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Advisory Board of Zoning will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday October 9, 2019, at 6:00 P.M at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: CU-01-20

Applicant: Anthony Oxendine

Owner: Anthony Oxendine as owner of Kentuckiana Funeral Service dba Spring Valley Funeral Home

Description of Action Requested: Applicant wishes to operate a self-contained crematory facility on said property in an existing metal-sided pole barn with concrete floor. Licensed staff will operate the computerized system which is designed and regulated to emit no odor or pollutants.

Description of Property Affected: 72-08-98-200-006.000-005 cka 5330 East State Road 356, Scottsburg, IN 47170 and containing 43.54 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN in Suite G40 until two days prior to the hearing date. (Office: 812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Martha A. Randall,

SC BZA Administrative Assistant

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Advisory Board of Zoning will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at 6:00 P.M at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-03-20

Applicants: Roland and Gayle Collins

Owners: Roland and Gayle Collins

Description of Action Requested: Applicants requesting that a Variance be granted from Zoning Ordinance standard of 950 square feet of living space so that a mobile home containing at least 700 square feet of living space can be used as a CU residence for his parents, both of whom have medical conditions. Variance CU-05-19 granted in October, 2019, and amended in January, 2020, to allow placement of mobile home on applicant’s property based on medical need of parents.

Description of Property Affected: 72-06-19-100-006.001-005 cka 12 North Napper Road, Lexington, IN 47138, and containing 2.27 acres accessible by legal easement.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN in Suite G40 until two days prior to the hearing date. (Office: 812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Martha A. Randall

SC BZA Administrative Assistant

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2002-ES-020

In the Circuit Court 0f Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Jackson County Bank was on the 28th day of February, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of

Susan I. Macak, deceased, who died intestate on the 3rd day of April, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate with court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent‘s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 28th day of February, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

(812) 524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-2002-EU-007

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MARTHA KARI KESSLER-GEE, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Kristina Kessler was, on March 9, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Martha Kari Kessler-Gee, deceased, who died on February 18, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: March 9, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Martha Kari Kessler-Gee

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior Court 2

Annual Term 2019

Cause No.: 36D02-1912-AD-36

NOTICE TO NAMED MOTHER

Elaina Barger, who has been named the mother of the child born on February 14, 2009 to Elaina Barger and Gabriel Land, is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed in the office of the clerk of the Jackson Superior Court 2, 109 S. Sugar Street, Brownstown, IN 47220.

If Elaina Barger seeks to contest the adoption of the child, she must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court.,

If Elaina Barger:

(1) does not file:

(A) a motion to contest the adoption

the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. Her consent will be irrevocably implied and her parental rights will be terminated.

Nothing Taylor and Carolyn Barger or anyone else says to Elaina Barger relieves Elaina Barger of her obligations under this notice.

A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Prepared by:

Amanda L. Goecker

Attorney at Law

1407 Corporate Way

Suite 107

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 522-7473

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Cambrie Sky Caudill, a minor

Cause No. 72D01-2001-AD-1

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Cecil Cory Caudill is notified that a petition for adoption of a child, named CSC born to Skylar Lee-Anne Barnett on November 18, 2014 was filed in the office of the clerk of court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave, Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Cecil Cory Caudill seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Cecil Cory Caudill must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Cecil Cory Caudill does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption.

The consent to adoption of Cecil Cory Caudill will be irrevocably implied and Cecil Cory Caudill will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Cecil Cory Caudill implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Cecil Cory Caudill relieves Cecil Cory Caudill of Cecil Cory Caudill obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-45-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.”

Missy Applegate

Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Francisco Alexander Rodriguez, a minor

Cause No. 72D01-1912-AD-47

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Nevada Nicole Herera is notified that a petition for adoption of a child, named FAR born to Francisco Rodriguez Hernandez on June 2, 2010 was filed in the office of the clerk of court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave, Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Nevada Nicole Herera seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Nevada Nicole Herera must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Nevada Nicole Herera does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption.

The consent to adoption of Nevada Nicole Herera will be irrevocably implied and Nevada Nicole Herera will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Nevada Nicole Herera implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Nevada Nicole Herera relieves Nevada Nicole Herera of Nevada Nicole Herera obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-45-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.”

Missy Applegate

Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Christian Michael Rodriguez, a minor

Cause No. 72D01-1912-AD-48

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Nevada Nicole Herera is notified that a petition for adoption of a child, named CMR born to Francisco Rodriguez Hernandez on March 14, 2012 was filed in the office of the clerk of court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave, Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Nevada Nicole Herera seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Nevada Nicole Herera must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Nevada Nicole Herera does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption.

The consent to adoption of Nevada Nicole Herera will be irrevocably implied and Nevada Nicole Herera will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Nevada Nicole Herera implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Nevada Nicole Herera relieves Nevada Nicole Herera of Nevada Nicole Herera obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-45-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.”

Missy Applegate

Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

and

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

Jimmy Melton (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Mary Davis

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 4/14/2020 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

