Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

CSO Community Notification

As required by 327 IAC 5-2.1-6(1) (Combined Sewer Overflow Public Notification Rule), the Town of Crothersville Wastewater Utility offers local media sources, affected public and other interested persons in and around the Crothersville area to provide information concerning frequency of overflow events that may be triggered by precipitation. Any entity or individual desiring such information is requested to contact the Crothersville Wastewater Treatment Plant at (812) 793-2540, or, in writing, to the Wastewater Superintendent, Mason Boicourt, at 111 E. Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana.

Dated March 1, 2020

3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of Jan 2020.

Circuit Court

Business Info Systems, Inc, $1,446.00; Offices Gutierrez, $1,659.00; Quill, $790.83; Thomson Reuters West, $208.00; Don A Olive, PSYD, $1,650.00; Denise M Connell, $25.00; Herbert K Walker, $25.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $315.42; Thomson Reuters West, $477.00; Business Info Systems, Inc, $4,317.81

Superior Court II

Maria Hendix, $60.00; Smith Law Services, PC, $3,000.00; Bedford Office Supply, $329.29

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of Feb 2020.

Circuit Court

Azteca Mexican Restaurant, $133.01; Blondie’s Pizzeria, $234.77; Bedford Office Supply, $124.42; Quill LLC, $784.72

Superior Court II

Smith Law Services, PC, $1,400.00; Bedford Office Supply, $61.74

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

3/11 hspaxlp

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, for the 2020 Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Annex at 220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2009).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, Indiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Kathy Hohenstreiter

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Administration

In the Circuit Court of Scott County, IN

Cause No.: 72C01-2002-EU-06

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Estate of Charles C. DeHart, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Kenneth R. DeHart was, on the 21 day of February, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Charles C. DeHart, deceased, who died on the 14th day of January, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 21 day of February 2020.

Missy Applegate, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana

Attorneys for the Personal Representative

William A. Fawcett #679207

James F. Bohrer #4023-53

Clendening Johnson & Bohrer, P.C.

409 W. Patterson Drive, Suite 205

Bloomington, Indiana 47403

(812) 332-1000

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Unsupervised Administration

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2002-EU-014

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that John Seale was, on the 20th day of February, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Sammie L. Jester, deceased, who died testate on the 30th day of November, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 20th day of February 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Unsupervised Administration

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, IN

Cause No.: 36C01-2002-EU-017

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Dale Richard Shoemaker and Rhonda Jane Botti were, on the 21st day of February, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Louis Richard Shoemaker, deceased, who died testate on the 9th day of February, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 21st day of February 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Unsupervised Administration

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, IN

Cause No.: 36C01-2002-EU-018

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Gilbert W. VanWinkle was, on the 25th day of February, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara J. Wingler, deceased, who died on the 28th day of December, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 25th day of February 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior 1 Court

Annual Term, 2020

Cause No. 36D01-2001-PL-000002

JERRY JACKSON and PHIL DARLAGE

Plaintiffs

vs.

SAVVY IN, LLC

JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate

Notice is hereby given that on January 21, 2020, the Plaintiffs, Jerry Jackson and Phil Darlage, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

If you have any interest in said real estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Dated February 13, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

S.H.E. – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

Eric Rapp (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Eric Rapp

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a Pretrial Conference on 4/14/2020 at 9:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 5/14/2020 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott Circuit Court

State of Indiana

In the In the Matter of the Estate of Gwen K. Peacock, deceased

Cause No. 72C01-1912-EU-040

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Martin Shireman was, on December 23, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gwen K. Peacock, deceased, who died on October 9, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court Supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated: December 23, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-2344

Attorney ID 14224-53

3/11, 3/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-02-20

Applicant: Cody and Haley Proffitt

Owners: Cody and Haley Proffitt

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicants request a variance to be allowed to build a pole barn/garage to the back right of their present home and from 7 to 9 feet away from side property line and adjacent to existing easement road.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-36-100-004.000-005 cka 4762 East Plymouth Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170, and containing 5 acres more or less.

Reasons necessitating request: Applicants’ home was built in the 1950s with septic and lateral lines coming out the back left side of the house. Building the pole barn to the right will alleviate ruining any laterals as well as allow applicants to use current driveway. Barn site would be adjacent to current easement road but sit well away from Plymouth Road and not cause any line-of-sight issues.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

3/11, 3/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the Unincorporated Areas of Scott County, Indiana, and Case No. 19-05-2009P. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/plan/prevent/fhm/bfe, or call the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).

3/11, 3/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior Court 2

Annual Term 2019

Cause No.: 36D02-1912-AD-36

NOTICE TO NAMED MOTHER

Elaina Barger, who has been named the mother of the child born on February 14, 2009 to Elaina Barger and Gabriel Land, is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed in the office of the clerk of the Jackson Superior Court 2, 109 S. Sugar Street, Brownstown, IN 47220.

If Elaina Barger seeks to contest the adoption of the child, she must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court.,

If Elaina Barger:

(1) does not file:

(A) a motion to contest the adoption

the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. Her consent will be irrevocably implied and her parental rights will be terminated.

Nothing Taylor and Carolyn Barger or anyone else says to Elaina Barger relieves Elaina Barger of her obligations under this notice.

A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Prepared by:

Amanda L. Goecker

Attorney at Law

1407 Corporate Way

Suite 107

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 522-7473

3/11, 3/18, 3/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Cambrie Sky Caudill, a minor

Cause No. 72D01-2001-AD-1

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Cecil Cory Caudill is notified that a petition for adoption of a child, named CSC born to Skylar Lee-Anne Barnett on November 18, 2014 was filed in the office of the clerk of court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave, Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Cecil Cory Caudill seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Cecil Cory Caudill must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Cecil Cory Caudill does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption.

The consent to adoption of Cecil Cory Caudill will be irrevocably implied and Cecil Cory Caudill will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Cecil Cory Caudill implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Cecil Cory Caudill relieves Cecil Cory Caudill of Cecil Cory Caudill obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-45-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.”

Missy Applegate

Clerk

3/11, 3/18, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Francisco Alexander Rodriguez, a minor

Cause No. 72D01-1912-AD-47

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Nevada Nicole Herera is notified that a petition for adoption of a child, named FAR born to Francisco Rodriguez Hernandez on June 2, 2010 was filed in the office of the clerk of court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave, Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Nevada Nicole Herera seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Nevada Nicole Herera must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Nevada Nicole Herera does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption.

The consent to adoption of Nevada Nicole Herera will be irrevocably implied and Nevada Nicole Herera will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Nevada Nicole Herera implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Nevada Nicole Herera relieves Nevada Nicole Herera of Nevada Nicole Herera obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-45-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.”

Missy Applegate

Clerk

3/11, 3/18, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Christian Michael Rodriguez, a minor

Cause No. 72D01-1912-AD-48

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Nevada Nicole Herera is notified that a petition for adoption of a child, named CMR born to Francisco Rodriguez Hernandez on March 14, 2012 was filed in the office of the clerk of court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave, Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Nevada Nicole Herera seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Nevada Nicole Herera must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Nevada Nicole Herera does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption.

The consent to adoption of Nevada Nicole Herera will be irrevocably implied and Nevada Nicole Herera will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Nevada Nicole Herera implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Nevada Nicole Herera relieves Nevada Nicole Herera of Nevada Nicole Herera obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-45-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.”

Missy Applegate

Clerk

3/11, 3/18, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

and

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

Jimmy Melton (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Mary Davis

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 4/14/2020 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

3/11, 3/28, 3/24 hspaxlp