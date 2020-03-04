Legal Notices

2019 C-ville AFR

2019 Scott Co. AFR

2019 Jackson Co. AFR

Redding Annual 2010

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 3/18/2020

Indianapolis Marriott, 375.00.



NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 18th day of March, 2020, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Personal Services 75,000

Other Services & Charges 4,290

Total County General Fund 79,290

Diversion/Deferral Fund

Personal Services 2,045

Total Diversion/Deferral Fund 2,045

Cumulative Bridge Fund

Capital Outlays 160,402

Total Cumulative Bridge Fund 160,402

Cumulative Capital Development Fund

Capital Outlays 13,703

Total Cumulative Bridge Fund 13,703

Justice Partners Addiction

Comm. Correc. Fund

Personal Services 2,000

Supplies 2,000

Other Services & Charges 56,000

Total Justice Partners Addiction

Comm. Correc. Fund 60,000

Problem Solving Court-

Comm. Corr. Fund

Other Services & Charges 10,000

Total Problem Solving court-

Comm Corr Fund 10,000

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services & Charges 40,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 40,000

Local Emerg. Plan &

Right To Know Fund

Other Services & Charges 15,000

Total Local Emerg. Plan &

Right To Know Fund 15,000

Supplemental Public Defender Fund

Other Services & Charges 10,000

Total Supplemental Public Defender Fund 10,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: March 4, 2020

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer



NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, for the 2020 Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Annex at 220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2009).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, Indiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Kathy Hohenstreiter

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

Notice of Administration

In the Circuit Court of Scott County, IN

Cause No.: 72C01-2002-EU-06

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Estate of Charles C. DeHart, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Kenneth R. DeHart was, on the 21 day of February, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Charles C. DeHart, deceased, who died on the 14th day of January, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 21 day of February 2020.

Missy Applegate, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana

Attorneys for the Personal Representative

William A. Fawcett #679207

James F. Bohrer #4023-53

Clendening Johnson & Bohrer, P.C.

409 W. Patterson Drive, Suite 205

Bloomington, Indiana 47403

(812) 332-1000

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

Notice of Unsupervised Administration

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2002-EU-014

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that John Seale was, on the 20th day of February, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Sammie L. Jester, deceased, who died testate on the 30th day of November, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 20th day of February 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

Notice of Unsupervised Administration

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, IN

Cause No.: 36C01-2002-EU-017

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Dale Richard Shoemaker and Rhonda Jane Botti were, on the 21st day of February, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Louis Richard Shoemaker, deceased, who died testate on the 9th day of February, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 21st day of February 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

Notice of Unsupervised Administration

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, IN

Cause No.: 36C01-2002-EU-018

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Gilbert W. VanWinkle was, on the 25th day of February, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara J. Wingler, deceased, who died on the 28th day of December, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claim will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 25th day of February 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk of the

Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT

DAVID NICHTER,

MICHELLE NICHTER,

Plaintiffs,

VS.

KAREN FOX NANTZ

PENNY AUSTIN, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

CAUSE NO.: 36D01-2001-PL-000004

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate

Notice is hereby given that on January 29, 2020, the Plaintiffs, David Nichter and Michelle Nichter, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located as part of 514 Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

If you have any interest in said real estate which is located as part of Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Dated February 13, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

2/19, 2/26, 3/4 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior 1 Court

Annual Term, 2020

Cause No. 36D01-2001-PL-000002

JERRY JACKSON and PHIL DARLAGE

Plaintiffs

vs.

SAVVY IN, LLC

JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate

Notice is hereby given that on January 21, 2020, the Plaintiffs, Jerry Jackson and Phil Darlage, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

If you have any interest in said real estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Dated February 13, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

S.H.E. – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

Eric Rapp (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Eric Rapp

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a Pretrial Conference on 4/14/2020 at 9:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 5/14/2020 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp