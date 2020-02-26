Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 10th day of March, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Fund Name: Amt
Health Department Donation-Other Services $100
Surveyor Perpetuation-Other Services $31,300
Pre Trial Diversion-Personal Services $15,000
Clerk Perpetuation-Other Services $5,500
HIV Outbreak 2015-Other Services $15,000
County Elected Officials Training-Other Services $7,500
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: February 26th, 2020
Tammy Stout Johnson
Scott County Auditor
2/26 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF EXECUTION OF AND DETERMINATION TO ENTER INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO LEASE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of Scott County School District 1 (“Board” and “School Corporation”, respectively) on February 17, 2020, determined to enter into and executed on behalf of the School Corporation, a Third Amendment to Lease (the “Third Amendment to Lease”), amending and supplementing a Lease dated as of November 9, 1998, as amended by an Amendment to Lease dated as of April 27, 2005 and a Second Amendment to Lease dated as of December 30, 2014 (collectively, the “Original Lease”), between the School Corporation and the Scott County 1998 School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”). The Third Amendment to Lease permits the planning, designing and construction of all or a portion of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students, including relocating the after school program, and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room, and all other related improvements in connection therewith including the costs of financing thereof (collectively, the “Project”)
The Third Amendment to Lease provides for a maximum annual rental with respect to the Project of not to exceed $1,810,000, with annual rentals under the Third Amendment to Lease payable commencing with tax years 2021 and ending no later than 2039. In any event, the total costs of the Project supported by such lease rentals shall not exceed $20,000,000. Approval and execution of the Third Amendment to Lease were made following the publication of notice and public hearings made and held in accordance with Indiana Code 20-47-3-9. This notice is provided in accordance with the provisions of Indiana Code 20-47-3-11 and 6-1.1-20-5.
EXECUTED this 17th day of February, 2020.
Board Of School Trustees Of Scott County School District 1
2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Proposal/Qualifications.
In accordance with IC 5-23-5, the Common Council for the city of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “City”) invites any and all qualified parties to submit Proposals and Statements of Qualifications to design, obtain financing, develop, and/or construct sanitary sewer improvements in the City in a public-private partnership, the scope of which will include rehabilitation or replacement of existing sanitary sewer structures and potential construction of new wastewater structures (the “Project”). At a certain point in time, the City would assume ownership of the Project and will pledge revenues adequate to cover the debt service from a selected financial institution.
An electronic PDF of the Statement of Proposal/Qualifications should be emailed to Terry Amick, Mayor, at tamick@cityofscottsburg.com by 12:00 pm noon local time on March 4th, 2020 in order to be considered. Additional information and a packet outlining submittal requirements will be available at City Hall at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana, and may also be requested by emailing tamick@cityofscottsburg.com.
2/19, 2/16 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
CASE NO.: 72D01-2002-PL-000006
LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB
Plaintiff,
v.
DONALD FURNISH and JOY ELAINE FURNISH,
Defendants.
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
To: Donald Furnish and Joy Elaine Furnish, 1260 S. Westwood Dr., Scottsburg, IN 47170
You are hereby notified that Liberty Savings Bank, FSB has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to IC 32-30-3-14 concerning Lot Numbered Nineteen (19) in Green Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 161, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana and commonly known as 712 Heritage Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.
Dated: 2/4/2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Superior Court
JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.
49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: 812-752-5920
Fax: 812-752-6989
Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com
Counsel for Plaintiff
2/12, 2/19. 2/26 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Indiana
County of Scott
In the Scott Superior Court
Case No: 72D01-2002-MI-002
In the Matter of the Name Change of
Mack Arthur Reynolds
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Mack Arthur Reynolds, whose mailing address is 120 S 4th Street, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Mack Arthur Reynolds to Mack Arthur Reynolds.
Mack Arthur Reynolds
Petitioner
Dated: February 3, 2020
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
2/12, 2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
Cause No: 72D01-2001-PL-000003
TIMOTHY STRONG
Plaintiff
vs.
TAYLOR N. STRONG
Defendant
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
To: TAYLOR STRONG,
1981/2 Bond Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
You are hereby notified that Timothy Strong has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Petition for Partition of Real Estate Pursuant to IC 32-17-4-2 concerning approximately 17 acres of real estate located at N. Newman Road, Lexington, IN 47138 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.
Dated 2/4/2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72
Houston, Thompson and Lewis, P.C.
49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: 812-752-5920
Fax: 812-752-6989
Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com
Counsel for Plaintiff
2/12, 2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 72-20-0007-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN
Judgment to be Satisfied: $50,043.37
Cause No. 72D01-1909-MF-000027
Plaintiff: PNC Bank, National Association
Defendant: Darby D. Merry
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.
Commonly Known as: 1078 LAKEVIEW DR, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1328
Parcel No. 72-05-19-120-008.000-008
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.
Jerry Goodin,
Sheriff of Scott County
By: Laura Boswell,
Administrative Assistant
Phone: (812) 722-0865
Township of property location: Vienna
Common street address of property: 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328
Property Tax ID: 72-05-19-120-008.000-008
Attorney:
BRYAN K. REDMOND
Attorney Number: 22108-29
Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.
Contact Number: (317) 237-2727
F&H Reference #: 101810F01
The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.
1/29, 2/5, 2/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
Case No.: 72C01-2002-EU-0005
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
MAX HUCKLEBERRY, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Larry Ray Huckleberry was, on February 3, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Max Huckleberry, deceased, who died on January 5, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: February 3, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
ROBERT L. HOUSTON, #7800-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the Estate of Max Huckleberry
2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
Case No: 72C01-2001-EU-004
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
CLARA MOORE, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Tonya Moore was on January 30, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Clara Moore, deceased, who died on December 4, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: January 30, 2020.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Robert L. Houston, #7800-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the Estate of Clara Moore
2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT
DAVID NICHTER,
MICHELLE NICHTER,
Plaintiffs,
VS.
KAREN FOX NANTZ
PENNY AUSTIN, and
ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING
TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
CAUSE NO.: 36D01-2001-PL-000004
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate
Notice is hereby given that on January 29, 2020, the Plaintiffs, David Nichter and Michelle Nichter, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located as part of 514 Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
If you have any interest in said real estate which is located as part of Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
Dated February 13, 2020
Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk
of the Jackson County Courts of
Jackson County, Indiana
Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49
FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiffs
P.O. Box 644
113 East Second Street
Seymour, Indiana 47274
Phone Number (812) 522-6949
2/19, 2/26, 3/4 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Jackson
In The Jackson Superior 1 Court
Annual Term, 2020
Cause No. 36D01-2001-PL-000002
JERRY JACKSON and PHIL DARLAGE
Plaintiffs
vs.
SAVVY IN, LLC
JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA, and
ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate
Notice is hereby given that on January 21, 2020, the Plaintiffs, Jerry Jackson and Phil Darlage, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
If you have any interest in said real estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
Dated February 13, 2020
Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk
of the Jackson County Courts of
Jackson County, Indiana
Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49
FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiffs
P.O. Box 644
113 East Second Street
Seymour, Indiana 47274
Phone Number (812) 522-6949
2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Superior Court
Cause No: 72D01-1910-JT-58
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
S.H.E. – DOB 5/10/2007
and
Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)
Eric Rapp (Biological Father)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Eric Rapp
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a Pretrial Conference on 4/14/2020 at 9:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 5/14/2020 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-595-5529
2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp