Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 10th day of March, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name: Amt

Health Department Donation-Other Services $100

Surveyor Perpetuation-Other Services $31,300

Pre Trial Diversion-Personal Services $15,000

Clerk Perpetuation-Other Services $5,500

HIV Outbreak 2015-Other Services $15,000

County Elected Officials Training-Other Services $7,500

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: February 26th, 2020

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF EXECUTION OF AND DETERMINATION TO ENTER INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO LEASE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of Scott County School District 1 (“Board” and “School Corporation”, respectively) on February 17, 2020, determined to enter into and executed on behalf of the School Corporation, a Third Amendment to Lease (the “Third Amendment to Lease”), amending and supplementing a Lease dated as of November 9, 1998, as amended by an Amendment to Lease dated as of April 27, 2005 and a Second Amendment to Lease dated as of December 30, 2014 (collectively, the “Original Lease”), between the School Corporation and the Scott County 1998 School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”). The Third Amendment to Lease permits the planning, designing and construction of all or a portion of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students, including relocating the after school program, and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room, and all other related improvements in connection therewith including the costs of financing thereof (collectively, the “Project”)

The Third Amendment to Lease provides for a maximum annual rental with respect to the Project of not to exceed $1,810,000, with annual rentals under the Third Amendment to Lease payable commencing with tax years 2021 and ending no later than 2039. In any event, the total costs of the Project supported by such lease rentals shall not exceed $20,000,000. Approval and execution of the Third Amendment to Lease were made following the publication of notice and public hearings made and held in accordance with Indiana Code 20-47-3-9. This notice is provided in accordance with the provisions of Indiana Code 20-47-3-11 and 6-1.1-20-5.

EXECUTED this 17th day of February, 2020.

Board Of School Trustees Of Scott County School District 1

2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Request for Proposal/Qualifications.

In accordance with IC 5-23-5, the Common Council for the city of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “City”) invites any and all qualified parties to submit Proposals and Statements of Qualifications to design, obtain financing, develop, and/or construct sanitary sewer improvements in the City in a public-private partnership, the scope of which will include rehabilitation or replacement of existing sanitary sewer structures and potential construction of new wastewater structures (the “Project”). At a certain point in time, the City would assume ownership of the Project and will pledge revenues adequate to cover the debt service from a selected financial institution.

An electronic PDF of the Statement of Proposal/Qualifications should be emailed to Terry Amick, Mayor, at tamick@cityofscottsburg.com by 12:00 pm noon local time on March 4th, 2020 in order to be considered. Additional information and a packet outlining submittal requirements will be available at City Hall at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana, and may also be requested by emailing tamick@cityofscottsburg.com.

2/19, 2/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CASE NO.: 72D01-2002-PL-000006

LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Plaintiff,

v.

DONALD FURNISH and JOY ELAINE FURNISH,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Donald Furnish and Joy Elaine Furnish, 1260 S. Westwood Dr., Scottsburg, IN 47170

You are hereby notified that Liberty Savings Bank, FSB has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to IC 32-30-3-14 concerning Lot Numbered Nineteen (19) in Green Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 161, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana and commonly known as 712 Heritage Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated: 2/4/2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 812-752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Counsel for Plaintiff

2/12, 2/19. 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2002-MI-002

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Mack Arthur Reynolds

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Mack Arthur Reynolds, whose mailing address is 120 S 4th Street, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Mack Arthur Reynolds to Mack Arthur Reynolds.

Mack Arthur Reynolds

Petitioner

Dated: February 3, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

2/12, 2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No: 72D01-2001-PL-000003

TIMOTHY STRONG

Plaintiff

vs.

TAYLOR N. STRONG

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: TAYLOR STRONG,

1981/2 Bond Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

You are hereby notified that Timothy Strong has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Petition for Partition of Real Estate Pursuant to IC 32-17-4-2 concerning approximately 17 acres of real estate located at N. Newman Road, Lexington, IN 47138 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated 2/4/2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, P.C.

49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 812-752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Counsel for Plaintiff

2/12, 2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 72-20-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $50,043.37

Cause No. 72D01-1909-MF-000027

Plaintiff: PNC Bank, National Association

Defendant: Darby D. Merry

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 1078 LAKEVIEW DR, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1328

Parcel No. 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna

Common street address of property: 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328

Property Tax ID: 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Attorney:

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney Number: 22108-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 101810F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

1/29, 2/5, 2/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Case No.: 72C01-2002-EU-0005

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MAX HUCKLEBERRY, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Larry Ray Huckleberry was, on February 3, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Max Huckleberry, deceased, who died on January 5, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: February 3, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

ROBERT L. HOUSTON, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Max Huckleberry

2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Case No: 72C01-2001-EU-004

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

CLARA MOORE, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tonya Moore was on January 30, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Clara Moore, deceased, who died on December 4, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 30, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Clara Moore

2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT

DAVID NICHTER,

MICHELLE NICHTER,

Plaintiffs,

VS.

KAREN FOX NANTZ

PENNY AUSTIN, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

CAUSE NO.: 36D01-2001-PL-000004

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate

Notice is hereby given that on January 29, 2020, the Plaintiffs, David Nichter and Michelle Nichter, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located as part of 514 Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

If you have any interest in said real estate which is located as part of Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Dated February 13, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

2/19, 2/26, 3/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior 1 Court

Annual Term, 2020

Cause No. 36D01-2001-PL-000002

JERRY JACKSON and PHIL DARLAGE

Plaintiffs

vs.

SAVVY IN, LLC

JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate

Notice is hereby given that on January 21, 2020, the Plaintiffs, Jerry Jackson and Phil Darlage, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

If you have any interest in said real estate which is located at 522 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Dated February 13, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

S.H.E. – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

Eric Rapp (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Eric Rapp

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a Pretrial Conference on 4/14/2020 at 9:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 5/14/2020 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

2/26, 3/4, 3/11 hspaxlp