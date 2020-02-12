Legal Notices

2018 Lib AFR AMENDED

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 p.m. on February 26, 2020 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

DL7204833 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL

Bull’s Cork & Bottle Inc 530 N Gardner St Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Bull’s Cork & Bottle

Charles L Bulington 1115 Emerald Dr Scottsburg, President

Patricia Burlington 1115 Emerald Dr Scottsburg, Secretary

DL7231978 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store NEW

Mahakaii Ma Inc. 7887 E Main St., Lexington IN

D/B/A Leroy’s Food Mart

DL7231979 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store NEW

Dolgencorp, LLC 8014 E Main St., Lexington IN

D/B/A Dollar General Store #20736

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Intent

The public is hereby notified that Austin Tri-Hawk Automotive, Incorporated located in Scott County, Indiana, is submitting a Notice of Intent letter to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The purpose of the Notice of Intent letter is to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge storm water from industrial activities. Storm water discharge from the site empties into the Muscatatuck River.

LEGAL NOTICE

2019 Certified Report of Public Employment and Compensation

Scott County

Name Amount

Allen, Michael D $8,272.12

Amick, William L $4,301.28

Applegate, Missy M $49,472.00

Applegate, Missy M $1,500.00

Applegate, Timothy D $37,121.59

Arrowood, Brandon D $38,491.49

Austin, Gary $25.00

Bailey, Trenton B $949.81

Baker, Dalton L $38,170.91

Baker, Jill L $53,743.43

Baker, Joe D $46,154.79

Baker, Kenneth E $678.60

Baker, Melissa $35,312.43

Ballard, Amber N $1,645.08

Banta, William A $3,495.51

Banta, William A $8,298.01

Barger, Kelley J $17,799.30

Barnett, Amanda G $32,575.90

Barrett, Samantha K $36,663.86

Basham, Danny F $7,052.51

Baxter, Jeffrey s $11,905.16

Begley, Rosemary $2,962.35

Beverly, Amy M $25,602.11

Binkley, Jennifer J $37,238.99

Bircheat, Brenda J $29,910.13

Blevins, Larry D $32,302.10

Boswell, Laura L $36,426.05

Bowles, Amy J $33,775.90

Bowling, Christopher A $16,417.93

Bowman, Carletta M $18,886.38

Box, Kimberly D $38,131.84

Bradshaw, Peyton R $59.68

Branaman, Steven E $6,296.50

Bray, Angela R $1,415.15

Bridgewater, Betty M $1,050.00

Bridgewater, Gina R $37,454.16

Bridgewater, John E $2,000.24

Brown, Zachary S $15,908.00

Browning, Raymond S $6,845.46

Brunner, Tim E $39,597.63

Buchanan, William G $9,179.80

Burge, Doris K $33,016.66

Burns, Cristy M $30,155.30

Burns-Kimmick, Jennifer R $203.58

Butler, Lester J $455.91

Campbell, Andrew J $62,074.16

Campbell, Donald W $6,560.00

Campbell, Emily E $8,390.85

Campbell, Raleigh $5,000.00

Campbell, Trena K $29,382.84

Chamblee, Sarah E $2,052.24

Charles, Kevin L $83.52

Chase, Samuel N $2,676.85

Chase, Samuel N $1,220.54

Cherry, Devan J $38.94

Cline, Amber N $1,449.25

Clute, Paul W $49,644.06

Coats, Philippe K $41,203.95

Colwell, Joshua A $30,927.20

Combs, Russell $27,874.79

Combs, Bonita J $33,175.90

Combs, Brittany D $43,547.07

Combs, Gary L $23,801.29

Combs, Patricia L $44,782.63

Comer, Mary B $700.00

Coomer, Johnney F $51,246.68

Coomer, Brenda L $14,091.82

Cooney, Timothy P $16,447.90

Cox, Michael E $15,251.68

Cozart, Diana M $46,908.00

Craig, Lisa M $35,349.25

Craig, Lisa M $580.65

Davis, Tammy S $33,648.73

Dawson, Linda D $6,651.68

Dawson, Ray E $22,424.31

Deaton, Toby D $46,603.70

Dickerson, Michael $2,197.70

Dickson, Jeffrey A $211.25

Dickson, Jeffrey A $1,953.06

Dowd, Donna $25.00

Emly, Phillip $44,855.35

Eversole, Cameron M $38,546.36

Eversole, Crystal A $13,495.69

Fergison, Rachelle A $22,097.16

Forbes, Patricia L $37,229.60

Fortner, James J $42,014.80

Foster, Roberta L $114.84

Fugate, Christopher T $2,064.40

Fugate, Kailey E $3,841.92

Gardner, Mark A $5,535.80

Gasaway, Iva J $9,603.00

Gay, Lee R $35,039.88

Gibson, Joseph M $789.95

Gideons, Richard W $22,462.04

Gladden, Melissa D $32,575.90

Goode, Sara N $33,175.90

Goodin, Jerry D $89,643.44

Groenenboom, Erin L $35,651.70

Guarneri, Joseph P $50,930.56

Guernsey, Kayla D $32,864.33

Gwin, Timothy J $34,897.22

Hall, Bradley M $60,544.09

Hall, Charli D $580.65

Hall, Patricia C $33,975.90

Hall, Patricia D $33,575.90

Hans, Kelly L $36,868.45

Hardin, Rachael N $9,053.00

Hartman, John F $17,701.74

Hartman, Keith T $12,156.50

Henry, Felicia D $385.77

Herald, Amanda C $65,178.44

Herald, Douglas T $3,164.26

Herald, Douglas T $39,164.29

Herald, Johnathon A $3,090.24

Herald, Rex L $27,886.76

Higdon, Joseph W $71,099.99

Hollan, Kelly N $33,805.10

Hollan, Rebecca A $42,354.49

Howard, Lisa R $30,105.53

Howard, Melissa D $37,899.20

Howser, Alexa D $1,954.89

Huber, Kevin R $18,552.01

Hughbanks, Kenneth D $1,588.80

Hughbanks, Lyndi $200.00

Hughbanks, Regina $225.00

Hughes, Cecile E $4,997.47

Hunefeld, Isaac R $38,826.50

Hunley, Linda J $670.77

Hurr, Emily E $35,076.16

Hurt, Amanda M $42,696.15

Jackson, Linda M $26,671.42

Jent, Sheryl D $44,408.00

Jewell, Anya L $28,291.56

Johnson, Dakotah J $11,503.60

Johnson, Joseph D $49,884.55

Johnson, Kristi A $35,339.07

Johnson, Lindsay $29,348.20

Johnson, Mason T $41,090.65

Johnson, Tamala L $49,266.00

Jones, Alex C $2,295.53

Jones, Michael L $19,543.00

Jones, Raymond W $9,003.00

Judd, Christopher A $1,091.20

Julian, Rickey L $39,247.05

Juliot, Joshua L $5,873.25

Kaiser, Jessica L $40,741.22

Keith, Rita M $3,901.95

Kiefer, Linda M $33,175.90

Kintner, Tonja L $31,547.00

Kirby, Pamela J $957.87

Kundysek, Marilyn S $43,098.00

LaMaster, Chad L $41,240.80

LaMaster, Landon S $1,067.49

LaMaster, Mary J $36,372.00

Lee, Andrea M $33,375.90

Lee, Jessica M $41,396.91

Lemme, Matthew R $2,237.04

Lesnet, Anthony G $42,156.68

Lewis, Frederick T $10,941.12

Lizenby, Johnnie C $19,542.90

Lord, John D $38,995.24

Lord III, Lynn D $5,178.24

Lott, Victoria M $6,334.07

Lovins, Willie C $37,151.92

Lowry, Jennifer A $48,527.89

Mack, Tiffney R $32,864.40

Makowsky, Kenton R $17,061.12

Marshall, Darin M $49,918.45

Martin, Dale L $3,000.00

Mata, Juan $341.00

Mata, Tonya M $31,877.65

Matern, Michelle A $50,201.20

Mayer, Shawn S $46,445.33

Mayfield, Christopher D $662.00

McClain, Wendy B $1,518.42

McGlothlin, Cort L $495.56

McIntosh, Randi E $951.21

McIntosh, Timothy J $38,565.93

McNeely, Sherry L $40,017.01

Meeks, Timothy J $42,582.10

Miller, Gordon B $39,522.07

Mills, Anthony G $7,670.62

Moffatt, Stephanie D $49,343.41

Money, Wesley M $48,080.49

Mullins, Travis A $39,005.40

Murphy, Annette S $700.00

Nease, Lindsey A $30,969.03

Newman, Richard E $11,024.64

Niccum, Stacey M $16,156.40

Nichols, Mike E $1,841.40

Nierman, Jeffrey A $16,564.60

North, Lizzie J $30,755.30

Nye, Lori A $24,677.77

Oleck, Emily L $10,376.90

Oleck, Nicholas A $59,671.70

Owens, Chris A $5,000.00

Pace, Freida M $886.60

Pace, Larry W $1,568.60

Palmer, Kristina N $4,177.16

Parker, Stephanie H $42,211.24

Pate, Daniel $43,527.85

Peacock, Robert D $9,003.00

Petersen, Tyler S $38,162.40

Pfaffenbach, Shelly F $29,607.84

Pierpont, Kelsey L $13,519.80

Pool, JoAnn $31,355.30

Pool, Scott A $68,919.48

Prewitt, Dan W $100.00

Prewitt, Douglas G $2,000.24

Pulliam, Ron $50.00

Putman, Chelsea R $41,090.00

Ramoni, Gregory J $52,659.49

Randall, Martha A $17,071.49

Renschler, Bryan D $45,799.28

Richey, Thomas E $20,919.30

Richie, Donnie $9,003.00

Richie, Lucy A $39,024.10

Roberts, Matthew D $39,552.47

Rogers, Kevin $7,997.00

Roth, Karla A $31,355.30

Royalty, Steven E $41,742.51

Ruddick, Kearstin D $15,252.58

Salyers, Kevin D $38,257.32

Sanger, Joshua M $36,189.50

Satterwhite, Celesta D $33,975.90

Sayers, Steven P $16,697.77

Schneider, Erin N $45,699.91

Schultz, Mark A $12,369.77

Sebastian, Gregory D $5,946.19

Sebastian, Timothy J $20,489.83

Selke, Debra L $5,369.42

Sexton, Charles E $29,991.20

Shelton, James M $34,004.59

Shelton, James M $5,634.44

Shepherd, Phillip L $38,687.88

Shepherd, Sandra S $29,208.75

Shields, Rachel M $280.56

Shields, Rachel M $4,554.77

Shofner, Jacklyn N $45,065.54

Silakowski, Sue $750.00

Smith, Alesha L $7,813.17

Smith, Austin W $2,571.61

Smith, Brittany D $35,745.55

Smith, John T $34,357.98

Smithey, Paul D $37,562.40

Sparkman, Denver L $37,562.40

Spencer, Cameron J $553.32

Spicer, Donald E $41,964.18

Spicer, Steve $7,566.39

Spurgeon, Michael D $2,856.23

Stidham, Ashlie N $13,213.75

Stigdon, Joshua A $3,000.00

Stigdon, Joshua A $88,295.29

Strobl, Deborah L $20,813.37

Taskey, Michelle L $30,155.30

Thomas, Susan L $28,790.30

Thomas, Tiffany B $23,712.48

Thompson, Melissa A $17,219.26

Thompson, Skylar N $22,575.62

Tobias, Robert C $20,343.00

Topping, Jeffrey L $1,588.75

Tscheulin, Devonnia K $51,770.12

Tscheulin, Michael L $43,344.80

Turner, Cassidy L $334.08

Turner, Lori L $35,063.20

Turner, Stacey M $36,851.70

VanCleave, Steven W $5,362.23

Vannarsdall, Teresa G $40,657.47

Vest, Jenny R $3,209.66

Vires, Joshua T $37,344.88

Voelz, Allison M $1,192.25

Wade, Ashley R $30,155.30

Ward, James R $48,206.48

Watterson, Joshua H $44,849.65

Watts, Albert R $9,603.00

Waymire, Noemi K $34,229.35

Webster, Lisa A $29,369.83

Weiss, Rachel N $5,149.10

West, Kyle J $55,389.59

White, Amber L $153.99

Willhite, Ruby K $9,030.60

Willhite, Ruby K $25.00

Williams, George C $40,081.48

Williams, Patricia L $280.00

Williams, Patricia L $37,815.37

Williams, Patricia L $1,010.12

Williams, Samuel T $53,596.00

Willoughby, Benjamin E $37,562.40

Wolfe, Adrien J $6,496.05

Worley, Daniel D $12,294.40

Yocum, Tammy Y $33,572.32

Zehner, Kevin D $8,269.24

Ziegler, Lane A $413.56

Ziegler, Marcella R $13,778.83

Zollman, Mikeal A $9,803.00

I, Tammy Johnson, hereby certify that the names, addresses, duties and compensation of employees as listed herein are correct and complete and that it includes all employees of the aforesaid office, department, board, bureau, commission or institution, who were employees during the year 2019.

LEGAL NOTICE

DES. # 1700004

LEGAL NOTICE OF PLANNED IMPROVEMENT

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is developing plans for proposed small structure replacement at State Road (SR) 56 over Little Joe Creek, 1.8 miles east of S.R. 39 in Scott County.

The purpose of this project is to maintain a safe vehicular crossing of S.R. 56 over Little Joe Creek while maintaining adequate hydraulic at the crossing. The need for the project is due to the deteriorated condition of the existing structure carrying S.R. 56 over Little Joe Creek.

The project proposes to replace the existing structure with a 58-foot long, 20-foot wide by 13-foot tall, 3-sided flat top structure with concrete wingwalls. The existing 12-foot travel lanes will remain in place with the addition of 4-foot paved shoulders. Guardrail is not present along S.R. 56 at this location, however, current design standards will require the addition of guardrail along both sides of S.R. 56. Due to the placement of guardrail, one adjacent driveway will be relocated approximately 225 feet west of the existing location. Additionally, two driveways will be modified and corrugated metal pipes located beneath adjacent driveways will be replaced.

The proposed construction of this project will require 1.4 acre of new permanent right-of-way and 0.2 temporary right-of-way.

The maintenance of traffic (MOT) plan proposes the closure of S.R. 56 for approximately 1 month. An official state route detour utilizing S.R. 39, S.R. 250 and I-65 will be used during construction. Local roads may be used by local traffic. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. School corporations and emergency services will be notified of potential closures prior to construction. The proposed construction start is late 2021 with the project continuing through 2022.

The cost associated with this project is approximately $1 million which includes preliminary engineering, right-of-way, construction with both federal and state funds anticipated to be used. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and INDOT have agreed this project falls within the guidelines of a Categorical Exclusion (CE) Level 2 environmental document. Preliminary design plans along with the CE are available for review at the following locations:

Scott County Public Library, 108 South Main Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170; Phone (812) 752-2751

INDOT Seymour District, 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, Indiana 47274; Customer Service Office, Phone 855-463-6848 (1-855-INDOT4U)

Hearings Examiner, Indiana Department of Transportation, 100 North Senate Avenue, Room N642, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204-2216; Phone 317-232-6601

All interested persons may request a public hearing be held and/or express their concerns by submitting comments to the attention of Rickie Clark, INDOT Office of Public Involvement, Room N642, 100 North Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204-2216 or rclark@indot.in.gov on or before Thursday, February 27, 2020.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in alternative formats are encouraged to contact the INDOT Office of Public Involvement for the arrangement and coordination of services. Please contact Rickie Clark at 317-232-6601 or rclark@indot.in.gov. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in another language are encouraged to contact the INDOT Office of Public Involvement.

This notice is published in compliance with: 1) Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Section 771 (CFR 771.111(h)(1) stating, “Each State must have procedures approved by the FHWA to carry out a public involvement/public hearing program.”; 2) 23 CFR 450.210(a)(1)(ix) stating, “Provide for the periodic review of the effectiveness of the public involvement process to ensure that the process provides full and open access to all interested parties and revise the process, as appropriate.”; and 3) The INDOT Public Involvement Policies and Procedures approved by the Federal Highway Administration on August 16, 2012.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2001-DN-16

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Denise Karen Brown

Petitioner,

and

Robert Stanley Brown

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Robert Stanley Brown

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Robert Stanley Brown, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Jan. 28, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: Feb. 5, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Denise Karen Brown

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-01-20

Applicant: Matthew M. Arnold

Owners: Matthew M. Arnold

Present Zoning: A- Agriculture

Property Location: 72-04-14-600-013.002-001 c/k/a 2992 West Little York Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170, and containing 5.72 acres

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a variance to allow construction of a lean-to onto present pole barn. Lean-to will be approximately eight (8) feet from applicant’s west property line. Lean-to will allow applicant additional room for storage of farm equipment.

Reasons necessitating the Variance requested: Applicant’s property to east lies within a flood zone. His residence and current pole barn and sheds are located on higher ground. Lean-to proposed for west side of barn will allow him to use current driveway. Sheds are to east of the pole barn, blocking any attempt to add to that side of the pole barn.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Scott County School District 1 is requesting proposals for the services of a Construction Manager as Constructor in accordance with Indiana Code 5-32. Notice is hereby given that responses to this Request for Proposals will be received by Scott County School District 1 for New Elementary School and Renovations to Austin Middle School and Austin High School.

Proposals shall be delivered to:

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

255 Highway 31 S.

Austin, IN 47102

UNTIL: 2:00 PM (local time) on February 27, 2020.

Responses received after the stated time will be returned unopened. To obtain the Request for Proposal and its additional requirements, email: Terry Lancer at tlancer@lancerbeebe.com

Scott County School District 1

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-EU-000003

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

GERALD GREEN, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Lyndsay Proctor and Bethany Davis were on January 30, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Gerald Green, deceased, who died on January 18, 2020. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 30, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of

Gerald Green

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

Supreme Court ID #840-72

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2002-EU-000011

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7—7, notice is hereby given that Alicia Nay was on the 6th day of February 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stanley R. Nay, deceased, who died intestate on the 18th day of December, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 6th day of February, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

(812) 524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2001-EU-000007

Notice is hereby given that Deborah Kay Cockerham and Trina Michele Roark were, on the 29th day of January, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carolyn M. Ruddick, deceased, who died on the 6th day of January, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 29th day of January, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Rodney E. Farrow, #6785-36

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 72C01-1911-EU-000038

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Winna Faye Napier, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Jan McWhirter was on January 6, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Winna Faye Napier, deceased, who died on October 3, 2019.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this January 6, 2020.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Joe Beutel

EPSTEIN, COHEN, SEIF & PORTER

50 Meridian Street Suite 505

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-639-1326 Ext. 123

Fax: 317-638-9891

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2001-EU-000004

Notice is hereby given that Christina L. (Alcorn) Martin was, on the 22nd day of January, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Roger L. Martin, deceased, who died on the 9th day of January, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 22nd day of January, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Rodney E. Farrow, #6785-36

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Scott Circuit Court

Scott County, Indiana.

Cause No. 72C01-2001-ES-0002

In the Matter of the Supervised Estate of Carol Sue Sandlin, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Joey Napier was, on the 27th day of January, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carol Sue Sandlin, deceased, who died on December 30, 2019.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Vernon, Indiana, this 27th day of January, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Scott County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Bradley Kage

Attorney at Law

814 South State Street

PO Box 328

North Vernon, IN 47265

Phone (812) 346-6566

Attorney #5539-40

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause N0. 36COI-2001-EU-06

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that NaLana S. Fields was on the 29th day of January, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Roe Gene Fields, deceased, who died testate on the 9th day of August, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 29th day of January, 2020

Melissa J. Hays

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN

& CONNELL

218 West Second Street

Seymour, 1N 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number:

72-20-0006-SS

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied:

$66,930.03

Cause No. 72D01-1903-MF-000012

Plaintiff: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Defendant: James S. Peters and Diana L. Peters

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: A part of Lot 7 in Craig Addition to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 33, beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot and running South with lot line 70 feet; thence East 150 feet; thence North Parallel with the West line of said Lot 70 feet to the lot line; thence West with the lot line 150 feet to the place of beginning (Tract H).

Commonly Known as:

485 N MAIN ST,

SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1559

Parcel No. 72-05-20-210-064.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna Common street address of property: 485 N Main St, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1559 Property Tax ID: 72-05-20-210-064.000-008

Attorney:

BARRY T. BARNES

Attorney Number: 19657-49

Law Firm:

Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 056570F03

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CASE NO.: 72D01-2002-PL-000006

LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Plaintiff,

v.

DONALD FURNISH and JOY ELAINE FURNISH,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Donald Furnish and Joy Elaine Furnish, 1260 S. Westwood Dr., Scottsburg, IN 47170

You are hereby notified that Liberty Savings Bank, FSB has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to IC 32-30-3-14 concerning Lot Numbered Nineteen (19) in Green Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 161, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana and commonly known as 712 Heritage Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated: 2/4/2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 812-752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Counsel for Plaintiff

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2002-MI-002

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Mack Arthur Reynolds

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Mack Arthur Reynolds, whose mailing address is 120 S 4th Street, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Mack Arthur Reynolds to Mack Arthur Reynolds.

Mack Arthur Reynolds

Petitioner

Dated: February 3, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No: 72D01-2001-PL-000003

TIMOTHY STRONG

Plaintiff

vs.

TAYLOR N. STRONG

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: TAYLOR STRONG,

1981/2 Bond Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

You are hereby notified that Timothy Strong has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Petition for Partition of Real Estate Pursuant to IC 32-17-4-2 concerning approximately 17 acres of real estate located at N. Newman Road, Lexington, IN 47138 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated 2/4/2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, P.C.

49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 812-752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Counsel for Plaintiff

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 72-20-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $50,043.37

Cause No. 72D01-1909-MF-000027

Plaintiff: PNC Bank, National Association

Defendant: Darby D. Merry

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 1078 LAKEVIEW DR, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1328

Parcel No. 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna

Common street address of property: 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328

Property Tax ID: 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Attorney:

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney Number: 22108-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 101810F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72d01-1910-MF-000028

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Formerly Known As Bankers Trust Company Of California, N.A., As Trustee Of Vendee Mortgage Trust 2001-1

Plaintiff,

VS.

Richard L. Fitch, Sherri L. Fitch, City Of Austin

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Richard L. Fitch and The Unknown Heirs at law of Richard L. Fitch Plaintiff, by counsel, hereby gives Notice of the Complaint filed in the Scott Superior Court against the above-named Defendants. Plaintiff also filed an Affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of Defendants, Richard L. Fitch and The Unknown Heirs at law of Richard L. Fitch upon diligent inquiry are unknown.

The cause of action is for default on a promissory note and foreclosure upon a mortgage on the following descried real estate: Lot Twenty-Five (25) in Mac’s Addition, Austin, Scott County, Indiana. Also, a part of the southeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the southeast corner thereof and running north with the quarter line 46 rods, thence west with the south line of Mac’s Addition 515 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 26 of Mac’s Addition and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence south 99 feet, thence west 160 feet, thence north 99 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 25 Mac’s Addition, thence east with the south line of Mac’s Addition 160 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .36 of an acre, more or less.

State Parcel #: 72-03-35-340-034.000-003

Address: 1307 Tibbs St

Austin, IN 47102

Therefore, said Defendants are hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint and that unless Defendants file an answer within (30) days of the last publication of this notice, default judgment may be entered against said Defendants for the relief sought in the Complaint.

Zarksis V. Daroga

Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate, LLP

Zarksis V. Daroga (#17288-49)

Jason E. Duhn (26807-06)

4805 Montgomery Road,

Suite 320

Norwood, OH 45212

Phone: (513) 396-8100

Fax: (847) 627-8805

Email: zdaroga@logs.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1908-JC- 000074

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

IN THE MATTER OF:

DR – DOB 1/12/2012

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE

A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

KRISTINA ALBERTSON (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 3/3/2020 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Alexa Brewster, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CASE NO. 72D01-1911-PL-000050

JOHN EDRINGTON and

SARAH EDRINGTON,

Plaintiffs

vs.

JAM Real Estate, LLC,

and JEFFERY MURPHY,

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To JAM REAL ESTATE, LLC and JEFFERY MURPHY, whose whereabouts are unknown. Said Defendants are notified that a Verified Complaint was filed on November 15, 2019, in the Office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. This Notice may be served by publication. You must answer the complaint in writing to be filed with the Court, by you or your attorney, in accordance with I.C. 31-3-1-6.3 with the Court above within thirty (30) days after the date of this Notice, or judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiffs have demanded.

If you deny the demand and/or have a claim for relief against the Plaintiffs arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

It is suggested that you consult with an attorney of your choice regarding this matter.

This notice issued this 27th day of January, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Rachele L. Cummins

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Smith Carpenter Fondrisi Cummins & Schulte LLC

209 E. Chestnut Street

PO Box 98

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

(812) 282-7736

