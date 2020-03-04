Learning From Others’ Thoughts

by Curt Kovener

It has been a while since we visited the quotation library of Professor Ron Atkins. Our trip and our expanded understanding is long over due…and timely.

Some of these will be humorous and that’s OK, some will rub you the wrong way and that’s OK, but all will provoke your thinking which should astound you as much as it does those around you.

•The boy was as useless as rubber lips on a woodpecker.

Earl Pitts

•Many people love in themselves what they hate in others.

Benzel Sternan

•If you think your boss is stupid, remember: you wouldn’t have a job if he was any smarter.

Albert A. Grant

•A book is a mirror; if an ass peers into it, you can’t expect an angel to look out.

George C. Lictenberg

•There is no finer investment for any community than putting milk into babies.

Winston Churchill

•A man’s reputation is what other people think of him; his character is what he really is.

Jack Miner

•In making up the character of God, the old theologians failed to mention that He is of infinite cheerfulness. The omission has caused the world much tribulation.

Michael Monahan

•The real acid test of courage is to be just your honest self when everybody is trying to be like somebody else.

Andrew Jensen

•The world is full of willing people; some are willing to work, the rest are willing to let them.

Robert Frost

•You can discover what your enemy fears most by observing the means he uses to frighten you.

Eric Hoffer

•Keep a fair-sized cemetery in your back yard in which to bury the faults of your friends.

Henry Ward Beecher

•Never do a wrong thing to make a friend or to keep one.

Robert E. Lee

•A woman who seeks to be equal with men lacks ambition.

•Love thy neighbor as thyself, but choose your neighborhood.

Louise Beal

•If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.

Milton Berle

•Regarding terrorism, one of the things we’re fighting is enforced ignorance. David McCullough

•You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.

Abraham Lincoln

•I like long walks, especially when taken by people who annoy me.

Fred Allen

•Everyone is in awe of the lion tamer in a cage with half a dozen lions—everyone but a school bus driver.

Laurence Peter

•Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction.

Pascal

•The books that the world calls immoral are the books that show the world its own shame.

Oscar Wilde

•It’s bad luck to be superstitious.

Andrew Mathis