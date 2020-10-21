Leaf Collection Begins Monday In Crothersville

Town of Crothersville will begin street-side leaf pickup on Monday, Oct. 26. Pickups will take place weekly on Mondays through the end of November.

Residents are asked to rake leaves as close to the roadway as possible without obstructing storm drains and ditches. No other debris, trash, limbs should be included. If you want to ensure that your leaves are not missed, you should call Town Hall at (812)793-2311.