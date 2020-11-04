Jerry Goodin Named Indiana ‘Sheriff of the Year’

In only his second year of a first term, the Indiana Sheriff’s Association has named Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin as Sheriff of The Year, according to ISA Executive Director Stephen P. Luce.

Goodin, a first term Democrat Scott County native, was chosen as the Indiana Sheriff of the Year by the associations’ board of directors.

“This is a very prestigious award as the Indiana Sheriff’s Association represents all ninety-two Sheriff’s in the state of Indiana,” said Luce.

Luce said the board or directors selected Goodin for the honor because of his Firm but Fair approach to crime, his office’s record number of criminal arrests, his implementation of Community Oriented Policing techniques into Scott County, his relentless pursuit of arresting drug dealers, his program for drug addicts once they are incarcerated in the Scott County Jail, his programs to teach offenders how to assimilate back into society, his job skills training for inmates, and the fact he was able to have the Scott County Jail pass the state jail inspection for the first time in over twenty years.

“Sheriff Goodin has an open ear/open door policy for every citizen of Scott County,” said Luce.

“It is a great honor and very humbling to be chosen when there are so many great Sheriff’s across the state of Indiana,” said Goodin. “The real gratitude should go to the hard working Scott County Deputies and Scott County Jail Officers whose dedication and belief in our ideas made all the good things happen.”

“The citizens of Scott County are also a very important and strategic part of our plan by keeping our phone lines busy with incoming information,” he added. “I truly care for and love Scott Countians and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is just getting off the ground with training, professionalism and courtesy to our citizens.”