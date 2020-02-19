Jennings Twp. Conservation Club Giving Away Bluebird Houses

The Jennings Township Conservation Club will be conducting its annual Bluebird box giveaway on Saturday Feb. 29, from 8 to 11 a.m.

This will be the 39th year the Club has built from 100 to 200 boxes each year with a total over 5,000.

The giveaway will be conducted on a first come first serve basis with a limit of two boxes per family. The club also has several different types of bird boxes for sale.

The Jennings Township Conservation Club is located at 2177 East Burn Rd. off North Terry Road northeast of Austin. From Crothersville, go east on Moore Street after crossing the river into Scott County the roadway becomes Crothersville Road. Travel to Terry Road, and turn south (right) to Burn Road.