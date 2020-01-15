Jackson & Scott County Schools Receive Federal Accountability Ratings

Most area public schools in Jackson & Scott Counties are meeting or close to reaching federal accountability standards, but none are exceeding them, according to the 2018-19 school accountability ratings.

The Indiana Department of Education released the data late last week.

Schools are measured on indicators such as academic achievement, academic progress, closing achievement gaps, graduation rates, English language proficiency, strength of diploma and addressing chronic absenteeism.

Two Jackson County schools, Medora Elementary School and Crothersville Junior-Senior High School, received overall ratings of “does not meet expectations,” while five schools, Medora Junior-Senior High School, Cortland Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School, Seymour-Redding Elementary School and Brownstown Central High School, were rated as “meeting expectations.”

Seven Jackson County schools received ratings of “approaching expectations.” They were Seymour High School, Margaret R. Brown Elementary School, Seymour Middle School, Seymour-Jackson Elementary School, Brownstown Central Middle School, Brownstown Elementary School and Crothersville Elementary School.

The three schools in Scott County School District 1, Austin Elementary, Middle and High Schools are all ‘approaching expectations’.

At Scott County School District 2, Johnson Elementary, Vienna-Finley Elementary and Scottsburg High School received a ‘meets expectations’ rating while Lexington Elementary, Scottsburg Elementary and Scottsburg Middle School were ‘approaching expectations’.

A complete listing of federal accountability ratings and how they’re calculated is available at https://www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports. Scroll down to the “federal results” listings.