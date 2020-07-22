Jackson County Food Inspections For June

Critical violations are defined as a provision of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is more likely than other violations to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. Example: Hot food not being held at 135˚F. or warmer; cold food not at 41 degrees or below; or food contact surfaces contaminated.
Non-Critical violations are provisions of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is not likely to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazards but are issues of concern. Examples: No hair restraints; or mop being left in a mop bucket rather than being allowed to air dry.
Repeat violations are issued when a follow-up inspection finds that a previous issue has not been corrected and the establishment continues to be noncompliant and present a hazard.
Hardee’s
411 E. Tipton St, Seymour
1 Critical (food service employees not wearing or improperly wearing face covering / mask as required by Executive Order 20-28)
Subway
1600 E. Tipton St, Seymour
Re-opening inspection – facility ready to open for operation following the COVID-19 guidelines
Walmart
1600 E. Tipton St, Seymour
No violations
Kovener’s Korner
712 W. 2nd St, Seymour
No violations
American Legion
402 W. 2nd St, Seymour
Re-opening inspection – food service ready to open for operation after COVID-19 closure
Jay-C Store
1541 E. Tipton St, Seymour
No violations
McDonald’s
913 E. Tipton St, Seymour
No violations
The Brooklyn Pizza Company
751 W. 2nd St, Seymour
No violations
Citgo
829 N. Ewing St, Seymour
No violations
Circle K
416 Stevens Way, Seymour
2 Critical (no certified food handler on staff – 3rd time violation – food service suspended until proof of CFH on staff is presented to the JCHD, hand sink filled with spray cleaning bottles in warewashing area and not accessible)
1 Noncritical (wet cleaning cloth left on pizza prep counter – repeat)
Circle K
300 E. Tipton St, Seymour
No violations
Supermercado La Mejor
108 E. Tipton St, Seymour
4 Critical (large pot of soup in reach-in cooler not held below 41°F – repeat, soup not properly cooled before storage – repeat, two pans of prepared food product not hot-held above 135°F on steam table, fish / chicken wings / and beef not hot-held above 135°F in deli area)
Schneck Medical Center
411 W. Tipton St, Seymour
No violations
The link for the Jackson County Health Department website is: www.jacksoncountyhealth.org
Jackson County Food Inspections For June
Critical violations are defined as a provision of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is more likely than other violations to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. Example: Hot food not being held at 135˚F. or warmer; cold food not at 41 degrees or below; or food contact surfaces contaminated.