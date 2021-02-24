Jackson County Food Inspections For January

Critical violations are defined as a provision of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is more likely than other violations to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. Example: Hot food not being held at 135˚F. or warmer; cold food not at 41 degrees or below; or food contact surfaces contaminated.

Non-Critical violations are provisions of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is not likely to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazards but are issues of concern. Examples: No hair restraints; or mop being left in a mop bucket rather than being allowed to air dry.

Repeat violations are issued when a follow-up inspection finds that a previous issue has not been corrected and the establishment continues to be noncompliant and present a hazard.

Pizza Hut

1411 E. Tipton Street, Seymour

5 Non-Critical violations (Wood used to level ware washing machine, Vents need cleaned above pizza prep area, Cove molding and tile missing, Ceiling tiles and trim needs repaired or replaced, Excessive grease built up on the floor around wing fryer)

Circle K #2231

719 N Ewing St., Seymour

2 Non-Critical Violations (Mop not hung to air dry, Gap under exterior stockroom door)

1 Critical Violation (Breakfast burritos not held below 41 degrees in open air cooler, 50 degrees at time of inspection- Product discarded)

Reeds Place

224 S. Chestnut, Seymour

1 Non-Critical (Gap under door to the exterior in stockroom)

1 Critical (Handwashing sink was not functioning at the time of inspection)

Brewskies Downtown

117 E. 2nd St., Seymour

No Violations

