Jackson County Food Inspections For April & May

Critical violations are defined as a provision of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is more likely than other violations to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. Example: Hot food not being held at 135˚F. or warmer; cold food not at 41 degrees or below; or food contact surfaces contaminated.

Non-Critical violations are provisions of the Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, Title 410 IAC 7-24 that, if in noncompliance, is not likely to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazards but are issues of concern. Examples: No hair restraints; or mop being left in a mop bucket rather than being allowed to air dry.

Repeat violations are issued when a follow-up inspection finds that a previous issue has not been corrected and the establishment continues to be noncompliant and present a hazard.

The following establishments were inspected and approved to re-open following COVID-19 guidelines:

Darlage Custom Meats

1107 W. Tipton St, Seymour

Larrison’s Diner

200 S. Chestnut St, Seymour

Applebee’s

1705 E. Tipton St, Seymour

Starbuck’s

2103 E. Tipton St, Seymour

Rail’s Craft Brew & Eatery

114 St Louis Ave, Seymour

Sunshine Café

2609 Outlet Blvd, Seymour

Tokyo Hibachi

1519 E. Tipton St, Seymour

New China Garden

512 E. Tipton St, Seymour

4 Critical (operator of establishment failed to notify JCHD of re-opening after extended closure, evidence of rodent activity on shelves above chest freezer – repeat, food prep employee washed gloves rather than changing gloves / washing hands after handling shrimp, more training required by the person-in-charge to ensure employees are using safe food handling procedures)

5 Noncritical (food prep employees not wearing hair restraints, improper thawing of various frozen meat products on counter, containers of prepared food product on floor of walk-in cooler, possible rodent entrance noticed at floor and wall juncture behind chest freezer where cove molding is missing, finish construction at entrance of facility to ensure all surfaces are smooth, easily cleanable, non-absorbent)

Jackson County Jail

150 E. St Rd 250, Brownstown

Change of operator to Tiger Correctional Services

Jackson County Juvenile Home

416 E. Walnut St, Brownstown

No violations

Tacos Mi Casita – Mobile Unit

set up in front of Jackson Co History Center

No violations

Autumn Trace of Seymour

1409 N. Ewing St, Seymour

Pre-operational inspection – food service approved to open for assisted living facility

Hardee’s

411 E. Tipton St, Seymour

Facility ready to re-open after cleaning from fire suppression release

