Voters cast ballots in the June 2, COVID-19 delayed primary election in Indiana. Jackson County election results are as follows.

In the race for Jackson County District 2 Commissioner, Bob Gillaspy defeated Kenny Pfaffenberger and Dave Eggers , receiving 2,449 votes, or 49.37%. Eggers received 1,292 votes for 26.04%, and Pfaffenberger received 1,220 votes for 24.59%.

County council at-large candidates Dave Hall, John Nolting and Brett Turner defeated Woody DeZarn and Thomas Joray. Nolting received 3,144 votes for 25.04%, Hall received 2,928 votes for 23.32%, Turner received 2,443 votes for 19.46%, Joray received 2,331 votes for 18.57% and DeZarn received 1,709 votes for 13.61%.

Paul Foster defeated Ronald Cox in the race for county coroner. Foster received 2,730 votes for 56.57% of the total votes, while Cox received 2,096 for 43.43%.

Andy Ruff received the majority votes for the Democratic nominee for U.S. Representative District 9 with 33.67%.

Mark Cox received the majority of votes for Republican nominee for State Representative District 73 with 50.07%.

Jackson County results from uncontested Republican offices:

Governor: Eric Holcomb 4,759

Ninth District Congressman: Trey Hollingsworth 4,606

State Senator District 44: Eric Koch 3,591

State House District 65: Chris May 183

State House District 69: Jim Lucas 3,227

Jackson Superior Court I Judge: AmyMarie Travis 4,503

Auditor: Roger Hurt 4,523

Treasurer: Kathy Hohenstreiter 4,635

Surveyor: Dan Blann 4,430

County Commissioner District 2: Drew Markel 4,268

Jackson County results from uncontested Democratic offices:

Governor: Woodrow “Woody” Myers 1,602

State House District 65: Paula Staley 53

State House District 69: Jeffery W. Prewitt 1,337