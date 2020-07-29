International Truck Dealer To Open In Austin

This empty building, formerly housing On-Site Manufacturing on Frontage Road, just north of the I-65 interchange in Austin will soon the home of heavy & medium duty truck sales for Trivista Truck & Equipment. The company has other locations in Palmyra, New Albany and Louisville, KY.

Trivista Truck & Equipment will be opening a sales facility in Austin sometime early next month, it was announced last week. The company specializes in selling all makes used trucks along with new International trucks. They are also an authorized Neville Built Trailer Dealer offering everything from aluminum grain trailers to equipment and specialty trailers.

They will be stocking a wide variety of all trucks and trailers at the new facility located at 3636 W. Frontage Road along I-65 on Austin’s westside.

John Shireman, President of Trivista Truck & Equipment said he is extremely excited to have such a great facility in Austin.

“My family has been in the trucking industry since my grandfather opened Uhl Super Service in nearby Palmyra in 1953,” Shireman said. “I’m proud to be a third generation truck dealer doing business with some third generation customers.”

Shireman said Trivista Truck & Equipment will offer and extensive variety of trucks for commercial, agriculture and business market.

“We will sell new and used medium duty delivery trucks, refrigerated trucks, single axle dumps, tri axle dumps, flat-beds, line-haul tractors and specialty landscape trucks as well as the Neville Built brand of trailers.”

Shireman says that Trivista has truck service and parts facilities in Palmyra, New Albany, and Louisville, KY. “Eventually, we plan on offering truck service and parts in the Austin facility later this year or early next,” said Shireman

Shireman and some of his key management staff met with Mayor Roger Hawkins last week.

“Mayor Hawkins was very welcoming and receptive to what we wish to accomplish in the community,” said Shireman. “We want to be good neighbors and offer excellent products and services”.