Indiana State Police Warn Of Area Scam Calls

Investigators with the the Indiana State Police were recently contacted by the victim from Austin of a phone scam circulating the area.

According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, the victim advised they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

“The victim said the caller was alerting them that their Social Security was being suspended due to fraudulent activity in Texas and that they would soon receive a phone call from the Indiana State Police in regards to the investigation. The caller even provided the 765 area code number that would later call and request further information about the Social Security account,” said Huls “Soon after, the victim did receive that call and spoke with someone claiming to be a detective with the Indiana State Police. The caller ID also identified the caller as the Indiana State Police.”

“Please remember, neither the Social Security Administration, the IRS, nor the Indiana State Police will ever call requesting personal information via the phone, text, or email,” said Huls. “If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Social Security, or any federal or state agency who asks for personal or financial information, hang-up.”

Never provide information over the phone regarding your personal identity, social security number, bank account(s), or credit card number(s) to an unknown caller, said Huls.

The Social Security Administration advises reporting suspected fraudulent calls to the Office of the Inspector General at OIG.SSA.GOV.