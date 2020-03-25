Indiana Primary Elections Delayed To June 2 Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that the primary elections would be delayed four weeks, from May 5 to June 2, along with several other changes pending the approval of the Indiana Election Commission which meets today (March 25).

The move comes as counties reportedly struggled to recruit poll workers for the primary, which will include voting for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson said that the commission would meet Wednesday (today) to discuss the recommendations of the executive branch, including:

• Allowing all voters the option to vote by mail rather than in-person

• Adjusting voter registration, military deadlines and more to the new election date

• Permitting family members, not just household members, to deliver absentee ballots

Lawson noted that this action wasn’t a requirement for voters and didn’t indicate any permanent policy change on voting by mail.

“This ensures that the election process will continue and all Hoosiers have the opportunity to vote in the May primary,” Lawson said. “We are giving everybody the option to vote by mail.”

Jackson County voters can request a mail-in ballot by calling the election clerk at 812-358-6120.

Scott County voters can request a mail-in ballot by calling the clerk’s office at 812-752-8420.