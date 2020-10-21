Increased COVID Spread Changes Crothersville Schools To Hybrid Education

An increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases for Jackson County has resulted in Crothersville Schools to make changes, according to school superintendent Dr. Terry Goodin.

Last week, while schools were on fall break, the Indiana State Department of Health placed Jackson County in the orange category indicating an increasing number of COVID cases.

When students returned to schools this past Monday, no fans will be allowed at extracurricular activities. Only essential personnel will be permitted.

There will be no large gatherings. “This will eliminate non-sanctioned extra-curricular school activities,” said Goodin.

Students in Pre-Kindergarten through grade 6 will continue with face-to-face in class instruction. However, Grades 7-12 who attend at Crothersville transitioned to e-learning at their home. He noted that “Edgenuity online learning will begin Monday, Oct. 26.”

Students who attend classes at Crothersville and Austin High School will have no change in their daily schedule. “Students attending Austin will continue to go to that school as Scott County has not been designated an orange county,” said Goodin. “Transportation for Crothersville students to Austin will continue.”

Similarly, students who attend C-4 classes in Bartholomew County will see no change as that county is not an orange designated county.

“This is a week-by-week plan based on the Orange Level as designated by the Indiana State Department of Health,” said Goodin. “If Jackson County goes to a higher infection “Red” level or lower infections result in a “Yellow” designation, we will respond appropriately.

“In this COVID-19 environment fluidity is our only option,” said the superintendent. “We ask for your patience as conditions evolve and we make changes to adapt.”