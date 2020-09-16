Houston Fall Festival Changes Due To COVID

The traditional Houston Festival in northwest Jackson County will not be an event held around the community’s schoolhouse this year, but will be a traveling festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which annually holds a festival to raise money for the preservation of the Houston Schoolhouse, will host a Jeep/Truck/SidexSide tail ride on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Registration for the 40-mile ride begins at 10 a.m. at the shelterhouse. The cost is $20 for the ride and driver and $5 per passenger for the noon start. Registration includes a to-go meal.

For those not wanting to take part in the ride, a drive-thru meal will be available for $5. On the to-go menu will be tenderloin sandwich, chips, dessert and drink. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a number of raffles throughout the day.

The Houston School is located at 9830 N 750 W. Take State Road 135 north from Freetown for 3 miles. Turn left at the blue Salt Creek Winery signs, go past the winery to the T and turn right on CR 750. The school will be a quarter mile on the left.