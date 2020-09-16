The traditional Houston Festival in northwest Jackson County will not be an event held around the community’s schoolhouse this year, but will be a traveling festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group, which annually holds a festival to raise money for the preservation of the Houston Schoolhouse, will host a Jeep/Truck/SidexSide tail ride on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Registration for the 40-mile ride begins at 10 a.m. at the shelterhouse. The cost is $20 for the ride and driver and $5 per passenger for the noon start. Registration includes a to-go meal.
For those not wanting to take part in the ride, a drive-thru meal will be available for $5. On the to-go menu will be tenderloin sandwich, chips, dessert and drink. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a number of raffles throughout the day.
The Houston School is located at 9830 N 750 W. Take State Road 135 north from Freetown for 3 miles. Turn left at the blue Salt Creek Winery signs, go past the winery to the T and turn right on CR 750. The school will be a quarter mile on the left.
Houston Fall Festival Changes Due To COVID
The traditional Houston Festival in northwest Jackson County will not be an event held around the community’s schoolhouse this year, but will be a traveling festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.