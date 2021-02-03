Hoosiers Age 65+ Can Now Get COVID-19 Vaccination

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration also can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Vaccine supply remains limited nationally. Indiana has adopted an age-based approach to expanding vaccine eligibility in order to fulfill its goals of reducing hospitalizations, saving lives and protecting vulnerable populations. Hoosiers age 60 and older comprise 22.5 percent of the population but account for 64.1 percent of hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available. Updates will be posted at https://ourshot.in.gov.