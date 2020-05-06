Governor Announces Plan To Reopen Indiana

Last Friday Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced his ‘Back On Track Indiana’ plan to safely open the economy and remain vigilant about protecting Hoosiers’ health and wellbeing.

“Across Indiana, we have witnessed a spirit of cooperation and caring for others that has touched my heart. May this spirit of appreciation for one another carry on long after the scourge of COVID-19 is behind us,” Gov. Holcomb said. Gov. Holcomb said he used data to drive decisions since the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus in early March and he will continue to do so as the state contemplates a sector-by-sector reset. The state will move to reopen while continuing to monitor and respond to these four guiding principles:

•The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

•The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

•The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

•Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

If we cannot meet these principles, all or portions of the state may need to pause on moving forward or we may return to an earlier phase of the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Indiana Back On Track has five stages. Beginning Monday, May 4, nearly all of Indiana moved to stage 2. For three counties – Cass, Lake and Marion counties – stage 2 will begin at a later date. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

In Stage 2 to protect the most vulnerable to COVID-19, Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions– who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus– should remain at home.

•Essential travel restrictions will be lifted, and social gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

•The remaining manufacturers, industrial and other infrastructure operations that had not been considered essential may open. Hoosiers who can work from home are encouraged to continue to do so.

•Retail and commercial businesses may open at 50% capacity. Examples include apparel, furniture, jewelry and liquor stores that have been operating as curbside or delivery only. Shopping malls can open at 50% capacity with indoor common areas restricted to 25% capacity.

•Restaurants and bars that serve food may open starting May 11 at 50% capacity, but bar seating will remain closed. Personal services such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors also may open on May 11 by appointment only and must follow social distancing guidelines.

Starting Friday, May 8th, for all of the state’s counties, indoor worship services may also convene, following specific social distancing guidelines– while those 65 and older and those at elevated risk will be asked to stay home.

If health indicators remain positive, the state will move to stage 3 on May 24.

•Retail stores & malls may move to 75% of capacity, Mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50%.

•Gyms & fitness centers can open with restrictions, Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court and similar facilities can oipen with social distancing.

•Campgrounds can open.

•Movie theatres can open at 50% capacity

What remains closed: bars & nightclubs, venues for cultural, entertainment & sports, and all schools.

To learn more about the different stages and the associated dates, go to www.BackOnTrack.in.gov