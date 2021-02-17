Free Food Distribution Feb. 27 In Crothersville

Crothersville will get 1,092 boxes containing 35 pounds of food as a part of the Farmers To Families food distribution program, according to town council president Danieta Foster.

“This is a program by the USDA to assist with feeding families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Food boxes will be distributed on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Crothersville High School student parking lot.

The distribution will be open to Crothersville and Vernon Township residents and each household will need to bring a piece of mail with their Crothersville or Vernon Township address on it, she said

“Cars will enter on East Main St, turn left onto school property by the bus barn, pull to the north side of the parking lot where a volunteer will load their food box,” she said. “Traffic will exit north onto Preston Street.

“Everyone will remain in their vehicle,” she stressed

“Absolutely no one will be allowed to line up before 9:45 a.m.,” she said. “Anyone arriving earlier will be asked to leave and return later, to eliminate traffic problems in the area.”

Foster said food boxes will be delivered to those who cannot get to the location due to health or age. Those people will need to register prior to Feb. 27, either by messaging the Town of Crothersville Facebook page, or calling or texting 812-390-8217, and leaving a message with their name, address and phone number.

“This is open to any household in Crothersville and Vernon Township and there is no income limitations,” Foster said.